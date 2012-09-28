FAIT DIVERS Une dette de 5 ans commuée en noces

Pour son deuxième mariage, Boubacar n’a pas eu à se casser les doigts. C’est comme s’il avait gagné à la loterie.
En réalité, il avait dépensé plus que dans son premier mariage, mais sans directement mettre les mains dans les poches. Récit.
Il y a 5 ans de cela, Hadjia Nadia, une quinquagénaire contractait une dette de 2 millions de FCFA auprès de Boubacar, un jeune opérateur économique, actuellement, très coté dans l’import -export. Pour la veuve du quartier Bandabéri, il s’agissait de financer l’évacuation de son unique garçon malade dans un centre hospitalier d’Abidjan. Elle avait pris l’engagement d’éponger le prêt dans un délai de 6 mois, le temps de voir clair dans le traitement de son fils. Elle comptait rembourser sa dette par la vente d’un terrain que son défunt mari lui avait laissé en héritage. Puis, ce qui ne devrait pas arriver arriva.
Le terrain également fut englouti dans les dépenses liées à la prise en charge de sa maman qui, par la grâce d’Allah finit par recouvrer sa santé. Désormais, le défi se pose pour Hadjia Nadia en termes de remboursement de la dette contractée. Comme biens, il ne lui reste plus que la maison familiale, une construction en banco bâtie sur 225 m², son garçon et ses deux filles. Elle comptait sur la providence pour honorer son engagement. De son côté, Boubacar se nourrissait de sa patience. Hadjia Nadia ne voulait pas mourir avec ce lourd fardeau sur sa tête.
Comment faire puisque, aucune solution ne se profilait à l’horizon. Mais ne dit-on pas que l’humanité n’a jamais posé des problèmes qu’elle ne peut résoudre ? Au bout des 5 ans, Maimouna la fille de Hadjia Nadia avait poussé au point de devenir une grande fille qui ne passait pas inaperçue. Un jour donc, l’idée vint dans la tête de la tante de la fille de taquiner Boubacar, si en compensation de son argent, ça l’intéresserait de prendre Maimouna en mariage. Au bout de 4 mois, ce qui n’était au départ qu’une blague de se transformer en une réalité. Boubacar a fini par accepter le deal.
Le samedi dernier, il convolait en noces pour la deuxième fois avec la fille de sa créancière. Le mariage fut célébré dans la plus grande modestie. Et en bonne fille respectueuse de valeurs familiales, la jeune mariée accepta son destin. Au moment où nous écrivons ces lignes, les deux tourtereaux se la coulent douce dans une capitale côtière de la sous région ouest africaine.
c’est pas un fait divers, mais une calomnie pure et simple.
Misere de misere.
Tout ceci est le fait de la misere.
Puisse Dieu sauvé mon peuple.
Une dette est une dette. Le contractant doit la payer.
Une dot est une dot et c’est la propriété de la jeune mariée. C’est aussi un capital pour que la jeune entreprenne une activité économique. habituellemment elles payent des animaux pour les multiplier.
Halte au mariage mercantile. C’est une honte d’éponger sa dette en donnant sa fille.
Elle a vendu sa fille. Point barre