Asseoir une économie prospère dans la région de Dosso

Aujourd’hui encore, l’homme est conscient de ses promesses et y tient. La région de Dosso dispose d’énormes potentialités, avec ses quelques deux millions d’hectares cultivables dont 97.000 hectares irrigables (puisque traversé par 180 km de fleuve et 227 autres mares), 315 sites de cultures irriguées sont déjà aménagés pour cette année. Et avec la finalisation des travaux du port sec, il n’y a pas de doute, selon le gouverneur, que beaucoup de commerçants s’y installeront à travers des activités de nature à relancer l’économie de la région.
Pour ce qui est de la couverture sanitaire dans la région de Dosso, elle tourne autour de 46 % dira le gouverneur. Elle sera en hausse selon lui, avec la construction de nouveaux centres de santé. Déjà la région dispose de 120 CEG, 399 cases de santé, 1 hôpital régional, 5 hôpitaux de districts et quelques 28 formations sanitaires privées. A ce dispositif sanitaire, s’ajoute l’accord de principe obtenu pour la construction d’un autre hôpital régional. Concernant l’éducation, le taux de scolarisation avoisine 77,81 %pour le primaire et 72 % pour le secondaire.
Avec la construction des nouvelles classes, le taux sera amélioré davantage, surtout avec le retour des partenaires en force dans la région pour renforcer les capacités en infrastructures scolaires. Pour cette région qui est située dans le sud-est du Niger, qui couvre 31.000 km2 de la superficie totale, avec une population de 1.141.485 habitants, Dosso est subdivisé en 8 départements, 3 nouveaux, 43 communes dont 5 urbaines, 1 sultanat, 15 cantons, 3 groupements et 1 conseil régional.
Les principales activités dans cette région sont ; l’agriculture, l’élevage, l’artisanat, le tourisme et le commerce. Avec le retour de tous les partenaires au développement Dosso amorce déjà véritablement son développement économique.
