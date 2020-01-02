Home ACTUALITE Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger
ACTUALITE - DEFENSE -

Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger

0 73

Aux termes de ce décret, sont nommés au grade supérieur, au titre de l’avancement normal pour l’année 2020, les Officiers de la Garde Nationale du Niger (GNN) dont les noms suivent, pour compter 1er janvier 2020.

AU GRADE DE LIEUTENANT-COLONEL :

LE CHEF DE BATAILLON :

  1. ALIOU MATANI matricule       OA/SM

AU GRADE DE CHEF DE BATAILLON :

LES CAPITAINES :

  1. BOUBACAR HAMA matricule       OA/SM
  2. ONISS AHMED                          matricule      OA/SM

AU GRADE DE CAPITAINE :

LES LIEUTENANTS :

  1. SALISSOU MANTAOU matricule       OA/SM
  2. OUMAROU DJIBO matricule       OA/SM
  3. MAMAN ASSAOU matricule       OA/SM
  4. DAOUDA AGADA matricule       OA/SM
  5. ISSOUFOU DODO matricule       OA/SM
  6. ISSA ABOUBACAR DIT KAOUGE matricule       OA/SM
  7. MAHAMADOU ARBONKANO matricule       OA/SM
  8. SOUMANA BOUREIMA matricule       OA/SM
  9. KOLLOGI SIDI matricule       OA/SM

AU GRADE DE LIEUTENANT :

LES SOUS-LIEUTENANTS :

  1. OUMAROU NIANDOU matricule       OA/SM
  2. DAOUDA KANDA matricule       OA/SM
  3. KAILOU SIDO matricule       OA/SM
  4. TAHIROU DJIBO matricule       OA/SM
  5. MOUSSA MAHAMADOU matricule       OA/SM
  6. SAIDOU DAN BAKO matricule       OA/SM
  7. SOULEY IBRO matricule       OA/SM
  8. IBNOU SALIFOU matricule       OA/SM
  9. SALIFOU NOBILA matricule       OA/SM
  10. SALIFOU KAKA matricule       OA/SM
  11. BOULAMA NASSER matricule       OA/SM
  12. AHMED OMAR matricule       OA/SM

AU GRADE DE SOUS-LIEUTENANT :

L’ASPIRANT :

  1. AMADOU NIELLI MOUNDJO     matricule       OA/SM

Source: ONEP

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 52

Signature d’accord de partenariat entre BIA Niger et la Maternité Poudrière II: près de 20 000 000 FCFA pour renforcer la capacité d’accueil de la Maternité Poudrière II

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 57

Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant remises gracieuses de peines à l’occasion de l’anniversaire de la Proclamation de la République

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 82

MESSAGE À LA NATION DU PRÉSIDENT DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE, CHEF DE L’ÉTAT, S.E.M. ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOUÀ L’OCCASION DU NOUVEL AN

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 73

Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 52

Signature d’accord de partenariat entre BIA Niger et la Maternité Poudrière II: près de 20 000 000 FCFA pour renforcer la capacité d’accueil de la Maternité Poudrière II

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 57

Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant remises gracieuses de peines à l’occasion de l’anniversaire de la Proclamation de la République

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 82

MESSAGE À LA NATION DU PRÉSIDENT DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE, CHEF DE L’ÉTAT, S.E.M. ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOUÀ L’OCCASION DU NOUVEL AN

ACTUALITE
2 janvier 2020
0 73

Le Chef de l’Etat signe un décret portant promotion au sein de la Garde Nationale du Niger

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Check Also

Signature d’accord de partenariat entre BIA Niger et la Maternité Poudrière II: près de 20 000 000 FCFA pour renforcer la capacité d’accueil de la Maternité Poudrière II

La BIA Niger et la Maternité Poudrière II du Centre Hospitalier Régional de Niamey (CHR) P…