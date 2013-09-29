De quoi Mahamadou Issoufou a-t-il si peur ?

C’est la question têtue qui taraude l’esprit de beaucoup de Nigériens à chaque déplacement du président de la République. A ces occasions, la « Télé Guri » n’a nullement besoin d’annoncer la nouvelle.

La ville de Niamey, totalement militarisée, est complètement quadrillée par l’armée, la garde et la police. Les agents de sécurité sont postés partout, et les canons des fameux fusils 12/7 pointés sur chaque porte et chaque fenêtre donnant sur le passage du cortège présidentiel. Et comme le président de la République voyage beaucoup, la capitale Niamey donne l’air d’une ville en état de siège permanent. Nous n’avons rien à envier à Kaboul, Bagad ou Damas, en ce domaine. Il est vrai qu’on ne badine pas avec la sécurité du président de la République, premier magistrat, et chef suprême des armées. Il faut bien qu’il soit dans les conditions optimales de sécurité de toutes sortes pour pouvoir se consacrer à sa fonction de serviteur du peuple qui l’a élu.

Et c’est là justement que le coche est raté. Nous n’avons jamais vu, dans notre pays, un tel arsenal et de telles mesures sécuritaires en cas de déplacement du chef de l’Etat, même sous le régime d’exception de Kountché et les autres juntes militaires venues au pouvoir à la suite d’un coup d’Etat. Quand un président, élu démocratiquement par le peuple, qui clame haut et fort, en tout temps et en tout lieu que tout va très bien dans le pays, nous autres simples citoyens avons de quoi nous faire de sérieux soucis devant une telle démonstration de force du premier responsable de l’Etat. Ou bien doute-t-il de sa légitimité politique ? Où est cet homme qui donnait l’air d’un homme audacieux, prêt à tout braver, affublé pour ça du sobriquet « Zaki » (lion en langue haoussa) par ces thuriféraires ? Ou bien était-ce de l’esbroufe ?

A voir la façon dont la sécurité de Issoufou Mahamadou est exagérément assurée, et la ville militarisée, on peut par ailleurs se demander si le « garant de l’indépendance nationale, de l’unité nationale, de l’intégrité territoriale, du respect de la Constitution, des traités des accords internationaux » (Constitution, art 46), a le temps d’assurer la sécurité de quelqu’un d’autre que sa propre personne. S’il se donne la peine de penser à sécuriser ses compatriotes qu’il a juré pourtant de protéger au moyen de la force publique. Mais apparemment, cette force commune est mise au service exclusif du chef de l’Etat. Et la seule vue de son cortège de sécurité suffit pour faire fuir les investisseurs étrangers qui ne peuvent investir que là où il n’y a pas de vague. Le pouvoir n’est pas un but, mais un moyen en vue de contribuer à la réalisation des aspirations du peuple.

Et le but de l’Etat lui-même, par conséquent du gouvernant, n’est pas la domination, mais la liberté. L’Etat est institué, non pas pour maintenir les hommes dans la crainte, mais les libérer. En outre, sans être un spécialiste de la question de la protection des hautes personnalités, et de celle tout court, une sécurité efficace c’est une sécurité bien équipée et surtout discrète, et qui se base sur des services de renseignements compétents. Pas ceux qui arrêtent des citoyens paisibles, armés seulement de leur pistolet de service, pour tentative de coup d’Etat sur la base de ce que disent les cauris et les cartes, ou à partir des cauchemars des nouveaux princes qui nous dirigent. La meilleure protection pour un prince, selon Machiavel, est le peuple, pas les forteresses et les chars.

Et pour avoir la protection du peuple, une seule chose : travailler pour lui et remplir sa part de contrat comme promis. Dans le cas contraire, on sera bien obligé de se tourner vers un hypothétique protecteur, qui ne pourra rien. Alors, que chacun se mette au travail pour le peuple