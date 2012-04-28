Ne ratez pas
La fondation « GURI » gage d’une vie meilleure

Presidente de la Fondation Guri Mme Aissata Issoufou MAHAMADOU

Le Niger, pays sahélien, vaste d’une superficie de 1.267.000 km2 compte une population de 15.203.822 habitants selon les statistiques de l’INS de 2010. Ce pays dont le soleil brille 11 mois sur 12 est confronté aux cycles infernaux de malnutrition et d’insécurité alimentaire en fonction des aléas climatiques.

C’est le pays dont l’indice de fécondité est les plus fort sur le plan mondial 7,1 enfants par femme, ce qui accentue le taux de croissance de 3,3 %. La plus grande majorité des nigériens vivent en dessous du seuil de la pauvreté ce qui leur empêchent de subvenir aux besoins primaires vitaux tels que l’école, l’alimentation, la santé etc. C’est dans cette précarité que la première Dame du Niger Mme Aissata Issoufou a eu la clairvoyance de créer une fondation dénommée « GURI » dont la finalité est de garantir aux nigériens une vie meilleure.

Le but de cette fondation est de contribuer à la réduction de l’état de la pauvreté des populations tel que prévu par la stratégie de réduction accélérée de la pauvreté (SDRP), en vue de l’atteinte des OMD. Cette fondation se penche sur des domaines divers et variés qui constituent l’épicentre des problèmes de la plupart des nigériens. Il s’agit de la santé et nutrition qui serviront à assurer l’accès aux soins médicaux et à une bonne hygiène, l’amélioration de la santé nutritionnelle et infantile des jeunes enfants et celle des femmes en âge de procréer et la lutte contre la pandémie du sida en mettant un accent particulier sur la PTME.

 

Pour le volet éducation, Mme la première Dame met un accent particulier sur la scolarisation des jeunes filles, la favorisation de la formation professionnelle et l’insertion sociale des jeunes sans oublier les conditions d’accessibilité aux programmes d’alphabétisation et de formation des adultes. Consciente des enjeux écologiques, la première dame lutte pour la promotion d’un environnement sain et durable avec l’utilisation des énergies alternatives. Le reboisement et la récupération des terres dégradées restent son défi à relever.

