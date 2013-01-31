Envoi très prochain des forces spéciales de l’armée française au Niger: Une nouvelle forme de colonialisme

Colonialisme nucléaire et dépendance énergétique.
Le jeudi 24 janvier 2013, l’Observatoire du nucléaire a publié sur son site un article intitulé : « L’armée française pour protéger les mines d’uranium d’Areva au Niger : colonialisme nucléaire et dépendance énergétique… » Selon divers médias, le gouvernement français a décidé l’envoi très prochain des forces spéciales de l’armée « pour assurer la sécurité des principaux sites d’exploitation d’uranium de l’entreprise française Areva au Niger ».
Il s’agit là d’une décision injustifiable qui démontre, s’il en était encore besoin, que la « Françafrique » a encore de beaux jours devant elle et que les ressources naturelles du Niger appartiennent dans les faits à la France, aujourd’hui comme du temps de la colonisation. L’envoi des forces spéciales pour sécuriser l’approvisionnement en uranium des centrales nucléaires françaises achève de démontrer que, contrairement à une idée fausse insidieusement entretenue, l’atome n’apporte aucune indépendance énergétique : 100% de l’uranium « français » est importé, et l’armée est envoyée pour protéger son extraction.
Les formes vont assurément être soignées : de même que l’armée française a été envoyée au Mali « à la demande du Président de ce pays ami », il est clair que le concours des forces spéciales françaises va être sollicité par le Président du Niger, M. Issoufou, qui n’est autre… qu’un ancien cadre d’Areva ! Mais ces manoeuvres cousues de fil blanc ne masquent pas l’aspect parfaitement colonialiste des interventions militaires de la France en Afrique, et la volonté de Paris de continuer à s’approprier à bas prix l’uranium du Niger, spoliant ainsi depuis 40 ans le peuple de ce pays.
Rappelons que l’Observatoire du nucléaire est assigné en justice le 1er février au TGI de Paris (1) pour avoir accusé Areva de pratiquer la corruption auprès des dirigeants du Niger (2). Areva parle de « diffamation » mais les accusations portées apparaissent parfaitement justifiées. Par ailleurs, l’armée n’a théoriquement pas pour mission de protéger des intérêts industriels privés. Areva est certes détenue par l’Etat français, mais c’est une société anonyme qui a adopté de longue date les méthodes des multinationales.
Il semble que les autorités françaises s’apprêtent à expliquer que le coût de la sécurisation des mines d’uranium par l’armée française sera facturé à Areva : il parait évident que ce ne sera le cas que très partiellement. D’ailleurs, l’intervention militaire française au Mali vise elle aussi à sécuriser l’approvisionnement de la France en uranium du Niger, or le coût de cette intervention n’est pas facturé à Areva… L’envoi des forces spéciales françaises confirme que l’industrie nucléaire ne nuit pas seulement à l’environnement et aux êtres vivants, mais aussi à la démocratie. »
De toute évidence, l’intervention militaire de la France au Mali n’est pas fortuite car comme l’avait dit Nicolas Sarkozy ‘’la France n’a pas d’ami, elle a des intérêts à défendre’’. L’opération Serval et la prise d’otages en Algérie auront pour conséquence de légitimer l’installation d’une base militaire française au Niger.
De la mission de la société épée de Jacques Hogard.
Une autre information, rapportée par la Lettre du Continent, qui a affirmé que : « l’actualité malienne suite au déclenchement de l’opération Serval, le 11 janvier, a contraint Areva à ajourner l’appel d’offres devant permettre de renouveler le contact de sécurisation de son personnel et de ses installations au Niger. Une décision motivée par la volonté de ne pas déstabiliser le dispositif actuellement mis n place. Conséquence : la mission de la société Epée de Jacques Hogard pourrait être prolongée d’un an, jusqu’à fin 2013 ». L’envoi de cette force spéciale de l’armée française n’est-elle pas une insulte à l’endroit de nos vaillantes forces de défense et de sécurité ?
Le pouvoir actuel n’a-t-il pas confiance ou sous estime t-il notre armée dans cette mission ? Sinon pourquoi le régime, en lieu et place de cette force spéciale française, ne demande-t-il pas à Areva d’investir ces centaines de milliards qui seront utilisés pour la prise en charge de cette unité pour équiper et mettre dans les meilleurs conditions notre armée pour assurer la sécurité de toute la zone nord du Niger ? La fierté du Niger aujourd’hui est le sens de dévouement de nos forces de défense et de sécurité qui ont toujours été à la hauteur de leur tâche malgré leurs moyens dérisoires et moins sophistiqués.
A cet effet, les acteurs de la société civile nigérienne doivent faire front commun pour empêcher toute tentative de violation de notre souveraineté nationale. Le comportement peut orthodoxe de certains responsables au plus haut sommet a fait en sorte que certains militaires français affichent un comportement peut responsable à l’endroit de nos forces de défense et de sécurité qui assurent la permanence aux alentours de l’ambassade de France au Niger. Est-ce une autre forme de colonialisme à l’ère du 21ème siècle ?
Les projets de la renaissance en stand-by.
En plus de cela, la confusion qui entoure le fameux document concernant les discussions entre l’Etat du Niger et Areva signé par le Directeur de cabinet du Président de la République du Niger Hassoumi Massaoudou, les 35 millions d’Euros de ‘’compassassions financières’’ à cause du retard de l’exploitation du site Imouraren et reportée en fin 2016 versés par Areva aux autorités de la 7ème République en lieu et place des pénalités de plus de 130 milliards FCFA par an et ce prétexte d’insécurité de la France à vouloir coûte que coûte installer une base militaire au Niger montre une fois de plus l’inconséquence d’une vision limitée du régime de la 7ème République.
Le Président de la République Issoufou Mahamadou doit se méfier de cette volonté de la France, qui, après la conférence de Brazzaville au lendemain de la deuxième guerre mondiale n’a pas voulu donner l’indépendance à nos pays africains, peut le conduire à un parjure, car selon l’article 169 de la constitution du 25 novembre 2010 : « les accords de défense et de paix, les traités et accords relatifs aux organisations internationales, ceux qui modifient les lois internes de l’Etat et ceux qui portent engagement financier de l’Etat, ne peuvent être ratifiés qu’à la suite d’une loi autorisant leur ratification. »
Même si on est en rupture de liquidité, on est ulcéré ou en quête de liquidité, cela à des limites qu’on ne peut pas franchir. Se basant sur les richesses issues des ressources minières, aujourd’hui avec le report du projet Imouraren en 2016 et la mévente du pétrole, le programme de la renaissance du ‘’Guri système’’ est presque compromis. Les engagements du Président de la République et son gouvernement risquent d’être renvoyés aux calendes grecs sinon adieu les 50 000 emplois par an, l’initiative ‘’les Nigériens Nourrissent les Nigériens’’ (3N), le recrutement des enseignants contractuels à la fonction publique dont celui de 2011 n’a pas fini pour penser à celui de 2012 malgré qu’on est en 2013.
Auxquels s’ajoutent Niamey Gnala , Dosso Gnala, la gratuité et l’obligation de l’éducation jusqu’à l’âge de 16 an et d’autres promesses sont devenues un vain mot pour les Nigériens avertis.
Le Niger d’aujourd’hui: corruption à son niveau le plus elevé, les riches plus riches, les pauvres plus pauvres, les étudiants plus ignares, des jeunes plus addict aux drogues dures pour noyer leur désespoir, les loyers plus chers, les denrées alimentaires hors de prix, l’essence plus chère qu’avant Agadem, les barons du PNDS plus riches que Crésus et Rockfeller réunis, les barons de la drogue et de la fraude impunis allègrement, les politiciens plus alimentaires que cérébraux, les médias plus effrayés que neutres, le Niger plus endetté que jamais avec des dettes que vont payer nos petits enfants, les projets remplissant 90% discours avec 10% de réalisations, les grands voleurs du passé transformés en militants PNDS, etc, etc.
A moins qu’elle ne soit masochiste, apatride, auto-destructri ce, quelle génération consciente va voter pour ce régime en 2016??????
en tout cas j’en connais pas grand chose en relation internationale mais a la place de issoufou je demanderai tout simplement a hollande la permission d’envoyer aussi une force speciale nigerienne pour proteger aussi mes compatriots en france, s’il est d’accord l’echange est bon au cas ou il refuse, le debat est clos, il ne me demandera pas d’accepter ce que lui meme n’accepte pas. et j’en suis sur qu’il n’osera pas accepter, donc pourquoi se casser la tete pour rien monsieur le president, vous n’avez pas de l’imagination vous?lol
Si vous avez voter Issoufou, c’est parce que vous avez confiance à lui. Donc faite lui confiance.
La france qu’elle aille se faire foutre elle et ses troupes françaises
I got what you intend, regards for putting up.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. « Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public. » by Theodor Wiesengrund Adorno.
Puissent les appels au Changement
A Dr.Ibrahim M.laminou,
Moi, aussi je suis fier d’etre Nigerois avec la qualite du debat qui illustre notre volonte d’assuer le bien etre des Nigerois et Nigereines.
Nous avons compris et accepter qu’il faut travailler, travailler et travailler enocre pour sortir notre pays de la misere, du sous-developpement et surtout de l’injustice social, de la malgourvenance, et de l’inequite dans la repartition des revenus.
Nous devons maintenant concevoir la maniere la plus appropriee de faire prendre en compte nos pertinentes reflexions par nos gouvernants dans la conduite des affaires de l’Etat du Niger.
Et la, j’interpelle notre frere, le Dr. Anasar et les leaders de la societe civile Nigereine, sinceres et vrais patriotes pour nous aider a mobiliser toutes les energies pour une sinergie effective.
Il faut contraindre au besoin nos gouvernants pour nous servir avec integrite, competence et equite.
Qu’Allah benisse le Niger, Amen!
A Kidi. Je vois que nos points de vue se rapprochent un peu. Pour la Lybie, je suis d’accord pour dire qu’elle n’est aps meilleure qu’avant, mais le peuple s’
Lu pour vous:
Le chef de la diplomatie fran
Abdoullaye, Nig
A Abdoulaye L.
Parfaitement d’accord avec vous. La France a refus
A Kidi Je trouve qu’on a tendance
A Abdoulaye suite
Je dis et r
A Abdoulaye L
Je suis d’accord avec niono2, a bokin kowa, v
Je suis d’accord avec « V
Pour endormir et faire taire tous ceux qui ont des id
AREVA est aide par nos governants a maximiser son profit, tout en minimisant les retombes pour le Niger de l’exploitation des ses rpopres richesses. QUEL PARADOXE???
Donc que les spolieurs soient nationaux ou colons et ex-colon, nous devons les denoncer et mieux faire un front commun pour lutter contre cela. L’heure doit etre a l’unisson.
Qu’Allah benisse le Niger!
Ce ci dit, je conviens avec les commentaires precedents que le travail est la clef du bien etre de tous les peuples.
Et ce travail inclu aussi une oeuvre de conscientisation pour que tout citoyen soit averti des enjeux de l’heure.
En effet a quoi assist-on maintenant? Nous governants se sont ligues avec AREVA pour nous spolier aussi bien des nos ressources du sous-sol que du fruit du dur labeur de notre trvail.
En fait, ce sont les ouvriers Nigerois qui triment jour et nuit pour extraire le minerai contre lequel AREVA paie des salaires dirisoires. Comparer le salaire du Nigerois a celui du Francais a Arlit, et vous seriez edifie.
Chaque annee le benefice que AREVA declare est en grande partie le manque a gagner pour le Niger et les Nigerois. C’est aussi simple que cela.
Bonjour aux Nigerois et Nigereines,
ce ci pour dire, je suis contre l’appelation « NIGERien ». Et comment nos premiers dirigeants aussi instruits que nationaliste ont accepte une telle appelation. En realite, nos coutumes tout comme nos religions nous apprennent qu’un bon souhait, un bon nom est important pour un avenir radieux. Qui appelerai son enfant, RIEN????????
A Kidi
Oui, je maintiens que c’est aller vers la facilit
je remarque qu’il est plus facile de critiquer que de faire par soi meme. Celui qui pose un acte soumis
Jusqu’
On continue
Arr
[quote name=Si nous pouvions arr
Je viens d’apprendre avec joie que dire les actes n
A bolbododu.
Ta r
Abdoulaye,
Mon souci justement,contrairement
a bolobobodu.
Deux remarques: si tu veux
8) Il faut des soldats francais pour le lycee du plateau,les centres hippiques,le club de tennis diado sekou,la bibliotheque et tous les ressortissants vivant au Niger.
LES AVEUGLES NE VERRONT PAS TOUT DE SUITE L’IMPLICATION D’UNE TELLE BAVURE SUR NOTRE INDEPENDANCE TOUT COURT ET NOTRE SECURITE ENSUITE
A Bolbododu
Est
Allah est seul juge donc les Allah ya isa prononc
Mahamadou Issoufou ALLAH YA ISA.
L’Afrique, son amie la France, est la fausse amie, une amie d’interets:
Les Fous de Dieu, la France et l’Afrique.
Vous pouvez etre pour ou contre la position du frere Tariq Ramadan. Peu importe….
Pour ceux ou celles
mahamadou issouf tu va paye tous se que tu a fai a ton peuple comme daouda mallan wanke car tu na pa confiance a notre arm
Kidi,
Je n’ai pas dit que le Br
Mahamadou Issoufou :
A bolbododu suite
J’aimerai maintenant que Mr Bolbododu nous dise si honn
Lire ZIG au lieu de Kidi pour le dernier post. merci.
Enfin cher Kidi m
A bolbododu (suite)
Je continue ma « francophobie primaire »
– Acte VI ces terroristes s
A bolbododu
Je tiens
(deuxi
Zig, vous dites manque de courage ? Bien avant le conflit au Mali, Issoufou et son
A bolbododu suite
Ce qui s
A bolbododu
Je vous rappelle que Mitterrand a
Vous qui ne d
Zaki sur RFI, TV5 nous edifie davantage sur son manque de courage. Il confirme avec force le deploiement de forces speciales francaises au Niger pour proteger Areva, mais il est incapable de confirmer les discussions avec les americains sur le deploiement de drones au Niger. Apparemment il n’est pas favorable au deploiement de casques bleus mais ne peut meme pas emettre ses reserves sur cette option comme le ferait un idriss deby. Seul point positif, ses souhaits de reequilibrage avec AREVA.
A bolbododu
De mieux en mieux. Vous dites que vous ne me laisserez pas
La popularit
@Bobododu, tout
Tazartchiste, C’est vrai que face a leurs interets a l’etranger, les occidentaux savent creer une unanimite sans faille, contrairement a nous autres. Je decele neanmoins un peu de sincerite dans la demarche de Hollande. A present plius que jamais le destin des malien est entre leurs mains. Si ils tirent la lecon de la betise de ATT qui a fait entrer le loup dans le bergere, alors soyons surs que les francais ne pourront pas influer de maniere decisive sur la suite des evenements. Ce qui m’inquiete avant tout c’est le cas du Niger avec ces sous marins de areva qui prennent leurs ordres a Paris qui le gouvernent. De toute facon le ver est deja dans le fruit.
Kidi,
Enfin, cherchez surtout
A Kidi,
La valorisation du travail dans l
A Kidi
Sankara aimait bien trop son peuple et se souciait
Kidi,
Je ne d
A kool
« ATT aurait pu refuser « . Je suis d
RAZARTCHISTE, je ne saisis pas ce que vous voulez insinuer par vos actes:
– Acte VI ces terroristes s
Tant que nos dirigeants ne realiseront pas que les etats n’ont point d’amis mais que des interets, alors il en sera toujours ainsi. Je persiste a croire et tous les signaux demontrent que Mahamdou Issoufou n’a ni la capacite intrinseque, encore moins la volonte de defendre nos interets face aux multinationales occidentales qui agissent sous le couvert et la protection es pouvoirs politiques de leurs etats. MI et sa bande de malfrats nous ramene droit vers le statut d’etat vassal de la france. Je regrette amerement mon vote pour ce monsieur.
très facile de critiquer. si l’on peut se demander qu’Est-ce que je fais pour que le Niger avance. ventre plein, tu n’as que ça. retiens avant tout que c’est la France qui a créé Niger et certainement pendant que nos grands parents ne faisaient que calomnier…..
R
A bolbododu SUITE
Est-ce diaboliser la France que de relater ces faits. Nous sommes en d
A bolbododu suite
Vous avez donnez ce que vous appelez les faits. Nous pouvons nous aussi en donner.
La France a
A bolbododu
Vous nous reprochez de passer notre temps devant le clavier
A bolbododu
Vous dites que
l’heure n’est pas au supputation ni
Mon cher compatriote Toto a dit, comment
quote name= »Toto a dit »]@ Bogdamo
Qu’il soit clair que je ne fasse aucunement reference a l’arabe que je ne comprends d’ailleurs pas si c’est ce que vous avez voulu insinuer souplement.
Pour les langues nigeriennes suscitees ou n’importe quelles langues africaines et meme le chinois du moment ou ce n’est pas le francais , je n’aurai rien a redire.
Je ne connais votre cas, je peux assurer et de maniere empirique , si vous voyager comme un pigeon voyageur dans le monde je peux vous informer que peu d’interlocuteurs parlent francais. Dans mon propre cas j’ai appris le francais comme seconde langue et par accident.
Sans vouloir jouer au pedant , je peux affirmer que je voyage dans le monde et les continents mais le francais n’est pas la langue des affaires. Et si vous voulez lire un livre dans le monde , le plus souvent voire la majorite vous les trouverez en Anglais.
Voyagez dans les colonnies francaises et vous verrez le pourqoi de ma position.[/quote]
chimino GABI AREVA Niger baba;il faut chercher notre indepandance
total
Areva niger baba :
Il est vraiment grand temps pour que les peuples du monde pensent
Si quelqu’un vous fait faire une basse besogne c’est qu’il vous prend pour un demeur
Mais ces fran
Apparemment la France cherche
@ bogdamo
Vous me connaissez ou pour me traiter de » Mon cher »
Nous ne nous connaissons pas et gardez vos repov
Merci!!!
Quelqu’un??
pour un essai d’ explication du n
Toto a dit, vous avez tout a fait le droit de parler et d
Par ailleurs, comment voulez-vous que les services secrets fran
Les anciennes colonies fran
Hassoumi Massaoudou a d
Quelqu’un (e) peut il m’expliquer c’est quoi le guri systeme que je rencontre de temps a autre dans les articles?
Et d’ou le neologisme est parti?
Est guri come oeuf en djerma?
Quelqu’un???
Sans connaitre l’histoire de la france , avec cette piece d’informafion fournie par vous , Trouvez les commentaries d’un novice du domaine et l’attitude que le novice aurait du adopte:
J’assume en dehors des 8 officiers et peut etre
Lire plutot:
Des calebasses avec des cornes
@ Kidi
Si vous avez des references , passages ou quotations historiques de vraies figures comme les Saranouia , Kaocen , Behenzhin, Soundjiata, Samori, Ousman Dan Fodio , Shaka , …, faites
A Ttoto a dit
Vous vous demandez,et
A Toto a dit
Je n
Voici un d
J’ai oublie de vous poser cette question qui me trottine souvent:
Pensez vous que malgre les armees bien etablies dans ces ex colonies francaises ou les officers ont subies les meme formations que les militaires francais parfois plus ,lorsqu’il y a un probleme dans ces colonies la France va depecher 50 ou 100 militaires appeles FORCES SPECIALES pour juguler le probleme. Quelle insulte pour ces peuples.
Est ce a dire que 100 militaires peuvent faire face a une situation a laquelle l’armee dans son integralite ne peut faire?
De qui ce moque t on ?
Je peux vous dire des Africains militaires ont fait les meme ecoles militaires , la meme formation que ces soit disante forces speciales.
Bref, je ne condamne pas ces colons , la faute revient a nos Dirigeants favorisant plus leur politque ventrale que l’honneur des masses ils sont censes defendre et representer. Rien que d’y penser ca me fait enrager.
Vous avez bien affirme que ces langues nigeriennes sont parlees et pourquoi pas ecrites et vulgarisees, je sais que le haoussa et le Swahili sont passe d’
@ Bogdamo
Qu’il soit clair que je ne fasse aucunement reference a l’arabe que je ne comprends d’ailleurs pas si c’est ce que vous avez voulu insinuer souplement.
Pour les langues nigeriennes suscitees ou n’importe quelles langues africaines et meme le chinois du moment ou ce n’est pas le francais , je n’aurai rien a redire.
Je ne connais votre cas, je peux assurer et de maniere empirique , si vous voyager comme un pigeon voyageur dans le monde je peux vous informer que peu d’interlocuteurs parlent francais. Dans mon propre cas j’ai appris le francais comme seconde langue et par accident.
Sans vouloir jouer au pedant , je peux affirmer que je voyage dans le monde et les continents mais le francais n’est pas la langue des affaires. Et si vous voulez lire un livre dans le monde , le plus souvent voire la majorite vous les trouverez en Anglais.
Voyagez dans les colonnies francaises et vous verrez le pourqoi de ma position.
Franchement le gouvernement Nig
Toto a dit, m
Ils vous ont donn
Si Les militaires Kountche, Bare , Wanke et Tandja, n’ont pas accepte l’installation de base militaire francaise sur cet espace « souverain » appele Niger, les IM et compagnies doivent s’inspirer de leurs examples.
Si latitude m’etait octroyee, j’irais jusqu’a desofficialiser le Francais, et dans mes relations avec les autres partenaires , mettre la France sur la liste d’attente.
Le destin avait fait un mauvais choix en nous donnant un pietre, hypocrite, faux , arnaque colon comme la France.
Si tous mes concitoyens pouvaient me comprendre, je vous assure que ce commentaire ne sera pas en francais.
La ou le bat blesse c’est de voir cette nouvelle generation de dirigeants dits intellectuels se comporter pire que certains peres fondateurs d’apres independance , dans leur agissement moins patriotique et plus beni
A Kadita (suite et fin)
Pour finir, le discours de Dakar de Sarkozy a
Par ailleurs, le rapport de force entre les nations europ
Kadita,
Pensez-vous que ces Fran
2016 0U RIEN! Tu trouveras l’explication claire des raisons aux avions de chasse du Burkina, moins riche que le Niger. Il assurera l’ignoble role d’attaquer tout voisin qui s’opposera aux ordres de son armateur. Par ses avions, le Burkina du 07/11/82 attaquera tout voisin qui l
Sans r
Sani Saley, votre commentaire est tout a fait pertinent et pourrait effectivement justifier le choix des francais. Chat echaude a peur de l’eau. En effet, l’enlevement des francais sur le site de AREVA offre peu de marge de manoeuvre au Niger dans les discussions avec la France sur la securisation du site de AREVA. Il faut aussi reconnaitre que la collusion de ATT avec ces terroristes a beaucoup desservi aux yeux des occidentaux l’image et la credibilite de l’africain lambda et surtout celles de nos dirigeants. Il est facile de jeter la pierre sur les blancs mais difficile de regarder en face nos responsabilites propres dans ce qui nous arrive. La cupidite de ATT a plonge le Mali dans l’obscurite pour des annees et des annees et je crains que le beni oui-oui qui nous gouverne fasse pire cette fois ci non pas avec AQMI et compagnies mais avec la France.
Abdoulaye L, quelle est ta vraie position par rapport au reste des citoyens? Que connais-tu des
A Bolbododu
« Pourquoi est-il donc si difficile pour nous autres Africains d’accepter notre part de responsabilit
A bolbododu
« Pourquoi est-il donc si difficile pour nous autres Africains d’accepter notre part de responsabilit
A bolbododu
Les armes largu
me je me permets de dire si toute fois zaki accepte de comettre cette erreur tragique voire meme fatale, il doit aussi etre degage par l armee comme il l ont eu a le faire. parecque il n est point differnt d un ennemi du Niger. tout nigerien qui ordonne a des troupes etrangeres de s implanter au Niger doit etre traite comme ennemi.
QUELQUES CONSTATS:
il y a des troupes étrangères en Turquie, en Allemagne, au Japon, en Corée et les habitants de ces pays sont parmi ceux qui vivent le mieux au monde. De 1974 à 2010 il n’y a plus un soldat étranger au Niger et nous ne sommes pas riches et on vit même très mal. Y a t-il une relation entre le niveau de vie et la présence d’une armée étrangère sur son sol? Mange t-on mieux s’il n’ y a pas de soldats étrangers chez soi? J’ai vu qu’au Sénégal quand l’armée française quittait les villages environnant la caserne avait manifesté pour demander des dédommagements pour le manque à gagner. SVP éclairez moi car les choses ne sont pas si limpides dans ma petite tête. Merci d’avance
Un ami malien me disait « nous c’est le pays de Soundiata, l’homme qui a d
Voil
Si a la demande de Areva le gouvernement du d
Crier, d
Le vrai neocolonialisme est le neocolonialisme religieux des arabes moyen orientaux en Afrique musulmane avec l’application de la charia d’un age obscur a des pauvres maliens du nord qui se battent contre toutes les calamites qu’on puisse imaginer sur terre. Pourquoi n’imposent-ils pas la charia au Middle Est comme au Qatar, Dubai, Liban.. ou toutes les debauchent sont commises. Sans la France ces barbus-narco-terroristes, allaient prendre Bamako et peut etre prendre Tillabery ou Tahoua a ce jour.
C’est tres facile d’accuser les occidentaux de tous nos mots et inconsciemment nous l’acceptons. Il est grand temp d’en prendre concsience et un peu de recul car depuis 5 decennies que nos pays existent on continue a accuser les autres de tous nos maux sans nous assumer ni prendre aucune responsabilite de nos forfaitures. La corruption, les coups d’etats, l’anacronisme, la mediocrite sont les maux qui nous mettent en retard. C’est une honte africaine qu’au 21eme siecle que ce soit l’enfant d’un francais qui quittera la France a des milliers des km pour liberer des africains de la tyranie. Ou etaient les africains? ou etait la solidarite africaine? Je ne parle pas des mots creux, des intentions, des discours creux mais des actions concretes.
Vive la France
Vive les USA
A Gomni
L’arm
Kadita,
Les Fran
Bjr,…ABA LA France et s’il plait a DIEU ALLAH leur fera payer le mal qu’il ont fait pour l’afrique..certains dirigeants Africans sont tres selfish avec leur mauvaise politique.la France n’a jamais aide ces pays pour rien mais le temps viendra lorsque le peuple africain va dire non.Prions ALLAH le tout puissant de faire justice et punir les zionists
Si quelqu’un vous aide
Je cite « Une dizaine de r
Tout en
ou le survivant sage Mamadou Tandja qui a diversifi
…sait maintenir la Main qui le maintient sur son Trone de paille et en carton (toujours pr
Les militaires francais appeles a proteger AREVA ne sont ils pas mortels, n’est ce pas du sang qui coule dans leur veines, sont ils transparents aux balles de l’ennemi, qu’ont ils de surhumain?
Pourquoi la France ne prendrait elle pas un ou deux battaillons de soldats nigeriens les former aux tactique et techniques et leur donner les equipements appropries pour proteger AREVA ?
Comment l’armee nigerienne peut elle aller combattre au Mali et etre incapable de securiser l’interieur. Comment zaki et les siens peuvent ils decredibiliser et devaloriser a ce point cette armee qui n’a jamais cede un seul pouce du territoire national. A quoi auront servi tous ces milliards injectes dans l’armee si une poignee de soldats francais valent mieux que cette armee. Diori, Kountche peuvent retourner dans leur tombe car Zaki y a expedie l’honneur, la dignite, la souverainte du Niger
How unfortunate for us to be colonized by the devilish France!!! The puppets too should not betray the people in order to protect their own interest. May Allah Almighty help us to come out these sufferings we Nigeriens are undergoing through the centuries under these imperialists despite all our natural resources!!!
Un ami a dit:
« La Pr
Bonjour, j’attends le commentaire de MOHAMED SIDI MAHADI, le sp
Qu est ce qui ne va pas avec nos dirigeants? apres avoir vendu notre pays, maintenant ils laissent ces tarres et voleurs occuper notre pays. Mahamadou Issoufou en laissant ces gens sans morale occupe le Niger a bien viole la constitution. Mais j ai deja su que MI est complice de la france pour piller les ressources du Niger. Pour ce qui vont me contredire, je vous renvois encore a regarder de pres la declaration de compte du president issoufou et faire la synthese su l acquisition des biens d un chef de fil de l opposition de 2008 a 2011. Le Niger a eu la chance soit d echapper a la france ou de faire des negociations qui ne profitent que notre pays mais les vieux loups ont prefere remplir leur poche que de songer au developement d un pays qui a tant souffert and continue de souffrir malgre ses richesses. La verite est que nos dirigeants sont des prebendiers, bandits de grands chemins. Ce qui fait le plus mal est tout ceci se passe avec la complicite d une population ignorante, naive.
le seul commentaire interessant est celui de Bolbododu. tout le reste z
Et voil
On le savait d
vraiment on ne sait pas dans quel monde on se trouve. le pauvre Niger, o
La France est pr
http://www.niger-darradja.blogspot.fr/2012/10/france-afrique-de-la-renogociation-des.html%5B/quote%5D
Tout est dit: nos ain
moi,je comprend issoufou,il cherche a sauver sa peau a n^importe quel prix.le niger( Allah galib).
Demandez
La pr
To kadji j
Pour ceux qui s’interessent, vous trouverez les accords secrets dit de cooperation technique entre la France, le Niger, la Cote D’Ivoire et le Benin sur le site suivant:
http://www.niger-darradja.blogspot.fr/2012/10/france-afrique-de-la-renogociation-des.html
Voil