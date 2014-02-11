Déclaration du Bureau Politique National du Moden/FA Lumana Africa « Après sa sortie médiatique extrêmement dangereuse pour la cohésion sociale et l’unité nationale, Massoudou Hassoumi est désormais disqualifié pour faire partie d’un gouvernement républicain » estime le bureau politique du MODEN/ FA LUMANA AFRICA. Réuni en session extraordinaire ce jour, 06 février 2014, à l’effet d’examiner la situation sociopolitique de notre pays, le Bureau politique du MODEN/FA LUMANA AFRICA fait la déclaration suivante :
Le MODEN/FA LUMANA AFRICA, en prenant la décision souveraine de quitter la MRN et le Gouvernement, n’a fait que quitter un bateau dont le capitaine a manifestement perdu le contrôle de sa boussole.Notre parti refuse ainsi de s’associer à tout projet funeste qui sonne le glas d’un Niger que nous voulons de paix, de prospérité et de crédibilité au plan international.L’agenda secret, étalé aujourd’hui au grand jour, sans la moindre préoccupation pour le Niger et son peuple, vise le démantèlement programmé des partis politiques, ainsi que la liquidation, d’une façon ou d’une autre, des leaders politiques qui gênent. Ce que nous appréhendons tous les jours montre clairement que le régime actuel reste inconscient des graves conséquences auxquelles il expose notre pays.
Ainsi, après son message-radio interdisant toute manifestation de l’opposition politique, Monsieur Massoudou Hassoumi vient de récidiver, en tenant des propos d’une gravité extrême sur une chaîne de radio internationale, indexant nommément le Président Hama Amadou sur des questions que le sens des responsabilités d’État nous commande d’aborder avec délicatesse. Du reste, la sortie médiatique du ministre de l’Intérieur, politiquement incorrecte et moralement indécente, ne surprend guère au Niger, tant le personnage est connu pour son sectarisme politique, son narcissisme et le mépris légendaire qu’il porte à ses semblables. Ces propos inqualifiables viennent opportunément confirmer que le gouvernement de Issoufou Mahamadou est un gouvernement pyromane, toujours prêt à mettre le feu, là où la responsabilité d’État commande de privilégier la modération, l’appel au calme et à l’unité nationale, et l’esprit de bon voisinage avec les pays entourant le Niger.
En vérité, les propos incendiaires, irresponsables et proprement scandaleux de monsieur Massoudou Hassoumi, doivent être compris comme la preuve de la légèreté et de l’inconscience d’un pouvoir sans repères, aveuglé par un seul objectif : débarquer le président Hama Amadou de la présidence de l’Assemblée nationale, par tous les moyens, et en lui imputant tous les maux de la terre, comme si c’est cela le coup de baguette magique qui contribuera à réaliser le bien-être promis aux Nigériens. Aussi, tout en s’insurgeant contre la banalisation de cette question très sensible sur laquelle les Nigériens ont su dégager le consensus nécessaire depuis plus de 50 ans, le MODEN/FA LUMANA AFRICA affirme que la tactique de diversion choisie par le président de la République et son clan ne marchera pas. Ses échecs au triple plan politique, économique et social sont patents et rien de ce qu’il entreprend dorénavant comme complot ne détournera l’opposition nigérienne des vrais sujets de préoccupation nationale.
On veut divertir le peuple nigérien tandis que des ressources considérables de l’État, acquises dans des conditions souvent douloureuses pour les générations actuelles, prennent des destinations qui révoltent.On veut divertir le peuple en masquant l’incapacité du régime à répondre aux problèmes quotidiens des Nigériens que sont la cherté de la vie, l’insécurité, la garantie des services sociaux de base et du minimum vitale et de la famine. On veut divertir le peuple en s’évertuant à multiplier les accusations calomnieuses, machiavéliques et irresponsables, afin de détourner son attention des questions essentielles liées au prêt congolais, aux négociations avec Areva ainsi qu’au prêt EXIM BANK sur lesquels, les Nigériennes et les Nigériens, témoins de la vive contestation du gouvernement, découvrent avec consternation la réalité des faits. Est-il vraiment acceptable de banaliser la problématique de l’unité nationale qui nous est si chère au point de l’inviter dans nos rhétoriques politiciennes ? Est-il vraiment acceptable qu’un membre du gouvernement s’exprime à travers des accusations graves d’ethno-régionalisme et de sédition contre de grands responsables politiques et hommes d’Etat ?
Sur des médias s’il vous plaît ! Nul au Niger ne peut comprendre et accepter aujourd’hui que l’on accuse le MODEN/FA LUMANA-AFRICA, implanté dans toutes les régions et partout à l’extérieur où réside la diaspora nigérienne, d’être une formation mue par des considérations subjectivistes. Il l’a clairement démontré en prenant la décision historique de soutenir la candidature de Mahamadou Issoufou, sans tenir compte des considérations identitaires qui auraient pu conduire son Président à d’autres choix. Les résultats du scrutin du deuxième tour sont là pour le prouver.Le MODEN FA LUMANA confirme et réitère à nos compatriotes les convictions nationalistes et démocratiques du Président Hama, clairement exprimées à travers le parcours sociopolitique et administratif qu’aucun ragot, qu’aucune affabulation ne saura jamais ternir.Il interpelle le Président de la République sur sa responsabilité relativement aux propos et agissements des membres du gouvernement dont les comportements va-t-en-guerre compromettent gravement la paix et la quiétude sociale.
Il l’invite à arrêter l’escalade de la provocation et de la violence pour oeuvrer à la résolution des grands enjeux du moment auxquels lui et son gouvernement se sont engagés. Au plan des libertés publiques, malgré le droit à l’expression consacré par la constitution, et nonobstant la dépénalisation des délits commis par voie de presse et la signature de la Montagne de la Table autour de laquelle grand bruit a été entretenu pour donner du Président Issoufou une image qu’il n’entretient qu’en public pour les besoins d’un populisme de mauvais aloi, six journalistes, un acteur politique et deux acteurs de la société civile ont été récemment interpellés et gardés à vue dans les locaux de la police judiciaire pour des motifs d’outrage au Chef de l’Etat et attente à la sureté de l’Etat, même si de l’aveu de Massoudou Hassoumi, c’est juste un avertissement pour qu’ils se taisent. L’obsession du coup d’Etat, manifesté déjà un mois après l’installation de son régime, évolue désormais vers la Paranoïa.Issoufou Mohamadou, n’auraitil plus confiance aux chefs militaires qu’il a lui-même nommés ?
Ou bien est-ce la voie qu’il a choisie pour se débarrasser à bon compte des leaders de l’opposition ?En tout état de cause, après sa sortie médiatique extrêmement dangereuse pour la cohésion sociale et l’unité nationale, Massoudou Hassoumi est désormais disqualifié pour faire partie d’un gouvernement républicain. Par conséquent, le MODEN/FA LUMANA-AFRICA exige purement et simplement son départ et tient à affirmer toute sa détermination à y parvenir.En attendant, notre Parti a décidé de porter plainte instamment contre Massoudou Hassoumi.Les structures du parti, à tous les niveaux, sont instruites pour rester mobilisées et prêtes à répondre à tout moment aux mots d’ordre.
Source: Le Canard déchaîné N°624 du 10 fevrier 2014
Besonders große Warzenbeete können sehr schmerzhaft sein und ohne Behandlung mitunter auch aufreißen und bluten.
jennifer hudson garcinia cambogia forskolin lean green mountain coffee k cups acai joint orange mangosteen syrup hoodia gordonii weight loss pills plantago psyllium oraz plantago ovata buy chitosan online guar gum price lipozene order tracker glucomannan oatmeal
Font ResizeDesk notices: Being homeless in Eureka is really a tale of several towns [url=http://www.daisysmilesjewelry.com/product_id2_2.php?p=stores-that-sell-ugg-boots-outlet]stores that sell ugg boots outlet[/url]
« There’s virtually no real formula to be a excellent coach, » Slope claimed. In Education is a lot of things. It really is approach. It’s problem-solving. It’s adjusting. It’s speaking. [url=http://www.daisysmilesjewelry.com/product_id2_2.php?p=yellow-uggs-outlet]yellow uggs outlet[/url]
“I’m still within great shock,” Grube mentioned. “I are already choking up quite a lot. Many men and women have already been text messages myself along with calling us and also indicating congrats. The idea brings all this back from a symptom. It’s a pretty wonderful experience.” [url=http://www.daisysmilesjewelry.com/product_id2_2.php?p=adirondack-ugg-boots-outlet]adirondack ugg boots outlet[/url]
People residing in the particular southeastern part of the state should have much less to be concerned about as shortage ailments you will find anticipated to develop a lot fewer moths. [url=http://www.daisysmilesjewelry.com/product_id2_2.php?p=ugg-outlet-locations-outlet]ugg outlet locations outlet[/url]
Kiefer can also be the location law firm involving Prize Isle along with mentioned your lover intentions to keep which placement. The lady additionally said your lover may several do the job every now and then regarding different towns. [url=http://www.daisysmilesjewelry.com/product_id2_2.php?p=pink-ugg-outlet]pink ugg outlet[/url]
Resource: maxpreps.internet
White Blue shoe body ornament movement details of Air Jordan 6 « Sport Blue » will officially debut next Saturday. and wholesale Jordans free shipping.This white and blue color of the first issue in 1991, after 23 years will appear more cheap wholesale jordans classic again, white leather uppers, tie-in bottoms blue crystal, in the bottom of the lateral and details the movement energy blue ornament, black shoes tongue and heel also played a proper good ornament effect.
This is now individual very first list of dark-gray gucci bags online even when To discover a including gucci bags online for quite a while at the present. Their coloring allows great bottom switch dark-colored! Nevertheless the convenience these will the hassle of wanting to detail more for some time while in the warm shower. Proceed down a half shape for anybody around measurements. Experience!
Im a sucker for many! I’m certainly the first ones to buy them and also are rarely getting wrecked a lot in the water (or perhaps you should not find out intrinsic and extrinsic stains) 🙂 They are wonderful! May well then found in darker although i choose every shades! Quite overpriced, however , her own we’re also debating gucci bags!
Nearby NewsLocal Reports [url=http://www.spectrax.co.uk/cheap-barbour/]cheap barbour[/url]
(Israel’s delegation on launching ceremony during Sochi, Feb 6, 2014) [url=http://www.tauruz.de/woolrich-parka/]woolrich parka[/url]
Collections obtaining assistance from 1 / 2 Price tag Textbooks barbour sapper jacket
ead when planned. [url=http://www.patrikohman.se/jacka-barbour/]jacka barbour[/url]
“It’s not limited to girls. Gentlemen will see laughters from it too. Matt informs them from the man’s viewpoint.” [url=http://www.patrikohman.se/barbour-vinterjacka/]barbour vinterjacka[/url]
On Sunday, February. 12-15, Mardi Gras activities start off during Only two delaware.michael., in the event the Sequence of your In business Lake gets going ahead for Dauphin Region Parkway while using theme connected with Remember Any time. [url=http://www.spectrax.co.uk/barbour-international/]barbour international[/url]
« My life insurance coverage, I’ve been a winner in addition to a innovator, carrying out what is required to be able to win,Inches Cobbs mentioned. « I imagine Used to do a fantastic job of your for dinner. » [url=http://www.adverthill.com/oakley-gascan/]oakley gascan[/url]
A lot more these kinds of relationships could be made to resolve worker transport issues, Karst stated.
by: [url=http://www.natural-slimming.co.uk/nike-free-run-2/]nike free run 2[/url]
Maintain it to remain as well as admiration others avoid language you wouldn’t apply using your mother and father michael kors factory outlet
__________________________________________________________ [url=http://www.icmonterossocalabro.it/prada-scarpe/]prada scarpe[/url]
They also would like this judge to purchase the Sheriff to turn above data regarding who’s been to a ex-New Britain Patriot considering that she has recently been behind bars. [url=http://www.zantas.fr/sac-a-main-louis-vuitton/]sac a main louis vuitton[/url]
[url=http://www.energiageniale.it/ray-ban-da-vista/]ray ban da vista[/url]
02/11/2014 2009:Thirty seven:40 AM PSTClick photograph so that you can increase [url=http://www.energiageniale.it/outlet-ray-ban-online/]outlet ray ban online[/url]
IMRA — Thurs ., The month of february Half a dozen, 2014 IDF Infantry Corps will be built with defensive safety glasses [url=http://www.sommerfrischemarkt.de/nike-air-max-ltd-2/]nike air max ltd 2[/url]
Though 90 on the 193 Us member countries get closed a from Forced Disappearance, a N’t databases just 42 which have passed nation’s regulation to employ it. [url=http://www.zantas.fr/sacs-louis-vuitton/]sacs louis vuitton[/url]
That they belong to Gwendoline’s youngster, Lynden Clark, associated with Fairfield, Stockton california. “I remember my great-uncle Candid coming over to our family numerous points during Second World War simply because we got a plantation, anf the husband came with regard to chicken eggs along with butter,” states that Lynden.
48 Hour Perspective: [url=http://www.sarahcoey.com/tory-burch-flip-flops-sale/]tory burch flip flops sale[/url]
Post printed about Sunday, The month of february. 12, 2014 oakley glasses
Goldfajn along with other economists explained a woes throughout Argentina may possibly minimize .A few to be able to .5 percent items out of Brazilian ohydrates gdp in 2010, much less expensive than the deterioration Argentina was once in a position to cause. [url=http://www.riarent.com/michael-kors-outlet/]michael kors outlet[/url]
Benched for your five league game titles repeatedly, Brown returned in an instant because he obtained your hat-trick within past month’s 4-1 earn in Fulham, with his fantastic a reaction to his or her short-lived demotion discovered the two a top quantity commitment and robust a sense of personality. [url=http://www.boaliving.com/cheap-jordan-shoes/]cheap jordan shoes[/url]
?Editor?DuMingming?Yao Chun? [url=http://www.almondo-bremen.de/hollister-kleid/]hollister kleid[/url]
The larger, deafening along with multi-colored affair, your San fran history in which apparently commenced inside 1860s, is one of the main parades just outside of Most of asia celebrating a Lunar New Year, and features also been referred to as one of several 10 best parades on earth.
02/13/2014 Twelve:55:21 years of age AM MST [url=http://www.bearsbasketball.ca/cheap-tory-burch/]cheap tory burch[/url]
4 sportsmen coming from Bishop O’Dowd Great bacterias its institution motives about February. A few. John Melendez (crossstitching country/track) in addition to Samantha Koepp (baseball) agreed upon letters connected with objective by using Father christmas Clara and South dakota Declare correspondingly, though Taylor Hobbs (football) in addition to Alexander Holme (soccer) are usually advancing for you to Ivy Nfl colleges (Yale in addition to Mexico, respectively). Piedmont’s Kesy Platt (football) likewise signed directions involving intention using Sonoma Talk about. [url=http://www.bearsbasketball.ca/tory-burch-canada/]tory burch canada[/url]
The telemovie, that will air on Weekend, will be based upon the hem ebook Sins on the Papa: The Much Account Behind Schapelle Corby ersus Ill-Fated Medication Perform created by surgeon Eamonn Duff. [url=http://www.lookoutlearning.co.uk/oakley-flak-jacket/]oakley flak jacket[/url]
« Free and simple, he was allowing it to get,In Bochy mentioned. « That’s some tips i anticipate out of Claire, that is your ex. It really is similar to making a horses out of your barn. » [url=http://www.northerlysoutherly.com/fake-oakleys-wholesale/]fake oakleys wholesale[/url]
Drake, that is in addition among the list of individuals your Sam Adams Team,
Déclaration du Bureau Politique National du Moden/FA Lumana Africa « Après sa sortie médiatique extrêmement dangereuse pour la cohésion sociale et l’unité nationale, Massoudou Hassoumi est désormais disqualifié pour faire partie d’un gouvernement | Tamtaminfo
Ad barbour ladies jackets
Try things out: Study the needs you have by collecting just one CFL as well as Resulted in see how you wish them in several sockets. [url=http://www.transporteutp.com/michael-kors-handbags-outlet/]michael kors handbags outlet[/url]
R. Are you finding that you’ve ever was required to compromise something due to this excellent job? [url=http://www.transporteutp.com/fake-michael-kors-bags/]fake michael kors bags[/url]
360 degree photos and videos [url=http://www.transporteutp.com/michael-kors-clearance-bags/]michael kors clearance bags[/url]
The firm very likely gets $3 mil around rewards from the Brownsville Financial Improvement Local authority or council, which in turn gets govt capital, as outlined by an individual accustomed to the negotiations on prices who seem to inquired to not possibly be identified mainly because simply no remaining decisions are gotten to. [url=http://www.adverthill.com/oakley-eyeglasses/]oakley eyeglasses[/url]
___
Be sure to have a look at Marty Stuart’s website to get tour times and the newest updates from . [url=http://www.spectrax.co.uk/barbour-wax/]barbour wax[/url]
Font Re-size woolrich jassen kids
Three. To provide: Put gravy by using rice, break down in between Four bowls plus work by using grated Parmesan. [url=http://www.patrikohman.se/barbour/]barbour[/url]
In this particular era associated with post-modernism and desertion of traditional which means values, our own opportunity to cause hurt with our-self seems to be at an alltime large. Irrespective of whether in the entertainment sector, the press and the politics field, increasing numbers of emancipated Jews praise nihilism as well as vulgarity create this Judaism individuals and Israel straight into disrepute. [url=http://www.nationautopawn.com/michael-kors-diaper-bag/]michael kors diaper bag[/url]
One of several points is usually to re-sign small conclusion Jimmy Graham, nonetheless he may also possess the franchise level positioned on the pup with the New orleans saints. Many others gamers should get some contract-work executed, though the casualties witout a doubt sound a little apparent.
« This occasion we’re also being focused on South Hard anodized cookware artists and it is any Southern area Asian kitchenware function. We now have taken care of nations by Bangladesh, Asia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, The maldives, Afghanistan, therefore, we have now coated nine nations, » stated Samdani. [url=http://www.lspod.nl/woolrich-amsterdam/]woolrich amsterdam[/url]
A music, raised on the Nineteen-eighties plus Nineties along with changed, supply the best parts because Truck Outen is often a incredible performer. mulberry outlet online uk
My Lost Wave [url=http://www.piedpiperpublishing.co.uk/ghd-v/]ghd v[/url]
There are actually, however, caveats inside three-judge panel’s obtain, then there is continuous governmental tension about the express does to lessen overcrowding. [url=http://www.nationautopawn.com/michael-kors-outlet-online/]michael kors outlet online[/url]
The modifications in the super-wealthy school were brought about, partly, simply by Thatcher, who deregulated small business and also bank and also opened London’s fiscal market around the globe. [url=http://www.tauruz.de/woolrich-blizzard/]woolrich blizzard[/url]
Birmingham They were an english family over a day trip — almost one million yrs ago. [url=http://www.tauruz.de/woolrich-sale/]woolrich sale[/url]
Put up:
Will they be looking after outside of shock? [url=http://www.sarahcoey.com/tory-burch-riding-boots/]tory burch riding boots[/url]
Nonetheless Pardew won’t obviously have too many solutions. Papiss Cisse – who seem to may possibly nevertheless catch the attention of an attempt by Ukrainian pub Rubin Kazan ahead of the stop from the thirty days : is definitely trimming to conditioning, although Cheik Tiote as well as Fabricio Coloccini are a few of weeks away from coming back again. As there was Loic Remy, as a result of provide one more bet on a three-match exclude from Tottenham. [url=http://www.omegabees.co.uk/louboutin-shoes/]louboutin shoes[/url]
That means now there vertisements even now a possibility Pleicones turn into fundamental the law to get a small amount of time. [url=http://www.ristorantepaganini.it/bauletto-gucci/]bauletto gucci[/url]
Well below a 1 euro ($1.40) a container, your thought out levy pales in severity when compared to struggles made in inhabitants connected with some other European union places in past times 5 years. This is also just one single of countless levy walks next week that may find Austrians shelling out far more with regard to luxurious cars and also cigarette smoking. [url=http://www.apeb73.fr/louboutin/]louboutin[/url]
* Personal attacks, insults or threats.
MIRAMAR Beachfront — A off-duty You actually.S. Marshal quit his or her filled gun in a very salad dressing area on the Silver precious metal Sand Wall socket Nearby mall on Thursday evening. [url=http://www.riarent.com/michael-kors-bags-outlet/]michael kors bags outlet[/url]
Simultaneously, after having a string connected with tedious elections right after Chavez’s passing continue 03, most Venezuelans usually are focused on the harder rapid job associated with adding meals shared among history shortages, 56 per cent rising cost of living along with a weakening money. oakley forces
Al-Dhayi explained a few of the brand new polio instances appearing in another place around Pakistan are also followed for you to Peshawar as well as other elements of northwest KPK area. [url=http://www.almondo-bremen.de/hollister-ludwigshafen/]hollister ludwigshafen[/url]
Domenico’s on the Wharf (831) 372-3655 [url=http://www.chansonfrancaise70.fr/sac-longchamp-pas-cher/]sac longchamp pas cher[/url]
For more reports recommended by the article author, look into the subsequent checklist.
govt expert services along with benefits. [url=http://www.zantas.fr/louis-vuitton-sac/]louis vuitton sac[/url]
Brand: Owner , EVELYNHome community: Gorge COUNTRYOccupation: CUSTOMER SERVICEArrest date: 02/11/2014 2333Charge account: Hit-and-run:Proposition 19 Deterioration [url=http://www.almondo-bremen.de/hollister-oberhausen/]hollister oberhausen[/url]
Puncture Wright brought just how with violation for the Patriots, recording a new double-double with 15 details and also Teen retrieves. Younger crowd what Bouldin called a “very massive dunk while on an incoming enjoy.” [url=http://www.icmonterossocalabro.it/scarpe-prada/]scarpe prada[/url]
And there is just one 3-D work of art: the real wood carving of an darkish salmon. [url=http://www.dorisstilgenbauer.de/louis-vuitton-outlet-online/]louis vuitton outlet online[/url]
Championship video games is going to be experienced Weekend from One particular:Forty five delaware.m. (6th class), 3 delaware.meters. (7th) along with Some:30 w.m. (9th) in Draw Twain Simple. jordans for sale
Thoughts?
Two. That contain Randle [url=http://www.northerlysoutherly.com/oakley-holbrook-polarized/]oakley holbrook polarized[/url]
Six:Thirty your.michael. borse prada
KRASNAYA POLYANA, russia Julia Mancuso has not yet caught Bode Callier still. [url=http://www.printerguys.ca/oakley-canada/]oakley canada[/url]
One more standing ovation came while the lady expressed, “I encountered for years since i ended up being frightened to get out there; The spirit dealt with, my own mind health and fitness endured in addition to our romantic relationships suffered. Along with I’m status in this article now, using anyone, on the other side off in which agony.” [url=http://www.natural-slimming.co.uk/nike-free-run-5/]nike free run 5[/url]
A Gary the gadget guy Bend offers 32GB involving eMMc pen reminiscence to get bodily storage devices, but generally there ohydrates not any opportunity to augment that by way of inserting a new microSD card. The battery pack isn’t easily removed. [url=http://www.sarahcoey.com/tory-burch-reva-flats/]tory burch reva flats[/url]
The sprint can be dominated by not one but two massive effect display screens a part of your double trend result. [url=http://www.omegabees.co.uk/replica-christian-louboutin/]replica christian louboutin[/url]
The city of jacksonville, Fl. (AP) : 9 round openings were found in the Automobile right after an announcement above m
Weekend, March 8-10: [url=http://www.ors-auvergne.org/license.php?p=doudoune-canada-goose]doudoune canada goose[/url]
Ur. David in addition to Wendy H. Dickie, Howell H. along with Judy P. Iles, 4524 Northfield Court docket, Rock, 12/12/2013, $728,Five hundred [url=http://drivetunisia.com/links.php?p=veste-moncler-homme]veste moncler homme[/url]
Scarecrow- highly smart [url=http://www.adonim.de/links.php?p=moncler-weste-damen]moncler weste damen[/url]
San Bernardino Local Aboard of Education gucci handbags sale
wishes this kind of wasn’t all real. [url=http://www.ors-auvergne.org/license.php?p=boutique-canada-goose]boutique canada goose[/url]
Westwood A dozen, Maryvale 4: Senior pitcher Lexi Valenzuela put the no-hitter with regard to Westwood within the get.
Speak to the author: 714-796-7802 or maybe [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=180]burberry scarf replica[/url]
Meat sbzntp Looking back for the time so far, the actual Rockies the offense has squandered a great number of stable begging tasks (13 through my own matter). At the outset of the season, the expectation was that the offense would certainly function as toughness from the staff using the begging simply aiming to continue. Right after placing a huge 5 extends throughout about three game titles in Higher toronto, I am thinking your criminal offense will be failing to support the end with the bargain more your pestering. Exactly what are your thoughts? [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=102]burberry shirt replica[/url]
12 a.m. | Vanderbilt in Texas [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=103]http://www.facultati.biz/?p=103[/url]
Currently solutions regarding law makers: [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=93]burberry eyewear[/url]
MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=102]http://www.facultati.biz/?p=102[/url]
The subsequent home transfers have been recorded from the Area Clerk’s workplace from December. Nine to Tough luck:
adults-only occasion. Lotto tickets usually are $50 everyone. Be sure to call the [url=http://www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=239]coach retail, shop coach outlet online and ladies bags are sold at discount price in coach retail, shop coach outlet online, ladies bags[/url]
Dyshun Wilson of Barstow seemed to be arrested with or maybe with regards to Saturday throughout San Bernardino Region in mistrust of unspecified prescription drugs. [url=http://www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=171]www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=171[/url]
Chester your Akita is quarantined in the shelter inside Wildomar from a biting at event with Lowe vertisements Big box store in Murrieta on Sat, November. Twenty eight, 2013. AARON CLAVERIE/STAFF Picture [url=http://www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=138]coach puses[/url]
Standing: Absolutely no. Fourteen [url=http://www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=167]purses for women[/url]
0 Pac-12) with Or Point out (9-6, 1-2),5 various s.mirielle. ESPNU [url=http://www.wvje.org/pictue.php?id=134]luxury leather goods – Buy cheap coach briefcases and timberland outlet store in luxury leather goods Outlet Store Online, Free Shipping 2013 Now![/url]
Harbaugh received the 15-yard unsportsmanlike carryout punishment with regard to running on the field throughout outcry once the unique contact Davis’s find.
to CEOs playing Vistage International throughout Tucson. [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=6]burberry scarf sale[/url]
Slope smashed some sort of 42-yard are powered by his / her initial carry, establishing the tone in opposition to an Wi safety which moved into containing just under 121 back yards every sport hastening and also a nothing more than 303 overall, 3rd inside Huge 12 along with seventh country wide. Several plays in the future, Jennings accomplished a new 77-yard, game-opening travel regarding his TD operate. [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=26]Cheap burberry online outlet 2014 Store Sale burberry giant check crinkled scarf, burberry money clip, burberry online outlet, burberry giant check crinkled scarf, burberry money clip 2014 For Womens.[/url]
5 various. Phoenix Roscoe 18-6 [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=164]burberry rain boots[/url]
Jospeh Oerum, [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=118]replica burberry wallets[/url]
Thirty-eight.Several % through the floorboards generating 12 connected with 07 no cost brings. Many people outrebounded [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=44]burberry outlet san diego[/url]
Milliseconds [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=67]burberry scarf set[/url]
kAm%96 @DE C646?E |2C E96 $A@E H2D E2 6? 7C@ E96 E@A 7=@@C @7 [url=http://www.facultati.biz/?p=100]http://www.facultati.biz/?p=100[/url]
If a walkout occurs, it would be the second reach in a very just 30 days by simply BART’s significant unions, which in turn symbolize Only two,Three hundred educate employees, station agencies, preservation employees and also other workers.
Horn additionally said your commemorative that this footing intentions to create honoring all Los Gatos experienced persons. « When you see your memorial service we are going to make, ensure notice a great gift, » he explained. [url=http://www.englishlanguagefunerals.fr/ray-ban-wayfarer-pas-cher/]ray ban wayfarer pas cher[/url]
Miles per gallon (city/hwy) 25/31 (A couple of.4); Starting price tag (incl. location) $23,800 [url=http://www.energiageniale.it/ray-ban/]ray ban[/url]
Candyman E had taken a $150,500 Toboggan together with Chuckie Lopez up to speed regarding trainer Donald Jacobson. The actual 7-year-old gelding improved to help 12 for 21 years old, shelling out $7.12 for you to gain. [url=http://www.riarent.com/cheap-michael-kors-purses/]cheap michael kors purses[/url]
The visible difference to the top level 7 is actually 9 items, definately not impossible using 16 game titles to come back. [url=http://www.northerlysoutherly.com/oakley-sunglasses-outlet/]oakley sunglasses outlet[/url]
? Reinwand is presented by open public defenders. louis vuitton sale uk
Coach Hansen stated the actual Bobcats taken care of the actual U-Prep mass media over the online game, nevertheless especially in the 4 . district.
The days if your camcorders will be moving along with anything is not only proper supplies management solutions of which in any other case may not be available, he was quoted saying. [url=http://www.apeb73.fr/escarpin-louboutin-pas-cher/]escarpin louboutin pas cher[/url]
Pete Fallico: Heart of your B-3 picture [url=http://www.ristorantepaganini.it/gucci-borsa/]gucci borsa[/url]
BET With the Weekend break [url=http://www.omegabees.co.uk/fake-louboutins/]fake louboutins[/url]
It initially offered high resolution mouth insurance across the You edge whilst advancing the variety into The philipines, the Sarasota straits, as well as a part of the Caribbean sea Ocean, whilst offering drug-trafficking soin with the You DOD counter-drug plans. On top of that, TARS appeared to be viewed as a new area with security to the United states Aerospace Safety Order for their air sovereignty quests for that continental You. [url=http://www.ristorantepaganini.it/portafoglio-gucci/]portafoglio gucci[/url]
move 131.Five; A few, Wi Rapids 128.575; 4, Waterford 122.975; Your five, Hartford 119.52; Half a dozen, Port California 117.Being unfaithful; 6, Elkhorn One hundred and eleven.3 or more; Seven, Shorewood One hundred and ten.5; Hunting for, Valders/Roncalli 102.225. fake christian louboutin shoes
when he carries on their infiltration for the Calder Prize.
Je vous remercie enormement pour cette sublime source d info.
Le Niger a toujours eu la chance d’avoir des minsitres de l’intérieur scandaleux. Je veux citer le barbu » Dieu est grand » Cheik Idi Anga qui donnait des avertissements nationaux, le zélé tazatchiste Albadé Abouba qui massacrait tout sur son passage et l’ivrone Massaoudou qui dans un pays responsable perd son poste après cette déclaration. Je me dis aussi que le président a intéret à se debarrasser des personnes comme Tambari, Bazoum, Massaoudou, Morou, Albadé etc au risque de rejoindre le groupe Zarkozi. L’histoire nous dira plus.
Hamma ne change pas propos ethniques se son arme de guère allah ns à classer en deux groupes à savoir musulman et mécréant et Dieux à maudit se qui ont ses caractères
@Dan Niger, vraiment sur ces commentaires tu mérites ton surnom. J’aime ces genres de commentaires impartials. Ce sont des raisonnements comme ça qu nous manquent. le retard du Niger voire de l’Afrqiue est dû à cela.
J’espère juste que les uns et les autres prendront conscience avant qu’il ne soit tard.
je voudrais que Monsieur de LUMANA nous donne la répartition des députés Lumana par région, la répartition des Ministres du 1er Gouvernement de la 7è République en suite nous donné aussi quels sont les différentes personnes proposées pour être préfets et DG dans les comptes de HAMA. donc il ne faut jouer avec nos conscience. Au Niger nous connaissons qui et qui? En plus les frères de LUMANA demandent au PRN de débarqué le Ministre Hassoumi, je voudrais savoir si le PRN a demandé l’avis de Hama pour nommé Hassoumi Ministre, quand Hassoumi a combattu au côté du MI pendant trente ans Hama+ était où?
Monsieur SANDA accepterait de d’occuper le poste du Ministre de l’Intérieur? AH peut être qu’il n’accepterait pas car ce aussi une coquille vide comme l’Enseignement Supérieur où UNICEF et autre PTF n’interviennent pas.
Bonjour,
Au Niger, des dérapages sérieux ont eu lieu de part et d’autre, du côté de la majorité présidentielle et du côté de l’opposition.
On assiste à une escalade de dérapages sérieux qui peut plonger le Niger dans l’incertain et qui agit négativement sur la cohésion sociale et l’union nationale.
Arrêtons cette escalade qui nuit à notre avenir et à notre honneur.
L’opposition et la majorité doivent arrêter ces agissements et cette escalade.
Le Président de la République doit agir pour calmer la situation en changeant le porte-feuille de Massaoudi Hassoumi et l’opposition doit retirer ses plaintes devant la justice.
Il serait judicieux de faire cela le plus rapidement possible pour éviter l’enlisement.
Les Nigériens, aujourd’hui, indépendamment des colorations politiques, doivent avoir une vision commune : sauver durablement le pays et garantir l’intérêt général et le bien-être pour tous.
Ce qui ne veut pas dire bannir leurs intérêts personnels : on doit se développer dans le cadre d’un développement global intégrant tous les Nigériens et permettant à chacun d’y participer.
Personne n’empêche et ne doit empêcher aux Nigériens de participer ou de créer une dynamique de développement.
Pour ce faire, le travail, la quête de l’excellence, la bonne gouvernance et le changement de comportement et de mentalités doivent nous y aider.
Tout en évitant les amalgames qui nuisent à la concorde et à l’unité nationale, avançons, ensemble, pour la réconciliation des Nigériens autour du travail, de la bonne gouvernance et du développement durable du pays, on y arrivera.
JE LANCE UN APPEL A TOUS LES NIGÉRIENS, SANS EXCEPTION, POUR CE FAIRE.
La différence de pensées et de choix politiques est une richesse pour nous, exploitons-la et unissons-nous autour du travail, de la bonne gouvernance et du développement durable du Niger.
Bien cordialement
Dr ANASSER AG RHISSA
Expert TIC et Gouvernance
E-mail: Webanassane@yahoo.com
Nous tous nigériens devons savoir qu’aucun de nos leaders politiques ne doit avoir la garanti d’un succès politique sur une base ethno-régionaliste.
Qui a fait quoi pour son ethnie au niger? Posez-vous cette question et vous allez vous en rendre compte.
Tous ceux qui soutiennent ce débat stérile ne sont que des variables du programme occidental (qu’est la démocratie) visant à nous garder divisé et en profiter lâchement.
Regarder comment RFI veut coute que coute tenir à la une les bourhahas politiques nigériens, pensez-vous que c’est innoçant? Tous ces politiciens sous les pieds desquels vous attendez la délivrance en sauraient quelque chose.
La structure apparente de ce programme est très alléchant, donc restons ses variables en faisant une mutation de sortie qu’il donne le résultat contraire de leur attente.
Aslam alaikoum nigériens.
ce que je souhaite chez mes compatriote c’est d’être impartial. En temps que voix autorisée, le ministre de l’intérieur n’aurait pas dû commenter les propos de hama sur une chaîne qui ne veut de nous que la division sur ça je suis d’accord.
Mais là où le bas blesse, tous ceux qui condamne le ministre de l’intérieur n’avaient pas réagi quand hama répétait les paroles sur lesquelles il est accusé, ce n’est pas normal.
Dénoncer le mal d’où qu’il vienne c’est un honneur. Nous nigériens devons dénoncer toute erreur d’où qu’elle vienne.
Les partisans de hama, médias et individu le font à l’égard du ministre c’est très bien mais malheureusement ils ne l’avaient pas fait pour hama. Je doute de leur sincérité.
Les gens parlent d’ethnie pour fin politique, c’est tout et cela de tout bord politique.
vraiment il ne mérite d’être un ministre, surtout de l’intérieur;donc c’est vrai que ce capitaine a perdu contrôle, si non comment un ministre de l’intérieur se permet d dire ça.saisissez-vous Mr le président;chassez ce monsieur a fin de préserver une quiétude sociale.
Ce qui est sur, ces propos Hama les a bien tenus. Vrai ou faux? Et doit-on ne pas lui les reprocher parcequ’il est Hama? Depuis qu’il est connu sur la scene politique, Hama n’a jamais pu se departir des considerations ethniques. Il l’a fait sous l’AFC, sous la cohabitation de 95-96 avec Mahamane Ousmane , en 2007 avec Tandja. C’est Hama et nous ne sommes pas dingues au point de ne pas nous souvenir des faits reels et recents. Et le soutien de Hama a Issoufou au second tour n etait en rien une demarquation vis a vis des constderations ethniques. Il l a soutenu juste pour ne pas que Seyni Oumarou (qu’il considerait comme sa propre fabrication) devienne president avant lui, lui le grand, lui le symbole. C’etait donc le moindre mal, mais pas un choix libre et consenti. Il avait a choisir entre les deux. Mais, je reste et demeure absolument convaincu que le peuple, notre peuple n a jamais accepte d’etre mu par des considerations ethniques et toutes les elections l’ont confirme. Mais Hama n’a jamais cesse de voir l’ethnie des qu’il se sent en position de faiblesse. Malheureusement.
Ne vous fatiguez pas mes frères, restez dans votre lumana et participer simplement au développement du Niger, notre NIGER. L’heure des campagnes n’a pas encore sonné comme vous pouvez le remarquer il reste encore plus d’un an pour faire vos preuves sur le terrain. Tous en avant pour le NIGER et non pour des intérêts partisans. Quand le Général Kountché disait que « les africains ne peuvent pas faire de la politique tant qu’ils ne développent pas leur mentalité »
Le MODEN LUMANA est un parti clanique, régionaliste et ethnocentriste comme son leader seulement je trouve illusoire que son président remporte des élections avec les maigres ressources dont il dispose (vous n avez pas le nombre ou plutôt votre électorat est mince et rétrécit). Pour y parvenir il faut des voix et beaucoup de voix. Abandonnez la haine ethnique qui vous ronge et essayer de convaincre les nigériens par les verbes et non la colère.
Wayo!wayo!!!!Mes chers amis d’où venez?vs êtes encore Nigériens? revenez sur terre.Car j n pense pas si vs connaissez le NIGER et ses lideurs politiques le MODEN FA LUMANA est un très jeune parti politique composé des Nigeriens venant des régions confondues et encor 3e pendant les élections passées; pensez vous réellement que si LUMANA est minoritaire ou bien si le président hama Amadou est xénophobe cela allez ce passé?Teniez bien mes amies le PRESIDENT HAMMA est un grand homme politique et qui tient beaucoup à ce pays et qui croit bien qu il peut nous sortir de ce gouffre.le Niger comptes plusieurs ethnies et aucune à elle seul ne peut accéder au pouvoir sans la contribution des autres .Donc je vois en aucun cas le PRESIDENT HAMMA va vouloir parti d’un clan ou bien d’une ethnie.Rappelons à notre puissant ministre qu’il est au nom de tous les nigériens et que ses propos tenus sur la chaine international nous déshonneur.selon MACHIAVEL l’homme a un coté animal et un coté humain ne vous lessez pas à ce que le coté animal prenne le dessus.La politique est un combat d’idées et chacun estime pouvoir faire mieux que l’autre et non un problème de personnalité.