Editorial: Pour une mentalité de développement

54 ans, c’est l’âge de la maturité, mais aussi l’âge de la sagesse dans un pays où l’espérance de vie ne dépasse guère les 54 ans. Mais 54 ans, c’est peu, dans la vie d’une Nation en construction, au vu de l’immensité de la tâche et des multiples défis auxquels doivent faire face quotidiennement les autorités. Aussi, au-delà de son caractère festif, la célébration de cet anniversaire hautement national doit être une occasion pour jeter un regard rétrospectif sur la vie de notre pays. En effet, que de chemins parcourus depuis le jeudi 18 décembre 1958, lorsque le Président Diori Hamani, alors Président du Conseil, égrenait solennellement devant les élus du peuple, les problèmes auxquels le territoire du Niger, qui venait d’opter pour la communauté de destin avec la métropole, allait devoir faire face.
A l’époque déjà, le problème le plus crucial était bien identifié : ‘’le grand handicap qui menace l’économie du Niger, c’est sa situation géographique, loin de la mer…’’, avait souligné Diori Hamani, tout en évoquant une autre préoccupation liée à la forte poussée démographique. Aujourd’hui encore, c’est-à-dire, 54 ans après, l’équation posée par le Président Diori demeure toujours d’actualité en dépit des efforts gigantesques entrepris par les autorités de la 7 ème République. En toute évidence, la question qu’on est en droit de se poser est de savoir pourquoi les mêmes préoccupations d’antan restent encore sur le fil de l’actualité nationale, alors que notre pays regorge suffisamment de ressources pour amorcer son décollage?
Cela est d’autant plus curieux que les différentes autorités ayant présidé aux destinées du Niger n’ont pas manqué d’ambitions pour inverser la tendance. A titre illustratif, quand on réalise que le 1 er budget de la 1 ère République du Niger ne dépassait guère les 6 milliards de FCFA et que les ressources humaines qualifiées se comptaient au bout des doigts, on doit tirer un grand coup de chapeau aux dirigeants de l’époque qui ont su, malgré les difficultés inhérentes, jeter les bases de l’édification d’une Nation pleine de vitalité. Est-ce dû à un dysfonctionnement de notre administration ou à l’inertie des hommes qui animent cette administration-là ? En tout cas, le débat sur le fonctionnement et/ou le dysfonctionnement de l’Administration nigérienne est posé. Des simples citoyens aux plus hautes autorités de l’Etat, le dysfonctionnement de notre administration ne laisse personne indifférent.
A maintes occasions, le Président de la République, S.E Issoufou Mahamadou, a tiré la sonnette d’alarme sur cette situation en invitant les agents de l’Etat à plus de conscience professionnelle et de civisme. Ces derniers temps, le Président de la République a surtout déploré la faible consommation des crédits dans plusieurs secteurs de notre administration, du fait, il est vrai, des procédures parfois laborieuses, mais du fait surtout de certains agents de l’Etat qui ont d’autres idées derrière la tête. Sinon, comment comprendre une telle situation dans un pays qui, depuis les dernières élections générales de 2011, a pratiquement reconquis la confiance de l’ensemble de la communauté des bailleurs de fonds?
Comment aussi comprendre une telle situation quand on sait qu’en moins de deux ans de leur accession au pouvoir, les autorités de la 7 ème République ont considérablement amélioré les revenus des agents de l’Etat pour mieux les motiver ? L’heure est donc venue pour les uns et les autres de se ressaisir et de se remettre véritablement au travail pour permettre au Niger de bénéficier pleinement des nombreuses opportunités qui s’offrent à lui. Il est clair, et le président de l’Assemblée nationale, SE. Hama Amadou, l’a maintes fois répété : «le développement d’un pays, les actions menées dans un pays, l’efficacité dans le pays, dépendent de la psychologie et de la manière dont les gens croient et se comportent par rapport à ces questions. Au Niger, nous avons malheureusement en ce moment certains défauts.
Quelle que soit la bonne volonté des hommes politiques à améliorer les conditions de vie des citoyens, on n’invente pas comme ça, ex-nihilo, la prospérité ; la prospérité vient de l’effort de tout le monde, du travail auquel chacun accepte de s’adonner corps et âme. Et celui qui travaille gagne, celui qui ne fait rien est obligé de quémander pour survivre », disait-il lors d’une interview qu’il a accordée à Sahel Dimanche. Or, force est de constater que de nos jours, la recherche de la facilité à l’extrême est le sport favori de nombre de nos compatriotes. Nous passons le plus clair de notre temps à quémander, à rester oisifs et à critiquer ceux qui travaillent. Pourtant fait constater le président Hama Amadou, ‘’Dieu nous a dotés d’une grande intelligence, d’une créativité remarquable et d’une certaine rigueur dans la pensée, mais malheureusement, le résultat de cet atout que Dieu nous a donné est annihilé par le fait que nous n’aimons pas le valoriser par le travail.
Il y a donc nécessité de changer nos comportements pour les mettre en harmonie avec le contexte international où c’est la loi de la compétitivité et de la lutte quotidienne pour la survie qui régit la marche du monde. Autrement dit, on ne peut rien gagner sans souffrir’’. C’est dire que l’homme nigérien doit être au début et à la fin de tout processus de développement. C’est en ayant une claire conscience de cet état de fait que le Président de la République Issoufou Mahamadou, soucieux de mener à bien le programme ambitieux de la Renaissance du Niger, sur la base duquel il a été investi de la confiance du peuple nigérien, a solennellement réaffirmé cette vérité lors de son discours d’investiture : ‘’le changement de comportement est la principale aide que j’attends de tous : changement de comportement dans la gestion du temps qui est la ressource la plus gaspillée dans notre pays ; changement de comportement par rapport au travail ; changement de comportement dans le rapport avec les biens publics, etc.
Nous devons lutter contre les forces de l’habitude et faire l’effort de nous changer nous-mêmes. Dans le Saint Coran, sur lequel je viens de prêter serment, Dieu a dit: ‘’Je ne change pas un peuple tant qu’il ne se change pas lui-même’’. Nous devons donc changer nos comportements si nous voulons changer nos conditions de vie. Il faut combattre la mentalité d’assistés qui s’est beaucoup développée en nous. Il ne s’agit pas de remettre en cause les réseaux séculaires de solidarité tissés au sein de notre société; il s’agit, au contraire, de les rationaliser pour les rendre plus efficaces en attendant que se renforce, progressivement, la solidarité nationale organisée par l’Etat’’. L’une de ces opportunités qui s’offrent à notre pays est sans conteste la Table ronde, organisée du 13 au 14 novembre dernier à Paris, sur le financement du Plan du Développement Economique et Social (PDES) du Niger pour la période 2012-2015.
A l’issue de cette rencontre, ce sont quelque 2.401,8 milliards de francs CFA que les Partenaires Techniques et Financiers bi et multilatéraux se sont engagés à mobiliser en faveur de notre pays pour financer son PDES. Quand on connait tous les efforts déployés par le Président de la République et son Gouvernement pour parvenir à un tel succès, on peut sans risque de se tromper dire que la balle est désormais dans le camp des agents de l’Etat intervenant à différents niveaux de la chaîne des dépenses publiques, pour faire profiter au Niger et à son peuple d’une telle manne financière. Ces agents doivent, non seulement, veiller à une bonne gestion de ces ressources, conformément aux sacro-saints principes de la bonne gouvernance toujours défendus par les autorités de la 7 ème République, mais aussi s’investir corps et âme pour une consommation conséquente de ces ressources par les différents projets et programmes auxquels elles sont destinées.
L’heure est donc venue pour les agents de l’Etat de s’approprier les prouesses des autorités politiques qui ont su mobiliser plusieurs milliards de FCFA dans un contexte de morosité économique et financière mondiale. En effet, comme l’a réaffirmé le Président de la République, lors de son message à la Nation à l’occasion de la fête de la République, ‘’le niveau politique a fait ce qu’il doit faire, le niveau technique doit prendre le relais. Les agents de l’Etat, à tous les niveaux, ont un rôle déterminant à jouer. Ils doivent saisir cette opportunité, pour démontrer leurs compétences, leur efficacité et leur patriotisme. Ils doivent en toute circonstance se mettre de façon résolue au service de leur pays qui en a tant besoin.
C’est le moment de bannir les pratiques corruptives, l’absentéisme, le laisser-aller, les lenteurs administratives injustifiées pour faire prévaloir la loyauté, l’engagement au travail bien fait et le professionnalisme, pour que les efforts déployés pour mobiliser les ressources financières ne soient pas vains. Il y va de notre avenir. J’engage le Gouvernement à rendre effective toutes les mesures envisagées pour la remise des Nigériens au travail, notamment les sanctions entendues au sens des punitions comme des récompenses’’. Il revient à chacun d’entre nous, filles et fils du Niger, de se convaincre de l’importance de son devoir envers le Niger. En définitive, nous devons méditer, en notre for intérieur, ces paroles pleines de sagesse prononcées par le Président Diori, un 18 décembre 1958 :
‘’Dans notre pays, le bon sens ne doit-il pas nous dire qu’il faut taire nos querelles politiques, nos divergences, pour ne nous atteler qu’au même effort qui doit donner le bien-être à nos femmes, à nos enfants, à tous ceux qui habitent ce pays. Le problème est donc très simple. Nous devrons agir sur le pays et ses hommes pour augmenter les ressources utiles qui développent notre commerce, qui contribuent à l’émancipation de nos populations, qui conduisent à l’indépendance économique de notre Etat. Le travail est déjà immense pour ceux qui veulent faire quelque chose’’.
Editorial: Pour une mentalité de développement | Tamtaminfo
Exactly what I was looking for and shipped quickly.
On en veux encore !!! par ici je vous place dans mes bookmarks, et vous dit a bientot.
Et même dans les Lycees d’Enseignement General, n’embrasses pas la Serie C qui veut, il faut mériter pour être la bas.
Voila c’est qu’il y a au L.T.D.K.
Beaucoup de travaux pratiques , d’études de cas sanctionnés par le
Baccalaureat de Technicien.
Fier membre de la famille du L.T.D.K de Maradi.
S’il passe par Maradi, nous allons l’inviter au Jardin Public pour le calmer. 🙂
Si le jardin est toujours la.
Frère Nigerois, don’t mind him or her ( Alia)
A Alia,
Merci Nigerois!
De remettre Alia a l’ordre et pardonnes lui (elle) car s’il avait mis les pieds au L.T.D.K. de Maradi.
Lycée
Technique
Dan
Kassawa de Maradi
Ou S’il (elle) était passé par les series G (1,2 ou 3), F (1, 2, 3 ou 4) et E ,il n’allait pas tenir de tels propos.
Et comme tu lui as déjà dit rétorqué , NE VA PAS QUI VEUT AU L.T.D.K. et donnes moi l’honneur de répondre a sa question « tiens, tiens , il a eu quoi au Lycée Technique »
Vous voulez savoir?
Le parchemin de Baccalauréat de Technicien.
Pas juste le Baccalauréat mais ajoutez Technicien.
Décerné après beaucoup de T.P. ( travaux pratiques) et études de cas.
Et si vous ne savez pas c’est quoi la Serie E, de façon simpliste en plus des matières scientifiques s’ajoutent les cours des séries C des Lycées d’Enseignement General (LEG)
A Alia,
Ne rentre pas au Lycee Technique, qui veut, mais qui peut…surtout en srie E. Et les meilleurs vont au lycee se former, et non pas pour forcement sortir avec un bac. Souviens toi, aussi que les meilleurs comme Einstein ont ete recalles au bac… alors ce dernier a fini par revolutionne le monde.
Aussi, John Maynard Keynes, a ete recalle au concours d’entree dans la administration publique britanique, est e qu’il n’ a pas revolutionne le monde a travers sa theorie economique???
Nous pouvons multiplier les exemples, en oubliant bien sur les genies comme Hitler, qui ont ete transforme en demon par la frustration de ne pas etre reconnu comme tels….
Qu’Allah benisse le Niger, Amen…
tiens tiens il a eu quoi au lycée technique de maradi, un baccalauréat ???? hey Niger kowa ya san kowa fa!
Belle analyse… mais,
Voilà donc une analyse comme j’aimerai en lire assez souvent.
Mr foumakoye la poussée démographique dont il est question ici est celle qui n’est pas en adéquation avec notre poussée économique. En effet quand les hommes d’un pays augmentent plus vite que sa richesse il en résulte des problèmes (santé, alimentation, habitats, sécurité…) que ce pays ne peut prendre en charge et s’en suis donc une mortalité élevée et une espérance de vie faible.
Cela dit je pense que malgré les beaux discours nos dirigeants jouent à un mauvais jeu ou le partisan est protégé et l’opposant jeté en patûre à la justice. Tant qu’on aura pas trouver de solution à cette politisation à outrance il serait difficile que les nigériens se remettent au travail car au Niger c’est connu le travail ne paie pas!
Mes respects.Il est bien vrai que vous avez essayé de donner un diagnostique de notre mal sociétal; un point tire mon attention le plus car je m’y oppose farouchement, le Niger est un pays sous peuplé et la croissance démographique n’est qu’à encourager.Le model occidental tant idéalisé par notre classe politique pour ne pas dire une génération toute enière; ce dernier montre de nos jours ces limites pour ne dire qu’il tend vers son déclin.La démocratie occidentale ne repond pas à nos réalités socio-culturelles.Notre peuple a toujours besoin d’un repère , un leader qui sait toucher la masse par sa personalité,des discours engagés pour exacerber le patriotisme, des actes humains très et trop sensibles pour briser ce mur entre le simple citoyen et le gouvernant.L’aspect technique de la gestion d’une société ne peut prendre effet que lorsque tous les acteurs de cette dernière l’acceptent consciemment ou inconsciemment.Le potentielexiste.
Excellent article, si au moins il pouvait être suivi d’un début de prise de conscience. Mais chez nous, les mots glissent d’une oreille à l’autre et tout continue comme avant.
Ce n’est pas demain la veille que notre administration sera au service du peuple…
L’ accent doit etre mis aussi sur la mise en place des centres de recherche scientifique moderne, le soutien des jeunes createurs, la modernisation de nos cultures et traditions, le passage des produits artisanaux du traditionnel au moderne pour qu’ils soient competitifs sur le marche’ international et la lutte sans discrimination contre la corruption , l’enseignement de nos langues maternelles a tous les niveaux scolaires. Nous devons etre progressivement moins dependants economiquement et technologiquement de l’exterieur surtout du FMI et de la BM.
DG, CONGRATULATIONS, la, tu fais honneur a l’Universite Libre de Bruxelle dont tu es diplome en managment publique et du Lycee Technique de Maradi, dont tu etais devancier des Abdou Rabiou (BAGRI) dans la serie E.
Il faut appliquer cette mentatlite de developpement prendre mandat special aupres du PR IM pour faire des reports sur les dispositifs mis en place dans les differents services a Niamey et a l’interieur du pays, pour mettre les nigeriens au travail et quel est le resultats.
Il faut aussi faire le point sur tous les marches communiques en conseil de ministres, qui encours d’execution en mettant exergue les goulots d’etramglement….