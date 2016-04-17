Congo-Brazzaville: Denis Sassou-Nguesso investi président

La capitale congolaise a accueilli ce samedi 16 avril, la cérémonie d’investiture de Denis Sassou-Nguesso après sa réélection contestée du 20 mars dernier. Près d’une dizaine de chefs d’Etat, tous africains, étaient au premier rang des invités réunis au Palais des congrès à Brazzaville. Les pays occidentaux y compris la France étaient représentés par leurs ambassadeurs.

La cérémonie au palais des Congrès qui était initialement prévue pour 11h heure locale, a finalement démarré à 13h. Denis Sassou-Nguesso a levé sa main pour prêter serment et devant la nation congolaise et le peuple congolais, il a juré de respecter solennellement et de faire respecter la nouvelle Constitution, celle qui a été adoptée le 25 octobre dernier. Denis Sassou-Nguesso a prêté serment devant ses homologues venus notamment du Niger, du Gabon, de l’Angola, de Sao Tomé-et-Principe.

Le président congolais, qui entame donc un nouveau mandat de 5 ans, a ensuite prononcé le discours de circonstance pour présenter lesgrandes lignes de son action au cours des cinq années à venir.

Sassou-Nguesso va devoir relever de nouveaux défis, mais aussi toujours les mêmes, notamment sur le plan économique et social, car malgré la manne pétrolière, la moitié des 4,5 millions d’habitants du quatrième producteur d’or noir d’Afrique subsaharienne vit dans la pauvreté.