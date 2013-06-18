Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret accordant la nationalité nigérienne à plusieurs personnes

Le Président de la République, Chef de l’Etat, Son Excellence Monsieur Issoufou Mahamadou, a signé un décret portant naturalisation. Ainsi, aux termes de ce décret, la nationalité nigérienne est accordée aux personnes dont les noms suivent :
1. M. KOUKPEM ANOUMOUVI, né en 1965 à Topko-Anfoin (Togo), de Nationalité Togolaise, Frigoriste, résidant à Tillabéry ;
2. M. GERALD PAWA, né le 05 décembre 1976 à Niamey, de Nationalité Togolaise, Chauffeur, résidant à Niamey
3. M. GBEFON CHRISTIAN, né le 07 novembre 1976 à Adjamé (Côte d’Ivoire), de Nationalité Béninoise, Bibliothécaire, résidant à Maradi ;
4. M. BA ABDOU LAZIZ, né le 27 mars 1979 à Nouakchott (Mauritanie), de Nationalité Mauritanienne, Tenancier de salle de jeux, résidant à Niamey ;
5. M. RAZAFINDRAINIBE PAUL RENE, né le 12 janvier 1949 à Antananarivo (Madagascar), de Nationalité Malgache, Médecin-Chirurgien, résidant à Mayahi ;
6. M. RAZAFIARINAIVO NIRINA HERIZO, né le 21/11/1984 à Soavinanonana (Madagascar), Ingénieur en Informatique, résidant à Mayahi ;
7. Mme. RANAIVO ZOARINORO LANTOMAHARO, née le 09/03/1956 à Itaos Madagascar, Femme au foyer, résidant à Mayahi ;
8. M. AKIMBI MARIUS CHABI PIERRE, né le 21 août 1970 à Savé (Bénin), de Nationalité Béninoise, Vulcanisateur, résidant à Dosso ;
9. M. GILBERT PIERRE YVES LE FLOCH, né le 15 février 1952 à Bellac (France), de Nationalité Française, Directeur de la Clientèle Privée à la BIA/Niger, résidant à Niamey ;
10. M. HASSER DANIEL JEAN GEORGES, né le 18 avril 1947 à Besançon (France), de Nationalité Française, Directeur de la BIA/Niger, résidant à Niamey ;
11. M. GANHOUME OLATONDJI ISERA, né vers 1963 à Kéré (Bénin), de Nationalité Béninoise, Gé- rant station Oil Lybia de Dosso, résidant à Dosso ;
12. M. DOSSEH ADJOA MANSAH, né le 31 dé- cembre 1986 à Lomé (Togo), de Nationalité Togolaise, Etudiante à l’HM en année de Master, résidant à Niamey ;
13. M. FOSSOUO FONKAM ELIE STEPHANE, né le 04 avril 1990 à Bafoussam (Cameroun), de Nationalité Camerounaise, Etudiant en 5ème année de Médecine à l’Université Abdou Moumouni, résidant à Niamey ;
14. M. ZANNOU SEGBEGNON SYLVAIN, né le 1* janvier 1966 à Hozin (Bénin), de Nationalité Béninoise, Directeur Général IPD-PHARMA, résidant à Niamey ;
15. M. BOUBOU SEKOU DOUKOURE, né le 03 juin 1969 à Niamey, de Nationalité Malienne, Commerçant, résidant à Niamey ;
16. Mme MARIEME LINDOR DIOP, né le 07 juillet 1985 à Dakar (Sénégal), de Nationalité Sénégalaise, Ménagère, résidant à Niamey ;
17. Mme. ADAMOU née SANOU GWENE NYIDE ALIMA, né le 12 mars 1979 à Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), de Nationalité Burkinabé, Comptable, résidant à Niamey ;
18. M. OSSE ADJOULA EDMOND FACOREDE, né le 16 octobre 1977 à Niamey, de Nationalité Bé- ninoise, Maintenancier Informatique, résidant à Niamey ;
19. M. ANGOBA-MAGNAN VIANNEY-RICHARD, né le 10 janvier 1978 à Bangui (Centrafrique), de Nationalité Centrafricaine, Comptable EIRENE, résidant à Téra ;
20. Melle DIANE EMMANUELLA FRANCIS ANNU ARYEETEY, née le 27 septembre 1985 à Niamey, de Nationalité Ghanéenne, Ingénieur Informaticienne, Stagiaire à la Société SOCITECH, résidant à Niamey ;
21. M. IBRAHIAM YARANANGORE ALI, né vers 1960 au Mali, de Nationalité Malienne, Revendeur, résidant à Niamey ;
22. M. ALI IBRAHIM, né le 1er janvier 1978 à Bouni (Comores), de Nationalité Comorienne, Enseignant, résidant à Niamey ;
23. M. NOUR EDDINE TAHIRI, né le 11 novembre 1969 à Rabat (Maroc), de Nationalité Marocaine, Directeur Technique Laben Niger, résidant à Niamey ;
24. M. SAMANI ALLEY, né vers 1970 à Koussountou (Togo), de Nationalité Togolaise, Cuisinier, résidant à Niamey ;
25. M. AYENA AWOKOU, né vers 1963 à Anié (Togo), de Nationalité Togolaise, Professeur de Maths Physique et Chimie, résidant à Niamey ;
26. M. NYAMA ALBERT BORNICHE, né le 26 août 1972 à Douala (Cameroun) de Nationalité Camerounaise, Entrepreneur, résidant à Niamey ;
27. M. OUEDRAOGO NATHANALEL, né le 04/11/1958 à Ouaga (Burkina Faso), de Nationalité Burkinabé, Coordonnateur Principal de l’ONG VALPRO résidant à Niamey ;
28. Melle HOUNSOU FOSTINE, née le 07/06/1977 à Niamey (Niger), de Nationalité Béninoise, Dr. En Pharmacie, résidant à Niamey ;
29. Mme SEYDOU HINDOU, née le 11/04/1984 à Niamey (Niger), de Nationalité Malienne, Juriste, résidant à Niamey ;
30. Mme KRUOCH MONIQUE FOTSO, née le 31/12/1960 à Yaoundé (Cameroun), de Nationalité Camerounaise, Professeur d’Anglais, résidant à Niamey ;
31. M. DJONEIDI DJAFARI KAMYAR, né le 11/07/1961 à Téhéran (Iran), de nationalité Fran- çaise, Responsable Pédagogique au Lycée Privé Olinga Enoch, résidant à Niamey ;
32. M. ADJIBOGOU EFANTODJE, né le 18/05/1978 à Kaboli-Tchambo (Togo), de nationalité Togolaise, Contractuel à l’ECOBANK, résidant à Niamey ;
33. M. DJIMADOUM KILABE VINCENT, né le 07/10/1980 à Sarh (Tchad), de nationalité Tchadienne, Facilitateur agricole au projet « SSCS » de la SIM à Maradi, résidant à Maradi ;
34. M. DOSSOU CYRILLE KOBO, né le 15/01/1978 à Okéméré (Bénin), de nationalité Bé- ninoise, Soudeur, résidant à Niamey ;
35. M. JACQUES AYEDA LAURANT, né le 03/05/1980 à Maradi, de nationalité Béninoise, Agent à l’ONG VAL PRO Maradi parallèlement vacataire des cours de Français et de droit à PIPSP, à USB et Lycée Moderne les Leaders, résidant à Maradi ;
36. M. GUILLAUME ERIC HONFOVOU PIERRE, né le 09/01/1973 à Porto-Novo (Bénin), de nationalité Béninoise, Médecin Gynécologue à la maternité ISSAKA GAZOBI, résidant à Niamey ;
37. M. MAMADOU LAMINE KONE, né le 17/11/1964 à Kignan/Sikasso (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Tailleur, résidant à Arlit ;
38. M. ABDOULAYE MAHAMANE CISSE, né vers 1958 à Tombouctou (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Enseignant, résidant à Zinder ;
39. M. IDRISSA SOUMEILOU, né vers 1965 à Kadji (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Revendeur, résidant à Niamey ;
40. M. AHMED OULD HAMID, né en 1962 à Ansongo (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Commer- çant, résidant à Niamey ;
41. Mme TANKOANO née CHANGWE MUPETA LILIANE, née le 29/12/1977 à Lubumbashi (RDC), de nationalité Congolaise, sans emploi, résidant à Niamey ;
42. Mme KOBONON YAOVI née ROSILINE ALLALE, née le 21/06/1973 à Niamey, de nationalité Béninoise, Secrétaire Caissière au CSP la RELEVE, résidant à Niamey ;
43. M. ADEDI YAO, né en 1968 à Nogan Massekopé (Togo), de nationalité Togolaise, Electricien en bâtiment, résidant à Niamey ;
44. M. ISSA OULD ABEIDI, né vers 1965 à Gouni (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Imam d’une mosquée au quartier Bobiel, résidant à Niamey ;
45. 0UOBA DIESSEYOBA, né vers 1963 à Guiliéné (Burkina-Faso), de nationalité Burkinabé, Chauffeur, résidant à Niamey ;
46. M. AKABASSI LANDRY EVRAD HOUNGNINO, né le 14/08/1986 à Cotonou (Bénin), de nationalité Béninoise, Etudiant, résidant à Niamey ;
47. M. IDRISSA ALKASSOUM MAIGA, né le 10 janvier 1969 à Gourma-Rharous (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Commerçant, résidant à Niamey ;
48. M. RABIOU TIAMIYU, né le 10 août 1952 à Ifedapo à Oyo (Nigeria), de nationalité Nigériane, réparateur d’horloge, résidant à Dosso ;
49. M. ABDOUL-KARIM ABDOULAYE MAÏGA, né le 28 février 1992 à Niamey (Niger), de nationalité Malienne, Elève à l’Ecole Medersa Daroul Haïra 1, résidant à Niamey ;
50. ELHADJI MADIBINE SACKO, né vers 1947 à Dialane (Mali) de nationalité malienne, Commer- çant, résidant à Niamey ;
51. M. MAGASSOUBA NABI MOUSSA, né le 29 juin 1961 à Dubreka (Guinée Conakry), de nationalité Guinéenne, Professeur au Lycée Kassaï, ré- sidant à Niamey ;
52. M. DIABY DOUCOURE, né le 4 janvier 1960 à Tambacara (Mali), de nationalité malienne, Commerçant, résidant à Niamey ;
53. M. AHAMADOU ABDOULAYE, né le 20 mars 1981 à Niamey (Niger), de nationalité Malienne, Commerçant, résidant à Niamey ;
54. M. BULL KOMLAN, né le 15 décembre 1962 à Lomé (Togo), de nationalité Togolaise, Comptable au CCFN/Jean Rouch, résidant à Niamey ;
55. Mme ISSAKA BOUCHE LABO née ROKHAYA PAYE, née le 1er octobre 1971 au Caire (Egypte), de nationalité Sénégalaise, Médecin à Areva/Arlit, résidant à Arlit ;
56. Mme DIAKITE MARIE ELISE CAMARA, née le 22 août 1952 à Conakry, de nationalité Guinéenne, Ménagère résidant à Niamey ;
57. Mme ISSIACK RENE née FATOUMATA PAPA MAKHA OUSSEYNOU BATHILY, née le 03/01/1970 à Saint-Louis Sénégal, de nationalité Sénégalaise, Enseignante à l’Etablissement Privé Ibadourahamane, résidant à Niamey ;
58. M. KAMIVI AGOSSOU KOFFI TONA, né le 19 mai 1990 à Niamey (Niger) de nationalité Togolaise, Etudiant, résidant à Niamey ;
59. M. SANGARE ISSA FARMARY, né vers 1969 à Diakala (Mali), de nationalité Malienne, Commer- çant, résidant à Niamey
Malgr
En d
Quelle fiert
Quelle fiert
felicitations a tous et a toutes. ce ke ns voulons c est le retablissement de l electricite dans notre pays pour essuyer la honte s il vous plait. fournissez les ressources necessaires
C’est plut
Mantaou,
Koko et Mantao
59 personnes ne constituent rien par rapport a ce qui se passe ailleurs. Regardez le tableau des USA. Le monde avance.
Disons plut
F
soyons realiste pr kelk1 ki a vecu longtemp et procreer ds un pays c normale k il est la nationalite on c jamain ki servira bien l pays et p8 ses enfant kes kil vont espere de son pays d origine rien .
je pense kon dw plutot railler les frontier entr peuple d afrique par ce kon n pa des peuple de fric comme l oxiden, :zzz
c n pas l’acte present qui arrange certains qui est important mais nous allons voir de loin pour analyser la situation de notre pays dans l’ avenir je pense il serai mieu de prendre bcp du temps pour donn
Tchimi.., sa se fait daman. Et si bosseurs il ya, c’est eux les expatri
[quote name= »Mantaou »]C’est au Niger seulement qu’on distribue la nationalit
C’est au Niger seulement qu’on distribue la nationalit
Tres bonne action. Le monde est devenu planetaire et le Niger avec. N’oublions pas que beaucoup de nigeriens beneficient de la meme action dans leur pays de residence. Merci Zaki pour au moins cela.
Bravo, pour cet acte charitable, en particulier envers ceux qui ont pass