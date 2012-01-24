COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE DU GROUPE TAMTAM INFO !

Depuis un certain temps, une forte majorité des nigériens semble se mobiliser autour d’une conviction commune: La bonne gouvernance devrait rester au cœur de la démocratie.

Le Président S.E. Mahamadou Issoufou en fait officiellement un des axes essentiels de travail de son gouvernement.

La presse nationale dans son ensemble n’ est pas en reste et semble même reprendre le flambeau en ce qu’elle découvre: presque tous les jours, de nouveaux scandales de détournements de deniers publics et autres malversations financières portant sur des milliards de nos francs.

A TAMTAMINFO, nous avons choisis de soutenir ce mouvement qui, au demeurant, cadre parfaitement avec les objectifs que nous nous sommes assignés relativement à la nécessaire contribution pour une meilleure gestion de la chose publique.

C’est pourquoi, nous avons décidé de créer une nouvelle rubrique que nous intitulons « La Lettre de Tam-Tam » avec comme grand repère : L’ACTION CITOYENNE AU NIGER.

Il convient de souligner que la démarche de cette Action ne se limite pas au seul domaine des finances publiques; elle couvrira également les autres aspects de la vie de la Cité, notamment la politique, l’institutionnel, le social, le culturel… etc.

Cependant, nous tenons à rappeler aux internautes contributeurs que cette tribune ne sera pas le lieu ou se déverseront des délations ou des propos injurieux et diffamatoires ; elle ne sera pas non plus, un tribunal ou seront jugés des compatriotes fussent ils des présumés délinquants financiers.

L’objectif principal est d’informer les citoyens en leur apportant un éclairage necessaire sur la manière dont sont gérées les affaires publiques, puis les amener à comprendre, afin de mieux dénoncer, les différents mécanismes qu’utilisent certains de nos compatriotes pour s’écarter du droit chemin.

Tout en garantissant aux contributeurs le droit à la protection des sources, nous les exhortons à accompagner leurs contributions des éléments de preuves afin d’aider à la manifestation de la vérité et conséquemment à la sécurisation de la chose publique.

Merci pour votre fidélité à Tamtam info, nous vous réitérons encore toute notre gratitude; avec votre soutien nous continuerons à être un créneau pour toutes les initiatives qui permettront au Niger d’aller de l’avant.