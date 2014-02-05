HAMA AMADOU: «Nous présenterons un candidat à la présidentielle de 2016»

Négociations avec Areva, emprunt auprès d’une banque chinoise: dans plusieurs dossiers clés, le leader du Moden Lumana Fa reproche à Mahamadou Issoufou, son ancien allié, de manquer de transparence. Depuis son retrait de l’alliance qu’ils avaient formée lors du second tour de la présidentielle de 2011, Hama Amadou, président de l’Assemblée nationale, se pose en adversaire farouche et résolu du président Mahamadou Issoufou. Il sera sans doute l’un de ses principaux concurrents en 2016 sous la bannière du Mouvement démocratique nigérien pour une fédération africaine (Moden Lumana Fa).
JEUNE AFRIQUE: Après la rupture avec le président Issoufou, le Moden Lumana Fa se retrouve avec deux ailes: celle que vous dirigez et une autre animée par le secrétaire général, Omar Hamidou Tchiana, qui a refusé de quitter le gouvernement. N’est-ce pas Inconfortable? HAMA AMADOU:
Le Congrès de notre parti, qui est son instance suprême, a désigné un seul président du Moden Lumana: moi. Celui dont vous parlez n’en est que le secrétaire général; il sait mieux que quiconque que ses attributions ne portent pas ombrage au président. Si Issoufou veut avoir une aile qui le soutient dans notre parti, très bien. Mais qu’il sache que cela n’aura aucune incidence sur notre base.
Ne craignez-vous pas que les partis d’opposition soient affaiblis par des querelles suscitées à dessein?
Le président Issoufou a commis une erreur fondamentale en s’engageant dans cette voie. Sa volonté de diviser a abouti au rapprochement entre les trois grands partis d’opposition: le MNSD [Mouvement national pour la société de développement], la CDS [Convention démocratique et sociale] et le Moden. Ce n’est pas en débauchant quelques cadres ici et là qu’on crée une déchirure irréparable dans les partis. Le plus important, c’est l’ossature, qui, elle, reste intacte. Je ne suis pas du tout sûr que ce soit une bonne chose pour Issoufou d’avoir créé les conditions d’une coalition entre la deuxième, la troisième et la quatrième formation de l’échiquier politique. II sait que le Moden Lumana et le MNSD sont un seul et même parti divisé en deux [à la suite de la rupture entre Hama Amadou et Mamadou Tandja, NDLR]. On peut donc le remercier d’avoir favorisé cette réunification. Il a choisi la stratégie du pire, ce dont il ne se rendra compte que plus tard.
C’est dans ce contexte qu’intervient la controverse sur un emprunt de 2 milliards de dollars (environ 1,5 milliard d’euros) contracté auprès de China Exim Bank. L’Assemblée en a-t-elle eu connaissance?
Cet emprunt n’a été porté à la connaissance d’aucune institution nigérienne à ce jour. L’exécutif a fini par reconnaître du bout des lèvres qu’il a été contracté, mais affirme qu’il porte sur un seul milliard de dollars. Je souligne simplement que les institutions de Bretton Woods ont confirmé son existence. Bien plus grave: nous savons que des ponctions ont été faites dans cette somme pour réaliser un certain nombre d’infrastructures, dont l’adduction d’eau de Zinder et le futur hôpital de référence de Niamey, sans qu’elle soit inscrite au budget de l’Etat. J’y vois une volonté de camoufler un prêt de cette importance. Selon mes informations, l’emprunt a été adossé à la production pétrolière et correspond à l’hypothèque de trois ans de production. Le gouvernement répond qu’il a certes été accordé en contrepartie du pétrole, mais pas de trois ans de production. En tout état de cause, c’est une situation paradoxale pour des gens qui se disent démocrates
Avez-vous, en tant que président de l’Assemblée, des Informations sur les négociations avec Areva?
Pas du tout. Le Parlement est soigneusement tenu à l’écart de ces négociations. Compte tenu des enjeux pour le pays, il aurait été normal que le gouvernement informe l’Assemblée Nationale. Il suffisait de dire aux députés qui représentent le peuple : voilà comment se présente la situation et ce que demandent nos partenaires français, de manière à ce que l’Assemblée sache sur quelles bases un compromis peut être trouvé.
Le Parlement a-t-Il été associé à l’accord sur l’installation prochaine d’une base militaire française au Niger?
Le Parlement n’a jamais été saisi d’aucune décision de cette nature. Donc, pour nous, il n’y a aucune base militaire française au Niger et pas non plus de base américaine. En tout cas, pas d’un point de vue légal.
Que voulez-vous dire?
Ces accords sont des décisions personnelles du président Issoufou! Sur des questions de sécurité, des questions qui engagent l’ensemble de la nation, il aurait fallu rechercher un consensus. Tout le monde sait, au Niger, que juste après le coup d’État d’avril 1974 la première décision du président Seyni Kountché avait été de demander la fermeture immédiate de la base française. Quelles que soient les difficultés que nous affrontons aujourd’hui, le retour d’une base française aurait pu faire l’objet d’une concertation nationale afin de prévenir des difficultés avec nos partenaires. Force est donc de constater, pour le regretter, qu’en dehors du président Issoufou personne n’est au courant de ces accords.
Vous n’avez plus aucun engagement vis-àvis de votre aillé de 2011. Serez-vous candidat à la présidentielle de 2016?
IL est encore très tôt pour le dire. Mais la vocation de tout parti est d’avoir un candidat à la plus grande échéance électorale nationale. Le Moden en aura forcément un en 2016. Peut-être que cela sera moi, peut-être un autre. Le moment venu, les instances de notre formation trancheront.
Source JEUNE AFRIQUE Propos recueillis par SEIDIK ABBA
Elizabeth! utes two-hour I Am Britney Jean on Dec. Twenty two came simply 706,000 people, according to U . s . Nowadays.
The particular Sacramento Bee accounts (http://bit.ly/1dfykzV ) the particular 7-2 political election Mondy is available as the location endeavors to acquire power over a crucial package to build up a brand new activities world.
hama+ sans protant le connaitre ,j aime sa facon de faire , a force de parler de lui ,critiquer ,l insulter ,dire du n importe qoi sur lui ,mais l homme continue tjrs son combat ,il reste tjrs la tete haute , alors moi goorkoo de nature ,j ai tjrs aime l homme que les hommes s acharnent sur lui , c est lui le vrai homme ,c est lui le heros . Et il n y eut jamais un hama ,faible . DU COURAGE militants et militantes votre parti incha allah est sur la voie du succes .
En tout cas, ce Monsieur a une bonne expérience en Administration et en Politique. Exim Bank et le Pétrole c’est en effet obscur et pas du tout légal. AREVA, c’est une affaire nationale, les bases étrangères aussi sont des affaires nationales de la plus haute importance ! Si j’étais la France, je m’assurerais de la légalité d’abord avant d’installer mes « bidass » car on ne sait jamais ce qui peut arriver dans l’avenir. Je me demande même ce que vaut l’Assainissement avec cette affaire d’Exim Bank qui n’a aucune base juridique ni dans l’acquisition et dans la manière de dépenser le « magot ».
En tout cas, ce Monsieur a une bonne expérience en administration et en politique. Exim Bank, c’est vrai, AREVA
Mais pourquoi tu as reporte le congres du 25 janvier?
La candidat ne peut être que lui et dans son petit camp, il est seul tout seul car tous ses soutiens sont partis le laisser. Même celui qui reste encore à supporter ses élucubrations sens dessus dessous s’en ira bientôt; vous savez de qui je parle. Voilà je n’aurais pas besoin de citer son nom car vous avez eu vent des actes délictueux qu’il a posé en son temps.
Du courage mon ami HAMA c’est ta fin, ta perte, ta déchéance qui ont commencé. Bonne fin.
Merci Hama, l’homme politique le plus intelligent du Niger. Avec ta mauvaise blague sur une base militaire au Niger, tu viens de précipiter le lâchage du lest du gouvernement français dans les négociations avec Areva. Merci pour avoir involontairement aidé le Gouvernement nigérien en mentant sur la base française au Niger dont tu connais l’existence depuis la guerre du Mali (il s’agit de l’aéroport militaire de l’escadrille et non d’une base française). Merci encore et on avance dans le combat jusqu’à ta défaite politique complète qui ne tardera pas…..
HAMA NE PEUT JAMAIS ÊTRE SAGE, DONC INUTILE DE PENSER A SA VENUE A LA TÊTE DU NIGER. QUELQU’UN QUI A UNE HAINE VISCÉRALE CONTRE ETHNIES ET ÉLITES DU PAYS! TOUT CELUI QUI SOUTIENT HAMA NE PEUT QUE LUI RESEMBLER
TOUT CE QUE DIT HAMA SUR LES AUTRES ETHNIES ET QUI MENACENT L’UNITE DE NOTRE PAYS N’ENGAGE QUE SA PROPRE PERSONNE. CA N’ENGAGE NULLEMENT L’ETHNIE QUE VOUS ET LUI MEME PRETENDENT Y ETRE ISSU. JE SUIS D’ACCORD AVEC TOI ADALI, CAR ON NE PEUT PAS PRETENDRE DIRIGER UN PAS ET AFFICHER UNE HAINE VERTE CONTRE UNE AUTRE ETHNIE ET NON LA MOINDRE. SEYNI, LUI QUI EST SAGE DOIT REVOIR SA POSITION. L’HOMME AVEC QUI IL EST NE FAIT PAS L’HUNANIMITE DANS LE PAYS. TANJA MEME AURAIT FAIT DES CONFIDENCES A SES PROCHES, EN LEUR CONSEILLANT DE PRENDRE LEUR DISTANCE AVEC HAMA. IL A DIT (TANJA) QU’IL N’Y A PAS QUELQU’UN QUI CONNAIS HAMA COMME LUI EN PLUS FORTE RAISON MIEUX QUE LUI DANS CE PAYS. L’ANCIEN PRESIDENT A MEME DIT PIRE ET JE NE PEUT REPPORTER CA, CAR C’EST LOURD. VIVE LE NIGER UNI ET PROSPERE, VIVE LE BRASSAGE ETHNIQUE QUI NOUS REND FIERS. MERCI MES FRERES. NE VOUS INSULTEZ SURTOUT PAS. PRIEZ PLUTOT POUR NOTRE PAYS ET FAITES DES CRITIQUES OBJECTIVES ET CONSTRUCTIVES.
OUREZ BIEN VOS YEUX ET COMPRENEZ QUE LA FRANCE N'(A PAS BESOIN D’OUVRIR UNE BASE MILITAIRE POUR CONTINUER A AVOIR UNE MAIN MISE SUR NOUS ET NOS RICHESSES. HAMA LE SAIT MIEUX QUE QUICONQUE. VOUS NE LE CONNAISSEZ PAS, C’EST PARCE QU’IL EST AUX ABOITS QU’IL LE DIT. IL EST POLITIQUEMENT FINI ET NE CROIT QU’AU MIRACLE. LE SOUTIEN DE OUSMANE POUR LES NEGOCIATIONS AVEC AREVA N’EST PAS LA UNE AUTRE FISSURE DE L’OPPOSITION? DANS TOUT LES CAS, LE PNDS SOUHAITE QUE CE SOIT HAMA L’UNIQUE CANDIDAT DE 2016, COMME CELA IL PERDRA TOUTES LES VOIX DE L’EST PARCE QU’IL NE CESSE D’INSULTER LES HAOUSSA ET APPARENTES, JUSQU’A LES TRAITER D’ETRANGERS A NIAMEY. TOUT LE MONDE SAIT QU’IL N’AIME PAS CES ETHNIES, MAIS IL MONTRE TOUJOURS LE CONTRAIRE SACHANT TRES BIEN QU’IL NE PEUT RIEN OBTENIR SANS EUX. IL PENSE QUE LES GENS NE LE COMPRENNENT PAS. PAR RESPECT MEME A OUSMANE, IL NE DEVRAIT PTENIR LES PROPOS QU’L A TENU ET QUI ONT FAIT LE TOUR DU NIGER ET DU MONDE. CE N’EST PAS QU’IL LA OUBLIE, MAIS IL L’A FAIT SCIEMMENT. HAMA SEUL CANDIDAT, ISSOUFOU PASSERA DES LE PREMIER TOUR PARCE QU’IL AURA MOINS DE 10% DE VOIX DANS LES REGIONS DU CENTRE ET DE L’EST DU PAYS POUR SON COMPORTEMENT A L’EGARD DES POPULATIONS DE CES REGIONS. IL AURAIT MEME DIT QUE LES HAOUSSA SONT DES CHIENS ET QU’IL SUFFIT DE LES JETER DE OS POUR BONDIR DESSUS, C4EST-A-DIRE QUE CE SONT DES GENS QU’ON PEUT AVOIR AVEC DE L’ARGENT OU DES ALIMENTS. DANS TOUT LES CAS IL SAIT QUE LES GENS L’ATTENDENT AU TOURNANT ET IL LUI DEMONTRERONT LE CONTRAIRE DES IDEES QU’IL A SUR LES HAOUSSA. UNE AUTRE DECEPTION? LUI QUI PENSE CONVAINCRE QUELQUES OFFICIERS A SACRIFIER LEURS VIES ET CELLES DE LEURS FAMILLES POUR LUI FAIRE UN COUP D’ETAT, LE VOILA PENSER AUX ELECTIONS DE 2016. A-IL ABANDONNE L’AUTRE CALCUL? PAUVRE HAMA APRES AVOIR ETE MAUDIT PAR KOUNTCHE, HUMILIE PAR TANJA, LE VOILA CREER LUI MEME LES CONDITIONS DE SA FIN QUI S’ANNONCE TRAGIQUE.
Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further write ups thank you once again.
No English please!!!
Le faux lion et sa bande ont trahi les attentes du peuple et in’shalla on leur rendra la monnaie en 2016.A cette date,plaise a Dieu ,nous les delogerons de ce gite qu’est le palais presidentiel qu’ils occopent sans merite et y accompagner magestralement le vrai lion ,l’homme de youri.Avec lui,on est certain que l’espoir renaitra
Oui nous accompagnerons notre Maitre Hama + vers le plus haut des strapontins et la plus pleine de toutes les coquilles. Sey Dey Hauchi. Tchékanda Système va battre le Guri Système en 2016!!!!!!!!!!!!
BONNE CHANCE EXCELLENCE HAMA AMADOU ET SURTOUT DU COURAGE AVEC TOUS CES MENSONGES DES ENNEMIS. QUE DIEU VOUS DONNE LA PRESIDENCE DU NIGER EN 2016. AMINE! NUL NE PEUT CONTRE LA VOLONTE DE DIEU.
hama est un homme d etat qui est tres attache au respect des lois qui est loyal c est pour sa qu il n a pas accepte TAZARCE .
Tu n’as pas menti
allah kiyayé!on vous cmpren c pa hama ki vs interesse,slmen vs pnsez k hama peut ramener le povuoir a l’ouest,dites-le au lieu de fr ds cntours.
Si tu penses que c’est impossible ,prions Dieu pour qu’il nous accorde longue vie
They run one of the a lot inconsiderate organizations approximately.
AUX ANTIPATHIQUES A HAMA: commentez l’interview et dites nous ce qui est faux de son contenu:
La base militiare francaise, il savait bien ce qui se passait. Tout a commencer durant le pouvoir du SOLDAT SALOU. Alors maintenant que nous ne sommes plus ensemble, il faut dire haut et fort que nous n’avons jamais ete consulte? non mais c’est un mensonge ca. Voila deja ce qui est faut.
le Ministre Hassoumi a bien dit hier que c’était en 2011
alors qui croire toi ou le ministre ?
c’est tout ! exim c’est faux ? base française c’est faux ? areva c’est faux ? moden un candidat peut etre lui peut un autre c’est faux ?
nous autres c’est de cela qu’on a besoins pour savoir qui a raison qui a tort
sans quoi nous allons continuer à croire à l’honnête de HAMA
ce Monsieur; son excellence le president de l’Assemblée Nationale est vraiment un fin politicien.
Nous en sommes tous conscients,meme les dirigeants actuels
This page is not in english,so please
Speak French!!
Monsieur le président, chers lecteurs et intervenants, savez vous combien de fois hama+ a trompé, arnaqué, réduit à néant, pulvériser? Combien d’années il est resté PM? 7,5 ans vous allez le dire sans doute! Alors si en tant d’année passé comme PM, tant d’année passé avec feu Kountché, PM de l’AFC, PAN de MRN, mais à ces justes curiosités, vous le qualifierez de QUOI à la fin qu’il est un homme d’état? Sinon pourqoui Tandja se serait débarrassé de lui au moment où il rêvait être PRN en 2010! Si certains oublient nous on archivent et traitons et qualifions les hommes à leur justes valeurs. Hama n’est rien d’autres qu »un trouble tout (excusez-moi si j’ai été loin dans mes propos, mais c’est une petite analyse que je fais). Hama a trompé et il tronquera tout sur son passage. Bonne digestion
Hama etait contre le prolongement du Mandat de Tandja, c’est la seule raison pour laquelle il s’est debarasse de lui.
En effet, je me rends compte que c’est toi qui est abnésique. Même Zaki a reconnu à maintes reprises que HAMA et un homme d’état. Cela ne m’étonne de toi un Lamda
Le Niger d’aujourd’hui: corruption à son niveau le plus elevé, les riches plus riches, les pauvres plus pauvres, les étudiants plus ignares, des jeunes plus addict aux drogues dures pour noyer leur désespoir, les loyers plus chers, les denrées alimentaires hors de prix, l’essence plus chère qu’avant Agadem, les barons du PNDS plus riches que Crésus et Rockfeller réunis, les barons de la drogue et de la fraude impunis allègrement, les politiciens plus alimentaires que cérébraux, les médias plus effrayés que neutres, le Niger plus endetté que jamais avec des dettes que vont payer nos petits enfants, les projets remplissant 90% discours avec 10% de réalisations, les grands voleurs du passé transformés en militants PNDS, etc, etc.
A moins qu’elle ne soit masochiste, apatride, auto-destructri ce, quelle génération consciente va voter pour ce régime en 2016??????
CE CANDIDAT C’EST QUI? TOI HAMA OU BIEN C’EST TANDJA? vous revez vraiment. Il veut endormir les gens, le probleme du Niger est la avec toute cette classe politique. Vous devez prendre tous la retraite et cela bientot.
Merci President pour cette interview sans faute qui denote votre maturite politique. En tout cas votre ancien allie a trompe plus d’un Nigerien. J’espere que vous capitaliserez ses erreurs pour emerger en 2016. Incha Allah.
Bon vent!
L’homme est toujours le meme:Reponse qu’il faut a la question tout en evitant finement le moindre piege.C’est ca la difference entre un( p)oliticien comme Hassoumi Massaoudou et un (P)oliticien comme Hamaaa Amadou.
Fouille ton dictionnaire pour trouver la définition de « politicien ». Nous, nous voulons des hommes d’état et non des politiciens de la trame de ton HAMA qui lui en est un vrai.
فل اللهم مالك الملك تؤتي الملك من تشاء
donc arreter vos zizanis persone n connais l future a par l bn dieu ts c qui vs reste c d prier pr notr cher pays mr6 e a b1to
j v just vs dire q c dieu seul qui connais l future il done l pouvoire a qui il veut
(قل اللهم مالك الملك تعطي الملك من تشاء)
La myopie politique de Hama+ et sa haine finiront par l’emporter pour que VIVE LE NIGER UN ET INDIVISIBLE
Tout a fait en accord avec toi mon frere. Il reve, mais il est permit de rever dans tout les cas.
Monsieur entre son reve de devenir president et le tien oppose au sien ,lequel se realisera?Sans doute 2016 nous donnera la reponse;mais avant,ton reve est malefique et a donc toutes les chances de se noyer
Ces propos sont parmi les dernières agitations d’agonie politique de Hama. On l’accompagnera dans sa tombe politique et en avant le nouveau Niger…. Et ça ne peut être que ça…. car le pays ne sombrera pas pour une seule personne qui est entrain de payer le prix fort de ses erreurs politiquse….
Tu te reveilleras choque par les resultats lus sur les antennes de la radions par la CENI.
Wait and see!!!
débat digne d’un responsable politique . Que Dieu nous protège ! Amen
Amine yarabbi!!!
jamais tu ne s prèsident
C’est faux,tu n’as pas ce pouvoir mon ami.2016 n’est pas loin.Le faux lion meme ne dort qu’avec un seul oeil
Intervew sans faute Président!!! Nous sommes avec vous pour l’émergence du Niger.
Et croyez moi,si vous lui accordez votre confiance,il ne vous trahira jamais.Et vous verrez la difference entre diriger (ce que fait le faux lion) et gouverner(ce que fera le prochain locataire du palais :Hama hamadou)
Moi j’aime bien ce Hama Amadou. Je penses qu’avec son expérience d’homme d’Etat et ses ambitions il fera un excellent Maire pour le département de Say. Si le Niger n’en veut plus faut nous l’envoyer pardon.
Hama remarque toi même tu es politiquement fini En 2016 tu seras 5è ou 6è et tu ne décideras de rien.
Voilà ton sort.
Te rends-tu compte combien tu es ridicule?C’est toi qui signes la fin politique d’un homme?5e,ou 6e?Quand meme,sois un peu serieux.Il n’est ni Naforco ,encore moins Sanoussi?
2016 nous reserve une grande surprise
prions, aimons, et sauvons tous notre cher pays dans l’intérêt supérieur de la nation. VIVE LE NIGER.
INCH ALLAH Vous serez Président du Niger
Madrid a gagné
bof!!!! dit +tot que le match t’interesse bokou + que ce qui se passe dant ton pays
C’est notre priere a nous tous.Les chances sont encore plus fortes avec ces apprentis dirigeants qui lui serviront incontestablement de tremplin
Neat submit . Thank you for, going to my weblog web page dude! I’ll e-mail you soon. I didn’t realise which.