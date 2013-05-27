Organisée par le Ministère Fédéral Allemand de la coopération et du développement et en collaboration avec la GIZ et les ONG allemandes, la première journée allemande du développement s’est déroulée le samedi 25 Mai 2013 à Berlin en République Fédérale d’Allemagne.

Célébrée également dans les 16 Etats fédérés de l’Allemagne, cette journée a été placée sous le double signe de la commémoration du cinquantenaire de l’ Africaine et de l’année 2013 décrétée « Année de l’Afrique » par la RFA.

Plusieurs manifestations culturelles et économiques ont marqué cette cérémonie ou la veille déjà, le Président Fédéral Allemand Monsieur Joachim Gauck a offert une réception au château de « Belluve » à l’intention des ambassadeurs africains accrédités en République Fédérale d’Allemagne et à ceux des membres de la diaspora africaine qui ont fait des efforts remarquables d’intégration au sein de la société allemande. Une réception à laquelle les ambassadeurs du Niger et du Mali n’ont pas pu être présents en raison des évènements survenus à Agadez et Arlit, jeudi dernier et qui ont occasionné plusieurs pertes en vie humaine.

La manifestation de la première journée allemande du développement vise, de l’avis des organisateurs, plusieurs objectifs qui consistent d’une part, à célébrer le cinquantenaire de l’UA, la diversité et la particularité des pays partenaires et de leur coopération avec l’Allemagne, et d’autre part de promouvoir le bénévolat et la coopération dans le domaine du développement, et enfin établir les bases d’une journée du développement annuelle qui sera présentée par le travail des ONG. A cet effet, des stands ont été mis en place au cours de cette journée pour présenter les spécificités et autres opportunités des pays africains ou de leurs institutions, ainsi que les liens de coopération que leurs pays ou structures entretiennent avec le BMZ en particulier et l’Allemagne en général.

Au cours cette journée spéciale, des débats forts enrichissants ont été organisés par les médias qui se sont intéressés aux questions de développement sur le continent et la bonne gouvernance en Afrique. A cela s’ajoutent la présentation des groupes musicaux des pays qui en ont fait la sollicitation, des visites de salles de lecture et le lancement d’une manifestation intitulée : « Parcours de l’Engagement » organisé à cette occasion dans les 16 Etats fédérés.

La visite des stands par le Ministre Fédéral Allemand de la coopération et du développement et une photo de famille a sanctionné la fin de la manifestation qui a été hautement appréciée par l’ensemble des diplomates africains vivant en République Fédérale d’Allemagne et les autorités allemandes qui ont promis de conjuguer leurs efforts pour l’unité du continent africain et le développement de ses économies, seules alternatives crédibles à la marche de la démocratie et de la bonne gouvernance.

L’ambassadeur du Niger en République Fédérale d’Allemagne, SE. Mme Gaoh Aminatou Batouré, a assisté à cette manifestation en vue de marquer toute la détermination de notre pays à continuer son combat contre le terrorisme, et ce en dépit des attentats lâches et barbares perpétrés par les ennemis de l’Islam à Agadez et Arlit et qui ont endeuillés plusieurs familles nigériennes.