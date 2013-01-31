Envoi très prochain des forces spéciales de l’armée française au Niger: Une nouvelle forme de colonialisme

Le jeudi 24 janvier 2013, l’Observatoire du nucléaire a publié sur son site un article intitulé : « L’armée française pour protéger les mines d’uranium d’Areva au Niger : colonialisme nucléaire et dépendance énergétique… » Selon divers médias, le gouvernement français a décidé l’envoi très prochain des forces spéciales de l’armée « pour assurer la sécurité des principaux sites d’exploitation d’uranium de l’entreprise française Areva au Niger ».

Il s’agit là d’une décision injustifiable qui démontre, s’il en était encore besoin, que la « Françafrique » a encore de beaux jours devant elle et que les ressources naturelles du Niger appartiennent dans les faits à la France, aujourd’hui comme du temps de la colonisation. L’envoi des forces spéciales pour sécuriser l’approvisionnement en uranium des centrales nucléaires françaises achève de démontrer que, contrairement à une idée fausse insidieusement entretenue, l’atome n’apporte aucune indépendance énergétique : 100% de l’uranium « français » est importé, et l’armée est envoyée pour protéger son extraction.

Les formes vont assurément être soignées : de même que l’armée française a été envoyée au Mali « à la demande du Président de ce pays ami », il est clair que le concours des forces spéciales françaises va être sollicité par le Président du Niger, M. Issoufou, qui n’est autre… qu’un ancien cadre d’Areva ! Mais ces manoeuvres cousues de fil blanc ne masquent pas l’aspect parfaitement colonialiste des interventions militaires de la France en Afrique, et la volonté de Paris de continuer à s’approprier à bas prix l’uranium du Niger, spoliant ainsi depuis 40 ans le peuple de ce pays.

Rappelons que l’Observatoire du nucléaire est assigné en justice le 1er février au TGI de Paris (1) pour avoir accusé Areva de pratiquer la corruption auprès des dirigeants du Niger (2). Areva parle de « diffamation » mais les accusations portées apparaissent parfaitement justifiées. Par ailleurs, l’armée n’a théoriquement pas pour mission de protéger des intérêts industriels privés. Areva est certes détenue par l’Etat français, mais c’est une société anonyme qui a adopté de longue date les méthodes des multinationales.

Il semble que les autorités françaises s’apprêtent à expliquer que le coût de la sécurisation des mines d’uranium par l’armée française sera facturé à Areva : il parait évident que ce ne sera le cas que très partiellement. D’ailleurs, l’intervention militaire française au Mali vise elle aussi à sécuriser l’approvisionnement de la France en uranium du Niger, or le coût de cette intervention n’est pas facturé à Areva… L’envoi des forces spéciales françaises confirme que l’industrie nucléaire ne nuit pas seulement à l’environnement et aux êtres vivants, mais aussi à la démocratie. »

De toute évidence, l’intervention militaire de la France au Mali n’est pas fortuite car comme l’avait dit Nicolas Sarkozy ‘’la France n’a pas d’ami, elle a des intérêts à défendre’’. L’opération Serval et la prise d’otages en Algérie auront pour conséquence de légitimer l’installation d’une base militaire française au Niger.

De la mission de la société épée de Jacques Hogard.

Une autre information, rapportée par la Lettre du Continent, qui a affirmé que : « l’actualité malienne suite au déclenchement de l’opération Serval, le 11 janvier, a contraint Areva à ajourner l’appel d’offres devant permettre de renouveler le contact de sécurisation de son personnel et de ses installations au Niger. Une décision motivée par la volonté de ne pas déstabiliser le dispositif actuellement mis n place. Conséquence : la mission de la société Epée de Jacques Hogard pourrait être prolongée d’un an, jusqu’à fin 2013 ». L’envoi de cette force spéciale de l’armée française n’est-elle pas une insulte à l’endroit de nos vaillantes forces de défense et de sécurité ?

Le pouvoir actuel n’a-t-il pas confiance ou sous estime t-il notre armée dans cette mission ? Sinon pourquoi le régime, en lieu et place de cette force spéciale française, ne demande-t-il pas à Areva d’investir ces centaines de milliards qui seront utilisés pour la prise en charge de cette unité pour équiper et mettre dans les meilleurs conditions notre armée pour assurer la sécurité de toute la zone nord du Niger ? La fierté du Niger aujourd’hui est le sens de dévouement de nos forces de défense et de sécurité qui ont toujours été à la hauteur de leur tâche malgré leurs moyens dérisoires et moins sophistiqués.

A cet effet, les acteurs de la société civile nigérienne doivent faire front commun pour empêcher toute tentative de violation de notre souveraineté nationale. Le comportement peut orthodoxe de certains responsables au plus haut sommet a fait en sorte que certains militaires français affichent un comportement peut responsable à l’endroit de nos forces de défense et de sécurité qui assurent la permanence aux alentours de l’ambassade de France au Niger. Est-ce une autre forme de colonialisme à l’ère du 21ème siècle ?

Les projets de la renaissance en stand-by.

En plus de cela, la confusion qui entoure le fameux document concernant les discussions entre l’Etat du Niger et Areva signé par le Directeur de cabinet du Président de la République du Niger Hassoumi Massaoudou, les 35 millions d’Euros de ‘’compassassions financières’’ à cause du retard de l’exploitation du site Imouraren et reportée en fin 2016 versés par Areva aux autorités de la 7ème République en lieu et place des pénalités de plus de 130 milliards FCFA par an et ce prétexte d’insécurité de la France à vouloir coûte que coûte installer une base militaire au Niger montre une fois de plus l’inconséquence d’une vision limitée du régime de la 7ème République.

Le Président de la République Issoufou Mahamadou doit se méfier de cette volonté de la France, qui, après la conférence de Brazzaville au lendemain de la deuxième guerre mondiale n’a pas voulu donner l’indépendance à nos pays africains, peut le conduire à un parjure, car selon l’article 169 de la constitution du 25 novembre 2010 : « les accords de défense et de paix, les traités et accords relatifs aux organisations internationales, ceux qui modifient les lois internes de l’Etat et ceux qui portent engagement financier de l’Etat, ne peuvent être ratifiés qu’à la suite d’une loi autorisant leur ratification. »

Même si on est en rupture de liquidité, on est ulcéré ou en quête de liquidité, cela à des limites qu’on ne peut pas franchir. Se basant sur les richesses issues des ressources minières, aujourd’hui avec le report du projet Imouraren en 2016 et la mévente du pétrole, le programme de la renaissance du ‘’Guri système’’ est presque compromis. Les engagements du Président de la République et son gouvernement risquent d’être renvoyés aux calendes grecs sinon adieu les 50 000 emplois par an, l’initiative ‘’les Nigériens Nourrissent les Nigériens’’ (3N), le recrutement des enseignants contractuels à la fonction publique dont celui de 2011 n’a pas fini pour penser à celui de 2012 malgré qu’on est en 2013.

Auxquels s’ajoutent Niamey Gnala , Dosso Gnala, la gratuité et l’obligation de l’éducation jusqu’à l’âge de 16 an et d’autres promesses sont devenues un vain mot pour les Nigériens avertis.