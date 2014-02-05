HAMA AMADOU: «Nous présenterons un candidat à la présidentielle de 2016»

Négociations avec Areva, emprunt auprès d’une banque chinoise: dans plusieurs dossiers clés, le leader du Moden Lumana Fa reproche à Mahamadou Issoufou, son ancien allié, de manquer de transparence. Depuis son retrait de l’alliance qu’ils avaient formée lors du second tour de la présidentielle de 2011, Hama Amadou, président de l’Assemblée nationale, se pose en adversaire farouche et résolu du président Mahamadou Issoufou. Il sera sans doute l’un de ses principaux concurrents en 2016 sous la bannière du Mouvement démocratique nigérien pour une fédération africaine (Moden Lumana Fa).

JEUNE AFRIQUE: Après la rupture avec le président Issoufou, le Moden Lumana Fa se retrouve avec deux ailes: celle que vous dirigez et une autre animée par le secrétaire général, Omar Hamidou Tchiana, qui a refusé de quitter le gouvernement. N’est-ce pas Inconfortable? HAMA AMADOU:

Le Congrès de notre parti, qui est son instance suprême, a désigné un seul président du Moden Lumana: moi. Celui dont vous parlez n’en est que le secrétaire général; il sait mieux que quiconque que ses attributions ne portent pas ombrage au président. Si Issoufou veut avoir une aile qui le soutient dans notre parti, très bien. Mais qu’il sache que cela n’aura aucune incidence sur notre base.

Ne craignez-vous pas que les partis d’opposition soient affaiblis par des querelles suscitées à dessein?

Le président Issoufou a commis une erreur fondamentale en s’engageant dans cette voie. Sa volonté de diviser a abouti au rapprochement entre les trois grands partis d’opposition: le MNSD [Mouvement national pour la société de développement], la CDS [Convention démocratique et sociale] et le Moden. Ce n’est pas en débauchant quelques cadres ici et là qu’on crée une déchirure irréparable dans les partis. Le plus important, c’est l’ossature, qui, elle, reste intacte. Je ne suis pas du tout sûr que ce soit une bonne chose pour Issoufou d’avoir créé les conditions d’une coalition entre la deuxième, la troisième et la quatrième formation de l’échiquier politique. II sait que le Moden Lumana et le MNSD sont un seul et même parti divisé en deux [à la suite de la rupture entre Hama Amadou et Mamadou Tandja, NDLR]. On peut donc le remercier d’avoir favorisé cette réunification. Il a choisi la stratégie du pire, ce dont il ne se rendra compte que plus tard.

C’est dans ce contexte qu’intervient la controverse sur un emprunt de 2 milliards de dollars (environ 1,5 milliard d’euros) contracté auprès de China Exim Bank. L’Assemblée en a-t-elle eu connaissance?

Cet emprunt n’a été porté à la connaissance d’aucune institution nigérienne à ce jour. L’exécutif a fini par reconnaître du bout des lèvres qu’il a été contracté, mais affirme qu’il porte sur un seul milliard de dollars. Je souligne simplement que les institutions de Bretton Woods ont confirmé son existence. Bien plus grave: nous savons que des ponctions ont été faites dans cette somme pour réaliser un certain nombre d’infrastructures, dont l’adduction d’eau de Zinder et le futur hôpital de référence de Niamey, sans qu’elle soit inscrite au budget de l’Etat. J’y vois une volonté de camoufler un prêt de cette importance. Selon mes informations, l’emprunt a été adossé à la production pétrolière et correspond à l’hypothèque de trois ans de production. Le gouvernement répond qu’il a certes été accordé en contrepartie du pétrole, mais pas de trois ans de production. En tout état de cause, c’est une situation paradoxale pour des gens qui se disent démocrates

Avez-vous, en tant que président de l’Assemblée, des Informations sur les négociations avec Areva?

Pas du tout. Le Parlement est soigneusement tenu à l’écart de ces négociations. Compte tenu des enjeux pour le pays, il aurait été normal que le gouvernement informe l’Assemblée Nationale. Il suffisait de dire aux députés qui représentent le peuple : voilà comment se présente la situation et ce que demandent nos partenaires français, de manière à ce que l’Assemblée sache sur quelles bases un compromis peut être trouvé.

Le Parlement a-t-Il été associé à l’accord sur l’installation prochaine d’une base militaire française au Niger?

Le Parlement n’a jamais été saisi d’aucune décision de cette nature. Donc, pour nous, il n’y a aucune base militaire française au Niger et pas non plus de base américaine. En tout cas, pas d’un point de vue légal.

Que voulez-vous dire?

Ces accords sont des décisions personnelles du président Issoufou! Sur des questions de sécurité, des questions qui engagent l’ensemble de la nation, il aurait fallu rechercher un consensus. Tout le monde sait, au Niger, que juste après le coup d’État d’avril 1974 la première décision du président Seyni Kountché avait été de demander la fermeture immédiate de la base française. Quelles que soient les difficultés que nous affrontons aujourd’hui, le retour d’une base française aurait pu faire l’objet d’une concertation nationale afin de prévenir des difficultés avec nos partenaires. Force est donc de constater, pour le regretter, qu’en dehors du président Issoufou personne n’est au courant de ces accords.

Vous n’avez plus aucun engagement vis-àvis de votre aillé de 2011. Serez-vous candidat à la présidentielle de 2016?

IL est encore très tôt pour le dire. Mais la vocation de tout parti est d’avoir un candidat à la plus grande échéance électorale nationale. Le Moden en aura forcément un en 2016. Peut-être que cela sera moi, peut-être un autre. Le moment venu, les instances de notre formation trancheront.

Source JEUNE AFRIQUE Propos recueillis par SEIDIK ABBA