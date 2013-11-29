Déclaration du syndicat des cheminots nigériens à l’OCBN (SYNCNI/OCBN) sur la nouvelle ligne ferroviaire Cotonou – Niamey.

Le jeudi 7 novembre 2013, leurs excellences Mahamadou Issoufou Président de la République du Niger et le Docteur Thomas YAYI BONI, Président de la République du Benin, ont signé un accord historique en vue de la réhabilitation du chemin de fer Cotonou – Parakou et de son prolongement de Parakou au Bénin à Niamey capitale du Niger.

Par la même occasion, les deux (2) Etats propriétaires de l’Organisation Commune Bénin Niger des chemins de fer et des transports (OCBN) ont décidé de la création d’une nouvelle société internationale dont le groupe français BOLLORE a été retenu comme partenaire stratégique et qui s’est engagé à réunir les fonds nécessaires pour que les travaux commencent dès mars 2014.

Les cheminots nigériens saluent le choix des plus hautes autorités du Niger et du Bénin porté sur le groupe BOLLORE dont l’expérience ferroviaire est reconnue sur le plan international.

Tous les cheminots de l’OCBN, fortement mobilisés autour de leurs syndicats en général et plus particulièrement ceux du SYNCNI, sont comblés de joie par cette heureuse initiative qui met terme à leur angoisse et à leur désespoir.

Les cheminots nigériens en poste au Niger et au Bénin tiennent à témoigner leur sincère gratitude, leur soutien indéfectible, aux présidents de la République du Niger et du Bénin, leurs Excellences Mahamadou Issoufou et le Docteur Thomas Yayi BONY qui par cet acte de haute portée historique, ont encore une fois de plus démontré, à la face du monde, leur attachement et leur souci permanents pour le bien-être de leurs populations, l’intégration sous régionale et régionale et le développement de l’Afrique toute entière.

Par ailleurs, le syndicat des cheminots nigériens exhorte les deux chefs d’Etats du Bénin et du Niger, de bien vouloir assoupir les souffrances des cheminots par un appui financier, afin de résorber les dix sept (17) mois d’arriérés de salaires.

Le SYNCNI souhaite bonne chance au Groupe BOLLORE et aux autres partenaires impliqués.

Que Dieu Le Tout Puissant bénisse cette œuvre !

Vive l’intégration sous régionale et régionale !

Vive les chemins de fer !

Vive la boucle ferroviaire !

Vive les cheminots !

Vive le SYNCNI !

Fait à Maradi le 28 novembre 2013

Pour le Bureau Directeur, le Secrétaire Général

MADO ABASS.