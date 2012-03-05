Affaire Djibril, Gabriel Martin

Tout a commencé avec l’inspection d’Etat diligentée à l’OPVN, qui a donné lieu à ce qu’il est convenu d’appeler Affaire OPVN.
En effet, à la suite de cette inspection, il a été relevé entreautres manquements, le non respect du délais de livraison du reliquat du tonnage de riz à livrer à l’OPVN par le sieur Sani Garba commerçant de son état, qui a eu un contrat de troc pour enlever du haricot et livrer du riz en compassassions. Il s’agit bien là d’une transaction commerciale en difficulté. L’affaire devrait en principe avoir un traitement purement commercial et non pénal.
Alors que l’intéressé et l’OPVN ont réussit à trouver un terrain d’entente pour le règlement de leur contentieux à travers une conciliation judiciaire en bonne et due forme, l’inspecteur d’Etat en Chef Gabriel refuse de prendre en considération cette donnée et envoie le dossier à la justice pour des chefs d’accusation, qui n’ont rien avoir avec la vraie situation en cause, quiconcerne l’opérateur économique.
Ainsi à commencer le déboire judiciaire du sieur Sani Garba, le mari de la femme victime du harcèlement de la part de Mr Gabriel, qui a saisi l’occasion d’une première rencontre avec la dame, qui étais partie à son bureau avec un des avocats de son mari dans le cadre du suivi de son dossier, pour nourrir son ambition maléfique de la voir tombée un jour entre ses bras.
C’est ainsi que depuis ce premier contact avec elle, il n’a cessé de l’appeler de jour comme de nuit pour chercher à la séduire comme le prouve distinctement les multiples éléments sonores enregistrés sur plusieurs jours par les soins de l’intéressée.
La décence et la morale ne peuvent pas nous permettre de reproduire les propos indécents et immoraux, qu’il a débités tout au long de ses multiples entretiens téléphoniques avec la dame en question.
Par contre, il y a lieu quand même de relever les circonstances aggravantes de ce comportement crapuleux de ce haut fonctionnaire.
D’abord dans ces propos sans retenu, il parle de sa fonction, des dossiers qu’il traite, des personnes victimes de ses rapports, de sa vie privée, de ses accointances présumées avec les plus hautes autorités politiques et judiciaires, qu’il manipule à sa guise dans la gestion des différents dossiers et des propositions indécentes.
En suite, la légèreté avec laquelle, il considère sa fonction au point qu’il puisse céder bassement à un usage abusif de son autorité pour satisfaire des instincts grégaires sur l’autel de la liberté de certains citoyens, dont le doute est désormais permis sur la justesse des causes de leur détention.
En tout état de cause, il y a lieu que de tels comportements honteux soient sanctionnés avec la dernière énergie et que la justice soit rendue à toutes les victimes malheureuses de cet indélicat justicier, dont les agissements entachent gravement la crédibilité de l’opération d’assainissement et de moralisation de la vie publique pourtant nécessaire et attendue de tous les nigériens dans l’espoir de voir s’établir la bonne gouvernance éthique dans notre pays. A bon entendeur, salut !
Hi I am so thrilled I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its
up to other visitors that they will assist, so here it
takes place.
Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to send this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a very good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
I love the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great articles.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all important infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
I’ve recently started a website, the info you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work. « Everyone is responsible and no one is to blame. » by Will Schutz.
I precisely wished to appreciate you yet again. I do not know the things I could possibly have tried in the absence of the type of basics shown by you relating to that question. Completely was a very challenging circumstance for me, nevertheless finding out your specialized technique you managed that took me to leap for delight. I’m grateful for the assistance and pray you really know what a great job you happen to be accomplishing teaching many people by way of a blog. I am certain you have never come across any of us.
Good ?I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
Whats up are by WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world nevertheless I’m irritating to get on track and obstinate cheery my own. Perform you need some html coding knowledge to compose your own blog? Any avoid would live especially appreciated!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!
Well I truly liked studying it. This subject offered by you is very effective for good planning.
coupon for juicy couture in your town. Purchasing from merchants could help you save through 30% as opposed to those evident in chic shopping malls together with stores. Apart from the idea that prices are generally reduce, there is also enable you to preserve far more on the subject of stored futures through a shop retain. juicy couture cheap,Nearly all of them possess recent times gallery which inturn always features very good addendums to a current wardrobe. Layout shouldn’t take the trouble you need to do, despite the fact, when the supplies continue to cool and trendy and stylish
cheeseburger to nasze motto, hamburger jest pyszny, nie mozna sie mu oprzec!
I want to show my admiration for your kind-heartedness in support of men and women who need help with this area. Your personal commitment to getting the solution all-around had become amazingly beneficial and has regularly helped employees like me to realize their endeavors. Your new warm and helpful facts signifies a lot to me and especially to my peers. Best wishes; from all of us.
There is clearly a bunch to identify about this. I think you made certain nice points in features also.
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is simply nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
mens polo shirt usually are a time screened fad that’s polo by ralph lauren outlet under no circumstances vanished using style. This might these people typically the apposite alternative while promotional gifts. Proving publicize mens polo shirt to successfully clientele is usually an acceptable system to enchantment the suitable along with likely,polo ralph lauren factory outlet online, viewers on the way to your own manufacturer. Marketing by way of individuals, subsequently, likes a level of proper protection regarding utilisation.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again!
Thanks so much for providing individuals with such a spectacular opportunity to read from this web site. It is often so cool and full of amusement for me personally and my office co-workers to search the blog on the least 3 times weekly to read through the fresh guides you have got. Not to mention, I am also actually pleased for the gorgeous tips and hints you give. Certain 1 points in this post are indeed the best we have all ever had.
excellent issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What might you recommend about your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any sure?
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
You could definitely see your expertise in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
Some really great information, Glad I noticed this. « With silence favor me. » by Horace.
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Wow! Thank you! I always needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my site?
I’m writing to make you know what a cool encounter my friend’s princess undergone going through your web page. She came to find a wide variety of issues, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have an ideal helping nature to have other people quite simply gain knowledge of specified extremely tough issues. You truly did more than our own expected results. I appreciate you for imparting the helpful, trusted, edifying not to mention fun guidance on the topic to Emily.
It’s nearly impossible to find experienced people about this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
It¡¦s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Well I truly liked studying it. This tip provided by you is very helpful for proper planning.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my web site =). We can have a hyperlink change arrangement between us!
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I’d personally also like to express that most of those that find themselves devoid of health insurance are normally students, self-employed and those that are jobless. More than half in the uninsured are really under the age of 35. They do not sense they are looking for health insurance simply because they’re young as well as healthy. Its income is generally spent on houses, food, and entertainment. Some people that do work either entire or part-time are not made available insurance through their jobs so they get along without because of the rising price of health insurance in the us. Thanks for the concepts you share through this blog.
http://www.vxf.62b.pl/Uzywane_czesci_samochodowe_-_Cars_Heaven/361/
As a Newbie, I am permanently searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
You made several fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found nearly all people will consent with your blog.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
hi!,I really like your writing so so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Hello.This post was really motivating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this topic last Tuesday.
As I website possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I am asking for my mother. She doesn’t necessarily want to make money off them, her purpose is to use her blog (once popular) and use it as references to possibly help her get a newspaper article. She has a title for one called « Answers to Life’s Problems ». Where can she post blogs and they become popular? She posted it already on WordPress but there are 3 million people posting blogs hers gets lost in the mix. Any suggestions?.
Good info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I am glad for writing to let you be aware of what a notable experience my princess obtained going through the blog. She figured out such a lot of pieces, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have a marvelous teaching character to get other folks effortlessly thoroughly grasp several hard to do things. You truly did more than our expectations. Thank you for displaying these informative, safe, educational and also unique thoughts on this topic to Sandra.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to express that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a look regularly.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am glad to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot unquestionably will make certain to don¡¦t forget this web site and provides it a glance regularly.
Great blog here! Additionally your website rather a lot up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink on your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.
Thank you for all of the work on this website. Gloria really likes working on research and it is obvious why. We hear all of the lively way you give valuable steps through this web site and as well cause response from the others about this article while our favorite child is certainly starting to learn a lot of things. Take pleasure in the rest of the year. You have been doing a fabulous job.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
fantastic issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What might you suggest about your publish that you made a few days in the past? Any certain?
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You realize, lots of people are searching round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours today, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
You are a very bright person!
Hello there, I discovered your web site by way of Google while looking for a comparable matter, your web site came up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I not to mention my pals were checking out the excellent key points found on your web blog and then instantly came up with a horrible feeling I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those tips. My young men appeared to be certainly stimulated to read through all of them and now have certainly been making the most of them. We appreciate you being so helpful and then for utilizing such beneficial areas most people are really desirous to be informed on. My very own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.
I together with my buddies appeared to be checking out the excellent advice from your web site and suddenly I had a horrible suspicion I never expressed respect to the website owner for them. My women appeared to be as a result excited to study all of them and already have absolutely been taking pleasure in these things. Thank you for truly being indeed kind as well as for making a choice on certain essential information most people are really desperate to understand about. Our honest apologies for not expressing gratitude to you sooner.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
I would like to point out my appreciation for your kind-heartedness for those individuals that require help with this one concern. Your personal dedication to getting the solution all through appeared to be incredibly insightful and have truly allowed associates much like me to realize their targets. The helpful suggestions signifies much to me and extremely more to my colleagues. Thanks a ton; from all of us.
Thanks for any other informative site. Where else may just I get that kind of information written in such an ideal approach? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
Wow, marvelous blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!
There is evidently a lot to identify about this. I consider you made certain nice points in features also.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site a lot up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Great blog right here! Also your web site lots up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I wanted to develop a word to thank you for some of the fantastic solutions you are sharing on this site. My incredibly long internet lookup has at the end been rewarded with high-quality points to share with my family and friends. I would repeat that we readers actually are quite endowed to live in a magnificent website with many awesome individuals with helpful opinions. I feel very fortunate to have used your site and look forward to tons of more pleasurable times reading here. Thanks a lot again for a lot of things.
There is visibly a bunch to identify about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Great amazing things here. I¡¦m very satisfied to look your article. Thank you a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make sure to don¡¦t fail to remember this site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This tip offered by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone remarkably spectacular opportunity to read articles and blog posts from this web site. It can be very sweet and packed with a lot of fun for me personally and my office peers to search the blog really three times per week to learn the new stuff you have. And indeed, I’m always contented for the beautiful principles you give. Certain 4 areas on this page are ultimately the most impressive we have had.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in web explorer, might test this¡K IE still is the market leader and a large component of people will pass over your wonderful writing because of this problem.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I want to express appreciation to this writer just for bailing me out of this problem. As a result of searching through the internet and meeting views which were not beneficial, I thought my entire life was well over. Living minus the strategies to the difficulties you’ve sorted out by way of your main write-up is a critical case, and the kind which might have adversely affected my career if I had not come across your site. That natural talent and kindness in handling the whole lot was tremendous. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a subject like this. I’m able to now relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for the impressive and effective guide. I won’t think twice to recommend the sites to any individual who desires guidelines about this issue.
Nice weblog here! Additionally your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link in your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hi there, I found your site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable matter, your site came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I have read several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you place to make such a great informative web site.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Hi there, I found your site by way of Google whilst searching for a related subject, your site got here up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I am continually looking online for tips that can help me. Thx!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
you’re in reality a good webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a magnificent process on this subject!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I certainly love reading all that is posted on your website.Keep the stories coming. I liked it!
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great web site.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Hello.This article was really fascinating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this subject last Friday.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I¡¦ll right away seize your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Hiya very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to seek out a lot of helpful info right here within the publish, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
You are a very intelligent individual!
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link for your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
magnificent put up, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, thanks . « Shared joys make a friend, not shared sufferings. » by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.
Great awesome issues here. I am very satisfied to look your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Simply want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Hey, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I¡¦m no longer positive the place you’re getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or figuring out more. Thank you for great information I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am glad to exhibit that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don¡¦t put out of your mind this site and give it a glance on a relentless basis.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
I was just seeking this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.
Thanks for every other magnificent post. The place else may anyone get that type of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such info.
Is there a company offered that geotags website posts even though within the go which is ready to article to map with other individuals?
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
This can be a excellent blog and i wish to stop by this each and every day on the week .
Hamburger działa kojąco na podniebienie. Hamburger w sieci ZigZac oraz franczyza w sieci ZigZac to spełnienie twoich marzeń i szansa na twój sukces!
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you ought to write more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people do not speak about these subjects. To the next! Cheers!!
I’m interested in starting a blog, and am curious as to how much revenue can come out of blogging..
and which interface makes you smile more. Then you’ll know which is right for you.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
I precisely had to say thanks once more. I am not sure the things I could possibly have made to happen in the absence of these basics shared by you relating to such a subject. This has been an absolute daunting case for me personally, but spending time with this expert mode you processed the issue took me to cry for gladness. Now i am thankful for your advice and wish you are aware of a great job you’re carrying out training other individuals by way of a site. I am sure you have never encountered all of us.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I intended to post you that tiny note so as to say thank you yet again for your marvelous views you have discussed on this site. It is seriously open-handed of people like you to grant extensively exactly what a few individuals would’ve made available as an ebook in making some cash for their own end, mostly considering the fact that you might have tried it if you wanted. Those pointers as well acted as the easy way to fully grasp other people have similar interest much like my own to learn more on the subject of this issue. I am sure there are numerous more enjoyable periods up front for those who scan your website.
sensible plus more technological correcting and guidance the program. I am definitely keen on that. Its called computer system enterprising. .. . But I would like to use to more but I get
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my website?
My spouse and i have been absolutely delighted that Albert could finish off his preliminary research because of the precious recommendations he grabbed out of the site. It is now and again perplexing to simply choose to be handing out steps which other people could have been making money from. And we also grasp we now have the blog owner to be grateful to for this. The illustrations you made, the easy site navigation, the relationships you will assist to instill – it’s got mostly great, and it’s assisting our son and our family imagine that that theme is enjoyable, and that is seriously essential. Thanks for all the pieces!
Thank you, I have just been searching for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain about the source?
I’m searching for weblogs that have already fantastic great tips on what’s in fashion and specifically what the preferred cosmetics is..
I in addition to my guys were found to be analyzing the nice information and facts on your web site and then immediately I got an awful feeling I never thanked the site owner for them. All the people ended up as a consequence excited to learn all of them and have in effect seriously been loving these things. Appreciate your indeed being really considerate and also for considering this kind of really good topics millions of individuals are really wanting to discover. Our own honest apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
hi!,I really like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this house to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
My husband and i were absolutely satisfied that Ervin could deal with his web research through the ideas he got through your blog. It’s not at all simplistic just to possibly be offering information which often other people could have been trying to sell. And we all fully understand we need the blog owner to give thanks to because of that. The entire illustrations you made, the easy blog menu, the relationships you assist to engender – it’s all exceptional, and it is facilitating our son and our family consider that the theme is brilliant, and that is rather fundamental. Thanks for everything!
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Decouvrir ce excellent site : Acheter liquide ecigarette
Hello.This post was really motivating, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last Sunday.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I¡¦m no longer sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time finding out much more or figuring out more. Thanks for fantastic information I was searching for this information for my mission.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I’ve been browsing on-line more than 3 hours lately, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will approve with your blog.
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most guys will consent with your website.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the source?
Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of « neighbors » will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users,
I and also my pals have already been going through the excellent guides located on your site and then then I got a terrible suspicion I never thanked the web site owner for those techniques. My guys are already absolutely happy to see them and now have very much been tapping into them. Appreciation for turning out to be quite accommodating and also for going for this kind of tremendous resources most people are really desperate to know about. Our own sincere regret for not saying thanks to earlier.
hi!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we communicate more approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert in this house to resolve my problem. May be that is you! Looking forward to see you.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
A person essentially assist to make significantly posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular put up incredible. Magnificent activity!
Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
On my friend’s blogs they have got additional me on his or her web-site rolls, but my own frequently is found towards the bottom for this report and will not list once i write as it does for others. Is this a creating that I have to transform or maybe this an option they may have formed? .
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this .
I had discovered web logs and form of find out what these are. My question is what things you be able to write on the web publication, like products thats on your mind or simply just everything? And what websites am i able to logon to to start out web blogs? .
How to try to get google and yahoo google adsense are the reason for my all 3 websites and 2 websites ?
Is there a absolute best software program to build online services and information sites?
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I certainly loved every bit of it. I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff you post
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
I was very happy to find this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new information in your blog.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude!
But wanna comment on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is real wonderful : D.
Seems like you will discover website and blogs and forums focused on lots of events, these sort of television programs, tunes, lifestyles of models, for example.. . Having Said That I without a doubt are unable to come across online services and information sites committed to checking out, sorry to say an afterthought with regard to pastimes.. . Any person know some basically common and marvelous models? Typical and up-to-date literature both are neat with me, since I go through both of the.. . Thanks a lot a great deal! =o).
I am seeking my mommy. She doesn’t definitely need to make money out of them, her motive is with her post (the moment trendy) and employ it as personal references to quite possibly assistance her obtain a papers piece. She posesses a label for just one recognized « Strategies to Life’s Concerns ». Where exactly can she write-up web blogs and they usually be fashionable? She placed it definitely on WordPress but you will discover 3 zillion citizens posting blog sites hers becomes wasted in mixture. Any points? .
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.
You are so interesting! I do not believe I have read something like that before. So wonderful to find another person with a few unique thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the web, someone with a little originality!
I am particularly unfamiliar with web concept as I have zero prior expertise and know minor Code.. I just want to understand what the highest quality software programs are to purchase to design personal blogs. I attain that is a tiny bit superior for me and dear, although i have got down loaded CS5 Design and development Cost with Photoshop and Dreamweaver! !! . Does virtually anyone have solutions of system or different ways to create online pages and blogs quite easily and cheap? . . Cheers! .
Sorry for the huge review, but I’m really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles with your RSS. I don
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).
Very good write-up. I certainly appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
Voir mon excellent site web : atomiseur ego-t
I’m just writing to let you know what a notable discovery my cousin’s girl developed viewing your webblog. She even learned a lot of details, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have an amazing helping style to get a number of people really easily fully grasp certain hard to do things. You really surpassed our own desires. Many thanks for showing those warm and friendly, trusted, educational and even easy guidance on your topic to Emily.
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a means you are able to remove me from that service? Thank you!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you ought to publish more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t discuss such issues. To the next! Best wishes!!
Nazwa « pompa ciepła » jest użyta przez analogię do nazwy powszechnie znanej « pompy hydraulicznej » pompującej ciecz (najczęściej wodę) z niżej położonego zbiornika do zbiornika położonego wyżej. Zarówno « pompa hydrauliczna » jak i « pompa ciepła » potrzebują energii dostarczonej z zewnątrz. Kiedy ciepło płynie w naturalnym kierunku (od wyższej temperatury do niższej), przepływ tego ciepła może być wykorzystany do napędu silnika cieplnego podobnie jak przepływ wody płynącej grawitacyjnie z góry na dół napędza silnik hydrauliczny (turbinę wodną). Aby « zmusić » ciepło do płynięcia w odwrotnym kierunku (od temperatury niższej do wyższej) należy z zewnątrz dostarczyć energii do napędu, podobnie jak przy pompowaniu wody z dolnego zbiornika do górnego. Przy odpowiedniej konstrukcji « pompa ciepła » i « silnik cieplny » mogą być jednym urządzeniem, podobnie jak jednym urządzeniem mogą być pompa hydrauliczna i silnik hydrauliczny w elektrowni szczytowo-pompowej.zasobniki solarne
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you need to publish more about this issue, it may not be a taboo matter but usually people don’t discuss such subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice!
Franczyza (the franchise)-ZigZac networks is a proven system that is based on a close and continuous cooperation between the legally and financially separate and independent enterprises: franchiser, which is a network of ZigZac and its individual franchisees. Franchise assumes also the flow of know-how of the franchisor to the franchisee throughout the duration of the franchise agreement. The essence is the granting of rights (and the adoption of obligations) through the conclusion of franchise agreements. Franchise agreement (franchise agreement) network ZigZac is a contract between the franchiser-ZigZac, and franczyzobiorcą; is included to unnamed. The parties are: franczyzny-Franczyzodawca (ZigZac network) is the Party granting rights (and imposing obligations) franchise. Entitles the recipient to use.
voyance par telephone en direct parisDecouvrir mon nouveau post : voyance gratuite en ligne
I just want to mention I’m beginner to blogging and site-building and definitely savored you’re blog site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with incredible writings. Thanks a bunch for sharing your web page.
Mr Ba sani ba sabo disait que: »c’était la dame qui appelait la plupart de temps Gabriel. Il s’est juste laissé aller! Sa peut arriver. »Peu importe que se soit la femme qui provoquait,du moment il a cede il n’est plus credible c’est-a-dire qu’il est corruptible donc ne merite plus sa position.
Du courage Nouhou ne fablissez pas.Grace a vous nous sommes eclaires.Le veritable acteur de la societe civile ne peut etre que vous.Merci pour tout le sacrifice que vous nous faites.
tou sa ce un coup monter par la femme et sont mari pour kil ne paye pa largent ke le gouvernement le doit.lereur et humaine
Bonjour,
Pour nos confreres à l’etranger qui n’ont pas eu les bandes sonores sur l’affaire Gabriel…
le lien suivant pour que vous entendiez les propos d’un homme….
http://www.filesin.com/7F070171589/download.html
Vous ne changerez jamais!!
Au début, Nouhou était trés respecté des nigériens avant de se ridiculiser mordicuse à soutenir le tazartché. Voilà quelqu’un sans aucune dignité qui veut donner des leçons!!!Haba! Tu n’es pas mieux que Gabriel, je t’assure. Tu t’es laissé corrompre par les tazartchistes. Tu as vendu notre confiance pour des miettes. Tu es trés mal placé pour juger quelqu’un Nouhou!
Et puis, c’était la dame qui appelait la plupart de temps Gabriel. Il s’est juste laissé aller! Sa peut arriver. Je dis pas que c’est bon. Mais s’est aussi grotesque que ton cas. Donc du vent!!!
[quote]Vous ne changerez jamais!!
Au début, Nouhou était trés respecté des nigériens avant de se ridiculiser mordicuse à soutenir le tazartché. Voilà quelqu’un sans aucune dignité qui veut donner des leçons!!!Haba! Tu n’es pas mieux que Gabriel, je t’assure. Tu t’es laissé corrompre par les tazartchistes. Tu as vendu notre confiance pour des miettes. Tu es trés mal placé pour juger quelqu’un Nouhou!
Et puis, c’était la dame qui appelait la plupart de temps Gabriel. Il s’est juste laissé aller! Sa peut arriver. Je dis pas que c’est bon. Mais s’est aussi grotesque que ton cas. Donc du vent!!![/quote]
[quote]Vous ne changerez jamais!!
Au début, Nouhou était trés respecté des nigériens avant de se ridiculiser mordicuse à soutenir le tazartché. Voilà quelqu’un sans aucune dignité qui veut donner des leçons!!!Haba! Tu n’es pas mieux que Gabriel, je t’assure. Tu t’es laissé corrompre par les tazartchistes. Tu as vendu notre confiance pour des miettes. Tu es trés mal placé pour juger quelqu’un Nouhou!
Et puis, c’était la dame qui appelait la plupart de temps Gabriel. Il s’est juste laissé aller! Sa peut arriver. Je dis pas que c’est bon. Mais s’est aussi grotesque que ton cas. Donc du vent!!![/quote]
Ba sani ba sabo c’est pas un nom. Il faut avoir le courage et la dignité nécessaire de t’identifier véritablement et non se camoufler et développer des contre vérité, des mensonges grandiose sur un honnête citoyen et patriote sincère qui a tout donner à la Nation pour son existence et son épanouissement digne.
Sinon, il faut être vraiment stupide, totalement déconnecter de la réalité et somme toute subjectif pour pouvoir nier la vérité. Vouloir comparer un homme indigne, obsédé et totalement immoral, incapable de garder de secrets que sa haute fonction d’État lui oblige face aux désirs primaires de vouloir coute que coute sauter une femme, à l’illustre Nouhou Arzika, relève de la folie!
S’agissant de Tazartché, n’est ce pas une opinion de certains Nigeriens? N’a t-il pas été consacré le droit aux Libertés dont celle d’opinion? Pour autant que tu n’es pas ce que tu critiques sans être inquiéter, c’est de cette manière que tu dois accepter le droit aux autres d’avoir leurs opinions même si elles sont différentes des tiennes. C’est vrai que cela n’est pas facile, car il faut connaître ce que la démocratie, les droits de l’homme… pour lesquels Nouhou s’est résolument engagé à défendre.
Il faut aussi savoir que l’engagement découle de la conviction et non du rêve de s’enrichir ou de gagner des biens qui vous chantent apparemment.
Enfin, je pense que tu peux te ressaisir en appréciant dorénavant les choses à leur juste valeur et non pour assouvir des haines nourries inutilement par certains.
Nous ne voulons pas de la loi à deux vitesses, mais d’une loi qui s’applique à tous de façon juste. Appliquons la shari’a pour une justice juste.
Pour rappel, la lutte contre la prédation des ressources de l’État, c’est, à minima:
1 – des centaines de milliers d’enfants qui ne mourront pas faute de soins médicaux ou vaccinaux.
2 – des moyens disponibles pour l’éducation scolaire de quantité plus ou moins proportionnelle d’enfants.
A côté de ces enjeux, les histoires de « fesses » sont dérisoires. Autant que les manœuvres bassement politiciennes.
C’est à l’honneur du Président d’engager ce combat, qui consommera beaucoup de ressources aussi bien humaines que temporelles, sans garantie immédiat de retour sur investissement politique de la part du PNDS.
« Service commandé », a écrit ALI SIDI BEN MAHADI MOLAH. J’y souscris, parce que je crois à l’intelligence des lecteurs, qui savent bien qu’il s’agit pour des groupes différents – fonctionnaires des Finances compromis dans l’affaire Zakai et Tzarchistes ayant bénéficié de subsides de Tanja (comme Arzika)- avant tout d’un acte défensif.
N’empêche, le Président doit continuer à aller de l’avant. C’est un combat difficile et périlleux qu’il a engagé: lutter contre la prédation des ressources publiques.
personne na jamais dit que martin est sain ou bien ds la vie.tu juges sans arguments car ta pas ecouter et analyser cette conversation .martin doit etre juger et peut etre condamner pour tt ce qu il a fait.
je voudrais rapeler que ce commercant et nest pas mieux que tt nigerien doit de largent a l Etat plus de 700 000 000 selon les enqutes .quand on aime son pays comme le dit haba je pense quon ne doit pas le ruiner coe veut le faire ce commercant.
Martin est sal je suis ok avec vous mais soyez du moins assure qu il a refuser tte forme de corruption en tt cas ds cette histoire.s il navait pas livre des secrets d Etat je suis sur que le president allait le garder.
Dieu punira sans doute ce vieux delinquant pour ses actes mais la dame aussi en subira bcp car el a accepte les maudites paroles sachant reellement qu elle est dans un foyer.
Je n’ai pas écouté cette conversation, je ne veux pas l’écouter, je ne peux pas l’écouter mais en écoutant les gens faire des comptes rendu ça me donne froid au dos.
Je ne sais pas le degré d’importance que certains aveuglés par la haine donne à notre pays. Le Niger c’est notre patrimoine, notre bien commun, la seule vraie richesse que nous allons laissée à nos enfants.
C’est pour cela que nous ne devons pas blaguer avec l’existence de notre pays. Comment comprendre que ce type (marin) capable d’avoir un comportement aussi irresponsable, comment se fait-il qu’un tel individu ait eu une telle lourde responsabilité.
A mon avis c’est cette question que tous ceux qui aiment le Niger doivent se poser. Dans ce pays nous sommes tous en dangers si des gens irresponsables peuvent prendre le pouvoir et donner des responsabilités aussi lourdes à n’importe quel farfelu. Nous sommes tous en dangers si des gens comme martin peuvent avoir la lourde responsabilité de jeter des pères de famille en prison et revenir faire ce qu’il a fait et dire ce qu’il a dit, tout ce qu’il a dit, à cette dame don justement il a jeté le mari en prison.
Dans quel pays sommes-nous ? Quelle justice avons-nous ? Comment un individu normalement constitué, sain d’esprit peut-il défendre martin ? Savez-vous ce que cela veut aller en prison ? Savez-vous que dans ce pays on peut vous accuser faussement pour vous mettre à l’ombre et revenir dire à votre femme de cesser de penser à vous, de cesser de s’occuper de vos enfants ? Quel manque d’humanité/ Avec tout ça, après tout cela, il y a quand des nigériens qui continuent à dire que le commandant Salou a fait du bien à notre pays.
A mon avis même ceux qui défendent aveuglement Martin ne veulent pas que cela leur arrive. Mais nous avons tort de dire que ça n’arrive qu’aux autres.
QUE DIEU NOUS PRESERVE
LE VIEUX MARTIN A FALLI DANS SON PARCOURS DU MOINS DS CETTE HISTOIRE CAR IL A LIVRE DES SECRETS D ETAT ET PLUSIUERS SOURES SECRETES.IL A ABUSE DE LA CONFIANCE DE SES RESPONSABLES QUI L ONT NOME ,A MIS TRES MAL A LAISE SA FAMILLE ET SURTOUT SES ENFANTS QUI TOUTES LEUR VIE ENTENDRONS LES PROPOS DES FAITS INTERPRETE PAR TTES LES MANIERES.dieu ne dors pas.
pour ce qui est de la femme je pense qu elle doit aussi demade le divorce car el na ete digne dans cette histoire.en ecoutant les conversations lont comprend que c est tjrs la femme qui l apel au phone ,cest elle qui le puossait a dire des betises mais naif qu il soit ce dernier navait pas compris le jeux.elle dehonore les fmmes et selon moi elle pouvait jouer le tour si la situation netait pas un plan.
point
Pour Martin :la femme d autrui est sacre;
pour Ramatou :une femme digne reste chez elle et prie Dieu pour ses pbes
Pour nouhou:cherche un autre issu de combat d opposition autre que l ingérence.
NOUHOU ARZIKA ET TOUS CEUX QUI LE SOUTIENNENT SONT RIDICULES ET PITOYABLES CAR ILS SONT TOUS EN SERVICE COMMANDE QU ILS N ARRIVENT PAS A BIEN ASSUMER.EN VOULANT SALIR GABI ILS SONT ENTRAIN DE NOYER LA PAUVRE DAME.S IL Y A ADULTÈRE ET L HOMME ET LA FEMME TOUS DOIVENT ÊTRE CONDAMNES SOIT LA PRISON OU LA LAPIDATION SOUS D AUTRES CIEUX.SI IL Y A EU CONVERSATION OBSCÈNE LA FEMME EST LA PREMIÈRE FAUTIVE CAR ELLE A ACCEPTE JUSTE EN VOULANT PIÉGER L AUTRE ELLE SE MET LA CORDE AU COU
[quote]NOUHOU ARZIKA ET TOUS CEUX QUI LE SOUTIENNENT SONT RIDICULES ET PITOYABLES CAR ILS SONT TOUS EN SERVICE COMMANDE QU ILS N ARRIVENT PAS A BIEN ASSUMER.EN VOULANT SALIR GABI ILS SONT ENTRAIN DE NOYER LA PAUVRE DAME.S IL Y A ADULTÈRE ET L HOMME ET LA FEMME TOUS DOIVENT ÊTRE CONDAMNES SOIT LA PRISON OU LA LAPIDATION SOUS D AUTRES CIEUX.SI IL Y A EU CONVERSATION OBSCÈNE LA FEMME EST LA PREMIÈRE FAUTIVE CAR ELLE A ACCEPTE JUSTE EN VOULANT PIÉGER L AUTRE ELLE SE MET LA CORDE AU COU[/quote]
ALI BEN SIDI MOLAH OU QUOI, TU DEFENDS MARTIN POURQUOI? TU ES TELLEMENT MALHONNETE QUE MEME SI TU AS ECOUTE LES ENREGISTREMENT TU VA GARDER LA MEME POSITION. TON COMBAT C’EST QUOI EXACTEMENT?
IL N’EST PLUS LA ET NE REVIENDRA PAS MON AMI.
Alors, Fouillez toute la transition du General TGV. Déjà commencez par les sous en tout premier lieu. Il doit y en avoir beaucoup plus que dans les Pyramides de Maitre Souley.
Ce type est sadique et il doit etre fusie. La peine de mort doit etre appliquee sinon des connards sous des airs de marabouts se permettent de prrostituer la societe nigerienne. Bravo a cette femme qui na pas cede et j espere que d autres suivront pour etaler ce que leur font subir les responsables des societes pour des entretiens d embauches.
verifier, meme dans les CES, les ecoles professionnels, etc, le probleme y est et monsieurs les journalistes aidez le Niger a demasquer ces sans culottes. Que Dieu sauve le niger! D ailleurs est ce n est pas la cause de la famine?
Vous savez, la plupart des Nigériens qui détiennent un peu de pouvoir économique le plus souvent mal acquis se comportent de la même manière que ce monsieur. Ils pensent que l’argent leur donne droit de vie et mort sur les autres et leurs biens. Aujourd’hui, il existe au Niger dans certains secteurs qui ne connaissent les fins de mois difficiles des véritables Zoros qui n’ont d’appetits que pour les femmes d’autres. Là où le bas blesse, c’est qu’ils prêts à détruire le mari par tous les moyens simplement pour accomplir leur sale bésogne. C’est pour simplement vous dire le malheur du Niger est moral et si on veut guérrir un mal, il faut l’attaquer à sa racine. Il faut donc que nos textes punissent sévérement ces genres de comprtements. Il faut donc que ce monsieur seve d’exemple afin que les autres qui ont des intentions puissent les taire et orienter leur libido vers leurs épouses légales. Que dieu sauve le Niger. C’est tout ce qui nous reste, car nous avons essayer presque tout le monde, mais hélas c’est comme si on reprend et on recommence.
J ai personnellement écouté 10 séquences des idioties de G. Martin et c est vraiment regrettable. Ca donne envie de vomir quand on écoute, venant d un vieux de son age, qui fait semblant d etre un pieux. Il l a dit d ailleurs dans une de ses conversations avec la dame, qu il est dans une association islamique, plutot 2 associations.
Sincerement après avoir entendu ses enregistrements, je doute de tout ce qui a été fait de la transition à nos jours.
Aucunes morale pour les gens d aujourd hui. Aucun bon exemple pour ceux qui sont suposés etre la releve de demain.
où va le NIGER?
Wallay on a tous interet à chager, à changer ce pays, si non nous allons tous à la catastrophe.
Merci Nouhou de cette détermination, de ce courage et de cette amour en fait de cet attachement à la Nation et à son Peuple par rapport auxquels tu es prêt à tout pour les défendre.
Après le brillant commentaire technique sur le soit disant communiqué-arret d Conseil Constitutionnel de transition relatif à violation de la Constitution par Mai Nassara député de son Etat, les Ministres de l’économie et des équipements et même du Président de la République Issoufou Mahamadou et de son Premier Ministre qui ont ainsi failli à leur mission régalienne de respecter et de faire respecter la Constitution, raison de leurs serments sur le Livre saint, Coran; que certains acteurs de la Société Civile qui s’accrochent mordicus à ce statut malgré leur virage au pouvoir, tentent de banaliser!
Aujourd’hui, c’est le démantèlement d’un corrompu inspecteur d’État et d’ailleurs en Chef qu’il s’agit.La publication de cette affaire relève du Patriotisme que malheureusement certaines gueules ne cernent même pas la portée. Cet acte d’une témérité inégalée met à nu la pourriture et l’injustice qui a présidé nombre des mises en accusation, de détentions et/ou des décisions sur certains citoyens………..
En vérité, le péché de Gabriel martin, individu à l’ère maraboutique, marié à deux femmes et père de plusieurs enfants, est d’avoir fait tout pour maintenir Sani Garba, le mari de celle qu’il rêve d’avoir dans ses bras, en détention alors même que cela ne sied pas car la justice et l’OPVN s’en sont entendues. Pire, tellement que notre Martin Gabriel voyait son rêve devenir réalité, il se met à divulguer des informations genre secret d’État, dans le seul but de se faire important auprès de celle qu’il pense être sa énième proie!!!!!!!!!
Nous osons espérer que son exclusion à la tête des services de l’inspection d’État est insuffisante, ces genre d’agents indélicats doivent être sévèrement punis tant les actes posés sont d’une gravité intolérable.
Nous attentons de voir les autorités politiques au plus haut sommet qui disent vouloir faire de l’assainissement leur cheval de bataille.Puis que l’assainissement n’est pas qu’économique, il est aussi moral.
La vérité dérange bcp le CFDR et les putschistes.
Bravo Nouhou. Continue à mettre à nu les magouilles des hommes du vendu Salou et des ses protégés.
Des actions judiciaires devront suivre, vu la partialité prouvée et malsaine de Gabriel.
Bonjour Nouhou,
courage, le vrai peuple di Niger et Dieu sont avec toi. Continue comme cela, tu es sur la bonne voie, pas de doute. Que Dieu te bénisse.
Monsieur Jibril. G. Martin n’est plus chef de service de l’Inspection d’Etat. Pour autant, ceux qui ont bénéficié indûment des subsides de l’Etat-Tjanda – comme Monsieur Arzika – devront rendre compte devant les juridictions ad hoc.
Le mot « éthique » est indécent sous la plume d’un corrompu comme N. Arzika.
[quote]Monsieur Jibril. G. Martin n’est plus chef de service de l’Inspection d’Etat. Pour autant, ceux qui ont bénéficié indûment des subsides de l’Etat-Tjanda – comme Monsieur Arzika – devront rendre compte devant les juridictions ad hoc.Le mot « éthique » est indécent sous la plume d’un corrompu comme N. Arzika.[/quote]
Oui les Nouhou et autres Ben Omar sont disqualifiés pour parler d’éthique.Qui sont les pères fondateurs et penseurs du Tazartché qui nous a fait reculer dans ce pays?
[quote]Monsieur Jibril. G. Martin n’est plus chef de service de l’Inspection d’Etat. Pour autant, ceux qui ont bénéficié indûment des subsides de l’Etat-Tjanda – comme Monsieur Arzika – devront rendre compte devant les juridictions ad hoc.Le mot « éthique » est indécent sous la plume d’un corrompu comme N. Arzika.Oui les Nouhou et autres Ben Omar sont disqualifiés pour parler d’éthique.Qui sont les pères fondateurs et penseurs du Tazartché qui nous a fait reculer dans ce pays?[/quote]
Mais les gens m’etonne, il n y a personne qui justifier ce que a fait GABI, c’est incroyable? Si Seyni etais juska present president du Niger, tu crois que GABI va voir le soleil juska la fin de sa vie. Arrêter de raconter des histoire.
Soit juste avec toi.
Dis moi Kobi, selon toi pourquoi Nouhou n’est pas encore en prison comnme tu le souhaites et comme beaucoup des gens comme toi le souhaitent?
[quote]Monsieur Jibril. G. Martin n’est plus chef de service de l’Inspection d’Etat. Pour autant, ceux qui ont bénéficié indûment des subsides de l’Etat-Tjanda – comme Monsieur Arzika – devront rendre compte devant les juridictions ad hoc.
Le mot « éthique » est indécent sous la plume d’un corrompu comme N. Arzika.[/quote]
Inna Lillahi wa inna illaihi raji’una!!! Que Dieu nous préserve des individus qui fuient en toute vitesse la vérité pour le mensonge; la dignité pour le déshonneur; le patriotisme pour la passion comme Monsieur Kobi!
Sinon vouloir jeter de l’anathème sur un citoyen qui a bien voulu démasquer les indignes, immoraux et corrompus fils de Nation sur qui on a basé pour assainir la vie publique.!!
Vraiment, kobi pour le moment vous me faite pitié, il y a lieu de te ressaisir c’est à dire de te départir des idées reçues, de la haine et de tes autres considérations primaires et grégaires aujourd’hui dépassées.
Déjà, au nom de la pitié que tu m’inspires, je prie Dieu, Allah, de te guérir, parce que en vérité tu es malade; peut être que tu ne le sais pas!