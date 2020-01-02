Home ACTUALITE Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger
Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger
Aux termes de ce décret, sont nommés au grade supérieur, au titre de l’avancement normal pour l’année 2020, les Officiers de la Garde Nationale du Niger (GNN) dont les noms suivent, pour compter 1er janvier 2020.
AU GRADE DE LIEUTENANT-COLONEL :
LE CHEF DE BATAILLON :
- ALIOU MATANI matricule OA/SM
AU GRADE DE CHEF DE BATAILLON :
LES CAPITAINES :
- BOUBACAR HAMA matricule OA/SM
- ONISS AHMED matricule OA/SM
AU GRADE DE CAPITAINE :
LES LIEUTENANTS :
- SALISSOU MANTAOU matricule OA/SM
- OUMAROU DJIBO matricule OA/SM
- MAMAN ASSAOU matricule OA/SM
- DAOUDA AGADA matricule OA/SM
- ISSOUFOU DODO matricule OA/SM
- ISSA ABOUBACAR DIT KAOUGE matricule OA/SM
- MAHAMADOU ARBONKANO matricule OA/SM
- SOUMANA BOUREIMA matricule OA/SM
- KOLLOGI SIDI matricule OA/SM
AU GRADE DE LIEUTENANT :
LES SOUS-LIEUTENANTS :
- OUMAROU NIANDOU matricule OA/SM
- DAOUDA KANDA matricule OA/SM
- KAILOU SIDO matricule OA/SM
- TAHIROU DJIBO matricule OA/SM
- MOUSSA MAHAMADOU matricule OA/SM
- SAIDOU DAN BAKO matricule OA/SM
- SOULEY IBRO matricule OA/SM
- IBNOU SALIFOU matricule OA/SM
- SALIFOU NOBILA matricule OA/SM
- SALIFOU KAKA matricule OA/SM
- BOULAMA NASSER matricule OA/SM
- AHMED OMAR matricule OA/SM
AU GRADE DE SOUS-LIEUTENANT :
L’ASPIRANT :
- AMADOU NIELLI MOUNDJO matricule OA/SM
Source: ONEP
