Diplomatie Niger-République Populaire de Chine : présentation des lettres de création du nouvel ambassadeur du Niger en République Populaire de Chine Dandina Bawa

Le nouvel ambassadeur du Niger en République de Chine S.E. Dandina Bawa a présenté ses lettres de créance le lundi 16 janvier 2012 au Président Chinois Hu Zintao.
La cérémonie s’est déroulée au Palais national du peuple chinois de Pékin, en présence des hauts fonctionnaires de l’Etat et du Ministère des Affaires Etrangères Chinois ainsi que le 1er conseiller et l’attachée de Presse de l’Ambassade du Niger en République Populaire de Chine. Au cours de l’entrevue organisée à cette occasion, l’ambassadeur Dandina Bawa a transmis au Président Hu Zintao le message d’amitié et de respect du Président de la République du Niger, Chef de l’Etat S.E.M Issoufou Mahamadou, ainsi que son souhait de renforcer les bonnes relations qui existent déjà entre les deux pays.
En retour, le Président Hu Zintao, a aussi évoqué les excellentes relations bilatérales qui continuent de se développer avec l’exploitation du pétrole nigérien.
Faisant allusion au parcours professionnel et à l’expérience du nouvel ambassadeur nigérien, le Président Hu Zintao a souligné que sa mission sera sans aucun doute une réussite avant de lui souhaiter bonne chance.
