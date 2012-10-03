Le Gabon veut se mettre à l’anglais

A dix jours de l’ouverture du sommet de la Francophonie, à Kinshasa, le président gabonais Ali Bongo a jeté le trouble en exprimant le souhait que son pays se mette à l’anglais.

S’inspirant de son voisin rwandais, qui a misé sur le bilinguisme français-anglais, Ali Bongo va d’ailleurs se rendre à Kigali les 5 et 6 octobre prochains pour « regarder de plus près » cette expérience. Partenaire privilégié de la France en Afrique, le Gabon se laisserait donc séduire par les vertus de la langue de Shakespeare. Pragmatique avant tout, Ali Bongo pèse les avantages qu’offre le bilinguisme notamment en observant son voisin, le Rwanda. Pays membre de la Francophonie depuis 1967, comme le Gabon, le pays du président Paul Kagame, excellent anglophone au demeurant, fait également partie de la communauté du Commonwealth depuis 2009.

Si le Rwanda de Paul Kagame a souhaité avant tout établir une distance avec la France qu’il accuse d’avoir soutenu l’ancien régime génocidaire, en rejoignant le Commonwealth, Ali Bongo, lui, se défend de telles arrière-pensées. Selon les déclarations du porte-parole de la présidence, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, il s’agit de voir si le Gabon peut introduire l’anglais, à l’instar des Rwandais, « comme langue de travail dans un premier temps, puis plus tard, voir comment l’anglais peut devenir une seconde langue ».

Sortir du tête-à-tête avec la France.

Cela dit, la France reste le premier partenaire économique et commercial du Gabon et dans le secteur pétrolier, Total Gabon tient la corde des producteurs. Mais en succédant à son père, Omar Bongo en 2009, Ali Bongo manifeste rapidement sa volonté de diversifier l’économie gabonaise en sortant du « tout-pétrole » et en élargissant le nombre de partenaires du pays. Et un des moyens pour y parvenir pourrait justement consister à favoriser l’apprentissage de l’anglais dans ce pays qui compte à peine un million et demi d’habitants. Le président gabonais, lui-même, ne rechigne pas à s’exprimer en anglais comme il l’a déjà fait par exemple en donnant une conférence à la London Business School en 2010.

Ayant fait des études aux Etats-Unis, un rapprochement avec le monde anglophone lui semble une étape indispensable pour varier le tête-à-tête dominant avec la France. Il n’y a pas là cependant de quoi faire se retourner feu Omar Bongo, un des piliers de la Françafrique, dans sa tombe. Le Gabon est encore, et pour un moment semble-t-il, un pays résolument francophone contrairement au Rwanda où les langues nationales sont le kinyarwanda, parlé par plus de 95% de la population et le français et l’anglais, avec une progression très nette de cette dernière depuis le génocide de 1994.

La langue de la mondialisation.

Dans un pays comme le Gabon où la grande majorité de la population parle français, où la langue de l’enseignement, de l’administration et de la justice est le français, le vœu d’Ali Bongo d’introduire l’anglais à grande échelle dans le pays risque de mettre un temps certain à se réaliser. D’autant plus qu’il n’y a pas grand monde pour y croire. Il paraît vraisemblable plutôt de penser que le président gabonais cherche ainsi à dire à ses compatriotes que la mondialisation est une réalité et que le français n’en est pas la langue dominante. « Le Gabon veut se développer et s’offrir les meilleurs opportunités. Quand vous sortez de l’espace francophone, si vous ne savez pas l’anglais vous êtes quasiment handicapé », a insisté le porte-parole de la présidence gabonaise, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

« Il s’agit de faire en sorte que les Gabonais soient armés et mieux armés », a encore ajouté le porte-parole. Si aucune réaction n’est encore venue de la Francophonie, les Gabonais, eux, s’expriment notamment sur internet via le site du Gabonlibre. Certains pour dire que le choix de l’anglais va dans le sens de la modernité. « S’arc-bouter au seul français serait suicidaire. Ali a raison et qu’il aille plus loin. L’anglais et le mandarin à l’école primaire sont les 2 langues qui comptent today. Oh je m’y mets déjà. Yes we can », clame Tchango. Un autre internaute, Grand-Maître Maçon Hiram Abiff, rappelle que « le Gabon manquant déjà cruellement d’enseignants pour les matières basiques », il est permis, dit-il, de s’interroger sur les capacités du pays à réaliser le rêve présidentiel…

Sur Twitter cette fois, un internaute souligne fort à propos que c’est Abdou Diouf qui disait que « l’Afrique était l’avenir de la francophonie ». Voici tout trouvé un intéressant sujet de débat pour le sommet de la Francophonie, le XIVe du nom, qui se tient à Kinshasa du 12 au 14 octobre 2012.