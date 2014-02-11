Fait divers : La vieille Zima sait tout faire

Absolument tout ; rien n’échappe au pouvoir de Tarana. Ramenée à Niamey par une de ses petites filles qui était sous la menace d’un divorce avec son mari, Tarana vit aujourd’hui par ses propres moyens dans un quartier périphérique de la capitale.

Quand elle était arrivée à Niamey, c’était juste pour y passer une semaine, le temps de débarrasser sa nièce Hawa de la menace d’une jeune fille qui s’était glissée dans la vie de son mari. Hawa savait très bien que les bons zima ne sont nullement pas présents dans les grandes villes gangrenées par la tricherie et les faux-fuyants. C’était pour cette raison qu’elle était retournée dans son village natal pour ramener sa grandmère Tarana. L’avenir donna raison très vite à Hawa car après une se- maine, la menace qui planait sur sa petite fille avait été effacée. Devant la rapidité avec laquelle Tarana avait agi, sa petite fille en avait parlé à une de ses amies qui elle aussi en avait parlé à une autre… et la popularité de Tarana avait fait un grand bond.

Sa petite fille choisit de la garder auprès d’elle. Les choses allaient très bien pour Tarana qui finit par éprouver le besoin de ramener elle aussi quelques personnes du village. Hawa lui accorda ce privilège et au bout de deux mois de cohabitation, Tarana décida de chercher un toit à elle. Elle quitta sa petite fille malgré ses protestations et s’établit à son compte. Avec ses deux cousines, Tarana entretenait une petite famille. Ses consultations ne faisaient que se multiplier et à chaque fois les résultats étaient très éclatants.Ce matin, une jeune fille déboussolée, toute en larme se présente chez Tarana. Elle était très affligée et elle racontait ses malheurs à Tarana avec beaucoup de détresse.

Tarana tomba de sympathie pour cette jeune fille qui, à deux reprises avait vu son mariage annulé le jour même de la cérémonie religieuse. Le dernier essai avait failli emporter la jeune fille qui avait passé plusieurs semaines à l’hôpital avant de s’en remettre. C’est surtout le récit de cette douleur qui a fini par convaincre Tarana d’aider la jeune fille. Pour aider la jeune fille, il fallait écarter de son chemin une femme qui s’était accaparée de l’homme de sa vie. Après avoir interrogé les cauris, Tarana s’aperçut que la seule façon d’écarter la femme à laquelle la jeune fille faisait allusion était de rendre folle la femme obstacle. La jeune fille accepta toutes les conditions que Tarana lui imposait, y compris d’aider la femme qu’elle rendrait folle pour le restant de sa vie.

Deux mois passés, la jeune fille revint voir Tarana et lui annonça le retour de son fiancé qui était venu lui refaire la proposition de mariage. Le même jour, Tarana fut sollicitée chez sa petite fille Hawa qui avait piqué une crise de folie ; une crise inguérissable que Tarana reconnut en être la cause. On célébra le mariage entre la jeune fille et le mari de Hawa. Tarana avait rendu folle sa petite fille au profit d’une fille inconnue ; elle est la cause et aussi les conséquences.

Madougouizé (Le Monde d’aujourd’hui N°62)