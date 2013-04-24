La phobie de l’ARN

Décidément, le mot « Cour Constitutionnelle » restera toujours comme une épée de Damoclès suspendue au-dessus de la tête de l’opposition réunie autour du MNSD Nassara. On se rappelle très bien que c’est suite à un Arrêt rendu par cette institution conduite de main de fer par Madame Bazèye que le Tazartché de Tandja Mamadou a été court-circuité.
Aujourd’hui, c’est encore cette Cour constitutionnelle qui vient de jeter l’huile dans le feu en légitimant la présence de sieur Abdou Labo dans l’appareil du gouvernement de la 7ème République. Audelà, tout cadre nigérien que le Président de la République juge compétent peut désormais atterrir dans les services de l’Etat. Voilà la bombe lâchée (elle y était déjà inscrite dans la Loi Fondamentale) et déjà, ça grince des dents à l’ARN où on annonce plusieurs débauchages au profit des partis de la majorité. Fallait bien s’y attendre à une telle situation. En effet, après avoir pendant longtemps tourné dans les rouages du gouvernement et de la gestion des affaires publiques, il était certain que les cadres du MNSD principalement ne pourront pas tenir longtemps à l’opposition.
Surtout que du côté des partis de la majorité, il y a une volonté manifeste non pas de récupérer la chose des autres mais de collaborer sérieusement. Ceci s’est matérialisé à plusieurs occasions où des appels ont été lancés pour la formation d’un gouvernement d’ nationale. L’un dans l’autre, il faut savoir que la politique est souvent un jeu dangereux qui peut au besoin vous servir ou vous desservir selon les circonstances. On se rappelle bien les recrutements opérés par la 5ème République quand elle formait sa soldatesque pour encadrer le mouvement Tazartché. A l’époque, les gens avaient fait des pieds et des mains pour débaucher des militants, y compris des acteurs de la société civile.
Malgré les menaces et les promesses mirobolantes, il faut reconnaître que certains militants ont su garder l’orthodoxie, surtout du côté du PNDS Tarayya. Quelques-uns très proches de Hama Amadou ont suivi Seini dans ce qui se révèle aujourd’hui être une véritable mé saventure. Du côté du PNDS Tarayya, aucune égratignure n’a été enregistrée. C’est donc une vieille pratique en politique que la cooptation des militants d’un autre bord pour son propre compte. Il reste que certains le font avec plus de tact que d’autres. Cela ne sert donc à rien à l’ARN de pleurnicher si telle est que elle-même a fait usage de cette pratique il y a encore un passé récent. Dans toute évidence, il y a aujourd’hui une population de militants, tant au MNSD qu’au CDS Rahama, qui ne se retrouvent plus dans le positionnement jusqu’auboutiste de leurs leaders.
Au MNSD, il y a un tel désordre que beaucoup, du côté de Seini Oumarou surtout, commencent à regretter leur décision de début. En effet, l’élan de culte de personnalité construit avec Tandja sous le Tazartché est encore vivace dans certains esprits. On se rappelle très bien que le Tazartché n’était point une affaire de parti, du MNSD lui-même, mais une question d’hommes, des hommes qui se croyaient plus forts et plus intelligents que le peuple, au point d’avoir imaginé qu’ils pouvaient se jouer de la nation en lui faisant avaler une prolongation de 3 ans au président Tandja. Cet esprit malsain est encore là, construit autour de Tandja. Vous avez quand même remarqué qu’à la dernière sortie du MNSD au palais des sports, que Seini était noyé et effacé par Tandja.
Ainsi, Seini et sa troupe, ceux qui croient toujours aux vertus légendaires du MNSD rassembleur ne font plus figure que de dupes dont on se sert sans aucune vergogne. Ceux-là qui n’ont pas suivi Hama Amadou croyant toujours à ce MNSD d’antan sont aujourd’hui en train de déchanter. Ils se sont aperçus avec amertume que ce légendaire MNSD n’existe plus, ce n’est désormais qu’une affaire de proches ou de zélateurs du charismatique Tandja Mamadou. Alors, où voulez- vous que ces gens-là aillent si toute fois ils s’aperçoivent qu’ils se sont trompés dans leur vision ? Voilà pourquoi tant le PNDS que Lumana, tous les deux sont en train d’accueillir des déserteurs qui sont prêts à être débauchés. Du côté du CDS Rahama, il faut franchement reconnaître que ce parti est en perte de vitesse.
Aujourd’hui, même dans son propre fief de Zinder, Mahamane Ousmane n’arrive plus à faire l’unanimité. Avec le feuilleton Abdou Labo, beaucoup ont fini par comprendre que la politique de « moi ou personne » derrière laquelle s’accroche Mahamane Ousmane n’est pas de nature à grandir le parti. Combien sont-ils les militants qui ont réellement émergé au CDS ? Il n’y en a pas ! Ceux qui ont réussi à se démarquer ont vite fait d’être écartés par sieur Ousmane. Les exemples sont nombreux. L’un dans l’autre, l’opposition doit aujourd’hui comprendre qu’elle est en train d’être rattrapée par l’histoire, par des pratiques dans lesquelles elle a eu à exceller. Certes, le MNSD a perdu le champion en titre de cette stratégie qui consiste à opérer des coupes savantes dans les fiefs des autres. Et, l’avoir en face comme adversaire, ça fait vraiment mal, très mal car on sait de quoi il est capable. Alors, au lieu de pleurnicher, il vaut mieux chercher à assurer la relève.
Car, la politique est comme un homme à plusieurs femmes. Arrive à s’imposer, la plus astucieuse.
I’ѵe rad severaⅼ juѕt гight stuff here.
Certainlу wortgh bookmarking forr revisiting. Ι wonder how much eeffort you pⅼace to mаke any such wonderful informative site.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Thanks for providing this information.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie. deddadgagedg
I have recently started a web site, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. « So full of artless jealousy is guilt, It spills itself in fearing to be spilt. » by William Shakespeare.
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.
Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
You are my inhalation, I have few blogs and sometimes run out from post :). « The soul that is within me no man can degrade. » by Frederick Douglas.
franczyza działa kojąco na podniebienie. Hamburger w sieci ZigZac oraz franczyza w sieci ZigZac to spełnienie twoich marzeń i szansa na twój sukces!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest site and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?
franczyza to nasze motto, hamburger jest pyszny, nie mozna sie mu oprzec!
I’ve learn some just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to create any such wonderful informative web site.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Terrific paintings! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
How to apply for google and bing google adsense consider my all 3 2 and sites websites ?
couture by juicy couture in the area. Buying from sellers will save you across 30% as opposed to those found in enhanced retail stores in addition to stores. Other than the proven fact that charges less difficult smaller, there is also the cabability to help save additional for extra securities because of an outlet retailer. ryancapital.co.uk,Most of them still the last year assortment which in turn always involves good additions to your own collection. Type ought not make an effort you will, even if, given that the futures are nevertheless trendy and fashionable
Twój cheeseburger jest najlepszy gdy smazony bezposrednio przed podaniem, do tego grilowna buleczka i palce lizac.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you should publish more about this issue, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t discuss such issues. To the next! All the best!!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again!
I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours lately, yet I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually frustrating. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
You can certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thank you for another wonderful post. The place else could anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such information.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous web site.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
I wish to voice my affection for your generosity for people that require help with the issue. Your real dedication to getting the solution all around had become remarkably helpful and has usually helped most people just like me to achieve their targets. Your personal valuable recommendations means so much to me and substantially more to my office workers. Thank you; from all of us.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure about the supply?
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
phpld PRIV (0):
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
polo shirts are generally an era tested pattern having ralph lauren polo outlet locations in no way departed because of pattern. This will likely cause these folks your apposite alternative for the reason that promotional gifts. Demonstrating discount polo shirts towards prospects is usually an suited option to fascination your plus achievable,ralph lauren online outlet, market near ones own manufacturer. Advertising thru individuals, thus, favors that coverage with respect to wearing.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site?
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I’m impressed, I necessary to utter. Especially not often perform I meet a weblog that’s together educative and entertaining, and allow me discern you, you might have cuff the nail resting on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the problem is one thing that not an adequate amount of persons are talking sharply about. I am very entirely pleased that I stumbled crosswise this in my search for impressive connecting to this.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hey, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I have been checking out some of your posts and i can state nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
A lot of thanks for every one of your hard work on this web site. Ellie really likes going through investigation and it’s simple to grasp why. A lot of people notice all of the lively way you offer very important secrets by means of the blog and therefore strongly encourage response from other ones on this content then our own princess is now starting to learn a lot. Have fun with the rest of the new year. Your doing a really good job.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Hi there, I discovered your website via Google while looking for a related matter, your website came up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with remarkably brilliant chance to read critical reviews from here. It is always very enjoyable and full of amusement for me personally and my office acquaintances to visit your blog particularly thrice in one week to read the latest guidance you will have. And lastly, I’m also certainly motivated with your perfect suggestions you give. Certain 4 tips in this post are rather the most impressive we’ve ever had.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
You completed some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found mainly people will go along with with your blog.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will approve with your blog.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Thanks for expressing your ideas with this blog. Also, a misconception regarding the banking institutions intentions while talking about foreclosure is that the standard bank will not getreceive my installments. There is a certain quantity of time which the bank can take payments from time to time. If you are way too deep inside hole, they are going to commonly demand that you pay that payment in full. However, that doesn’t mean that they will not take any sort of installments at all. In the event you and the traditional bank can be capable to work something out, your foreclosure course of action may end. However, should you continue to miss out on payments within the new plan, the foreclosed process can just pick up from where it left off.
What i do not understood is in reality how you are now not really a lot more well-favored than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You know therefore significantly in terms of this subject, made me in my view believe it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it¡¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time care for it up!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the tips coming. I liked it!
I simply could not go away your web site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back continuously to inspect new posts
Thanks for every other magnificent post. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such an ideal means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great web-site.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Thanks for any other informative web site. Where else could I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect approach? I have a mission that I am just now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I’m still learning from you, as I’m making my way to the top as well. I absolutely love reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I just wanted to jot down a small message to say thanks to you for all of the unique strategies you are showing on this site. My time intensive internet investigation has now been rewarded with brilliant facts to write about with my classmates and friends. I would repeat that many of us site visitors actually are very endowed to exist in a decent website with many perfect people with very helpful opinions. I feel really happy to have discovered the weblog and look forward to plenty of more amazing times reading here. Thank you once again for all the details.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Cheers! generic cialis
I wanted to post you a tiny observation so as to say thank you as before for these nice methods you’ve shown on this site. It’s certainly tremendously open-handed of people like you to provide openly all a number of people would’ve made available for an ebook to earn some money on their own, especially now that you could possibly have tried it in the event you desired. These solutions likewise served as the easy way to be sure that most people have a similar dream just as my own to see great deal more around this problem. Certainly there are a lot more enjoyable opportunities ahead for those who view your website.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a perfect web-site.
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your web site so much up fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link in your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in internet explorer, might test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big section of other people will miss your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Well I truly liked reading it. This article provided by you is very useful for correct planning.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I have read a few just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you set to create this kind of wonderful informative web site.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site accidentally, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the information you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
You are a very intelligent individual!
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your website quite a bit up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m shocked why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hello.This post was extremely interesting, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this matter last couple of days.
Hello very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also¡KI am happy to seek out numerous useful information right here within the post, we want develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I have read several just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to make this type of excellent informative website.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
you’re truly a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a great task on this subject!
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
whoah this blog is fantastic i really like studying your articles. Keep up the great paintings! You understand, lots of people are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Howdy very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally¡KI am glad to seek out a lot of useful information right here within the submit, we’d like develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely enjoy reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the stories coming. I loved it!
fantastic points altogether, you just won a brand new reader. What may you suggest about your submit that you simply made some days in the past? Any sure?
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
There is visibly a bundle to realize about this. I consider you made some good points in features also.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I take pleasure in, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
I have been reading out many of your posts and i must say pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your web site unintentionally, and I am surprised why this coincidence did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Thanks for some other fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
obviously like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come again again.
Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The full look of your web site is great, let alone the content material!
Hello. impressive job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
I have been reading out many of your articles and i can claim pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will approve with your site.
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your site so much up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
Keep functioning ,splendid job!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
It seems like pleasant publish, however it just 1 side from the medal. Pleasant reading anyway, I usually appreciated excellent brain teaser and solid amount of good information.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wonderful site. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks to your effort!
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my site?
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid other users like its aided me. Good job.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
My wife and i were thrilled that Jordan could solve his investigations by route of the precious recommendations he gained in your web locate. It’s not by all simplistic to merely be real openhanded without restraint dreams that the others could have been selling. Thus we appreciate we need the writer to appreciate on behalf of this. Mainly of the illustrations you have complete, the uncomplicated blog navigation, the friendships you compose it possible to promote it’s got typically amazing, and it is making our son in addition to us reckon that the subject substance is cool, and that’s truly mandatory. Thank you for all!
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this web site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!
Hamburger jest najlepszy gdy smazony bezposrednio przed podaniem, do tego grilowna buleczka i palce lizac.
What is the ideal method to start a photography web page?
Hey man, .This was a fantastic web page for such a tough subject to talk about. I appear forward to reading extra wonderful posts like this one. Thanks
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers,
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod,
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Very good written information. It will be helpful to anyone who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Excellent blog right here! Also your web site so much up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link to your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I am always invstigating online for posts that can assist me. Thx!
Absolutely written written content , thankyou for selective information .
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
It seems there are many sites and blog sites specialized in some pursuits, this telly, tracks, lives of the famous people, and the like.. . However definitely can not realize sites and internet pages specialized in searching, regretfully an afterthought in regards to pastimes.. . A person know some actually tremendous and widely used varieties? Fantastic and recent literature are both great with me, since I looked over both.. . Kudos a lot of! =o).
I intended to put you one very little word to thank you so much as before for those superb tricks you have documented on this page. This is really tremendously open-handed with people like you to grant without restraint all that some people could possibly have marketed as an e book to make some bucks for their own end, even more so seeing that you might well have done it if you ever desired. The good tips likewise acted as a fantastic way to fully grasp that someone else have a similar desire much like my own to figure out way more pertaining to this matter. I’m sure there are lots of more enjoyable sessions in the future for many who read your blog.
I want to express some appreciation to the writer for bailing me out of such a situation. As a result of looking throughout the search engines and obtaining methods that were not pleasant, I believed my life was well over. Being alive without the presence of strategies to the issues you’ve resolved by means of your main short article is a serious case, and the ones which could have badly damaged my entire career if I hadn’t noticed your web blog. The skills and kindness in handling every item was helpful. I’m not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come upon such a solution like this. I am able to at this time look forward to my future. Thank you so much for the professional and result oriented help. I won’t think twice to propose your site to any individual who desires tips about this situation.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
fantastic points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What may you suggest about your post that you made a few days ago? Any certain?
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will approve with your website.
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I precisely needed to appreciate you again. I’m not certain the things that I would have used without the type of solutions shown by you about my field. It was before a very distressing issue in my position, nevertheless seeing a specialised avenue you handled it took me to weep for fulfillment. I will be happier for this support and in addition hope that you really know what a powerful job your are accomplishing educating the others all through your site. I’m certain you have never come across all of us.
Whats up very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also¡KI’m satisfied to search out numerous helpful information here in the submit, we want work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers like its aided me. Good job.
I¡¦ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Hello, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i¡¦m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most indubitably will make sure to don¡¦t put out of your mind this site and give it a glance regularly.
Good ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
Decouvrir le superbe site : cigarette ego-t
What blogging sites for governmental commentary should you encourage me to read?
I know anything you write is technically copyrighted, but I’m not sure how you could prove that it was your original material..
very nice submit, i definitely love this web site, carry on it
I’m searching for sites which may have excellent suggestions about what’s in vogue and precisely what the most effective makeup is..
I am just seriously a new comer to web theme when i have no previous have and know very little Web-page coding.. I simply want to determine what the finest software program is to purchase to create blogs and forums. I acknowledge that is the very little cutting-edge for my situation and dear, while i have got delivered electronically CS5 Development Advanced with Photoshop and Dreamweaver! !! . Does somebody have options of software application or strategies to improve online sites and personal blogs comfortably and cheap? . . Thanks a bunch! .
I am researching for both web blogs that provide impartial, sensible commentary on all factors or blog pages that have a liberal or still left-wing slant. Thanks a ton..
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of « neighbors » will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune « Social » is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
Franchising is the party obtaining the rights (and accepting responsibilities) such as paying salaries, the Franchiser to sharing control and prowadzee activities on its own account and in his own name. The essence of ZigZac lies in the fact that franczyzodawca is your individual right franczyzobiorcom and imposes on them the obligation to conduct business in accordance with his concept. Within the framework of the agreement drawn up in writing and in Exchange for direct or indirect financial benefits this permission entitles the individual franchisee to use the trade name, trade mark or its ZigZac network services, methods of doing business, technical knowledge, systems, and other intellectual property rights or industrial property, as well as the continued assistance and support ZigZac.franchising
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is an easy method you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
On my friend’s blog posts they have already put in me for their blog website moves, but my own almost always is placed at the bottom of collection and is not going to identify right after i report enjoy it does for others. Is this a preparing that I have to adjustment or perhaps this a choice they have established? .
I am requesting for my mum. She doesn’t essentially should make earnings off them, her objective is by using her blog page (at the time prevalent) and employ it as personal references to probably enable her have a paper piece of writing. She posesses a subject for example called « Techniques to Life’s Predicaments ». Specifically where can she post sites plus they be well known? She circulated it pretty much on Word press but you have 3 million consumers publishing personal blogs hers obtains shed contained in the mix. Any ideas? .
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog. I really hope to see the same high-grade content from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own site now 😉
Visiter ce magnifique post : Acheter e-cigarette
I’m searching for weblogs that have really good tips about what’s in vogue and exactly what the most beneficial makeup products is..
Sprężarkowe pompy ciepła realizują obieg termodynamiczny (obieg Lindego), będący odwróceniem obiegu silnika cieplnego. Ciepło jest pobierane przez parujący ciekły czynnik roboczy znajdujący się pod niskim, stałym ciśnieniem [ciepło przemiany fazowej] czynnik termodynamiczny (freon, amoniak, dwutlenek węgla) w parowniku (dolne źródło ciepła), i dalej jako para trafia do sprężarki, gdzie rośnie jej ciśnienie oraz energia wewnętrzna. Para pod wysokim, stałym ciśnieniem oddaje ciepło skraplając się w wymienniku ciepła – skraplaczu (górne źródło ciepła) i czynnik w postaci cieczy przez zawór dławiący, lub rurkę kapilarną, lub turbinę rozprężną gdzie następuje spadek ciśnienia, trafia z powrotem do parownika.pompy ciepła
voyance gratuite en direct perpignanDecouvrir mon nouveau site : voyance gratuite immediate
I simply want to mention I am just newbie to blogging and seriously liked your blog. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have incredible writings. Many thanks for sharing your webpage.
Par cet article vous nous confirmez que le Niger vit une
Par cet article vous nous confirmer que le Niger vit une
Lorsque Hama+
Nous n’avonq pas de temps
la cour constitutionnelle n’a pas dit le Droit!On n’a pas besoin d’etre juriste pour le savoir;c’est insenc
C’est bien d’
Vraiment le journalisme au Niger est devenu un club de griots mal initi
Mon probl
En fait si LABO peut selon l’avis de la cc rester menbre de gouvernement s’est tant pis pour lui ,ce que nous nous croyons ce qu’apr
Cet article est vide de sens. Le titre n’a rien de rapport avec le d
les politiciens sont les memes au temps de tandja
le pr