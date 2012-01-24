COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE DU GROUPE TAMTAM INFO !

Depuis un certain temps, une forte majorité des nigériens semble se mobiliser autour d’une conviction commune: La bonne gouvernance devrait rester au cœur de la démocratie.
Le Président S.E. Mahamadou Issoufou en fait officiellement un des axes essentiels de travail de son gouvernement.
La presse nationale dans son ensemble n’ est pas en reste et semble même reprendre le flambeau en ce qu’elle découvre: presque tous les jours, de nouveaux scandales de détournements de deniers publics et autres malversations financières portant sur des milliards de nos francs.
A TAMTAMINFO, nous avons choisis de soutenir ce mouvement qui, au demeurant, cadre parfaitement avec les objectifs que nous nous sommes assignés relativement à la nécessaire contribution pour une meilleure gestion de la chose publique.
C’est pourquoi, nous avons décidé de créer une nouvelle rubrique que nous intitulons « La Lettre de Tam-Tam » avec comme grand repère : L’ACTION CITOYENNE AU NIGER.
Il convient de souligner que la démarche de cette Action ne se limite pas au seul domaine des finances publiques; elle couvrira également les autres aspects de la vie de la Cité, notamment la politique, l’institutionnel, le social, le culturel… etc.
Cependant, nous tenons à rappeler aux internautes contributeurs que cette tribune ne sera pas le lieu ou se déverseront des délations ou des propos injurieux et diffamatoires ; elle ne sera pas non plus, un tribunal ou seront jugés des compatriotes fussent ils des présumés délinquants financiers.
L’objectif principal est d’informer les citoyens en leur apportant un éclairage necessaire sur la manière dont sont gérées les affaires publiques, puis les amener à comprendre, afin de mieux dénoncer, les différents mécanismes qu’utilisent certains de nos compatriotes pour s’écarter du droit chemin.
Tout en garantissant aux contributeurs le droit à la protection des sources, nous les exhortons à accompagner leurs contributions des éléments de preuves afin d’aider à la manifestation de la vérité et conséquemment à la sécurisation de la chose publique.
Merci pour votre fidélité à Tamtam info, nous vous réitérons encore toute notre gratitude; avec votre soutien nous continuerons à être un créneau pour toutes les initiatives qui permettront au Niger d’aller de l’avant.
je suis désole que il n’y a aucun communice de presse sur le desais de mody, un grand homme pour le niger deseder il y a 4 jours, a niamey
Nous savons que des hommes enclins a la peur ne peuvent ouvrir un forum tel celui de Tamtam Info. Nous savons que ce sont des hommes-chameaux comme ceux-la qui voulaient cloitrer le peuple dans la meconnaissance de tout en le muselant davantage, qui mettent ce pays en retard dans sa construction solide. Rien que sur la corruption, l’arnaque…, comme nous l’avons suivi au debat sur Canal 3 Niger entre le President ElHadj Sanoussi Tambari Jackou dit le Sabre Tranchant de Kornaka et la Tigresse Presidente de Transparency qui ne cesse de se battre pour un Niger sans corrupteur ni corrompu, c’etait de la meme maniere qu’un groupe d’individus se mette a l’ecart pour reflechir et imposer un dispositif bloqueur de tout ce qui peut permettre de lubrifier le moteur socio-econmique et administratif du Niger afin qu’il tourne au ralenti sinon rester crispe par calamine. Alors, ONC doit reconnaitre que son President Abdourahamane Ousmane etait nomme dans le cadre de la Transition militaire de Salou Djibo qui a honnore ce Mr d’un decret a ce poste. Tandis que le Niger va bientot avoir un an dans la democratie restrauree; Mr Abdourahamane devrait se rappelle de l’engagement de Son Excellence Elhadj Maqhamadou Issoufou qui a signe la tres reconfortante Table de la Montagne. Si l’ONC en general et son President A.Ousmane en particulier sont pour et d’accord d’accompagner l’engagement de S.E Mahamdou Issoufou President de la Republique du Niger qui fut le tout Premier signataire de cet acte salvateur des sans voix, si l’auteur de l’ecrit a l’attention de Tamtam Info n’est nullement au service d’un individu et, est d’accord avec la volonte de S.E le President d’etre le pere et la case de tous les nigeriens (la majorite comme l’opposition); pourquoi ne pas participer activement dans la sensibilisation des nigeriennes et nigeriens quant a la bonne gestion de la chose publique afin de ne pas etre inquieter par quiconque ni quoi que ce soit? Pourquoi ne pas vouloir voir ceux-la memes qui se sentent delationnes, de se comporter reglementairement de facon a se reconnaitre comme etant de bons citoyens qui aiment voir le Niger et les nigeriens tous epanouis comme l’ont fait les precedents gouvernants dont nous continuons d’apprecier jusqu’a S.E Mahamadou Issoufou qui leur emboitent les pas. Certes, votre inquietude, cher President de l’ONC, n’est basee du fait qu’actuellement, S.E le President de la Republique fait la politique qui arrange le bas peuple, au contre courant de votre systeme triumviral que vous et votre groupuscule d’individus , en etes excellents mais mecontents de Tamtam Info qui assiste les bonnes manieres du decisif President trappeur des indelicats de ce pays. Voyez comment jusqu’aujourd;hui, un genre de presse ecrte continue de vilipender l’honneur d’un homme aussi sage que Tandja Mamadou si age que les pere et grand pere de certains d’entre les journalistes!!! Mr A.Ousmane, vous aurez mieux de commencer par arreter ce comportement de ces journalistes de ventre avant de vous adresser au Tamtam Info. Extremement attaches par la corde franc-mqaconique, nous savons que vous etes capables d’engager vos sbires a envoyer des invectives contre celui qui, seul merite de mettre nos ordinateurs en stand by, le signataire de la Table de loa Montagne que nous respectons pour son courage. Vos menaces contre les vomisseurs de la verite ne nous fait point peur car nous savons tous que de Dieu nous sommes venus et vers Lui nous retournerons. Allah est Puisdsant pour nous proteger contre votre Protocole contenu dans « les 24 … des sages de S… » propre a l’elimination physique de ceux qui genent, en cas de force majeur afin de nous faire taire. Politique de Polichinell, nous n’en tiendrons pas compte. Si vous etes au service d’autre qui ne soit pas le Niger et les nigeriens, nous vous attendons de pieds fermes et les Oulemas comme tous les citoyens commenceront a enregiistrer des crimes et assassinats des defenseurs de droits a la parole dans la gestion des affaires publiques. Aussi, vous ne voyez pas que votre lettre va a l’encontre de la « Ligne Verte » dont vous aurez mieux de lui imposer de la suspendre? Ou bien, vos manipulateurs savent qu’ils sont aptes a tout tout dejouer sauf les commentaires des visiteurs du site de Tamtaminfo? Tas de psycophates!