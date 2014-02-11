Déclaration du Bureau Politique National du Moden/FA Lumana Africa « Après sa sortie médiatique extrêmement dangereuse pour la cohésion sociale et l’unité nationale, Massoudou Hassoumi est désormais disqualifié pour faire partie d’un gouvernement

Le MODEN/FA LUMANA AFRICA, en prenant la décision souveraine de quitter la MRN et le Gouvernement, n’a fait que quitter un bateau dont le capitaine a manifestement perdu le contrôle de sa boussole.Notre parti refuse ainsi de s’associer à tout projet funeste qui sonne le glas d’un Niger que nous voulons de paix, de prospérité et de crédibilité au plan international.L’agenda secret, étalé aujourd’hui au grand jour, sans la moindre préoccupation pour le Niger et son peuple, vise le démantèlement programmé des partis politiques, ainsi que la liquidation, d’une façon ou d’une autre, des leaders politiques qui gênent. Ce que nous appréhendons tous les jours montre clairement que le régime actuel reste inconscient des graves conséquences auxquelles il expose notre pays.

Ainsi, après son message-radio interdisant toute manifestation de l’opposition politique, Monsieur Massoudou Hassoumi vient de récidiver, en tenant des propos d’une gravité extrême sur une chaîne de radio internationale, indexant nommément le Président Hama Amadou sur des questions que le sens des responsabilités d’État nous commande d’aborder avec délicatesse. Du reste, la sortie médiatique du ministre de l’Intérieur, politiquement incorrecte et moralement indécente, ne surprend guère au Niger, tant le personnage est connu pour son sectarisme politique, son narcissisme et le mépris légendaire qu’il porte à ses semblables. Ces propos inqualifiables viennent opportunément confirmer que le gouvernement de Issoufou Mahamadou est un gouvernement pyromane, toujours prêt à mettre le feu, là où la responsabilité d’État commande de privilégier la modération, l’appel au calme et à l’unité nationale, et l’esprit de bon voisinage avec les pays entourant le Niger.

En vérité, les propos incendiaires, irresponsables et proprement scandaleux de monsieur Massoudou Hassoumi, doivent être compris comme la preuve de la légèreté et de l’inconscience d’un pouvoir sans repères, aveuglé par un seul objectif : débarquer le président Hama Amadou de la présidence de l’Assemblée nationale, par tous les moyens, et en lui imputant tous les maux de la terre, comme si c’est cela le coup de baguette magique qui contribuera à réaliser le bien-être promis aux Nigériens. Aussi, tout en s’insurgeant contre la banalisation de cette question très sensible sur laquelle les Nigériens ont su dégager le consensus nécessaire depuis plus de 50 ans, le MODEN/FA LUMANA AFRICA affirme que la tactique de diversion choisie par le président de la République et son clan ne marchera pas. Ses échecs au triple plan politique, économique et social sont patents et rien de ce qu’il entreprend dorénavant comme complot ne détournera l’opposition nigérienne des vrais sujets de préoccupation nationale.

On veut divertir le peuple nigérien tandis que des ressources considérables de l’État, acquises dans des conditions souvent douloureuses pour les générations actuelles, prennent des destinations qui révoltent.On veut divertir le peuple en masquant l’incapacité du régime à répondre aux problèmes quotidiens des Nigériens que sont la cherté de la vie, l’insécurité, la garantie des services sociaux de base et du minimum vitale et de la famine. On veut divertir le peuple en s’évertuant à multiplier les accusations calomnieuses, machiavéliques et irresponsables, afin de détourner son attention des questions essentielles liées au prêt congolais, aux négociations avec Areva ainsi qu’au prêt EXIM BANK sur lesquels, les Nigériennes et les Nigériens, témoins de la vive contestation du gouvernement, découvrent avec consternation la réalité des faits. Est-il vraiment acceptable de banaliser la problématique de l’unité nationale qui nous est si chère au point de l’inviter dans nos rhétoriques politiciennes ? Est-il vraiment acceptable qu’un membre du gouvernement s’exprime à travers des accusations graves d’ethno-régionalisme et de sédition contre de grands responsables politiques et hommes d’Etat ?

Sur des médias s’il vous plaît ! Nul au Niger ne peut comprendre et accepter aujourd’hui que l’on accuse le MODEN/FA LUMANA-AFRICA, implanté dans toutes les régions et partout à l’extérieur où réside la diaspora nigérienne, d’être une formation mue par des considérations subjectivistes. Il l’a clairement démontré en prenant la décision historique de soutenir la candidature de Mahamadou Issoufou, sans tenir compte des considérations identitaires qui auraient pu conduire son Président à d’autres choix. Les résultats du scrutin du deuxième tour sont là pour le prouver.Le MODEN FA LUMANA confirme et réitère à nos compatriotes les convictions nationalistes et démocratiques du Président Hama, clairement exprimées à travers le parcours sociopolitique et administratif qu’aucun ragot, qu’aucune affabulation ne saura jamais ternir.Il interpelle le Président de la République sur sa responsabilité relativement aux propos et agissements des membres du gouvernement dont les comportements va-t-en-guerre compromettent gravement la paix et la quiétude sociale.

Il l’invite à arrêter l’escalade de la provocation et de la violence pour oeuvrer à la résolution des grands enjeux du moment auxquels lui et son gouvernement se sont engagés. Au plan des libertés publiques, malgré le droit à l’expression consacré par la constitution, et nonobstant la dépénalisation des délits commis par voie de presse et la signature de la Montagne de la Table autour de laquelle grand bruit a été entretenu pour donner du Président Issoufou une image qu’il n’entretient qu’en public pour les besoins d’un populisme de mauvais aloi, six journalistes, un acteur politique et deux acteurs de la société civile ont été récemment interpellés et gardés à vue dans les locaux de la police judiciaire pour des motifs d’outrage au Chef de l’Etat et attente à la sureté de l’Etat, même si de l’aveu de Massoudou Hassoumi, c’est juste un avertissement pour qu’ils se taisent. L’obsession du coup d’Etat, manifesté déjà un mois après l’installation de son régime, évolue désormais vers la Paranoïa.Issoufou Mohamadou, n’auraitil plus confiance aux chefs militaires qu’il a lui-même nommés ?

Ou bien est-ce la voie qu’il a choisie pour se débarrasser à bon compte des leaders de l’opposition ?En tout état de cause, après sa sortie médiatique extrêmement dangereuse pour la cohésion sociale et l’unité nationale, Massoudou Hassoumi est désormais disqualifié pour faire partie d’un gouvernement républicain. Par conséquent, le MODEN/FA LUMANA-AFRICA exige purement et simplement son départ et tient à affirmer toute sa détermination à y parvenir.En attendant, notre Parti a décidé de porter plainte instamment contre Massoudou Hassoumi.Les structures du parti, à tous les niveaux, sont instruites pour rester mobilisées et prêtes à répondre à tout moment aux mots d’ordre.

Source: Le Canard déchaîné N°624 du 10 fevrier 2014