Affaire Djibril, Gabriel Martin

Tout a commencé avec l’inspection d’Etat diligentée à l’OPVN, qui a donné lieu à ce qu’il est convenu d’appeler Affaire OPVN.

En effet, à la suite de cette inspection, il a été relevé entreautres manquements, le non respect du délais de livraison du reliquat du tonnage de riz à livrer à l’OPVN par le sieur Sani Garba commerçant de son état, qui a eu un contrat de troc pour enlever du haricot et livrer du riz en compassassions. Il s’agit bien là d’une transaction commerciale en difficulté. L’affaire devrait en principe avoir un traitement purement commercial et non pénal.

Alors que l’intéressé et l’OPVN ont réussit à trouver un terrain d’entente pour le règlement de leur contentieux à travers une conciliation judiciaire en bonne et due forme, l’inspecteur d’Etat en Chef Gabriel refuse de prendre en considération cette donnée et envoie le dossier à la justice pour des chefs d’accusation, qui n’ont rien avoir avec la vraie situation en cause, quiconcerne l’opérateur économique.

Ainsi à commencer le déboire judiciaire du sieur Sani Garba, le mari de la femme victime du harcèlement de la part de Mr Gabriel, qui a saisi l’occasion d’une première rencontre avec la dame, qui étais partie à son bureau avec un des avocats de son mari dans le cadre du suivi de son dossier, pour nourrir son ambition maléfique de la voir tombée un jour entre ses bras.

C’est ainsi que depuis ce premier contact avec elle, il n’a cessé de l’appeler de jour comme de nuit pour chercher à la séduire comme le prouve distinctement les multiples éléments sonores enregistrés sur plusieurs jours par les soins de l’intéressée.

La décence et la morale ne peuvent pas nous permettre de reproduire les propos indécents et immoraux, qu’il a débités tout au long de ses multiples entretiens téléphoniques avec la dame en question.

Par contre, il y a lieu quand même de relever les circonstances aggravantes de ce comportement crapuleux de ce haut fonctionnaire.

 D’abord dans ces propos sans retenu, il parle de sa fonction, des dossiers qu’il traite, des personnes victimes de ses rapports, de sa vie privée, de ses accointances présumées avec les plus hautes autorités politiques et judiciaires, qu’il manipule à sa guise dans la gestion des différents dossiers et des propositions indécentes.

 En suite, la légèreté avec laquelle, il considère sa fonction au point qu’il puisse céder bassement à un usage abusif de son autorité pour satisfaire des instincts grégaires sur l’autel de la liberté de certains citoyens, dont le doute est désormais permis sur la justesse des causes de leur détention.

En tout état de cause, il y a lieu que de tels comportements honteux soient sanctionnés avec la dernière énergie et que la justice soit rendue à toutes les victimes malheureuses de cet indélicat justicier, dont les agissements entachent gravement la crédibilité de l’opération d’assainissement et de moralisation de la vie publique pourtant nécessaire et attendue de tous les nigériens dans l’espoir de voir s’établir la bonne gouvernance éthique dans notre pays. A bon entendeur, salut !