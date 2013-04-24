La phobie de l’ARN

Décidément, le mot « Cour Constitutionnelle » restera toujours comme une épée de Damoclès suspendue au-dessus de la tête de l’opposition réunie autour du MNSD Nassara. On se rappelle très bien que c’est suite à un Arrêt rendu par cette institution conduite de main de fer par Madame Bazèye que le Tazartché de Tandja Mamadou a été court-circuité.

Aujourd’hui, c’est encore cette Cour constitutionnelle qui vient de jeter l’huile dans le feu en légitimant la présence de sieur Abdou Labo dans l’appareil du gouvernement de la 7ème République. Audelà, tout cadre nigérien que le Président de la République juge compétent peut désormais atterrir dans les services de l’Etat. Voilà la bombe lâchée (elle y était déjà inscrite dans la Loi Fondamentale) et déjà, ça grince des dents à l’ARN où on annonce plusieurs débauchages au profit des partis de la majorité. Fallait bien s’y attendre à une telle situation. En effet, après avoir pendant longtemps tourné dans les rouages du gouvernement et de la gestion des affaires publiques, il était certain que les cadres du MNSD principalement ne pourront pas tenir longtemps à l’opposition.

Surtout que du côté des partis de la majorité, il y a une volonté manifeste non pas de récupérer la chose des autres mais de collaborer sérieusement. Ceci s’est matérialisé à plusieurs occasions où des appels ont été lancés pour la formation d’un gouvernement d’ nationale. L’un dans l’autre, il faut savoir que la politique est souvent un jeu dangereux qui peut au besoin vous servir ou vous desservir selon les circonstances. On se rappelle bien les recrutements opérés par la 5ème République quand elle formait sa soldatesque pour encadrer le mouvement Tazartché. A l’époque, les gens avaient fait des pieds et des mains pour débaucher des militants, y compris des acteurs de la société civile.

Malgré les menaces et les promesses mirobolantes, il faut reconnaître que certains militants ont su garder l’orthodoxie, surtout du côté du PNDS Tarayya. Quelques-uns très proches de Hama Amadou ont suivi Seini dans ce qui se révèle aujourd’hui être une véritable mé saventure. Du côté du PNDS Tarayya, aucune égratignure n’a été enregistrée. C’est donc une vieille pratique en politique que la cooptation des militants d’un autre bord pour son propre compte. Il reste que certains le font avec plus de tact que d’autres. Cela ne sert donc à rien à l’ARN de pleurnicher si telle est que elle-même a fait usage de cette pratique il y a encore un passé récent. Dans toute évidence, il y a aujourd’hui une population de militants, tant au MNSD qu’au CDS Rahama, qui ne se retrouvent plus dans le positionnement jusqu’auboutiste de leurs leaders.

Au MNSD, il y a un tel désordre que beaucoup, du côté de Seini Oumarou surtout, commencent à regretter leur décision de début. En effet, l’élan de culte de personnalité construit avec Tandja sous le Tazartché est encore vivace dans certains esprits. On se rappelle très bien que le Tazartché n’était point une affaire de parti, du MNSD lui-même, mais une question d’hommes, des hommes qui se croyaient plus forts et plus intelligents que le peuple, au point d’avoir imaginé qu’ils pouvaient se jouer de la nation en lui faisant avaler une prolongation de 3 ans au président Tandja. Cet esprit malsain est encore là, construit autour de Tandja. Vous avez quand même remarqué qu’à la dernière sortie du MNSD au palais des sports, que Seini était noyé et effacé par Tandja.

Ainsi, Seini et sa troupe, ceux qui croient toujours aux vertus légendaires du MNSD rassembleur ne font plus figure que de dupes dont on se sert sans aucune vergogne. Ceux-là qui n’ont pas suivi Hama Amadou croyant toujours à ce MNSD d’antan sont aujourd’hui en train de déchanter. Ils se sont aperçus avec amertume que ce légendaire MNSD n’existe plus, ce n’est désormais qu’une affaire de proches ou de zélateurs du charismatique Tandja Mamadou. Alors, où voulez- vous que ces gens-là aillent si toute fois ils s’aperçoivent qu’ils se sont trompés dans leur vision ? Voilà pourquoi tant le PNDS que Lumana, tous les deux sont en train d’accueillir des déserteurs qui sont prêts à être débauchés. Du côté du CDS Rahama, il faut franchement reconnaître que ce parti est en perte de vitesse.

Aujourd’hui, même dans son propre fief de Zinder, Mahamane Ousmane n’arrive plus à faire l’unanimité. Avec le feuilleton Abdou Labo, beaucoup ont fini par comprendre que la politique de « moi ou personne » derrière laquelle s’accroche Mahamane Ousmane n’est pas de nature à grandir le parti. Combien sont-ils les militants qui ont réellement émergé au CDS ? Il n’y en a pas ! Ceux qui ont réussi à se démarquer ont vite fait d’être écartés par sieur Ousmane. Les exemples sont nombreux. L’un dans l’autre, l’opposition doit aujourd’hui comprendre qu’elle est en train d’être rattrapée par l’histoire, par des pratiques dans lesquelles elle a eu à exceller. Certes, le MNSD a perdu le champion en titre de cette stratégie qui consiste à opérer des coupes savantes dans les fiefs des autres. Et, l’avoir en face comme adversaire, ça fait vraiment mal, très mal car on sait de quoi il est capable. Alors, au lieu de pleurnicher, il vaut mieux chercher à assurer la relève.

Car, la politique est comme un homme à plusieurs femmes. Arrive à s’imposer, la plus astucieuse.