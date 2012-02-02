Ne ratez pas
Accueil / ACTUALITE / POLITIQUE / Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Auteur : Super User Dans POLITIQUE février 2, 2012 272 commentaires

S.E Monsieur le Président de la République Objet : Information Excellence Monsieur le Président, Nous avons l’honneur de porter à votre connaissance que dans un souci de bonne gouvernance et de transparence au sein de notre parti le MNSD Nassara, nous avions adressé aux responsables du parti dans une déclaration le 25 décembre 2007, la demande d’un audit indépendant de la gestion des biens du parti.

 

 

Cet audit permettra aux militants et aux militantes de connaître : le sort réservé à la parcelle qui devrait abriter le siège national du parti ; la destination prise par les dons des partis alliés du Soudan et de la Chine constitués d’argent, de bourses de formation, de machines à coudre et des ordinateurs ; la destination prise par la subvention qu’accorde annuellement l’Etat aux partis représentés à l’Assemblée Nationale. Tout en dénonçant l’absence de débats d’idées, la montée de l’intolérance, de la xénophobie et de l’ethnocentrisme, des clivages savamment crée dans le dessin de diviser pour mieux régner.

Excellence Monsieur le Président Suite à une rencontre avec les jeunes du parti le 30 décembre 2007 à la maison des jeunes Djado Sékou, M. AMADOU HAMA Molio a demandé à ses jeunes de nous cogner et de nous détruire. Le 5 janvier 2008, cet incitateur à la violence, dans une conférence de presse, suite à la question du journaliste d’Anfani concernant les jeunes qui demandaient l’audit du MNSD Nassara ; AMADOU HAMA Molio répondit ceci : « ces jeunes ne sont pas du MNSD et j’ai demandé aux jeunes du parti à Djado Sékou de s’occuper d’eux. » Et de quelle manière, lui demanda un journaliste. « De la plus belle manière qu’il soit pour qu’ils ne s’occupent plus de nous. » : répondit AMADOU HAMA Molio.

Toutes les structures du parti l’ont soutenu dans son processus de destruction et d’incitation à la violence, traitant ma famille et moi de tous les noms d’oiseaux ; d’où la confirmation de tout ce que nous avons dénoncé le 25 décembre 2007. Cela prouve aussi que la subvention de l’Etat aux partis représentés à l’Assemblée Nationale ne sert pas à la formation de nos militants. Excellence Monsieur le Président, Le 6 janvier 2008 vers 4h du matin, mon domicile fut violé et ma voiture incendiée. N’eut été l’intervention prompte de mon voisin le plus proche et de ses enfants, le pire allait se produire.

La police et les sapeurs pompier ont été immédiatement avertis mais seuls les sapeurs pompiers ont pu venir à temps et le commissaire de Talladjé fut amené par nous à sa demande vers 8h30 du matin parce qu’il n’avait pas de voiture. La P.J s’est présentée à mon domicile vers 10h pour le constat ; d’où ma plainte à la P.J contre AMADOU HAMA Molio pour les propos qu’il a tenus le 30 décembre 2007 et le 5 janvier 2008. Suite aux menaces réelles qui pesaient sur ma famille et moi, deux policiers fut affectés à mon domicile pour raison de protection, du 6 janvier 2008 à octobre 2009.

1) En mars 2008, leurs motos ont été volées vers 4h du matin. L’un des policiers a retrouvé sa moto à un monsieur qui fut relâché comme receleur, tout en dédommageant les deux policiers.

2) Le 28 juin 2008, un ex rebelle du nom de MOHOMED Bella a porté des allégations commanditées contre moi alors qu’une semaine auparavant des informations m’étaient parvenues, laissant entendre que mon compte sera réglé une fois mis sous mandat de dépôt et le vendredi 18 juillet 2008 je fus conduit de la P.J au parquet de Niamey.

MOHAMED Bella, ex rebelle a juré de me faire la peau à cause du différend qui m’oppose à AMADOU HAMA Molio, témoin à l’appui ; et ce 18 juillet certains comploteurs ont décidé de m’envoyer en prison en me citant dans une autre affaire qui fut transférée au parquet le même jour : « affaire MOUSSA Aksar / Abdoulaye TIEMOGO » mais par la GRACE de DIEU, la justice de mon pays a compris le complot.

3) Le 5 janvier 2009 vers 23h. J’ai été victime d’une attaque ciblée sur ma moto entre les bâtiments de police secours de Talladjé ; grâce à DIEU je m’en suis sorti avec un doigt cassé et j’ai porté plainte le 6 janvier 2009 à la police contre X.

4) Dans la nuit du 5 et 6 juin 2009 vers 4h du matin, des intrus se sont introduits chez moi, emportant une enveloppe comportant divers documents, mes deux portables et celui de mon épouse ; la P.J était chargée de l’enquête.

5) La destruction commandée par AMADOU HAMA Molio est toujours d’actualité. Pour preuve, ma plainte contre le journal « le courrier » pour ses persécutions du 8 Avril 2010 n° 99, du 13 mai 2010 n° 104, du 28 mai n° 106 et du 2 juin 2010 n°107 a été déposée au parquet de Niamey le 9 juin 2010 mais restée suite.

6) Le 2 août 2010, j’ai écrit à l’ANDDH sur l’affaire Moussa Mandjan KEITA contre AMADOU HAMA Molio, mais sans réponse jusqu’à ce jour. Ce pendant des défenseurs des droits de l’homme après leur visite à AMADOU HAMA Molio à Koutoukaley ont demandé la fermeture de cette prison ;l’actuel ministre de la justice était signataire de la déclaration et pourtant cette prison n’est toujours pas fermée. Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous avons assisté le 26 décembre 2011 à l’inauguration de l’impunité dans notre pays par les propos du ministre de la justice sur l’affaire des fausses factures du ministère des finances ; ce qui est dommage ! Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous tenons à faire les remarques suivantes :

1. Je n’ai jamais porté plainte pour complicité d’incendie.

2. Mon domicile a été violé trois fois à la même heure « 4h du matin ».

3. Le commissaire n’est pas venu par ses propres moyens et encore plus de 4h après l’incident ; pourquoi ?

4. Les officiers de la P.J ont traduit le mot « wa kar » qui veut dire cognerle en molester-le ; pourquoi ?

5. L e receleur a été relâché alors qu’il pouvait bien être une solution pour identifier l’individu responsable de l’incendie de ma voiture ; pourquoi ?

6. Ma plainte du 9 juin 2010 contre le journal « Le courrier », est restée sans suite ; dois-je me rendre justice moi-même ? Ce n’est pas mon souhait parce que ce journaliste ne le mérite pas.

7. Tous les nigériens sont-ils égaux devant la loi ?

8. A l’occasion de son investiture aux élections présidentielles 2011, notre incitateur à la violence dit avoir changé et a aussi pardonné. Un proverbe mossi dit : « l’homme n’a de valeur que lorsqu’il est utile à son prochain. »

9. La conférence de presse de Molio a été diffusée le 5/01/2008 par les télévisions Canal 3 et Dounia et ces éléments ont été saisis par les officiers de la P.J ; où sont-ils passés? 10. La chambre d’accusation de la cour d’appel de Niamey a infirmé le premier non lieu et l’actuel doyen des juges a jugé l’affaire opposant MOUSSA

Mandjan KEITA à AMADOU HAMA Molio, non lieu en juin 2011 encore une fois de plus ; d’où mon deuxième appel.

11. Ce dossier est pendant à la cour d’appel de Niamey et je prie que cette affaire soit jugée et que le droit et rien que le droit soit dit. Amen!

12. En attendant que la justice de mon pays en qui je crois, juge ces deux affaires par la grâce de DIEU qui est mon avocat, je me réserve le droit d’utiliser le recours ultime de « AKAN LAYA » entre MOUSSA KEITA Mandjan et AMADOU HAMA Molio qui nie tenir les propos du 30 décembre 2007 et du 5 janvier 2008 ; ceci concerne également toute personne ayant bloqué ces dossiers. Je profite de l’occasion pour remercier le bureau du SAMAN dans sa déclaration du 11 janvier 2008 et le bureau du S.N.E.C.S dans sa déclaration de février 2008. Je remercie également tous les journalistes qui m’ont soutenu moralement et financièrement, tout en disant la vérité dans l’affaire MOUSSA KEITA contre AMADOU HAMA Molio, sans oublier toutes les personnes qui m’ont soutenu financièrement et moralement ; un merci particulier à ces intellectuels pour leur courage et leur franchise, que DIEU les bénisse. Amen !

Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous louons l’opération « tous les nigériens égaux devant la loi » que vous avez fermement engagée pour lutter contre l’injustice et l’impunité dans notre pays, et prie DIEU pour qu’il vous guide dans le chemin, pour que AMADOU HAMA Molio alias Blé Goudé ne soit pas au-dessus de la loi. C’est pourquoi nous avions voulu, vous informer de notre droit d’utiliser le recours ultime de « AKAN LAYA » dans ces deux affaires. Excellence, Tout en vous souhaitant une bonne et heureuse année 2012 à vous et votre auguste famille. Nous vous prions Excellence Monsieur le Président de la république de croire en nos sentiments les plus distingués. Ci-jointes à notre lettre : . Les deux ordonnances de non-lieu . L’attestation d’arrêt rendu (cour d’appel de Niamey) . La lettre adressé au procureur de la république (plainte pour diffamation contre le journal «le courrier» Amplications Groupe parlementaire ARN ; Conseil Constitutionnel de Transition ; Cours Suprême ;

Cours d’appel ; SAMAN Les notables de kankaba (Mali)

Faite à Niamey

Lundi le 23 janvier 2012

M. Moussa Keita A.MT. À Niamey

À propos Super User

272 plusieurs commentaires

  1. lokata
    mars 29, 2017 à 12:39

    Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post.
    Thanks for providing this information.

    Répondre
  2. coc cheats
    décembre 5, 2016 à 10:46

    Great site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get
    responses from other knowledgeable people that
    share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
    me know. Thank you!

    Répondre
  3. JG
    novembre 15, 2014 à 8:50

    Acai Verde este un supliment 100la suta natural, fiind foarte eficient datorita continutului bogat in extractul fructului cu acelasi nume. Acai-ul este denumit supermancarea datorita faptului ca acesta contine foarte multi antioxidanti, vitaminele B1, B2, B3, C, E, fosfor, potasiu, calciu, proteine, dar si acizi grasi, toate la un loc fiind extrem de benefice organismului uman. Acai Verde este un produs 100la suta natural, obtinut numai prin procesarea fructelor de Acai Berry. Procesarea fructelor se face cu ajutorul tehnologiei freeze drying, fiind cea mai buna tehnologie prin care se pot extrage toate componentele nutritive ale fructului. Produsul astfel obinut este foarte concentrat, pastrandu-se totodata toate calitatile si substantele fructului. Administrarea Acai Verde se face de doua ori pe zi, cu 30 de minute inainte de masa, cate 2 capsule pentru a urma o cura de slabire cu Acai verde.

    Répondre
  4. IK
    octobre 5, 2014 à 12:47

    Lets begin with stating among the information about this excellent revolutionary weight-reduction plan capsule and metabolism price booster. Perhaps the main reason behind this though is that you have developed a dependence on food. Different studies have demonstrated the profits of Ginseng Panax Root Extract.

    Répondre
  5. OW
    octobre 5, 2014 à 12:45

    If you have been feeling tired and rundown lately, and seem to be gaining weight for no apparent reason, then it is time for a change. Adiphene is the newest and fastest weight reduction supplement in market. With more time now passed, those rates would be even higher as obesity is still on the rise.

    Répondre
  6. SD
    octobre 5, 2014 à 12:14

    It reduces fats and carb absorption, reduces urge for food, stimulates the metabolism promoting fats burning and offers you extra vitality. It’s conceivable to accomplish this objective the conventional path moreover through an equalized eating methodology and exercise. Assuming that you aren’t a super-taught individual, you will have some major snags adding on control over your zealous urges towards consuming distinctive sustenances.

    Répondre
  7. LK
    octobre 5, 2014 à 12:11

    Don’t let fat cost-free or perhaps gentle meals trick anyone; them usually comprise copious amounts connected with one more unhealthy element. Individuals who have underlying medical condition should also consult a physician before taking this diet pill. With more time now passed, those rates would be even higher as obesity is still on the rise.

    Répondre
  8. JE
    octobre 4, 2014 à 5:23

    Such are the ingredients of Adiphene that its one finest selling level is the shortage of dangerous uncomfortable side effects. Adiphene the new weight loss formula is now available with the power of 11 different fat burners to boost weight loss. Indeed Adiphene weight reduction pill is the answer for those who always goes on food regimen however can’t endure the meals carving hunger and the irritability gave rise by dieting.

    Répondre
  9. HA
    octobre 4, 2014 à 5:55

    So why is being overweight such a direct link to diabetes. There are hundreds to choose from, allowing you the choice of matching the type with your own health and fitness goals. With more time now passed, those rates would be even higher as obesity is still on the rise.

    Répondre
  10. sex
    septembre 20, 2014 à 8:49

    If you are going for finest contents like myself, only go to see
    this web site daily for the reason that
    it presents feature contents, thanks

    Répondre
  11. Hannelore
    septembre 10, 2014 à 11:50

    The point is to find the number that works for you. If you hadn’t realized it by now, those gimmicky weight loss pills are a scam. The supplement is called Alli and one of the internets leading exponents of it are.

    Répondre
  12. nether hacks
    septembre 8, 2014 à 12:00

    Next time I read a blog, Hopefully it won’t disappoint me as much as this one. After all, I know it was my choice to read through, however I actually thought you would probably have something interesting to talk about. All I hear is a bunch of crying about something that you can fix if you were not too busy searching for attention.

    Répondre
  13. vancouver seo experts list
    septembre 8, 2014 à 11:53

    Hi, I do believe your web site could be having internet browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic blog!

    Répondre
  14. Business note
    septembre 8, 2014 à 11:51

    There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all of the points you have made.

    Répondre
  15. Shon Wamble
    septembre 7, 2014 à 7:46

    Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for!

    Répondre
  16. become a game tester review
    septembre 7, 2014 à 7:37

    Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this web site.

    Répondre
  17. Lavern Cioppa
    septembre 7, 2014 à 7:28

    Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!

    Répondre
  18. muscle gaining secrets
    septembre 7, 2014 à 6:55

    When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service? Cheers!

    Répondre
  19. Anton Tarras
    septembre 7, 2014 à 5:56

    I almost never leave a response, but after browsing a few of the responses on this page %BLOG_TITLE%. I actually do have a couple of questions for you if it’s allright. Is it simply me or does it look like like some of these comments appear like they are written by brain dead folks? 😛 And, if you are writing at other online sites, I would like to follow anything fresh you have to post. Could you make a list of every one of all your social networking pages like your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?|

    Répondre
  20. Lillie
    septembre 6, 2014 à 2:44

    future, the researchers want to find out whether a combination of several educated in the gastrointestinal tract hormones can further enhance the effect of the gastric band. This means thay everybody who makes use of Adiphene should shed pounds. Adiphene Weight Loss Supplements Offers a Unique 25% Discount n select package fr Online B Worldwide If the online critiques are something to go by, Adiphene is an efficient weight-loss option.

    Répondre
  21. Gaye
    septembre 6, 2014 à 5:32

    It can be bought once you visit its official website. If you want a life free of extra weight and be able to run or walk as fast as you can, walk the entire neighborhood without gasping for breath, and fit into a clothes that would show off your great body then you will need more than just watching what you eat or exercising. Any kind of physical activity is worth doing though.

    Répondre
  22. Dessie
    septembre 6, 2014 à 5:31

    It can be bought once you visit its official website. It’s a new formulation that has been invented by experts. I chose that I would i believe take Phen375 for 2 weeks.

    Répondre
  23. Demetria
    septembre 5, 2014 à 8:28

    If you want to know the crystal clear details it is better to view just about any online store web sites explaining the actual product or service information using elements. There are hundreds to choose from, allowing you the choice of matching the type with your own health and fitness goals. Assuming that you aren’t a super-taught individual, you will have some major snags adding on control over your zealous urges towards consuming distinctive sustenances.

    Répondre
  24. Caryn
    septembre 5, 2014 à 12:58

    There are many types of acne medications that are available today. As a congenital condition, missing ear cartilage microtia occurs in 0. Dirt and oil alone cannot be the main reasons in acquiring acne.

    Répondre
  25. Christel
    septembre 4, 2014 à 8:52

    Don’t let fat cost-free or perhaps gentle meals trick anyone; them usually comprise copious amounts connected with one more unhealthy element. This means thay everybody who makes use of Adiphene should shed pounds. There is a section to discuss the biggest loser show, specific diets, and much more.

    Répondre
  26. Uwe
    septembre 1, 2014 à 6:47

    Bardzo fajowy post, interesujące wpisy polecam wszystkim lekturę

    Répondre
  27. April
    août 28, 2014 à 4:38

    F*ckin

    Répondre
  28. Madeleine
    août 19, 2014 à 6:03

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually realize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my site =). We may have a link exchange contract among us

    Répondre
  29. Sergio
    juillet 25, 2014 à 6:26

    Hi there to all, it’s genuinely a nice for me to visit this site, it includes precious Information.

    Répondre
  30. Trina
    juillet 22, 2014 à 9:56

    For latest news you have to visit the web and on the web I found this site as a finest site for latest updates.

    Répondre
  31. Woodrow
    juillet 20, 2014 à 9:01

    Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a stuff! existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.

    Répondre
  32. Myron
    juillet 12, 2014 à 7:43

    Every field has some branding companies, which acquired good part of market. 525,000 ($829,290) ‘ Additional Information: Visibly Loud luxury motorhome: A stylin’ luxus wohnmobile. It is not a conscious reaction, but occurs when you are doing something that your date finds attractive.

    Répondre
  33. Shavonne
    juillet 12, 2014 à 12:06

    Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

    Répondre
  34. Aisha
    juillet 9, 2014 à 7:46

    Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and amazing design.

    Répondre
  35. Margery
    juillet 7, 2014 à 5:18

    Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this article. It was helpful. Keep on posting!

    Répondre
  36. Mallory
    juillet 5, 2014 à 11:45

    What’s up friends, nice post and good arguments commented at this place, I am really enjoying by these.

    Répondre
  37. Jacquetta
    juin 11, 2014 à 10:12

    Only a residential drug rehab program will provide you with the constant medical surveillance and care to appropriately and safely withdraw physically from your drug of choice.  » Our surroundings are luxurious helping our clients feel like they are home in a safe, comfortable and supportive environment. This also helps in building resistance against alcohol cravings.

    Répondre
  38. Elder Scrolls Online Gold
    avril 26, 2014 à 3:35

    One more thing I would like to express is that in place of trying to match all your online degree classes on days and nights that you finish work (since the majority people are worn out when they return), try to receive most of your classes on the weekends and only one or two courses for weekdays, even if it means taking some time away from your saturdays. This is fantastic because on the week-ends, you will be far more rested in addition to concentrated for school work. Thanks a lot for the different points I have acquired from your site.

    Répondre
  39. view more
    avril 15, 2014 à 4:13

    Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed reading through.

    Répondre
  40. click here
    avril 12, 2014 à 10:37

    Fantastic website. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!

    Répondre
  41. click here
    avril 11, 2014 à 5:19

    I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?

    Répondre
  42. RMT777 Neverwinter
    mars 29, 2014 à 6:55

    The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Répondre
  43. EQ Next Plat
    mars 28, 2014 à 9:45

    What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not actually a lot more smartly-liked than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in relation to this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested until it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!

    Répondre
  44. Andrew A. Sailer
    mars 10, 2014 à 9:05

    Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.

    Répondre
  45. The Elder Scrolls Online Power Leveling
    mars 3, 2014 à 5:23

    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that « perfect balance » between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!

    Répondre
  46. check my source
    mars 2, 2014 à 7:10

    the reason some web logs in a blogroll do not possess their most current article stated and so on do? Methods to alteration that?

    Répondre
  47. Merle Boughn
    février 27, 2014 à 1:15

    How can I put in a tag cloud hooked on my blog @ blogspot? I endeavor by the gadget options but I false piety locate a 3rd gathering one planned. Can someone please explain we where to get one and how to install it?.

    Répondre
  48. Bryce Allemand
    février 27, 2014 à 12:35

    Simply wanna state that this is very beneficial , Thanks for taking your time to write this.

    Répondre
  49. website discountdownloadsoftware.com
    février 27, 2014 à 12:33

    Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.

    Répondre
  50. Foreign Exchange
    février 27, 2014 à 12:29

    Great website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also

    Répondre
  51. Work From Home
    février 27, 2014 à 12:28

    Good site! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!

    Répondre
  52. Touch Screen Monitor
    février 26, 2014 à 11:58

    Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?

    Répondre
  53. Summer Fashion
    février 26, 2014 à 11:46

    I¡¦ll immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

    Répondre
  54. Heart Diseases
    février 26, 2014 à 11:45

    I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?

    Répondre
  55. Leukemia
    février 26, 2014 à 11:34

    I was just seeking this info for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.

    Répondre
  56. Contemporary Furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 11:32

    Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

    Répondre
  57. flu symptoms
    février 26, 2014 à 11:24

    Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Répondre
  58. read the full info here
    février 26, 2014 à 11:14

    To put it simply, how will i try to look for information sites that suit what I wish to research? Does everybody are able to Flick through blogs by issue or whatsoever on blogger? .

    Répondre
  59. Domain Name
    février 26, 2014 à 11:10

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Répondre
  60. Winter Clothes
    février 26, 2014 à 11:07

    What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are not really a lot more well-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus considerably in terms of this topic, made me individually consider it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always handle it up!

    Répondre
  61. Outdoor Furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 11:03

    I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.

    Répondre
  62. Home Decorating Ideas
    février 26, 2014 à 10:58

    It is actually a nice and useful piece of information. I¡¦m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Répondre
  63. pink and black short prom dresses
    février 26, 2014 à 10:54

    Utterly indited written content , regards for entropy.

    Répondre
  64. Kitchen Decorating Ideas
    février 26, 2014 à 10:38

    Hello.This article was extremely fascinating, particularly since I was looking for thoughts on this topic last Saturday.

    Répondre
  65. Cathrine
    février 26, 2014 à 10:36

    I are really absent used for a while, but straight away As of the why I accustomed to adore this website. Show appreciation a person, I’ll achieve an attempt to ensure rearward extra commonly. How customarily you up-date your web site?

    Répondre
  66. Online Education
    février 26, 2014 à 10:27

    I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

    Répondre
  67. Sterling Silver Jewelry
    février 26, 2014 à 10:18

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Répondre
  68. click here
    février 26, 2014 à 10:18

    What do people think would be a good blog hosting website for creating a blog on? There are a lot I think so I don’t know which would be most useful and versatile..

    Répondre
  69. Emely
    février 26, 2014 à 10:14

    I admire your function , regards for all the practical weblog posts.

    Répondre
  70. Best Android Tablet
    février 26, 2014 à 10:12

    hello!,I love your writing so so much! percentage we keep up a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL? I need an expert in this area to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look ahead to look you.

    Répondre
  71. safeway insurance
    février 26, 2014 à 9:52

    I think this is among the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Répondre
  72. Celebrity Fashion
    février 26, 2014 à 9:51

    Very well written story. It will be supportive to anyone who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.

    Répondre
  73. European Tour
    février 26, 2014 à 9:49

    I happen to be writing to make you know of the amazing experience my daughter encountered checking your site. She came to find a good number of pieces, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have an awesome giving style to make other folks very easily fully grasp chosen complex issues. You really did more than my expected results. Many thanks for churning out these good, trusted, informative and even easy tips about your topic to Kate.

    Répondre
  74. health plan
    février 26, 2014 à 9:47

    Thank you for all your valuable hard work on this blog. My aunt loves setting aside time for investigations and it’s really easy to see why. A lot of people hear all relating to the powerful ways you give informative secrets on this website and in addition welcome participation from visitors on the topic so our daughter has always been becoming educated a lot of things. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the year. You have been carrying out a dazzling job.

    Répondre
  75. Living Room Ideas
    février 26, 2014 à 9:45

    You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually something which I think I would by no means understand. It seems too complex and very huge for me. I’m taking a look forward to your next post, I¡¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!

    Répondre
  76. cheap authentic ralph lauren polo shirts
    février 26, 2014 à 9:34

    mens polo shirt can be a period analyzed trends that’s polo ralph lauren outlet store on no account ended up from trend. This will likely cause individuals typically the apposite solution as promotional products. Proving promotional mens polo shirt towards clientele can be an suited method to charm your plus prospective,ralph lauren polo outlet online store, customers near ones own producer. Promo throughout them all, so, wants a level of protection with regards to practice.

    Répondre
  77. cheeseburger
    février 26, 2014 à 9:22

    Twój cheeseburger jest najlepszy gdy smazony bezposrednio przed podaniem, do tego grilowna buleczka i palce lizac.

    Répondre
  78. Rubber Flooring
    février 26, 2014 à 9:20

    Definitely, what a magnificent site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!

    Répondre
  79. modern bedroom furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 9:00

    As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you

    Répondre
  80. Department of Education
    février 26, 2014 à 8:57

    As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you

    Répondre
  81. Contemporary Furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 8:54

    Very nice article and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂

    Répondre
  82. Interior Design
    février 26, 2014 à 8:52

    I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?

    Répondre
  83. Sleeper Sofa
    février 26, 2014 à 8:47

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Répondre
  84. Continuing Education
    février 26, 2014 à 8:45

    I get pleasure from, cause I found just what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

    Répondre
  85. Vinyl Tile Flooring
    février 26, 2014 à 8:44

    Great remarkable things here. I am very happy to peer your post. Thank you a lot and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

    Répondre
  86. Personal Finance
    février 26, 2014 à 8:36

    I am constantly looking online for ideas that can benefit me. Thanks!

    Répondre
  87. importance of education
    février 26, 2014 à 8:34

    Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.

    Répondre
  88. Silver Necklace
    février 26, 2014 à 8:31

    There is clearly a bunch to realize about this. I assume you made certain good points in features also.

    Répondre
  89. http://premiumwashingtonwines.com/
    février 26, 2014 à 8:29

    You completed several nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of persons will agree with your blog.

    Répondre
  90. Winter Clothes
    février 26, 2014 à 8:29

    I simply desired to appreciate you once again. I am not sure the things I would’ve used in the absence of these hints documented by you relating to that concern. It was actually the daunting circumstance in my view, but viewing a new expert manner you solved the issue forced me to weep over happiness. Extremely happy for the support and pray you know what a great job you are always undertaking teaching others through the use of your website. Most likely you have never come across any of us.

    Répondre
  91. Maxi Dresses
    février 26, 2014 à 8:28

    Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?

    Répondre
  92. Car Audio
    février 26, 2014 à 8:21

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!

    Répondre
  93. Brittany
    février 26, 2014 à 8:07

    An fascinating communicating is couturier scuttlebutt. I conceive that you should compile statesman by this subject, it strength not live a sacred back issue but commonly troop are not capability to verbalise resting on such topics. To the succeeding. Cheers like your RObotzi.S02.Ep9.Plictis 007 Video Recording Games | 007MRLUKIAN.

    Répondre
  94. flooring installation
    février 26, 2014 à 8:05

    It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!

    Répondre
  95. Aston Martin
    février 26, 2014 à 8:03

    I intended to create you this very small remark just to thank you so much as before just for the pretty knowledge you’ve documented here. It has been simply pretty open-handed with people like you to deliver publicly all some people might have offered for sale for an electronic book in making some bucks for their own end, even more so seeing that you could possibly have done it if you ever decided. Those smart ideas in addition served to be a fantastic way to comprehend most people have the identical fervor like my very own to find out lots more regarding this issue. I am sure there are numerous more enjoyable instances up front for individuals who discover your blog.

    Répondre
  96. Home Decorating
    février 26, 2014 à 8:03

    I have learn a few good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you set to make any such fantastic informative site.

    Répondre
  97. Tory
    février 26, 2014 à 8:01

    http://art.1reklama.com.pl/17475-serwis-Cars.Heaven.skup.aut

    Répondre
  98. MP5 Player
    février 26, 2014 à 8:00

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!

    Répondre
  99. Hot Stone Massage
    février 26, 2014 à 7:51

    I¡¦ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.

    Répondre
  100. Modern Dining Room
    février 26, 2014 à 7:50

    Useful info. Fortunate me I found your site unintentionally, and I’m stunned why this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.

    Répondre
  101. Rock Climbing Gear
    février 26, 2014 à 7:45

    I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.

    Répondre
  102. Hip Hop Music
    février 26, 2014 à 7:42

    We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

    Répondre
  103. education today
    février 26, 2014 à 7:39

    I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..

    Répondre
  104. European Vacation
    février 26, 2014 à 7:37

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

    Répondre
  105. Living Room Furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 7:30

    My husband and i ended up being quite contented that Michael managed to complete his studies while using the ideas he grabbed from your web page. It’s not at all simplistic just to choose to be offering information and facts many people have been trying to sell. Therefore we remember we now have the website owner to thank for that. Those explanations you have made, the easy site navigation, the relationships you will help to create – it’s most superb, and it’s really leading our son in addition to us reckon that the article is cool, which is certainly especially vital. Thanks for everything!

    Répondre
  106. european tour packages
    février 26, 2014 à 7:30

    whoah this blog is great i love reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You realize, a lot of individuals are searching round for this info, you can aid them greatly.

    Répondre
  107. Distance Education
    février 26, 2014 à 7:22

    Of course, what a magnificent blog and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!

    Répondre
  108. beach vacation
    février 26, 2014 à 7:12

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Répondre
  109. read post
    février 26, 2014 à 6:54

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude!

    Répondre
  110. Online Banking
    février 26, 2014 à 6:46

    I keep listening to the reports lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?

    Répondre
  111. Low Fat Foods
    février 26, 2014 à 6:44

    What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably on the subject of this topic, made me individually imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated except it¡¦s one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times deal with it up!

    Répondre
  112. Visa Credit Card
    février 26, 2014 à 6:42

    Great remarkable issues here. I am very happy to peer your post. Thank you so much and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?

    Répondre
  113. Criminal Attorney
    février 26, 2014 à 6:33

    I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?

    Répondre
  114. Car Insurance
    février 26, 2014 à 6:32

    It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!

    Répondre
  115. Short Dresses
    février 26, 2014 à 6:26

    Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .

    Répondre
  116. Gaming Laptops
    février 26, 2014 à 6:24

    A lot of thanks for every one of your hard work on this website. Debby really likes making time for investigations and it’s really easy to see why. A number of us notice all about the lively tactic you create helpful ideas via this blog and therefore boost participation from other people about this area of interest then our favorite girl is undoubtedly being taught a lot of things. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You’re performing a fabulous job.

    Répondre
  117. Pop Music
    février 26, 2014 à 6:24

    It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Répondre
  118. juicy couture on sale
    février 26, 2014 à 6:23

    juicy couture tracksuit close to you. Buying from outlets you will save throughout 30% than these evident in chic shops plus retail shops. Ideal reality the particular are much more affordable, there is also enable you to preserve substantially more upon extra shares right from retail store stow. http://ryancapital.co.uk,Many of them continue to have recent times variety which will even now includes awesome inclusions in your personal set of clothes. Design and style should not hassle one does, whilst, as the options and stocks continue to popular and stylish

    Répondre
  119. Red Oak Flooring
    février 26, 2014 à 6:18

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Répondre
  120. Modern Interior Design
    février 26, 2014 à 6:18

    There is apparently a bunch to know about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.

    Répondre
  121. Best Antivirus
    février 26, 2014 à 6:11

    I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Répondre
  122. Digital Camera
    février 26, 2014 à 6:00

    Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?

    Répondre
  123. find cheap hotels
    février 26, 2014 à 5:52

    Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Répondre
  124. Avenged Sevenfold
    février 26, 2014 à 5:48

    Wonderful paintings! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thanks =)

    Répondre
  125. Global Warming
    février 26, 2014 à 5:33

    Keep functioning ,remarkable job!

    Répondre
  126. Domain Name
    février 26, 2014 à 5:28

    Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also

    Répondre
  127. Computer Virus
    février 26, 2014 à 5:04

    I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Répondre
  128. French Patio Doors
    février 26, 2014 à 5:03

    I savour, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

    Répondre
  129. health nutrition
    février 26, 2014 à 5:02

    I needed to write you the tiny observation to help give thanks as before with your pretty thoughts you have provided in this article. This is certainly open-handed of people like you giving freely what exactly a few people would have made available for an electronic book to help with making some cash on their own, and in particular now that you could possibly have done it in the event you considered necessary. The guidelines in addition served to provide a fantastic way to be aware that other people have a similar passion similar to my personal own to know the truth lots more on the topic of this problem. I think there are a lot more fun opportunities in the future for people who look into your blog.

    Répondre
  130. Android Phone
    février 26, 2014 à 5:00

    I do believe all the ideas you’ve presented to your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.

    Répondre
  131. Travel Tours
    février 26, 2014 à 4:58

    I have to express my gratitude for your generosity giving support to those who really want assistance with your content. Your special commitment to getting the message along turned out to be exceptionally helpful and has without exception helped men and women much like me to get to their aims. Your own warm and helpful report can mean a lot to me and additionally to my fellow workers. Warm regards; from all of us.

    Répondre
  132. Persian Carpet
    février 26, 2014 à 4:51

    Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Répondre
  133. Luxury Vacation
    février 26, 2014 à 4:51

    I carry on listening to the news lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?

    Répondre
  134. International Flights
    février 26, 2014 à 4:42

    I have to get across my love for your generosity supporting those people that must have assistance with this one study. Your personal commitment to getting the solution all-around had been amazingly interesting and have continually made individuals just like me to arrive at their goals. Your important help indicates a lot a person like me and somewhat more to my mates. Thanks a ton; from each one of us.

    Répondre
  135. car insurance rates
    février 26, 2014 à 4:40

    Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!

    Répondre
  136. Interior Design Style
    février 26, 2014 à 4:21

    I wish to express my gratitude for your kind-heartedness for men who really want guidance on this one issue. Your personal commitment to passing the solution all over appeared to be amazingly powerful and have continuously empowered most people much like me to arrive at their dreams. Your entire valuable key points entails a great deal to me and extremely more to my office colleagues. Thank you; from everyone of us.

    Répondre
  137. healthy food
    février 26, 2014 à 4:18

    You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will approve with your website.

    Répondre
  138. cheap online shopping
    février 26, 2014 à 4:15

    I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.

    Répondre
  139. Student Travel
    février 26, 2014 à 4:15

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.

    Répondre
  140. Trendy Fashion
    février 26, 2014 à 4:11

    Great info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂

    Répondre
  141. furniture shopping
    février 26, 2014 à 4:02

    Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a related topic, your site got here up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Répondre
  142. Auto Body Repair
    février 26, 2014 à 4:02

    I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

    Répondre
  143. european furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 3:58

    I have learn a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to create one of these magnificent informative website.

    Répondre
  144. auto financing
    février 26, 2014 à 3:56

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.

    Répondre
  145. american insurance
    février 26, 2014 à 3:54

    Magnificent site. A lot of useful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you to your sweat!

    Répondre
  146. Ladies Handbags
    février 26, 2014 à 3:51

    I do accept as true with all the concepts you’ve presented on your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for newbies. May just you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.

    Répondre
  147. Flu Symptoms
    février 26, 2014 à 3:50

    Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.

    Répondre
  148. fashion model
    février 26, 2014 à 3:38

    Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Répondre
  149. seo directory
    février 26, 2014 à 3:35

    Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

    Répondre
  150. Acne Treatment
    février 26, 2014 à 3:32

    Good info and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂

    Répondre
  151. Best Antivirus
    février 26, 2014 à 3:31

    Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!

    Répondre
  152. Cheap Flights
    février 26, 2014 à 3:29

    Good website! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

    Répondre
  153. Baby Boutique
    février 26, 2014 à 3:25

    Very efficiently written story. It will be valuable to everyone who employess it, including myself. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.

    Répondre
  154. Trendy Clothing
    février 26, 2014 à 3:23

    I simply had to thank you so much yet again. I’m not certain the things that I would have used without the type of basics shown by you about this concern. It absolutely was the horrifying situation in my position, nevertheless taking a look at the specialized form you treated the issue made me to jump with gladness. I am happy for your information and even believe you are aware of an amazing job you’re carrying out teaching the others with the aid of a site. I know that you haven’t come across all of us.

    Répondre
  155. Bedroom Furniture
    février 26, 2014 à 3:22

    Thank you for your whole work on this website. Ellie take interest in making time for investigations and it’s obvious why. We hear all about the compelling tactic you make good guidance via this blog and even recommend contribution from other individuals about this subject matter and our favorite child is learning a whole lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the year. You are doing a powerful job.

    Répondre
  156. Eye Diseases
    février 26, 2014 à 3:16

    I¡¦ve recently started a site, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.

    Répondre
  157. Hot Stone Massage
    février 26, 2014 à 3:07

    Thank you for any other great article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.

    Répondre
  158. LED Monitors
    février 26, 2014 à 8:44

    Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

    Répondre
  159. Bad Credit
    février 26, 2014 à 8:33

    Great work! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)

    Répondre
  160. Apple iPhone
    février 26, 2014 à 8:11

    Needed to send you this tiny word to give thanks over again relating to the lovely tactics you have contributed in this article. It was really generous of you to offer publicly all that a number of people might have advertised for an electronic book to help with making some cash for their own end, most importantly seeing that you could have tried it if you wanted. These tips also worked to be a great way to understand that other people online have the identical dream the same as my personal own to find out a little more with regards to this problem. I think there are millions of more enjoyable sessions up front for individuals who start reading your website.

    Répondre
  161. Vinyl Flooring
    février 26, 2014 à 7:45

    Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.

    Répondre
  162. Games for Toddlers
    février 26, 2014 à 7:44

    Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .

    Répondre
  163. Bamboo Flooring
    février 26, 2014 à 7:34

    Generally I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.

    Répondre
  164. Cocktail Dress
    février 26, 2014 à 7:10

    I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again

    Répondre
  165. Teaching Strategies
    février 26, 2014 à 6:45

    You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will approve with your site.

    Répondre
  166. Website Design Services
    février 26, 2014 à 5:57

    I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for newbies. Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

    Répondre
  167. Diamond Necklaces
    février 26, 2014 à 5:08

    I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.

    Répondre
  168. Property For Sale
    février 26, 2014 à 4:56

    Thanks for any other informative website. The place else may I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal method? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now running on, and I have been on the look out for such information.

    Répondre
  169. Foreign Policy
    février 26, 2014 à 4:35

    I as well as my guys happened to be checking the nice advice found on your web blog while the sudden developed an awful suspicion I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those secrets. Most of the young men were as a result glad to read through all of them and have now unquestionably been having fun with these things. Thank you for indeed being simply kind and also for pick out some extraordinary things most people are really wanting to be aware of. My very own sincere regret for not saying thanks to you sooner.

    Répondre
  170. Website Design
    février 26, 2014 à 4:33

    Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Répondre
  171. Gaming Headset
    février 26, 2014 à 4:33

    It¡¦s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Répondre
  172. Business Ethics
    février 26, 2014 à 3:45

    Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the source?

    Répondre
  173. gucci bags
    février 26, 2014 à 3:22

    gucci bags are excellent!! They retain me fashion ! I’m a fan of gucci bags now for sure!

    Répondre
  174. Natacha
    février 26, 2014 à 12:15

    I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as thriving as with the explain on your blog. Is this a remunerated theme before did you modify it yourself? Anyhow be cheery the fine attribute letters, it’s infrequent to comprehend a careful blog like this one these days..

    Répondre
  175. get more in xxxkylierose.com
    février 25, 2014 à 9:22

    Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.

    Répondre
  176. hamburger
    février 25, 2014 à 7:20

    Hamburger zawsze i tylko najlepszy jest w sieci ZigZac.

    Répondre
  177. Indian Jewellery
    février 25, 2014 à 6:28

    Thanks an excellent deal for delivering men and women using a extremely fantastic possiblity to read important evaluations from this weblog. It’s normally quite type and at the same time ,

    Répondre
  178. http://alturl.com/gwfb9
    février 25, 2014 à 6:25

    How do i use frame or iframe to put facebook or else to blogspot?

    Répondre
  179. dr dre beats
    février 25, 2014 à 11:23

    This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to.

    Répondre
  180. dr dre beats
    février 25, 2014 à 5:28

    Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch,

    Répondre
  181. Natural Skin Care
    février 25, 2014 à 4:21

    Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?

    Répondre
  182. International Travel
    février 25, 2014 à 4:08

    I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Répondre
  183. Hardwood Flooring
    février 25, 2014 à 3:11

    Wow, wonderful weblog layout! How long have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

    Répondre
  184. Environmental Protection
    février 25, 2014 à 2:27

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

    Répondre
  185. Luxury Vacation
    février 25, 2014 à 1:53

    Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

    Répondre
  186. Beauty Treatments
    février 25, 2014 à 12:37

    I carry on listening to the newscast speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?

    Répondre
  187. Mitsubishi Lancer
    février 25, 2014 à 12:28

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.

    Répondre
  188. Decorative Panels
    février 24, 2014 à 11:59

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Répondre
  189. http://www.macigarette-electronique.com
    février 24, 2014 à 11:14

    Voir notre superbe blog : Acheter cigarette ego-t

    Répondre
  190. Financial Management
    février 24, 2014 à 11:10

    Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

    Répondre
  191. iPad Keyboard
    février 24, 2014 à 11:02

    It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!

    Répondre
  192. Business Insurance
    février 24, 2014 à 10:09

    Hi there, I found your website by means of Google even as looking for a similar matter, your website got here up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Répondre
  193. Bipolar Disorder Symptoms
    février 24, 2014 à 9:33

    Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your website in web explorer, could check this¡K IE still is the marketplace leader and a big portion of folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.

    Répondre
  194. Chevy Engines
    février 24, 2014 à 9:17

    You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.

    Répondre
  195. Environmental Protection
    février 24, 2014 à 9:01

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Répondre
  196. Oak Flooring
    février 24, 2014 à 8:21

    I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

    Répondre
  197. our website
    février 24, 2014 à 8:13

    exactly what some very good and best-selling websites for sites? ?? .

    Répondre
  198. Commercial Carpet
    février 24, 2014 à 7:18

    Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .

    Répondre
  199. Real Estate Foreclosures
    février 24, 2014 à 7:16

    Hello. excellent job. I did not anticipate this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!

    Répondre
  200. Gaming Headset
    février 24, 2014 à 6:44

    I enjoy you because of all your effort on this blog. My niece loves going through internet research and it’s really obvious why. Most people notice all regarding the powerful tactic you provide great tips and tricks through your website and in addition invigorate participation from some others on the idea while our own child is truly being taught a lot. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You have been doing a terrific job.

    Répondre
  201. Financial Accounting
    février 24, 2014 à 6:28

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really realize what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my web site =). We can have a hyperlink exchange arrangement between us!

    Répondre
  202. Samsung Galaxy Tab
    février 24, 2014 à 6:01

    I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i¡¦m happy to show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make sure to do not omit this site and give it a look regularly.

    Répondre
  203. Leather Sofa
    février 24, 2014 à 5:26

    Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.

    Répondre
  204. Classroom Design
    février 24, 2014 à 4:49

    Good info and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂

    Répondre
  205. Collaborative Learning
    février 24, 2014 à 3:30

    hi!,I love your writing very much! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your article on AOL? I require an expert on this space to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.

    Répondre
  206. Hosting Services
    février 24, 2014 à 3:21

    I relish, result in I discovered just what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

    Répondre
  207. Bill of Rights
    février 24, 2014 à 2:32

    I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Répondre
  208. Girls Clothing
    février 24, 2014 à 2:32

    Thanks for your whole effort on this website. Debby really loves working on investigations and it is obvious why. Many of us learn all of the powerful ways you convey priceless techniques on this blog and invigorate contribution from people on that topic plus our child is starting to learn a lot of things. Have fun with the remaining portion of the new year. Your conducting a terrific job.

    Répondre
  209. Real Estate Business
    février 24, 2014 à 2:09

    Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Répondre
  210. LED Monitors
    février 24, 2014 à 1:44

    Thank you, I’ve just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?

    Répondre
  211. Intellectual Property
    février 24, 2014 à 1:43

    Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect website.

    Répondre
  212. Website Design
    février 24, 2014 à 1:40

    I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.

    Répondre
  213. Yoga Benefits
    février 24, 2014 à 1:06

    whoah this blog is wonderful i like studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You recognize, a lot of individuals are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.

    Répondre
  214. Business Ethics
    février 24, 2014 à 12:42

    great publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!

    Répondre
  215. TESO Gold
    février 24, 2014 à 8:03

    Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.

    Répondre
  216. my company
    février 23, 2014 à 9:20

    Just how do you come across different blogs and forums on Blogger with keyword phrase or searching?

    Répondre
  217. penny stock egghead
    février 23, 2014 à 8:19

    WordPress is up and running on my host — but it completely mismatches my site’s existing theme/CSS. How hard would it be to modify/write a new theme to make it fit in? Is there an easier way to do this?.

    Répondre
  218. check my reference
    février 22, 2014 à 7:48

    the reason some sites using a blogroll do not have their newest article named and the like do? Tips on how to enhance that?

    Répondre
  219. Investissement Bourse
    février 22, 2014 à 12:16

    Je vous remercie beaucoup pour cette veritable source d information.

    Répondre
  220. visit the website
    février 22, 2014 à 12:04

    just what are some really good and well known websites for blog pages? ?? .

    Répondre
  221. check my blog
    février 21, 2014 à 2:21

    How to apply for google and bing adsense make up my all 3 web blogs and 2 websites ?

    Répondre
  222. go to link
    février 21, 2014 à 1:31

    Right here is the right site for anyone who hopes to find out about this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for many years. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

    Répondre
  223. freelancer
    février 21, 2014 à 9:41

    Excellent article. I’m going through a few of these issues as well..

    Répondre
  224. viagra
    février 21, 2014 à 3:54

    There is obviously a bundle to know about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.

    Répondre
  225. great info
    février 20, 2014 à 10:39

    Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.

    Répondre
  226. check my source
    février 20, 2014 à 8:25

    why some blog sites at a blogroll do not have their latest write-up included and so on do? Find out how to transition that?

    Répondre
  227. www princessbands com
    février 20, 2014 à 8:06

    A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you ought to publish more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about such subjects. To the next! Kind regards!!

    Répondre
  228. our website
    février 20, 2014 à 4:56

    Exactly what is the most effective software packages to make internet websites and blogs?

    Répondre
  229. here smutlinxxx com
    février 20, 2014 à 4:34

    Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.

    Répondre
  230. browse content
    février 20, 2014 à 1:17

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a really good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.

    Répondre
  231. farmer danrn homepage
    février 20, 2014 à 11:07

    I quite like reading through a post that will make men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!

    Répondre
  232. atrakcje turystyczne
    février 20, 2014 à 8:37

    Good information. Lucky me I ran across your website by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve saved it for later!

    Répondre
  233. read link
    février 19, 2014 à 9:09

    It’s hard to come by well-informed people on this subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

    Répondre
  234. atomiseur ego-t
    février 19, 2014 à 9:07

    Voir notre excellent site : Acheter e-cigarette

    Répondre
  235. le tribulus
    février 19, 2014 à 6:58

    I haven’t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

    Répondre
  236. read content
    février 19, 2014 à 4:18

    I like reading through an article that will make men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!

    Répondre
  237. www spankschoolgirls.com
    février 19, 2014 à 10:46

    May I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody that really understands what they are discussing on the net. You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important. A lot more people ought to read this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular given that you most certainly possess the gift.

    Répondre
  238. panasonic telewizory
    février 19, 2014 à 7:28

    It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Répondre
  239. panele słoneczne
    février 19, 2014 à 12:23

    Nazwa « pompa ciepła » jest użyta przez analogię do nazwy powszechnie znanej « pompy hydraulicznej » pompującej ciecz (najczęściej wodę) z niżej położonego zbiornika do zbiornika położonego wyżej. Zarówno « pompa hydrauliczna » jak i « pompa ciepła » potrzebują energii dostarczonej z zewnątrz. Kiedy ciepło płynie w naturalnym kierunku (od wyższej temperatury do niższej), przepływ tego ciepła może być wykorzystany do napędu silnika cieplnego podobnie jak przepływ wody płynącej grawitacyjnie z góry na dół napędza silnik hydrauliczny (turbinę wodną). Aby « zmusić » ciepło do płynięcia w odwrotnym kierunku (od temperatury niższej do wyższej) należy z zewnątrz dostarczyć energii do napędu, podobnie jak przy pompowaniu wody z dolnego zbiornika do górnego. Przy odpowiedniej konstrukcji « pompa ciepła » i « silnik cieplny » mogą być jednym urządzeniem, podobnie jak jednym urządzeniem mogą być pompa hydrauliczna i silnik hydrauliczny w elektrowni szczytowo-pompowej.zasobniki solarne

    Répondre
  240. read website
    février 19, 2014 à 12:22

    I was more than happy to find this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new information in your site.

    Répondre
  241. check
    février 18, 2014 à 9:38

    I would really like to produce a web blog but.. I’m undecided what type of blog sites make the most traffic? Which kind of web blogs do you search? I primarily search pictures blogs and forums and design blogging. Just getting a survey the following many thanks! .

    Répondre
  242. view sexo-cam com
    février 18, 2014 à 7:12

    Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.

    Répondre
  243. great website
    février 18, 2014 à 1:44

    You ought to take part in a contest for one of the most useful blogs on the net. I will recommend this website!

    Répondre
  244. franczyza
    février 18, 2014 à 12:15

    Franczyza (the franchise)-ZigZac networks is a proven system that is based on a close and continuous cooperation between the legally and financially separate and independent enterprises: franchiser, which is a network of ZigZac and its individual franchisees. Franchise assumes also the flow of know-how of the franchisor to the franchisee throughout the duration of the franchise agreement. The essence is the granting of rights (and the adoption of obligations) through the conclusion of franchise agreements. Franchise agreement (franchise agreement) network ZigZac is a contract between the franchiser-ZigZac, and franczyzobiorcą; is included to unnamed. The parties are: franczyzny-Franczyzodawca (ZigZac network) is the Party granting rights (and imposing obligations) franchise. Entitles the recipient to use.

    Répondre
  245. une voyance maintenant
    février 18, 2014 à 10:18

    voyance par telephone immediate de marseilleConsulter le magnifique site web : voyance

    Répondre
  246. Matthew C. Kriner
    février 15, 2014 à 12:39

    I just want to mention I am just new to blogging and site-building and honestly loved this blog site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You actually come with tremendous article content. Bless you for sharing with us your blog.

    Répondre
  247. wwwnigerweb
    juillet 27, 2013 à 4:39

    MR KEITA VA VERS DIEU ET NON VERS MAHAMADOU ISSOUFOU SI DE 2007 A 2013 TU CONTINUS A TE D

    Répondre
  248. Ali djablo
    avril 5, 2012 à 3:38

    Oh que dieu veille sur nous? Avk tt ses blem

    Répondre
  249. Chaibu
    avril 5, 2012 à 6:56

    La peur ou la sincerité?l’un dans l’autre,ça admirable.

    Répondre
  250. Larissa
    février 19, 2012 à 7:35

    Merci a Miss GlouGlou de sa pitticiparaon!Petite info, vous avez jusqu’au dimanche 17 octobre 20h20 pour jouer et tenter votre chance!!!Enjoy!Cheers!Sacha.

    Répondre
  251. Carol
    février 17, 2012 à 8:45

    Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !

    Répondre
  252. Carol
    février 17, 2012 à 8:45

    Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !

    Répondre
  253. Carol
    février 17, 2012 à 8:45

    Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !

    Répondre
  254. Niono2011
    février 3, 2012 à 3:36

    M. Keita, tu peux tjours demander aux barons du desormais petit baobab de s’adresser à la justice à propos des malversations concernant ce dernier.
    Si toi, tu interprète les propos de Hamma+ par « porter atteinte à ton intégrité physique’, moi qui suis hamma+fan, l’interpréterai ‘te banir de toute responsabilité au sein du mnsd’ qui semble plus logique. quelqu’un d’autre fera la sienne. Et comme le juge n’est une propriété de personne, tu peux toujours t’adresser à lui.
    Et tu dois te calmer; hamma+ n’est plus président du petit baobab.Je te comprends, si tu veux continuer la bataille pour le seigneur aux petits pieux, libre choix à toi de le faire mais fais la avec élégance. De ton coq à l’ane; le Président n’en lira pas un mot.
    Si seulement tu es de la verve d’un certain Tiemogo A., je ne serai pas surpris de te voir aux cotés de Molio. Helas pour toi

    Répondre
  255. gayou
    février 3, 2012 à 2:31

    Puisque les communiqués « AKAN LAYA » ne sont pas interdits dans les médias audiovisuels, je pense qu’il faut dorénavant passer par là.
    Du courage

    Répondre
  256. GOORKOO
    février 2, 2012 à 11:36

    quelle
    justice preferez-vs?

    celle
    d u president Mahamadou Issoufou?

    quelle justice preferez-vs Mr?

    _celle de Mahamadou ISSoufou ?

    _ celle de dieu ?
    Mr donc votre probleme est le seul probleme epineux parmi tous les problemes de nigeriens ,vraiment vous n etes que de pures perturbateurs de la nation ,et depuis qd AKSAR est devenu journaliste ?

    Répondre
  257. Dan Sababi
    février 2, 2012 à 8:52

    Mr vous vous êtes trompé de porte. Retournez à la justice pour votre plainte. le PR est le Chef de l’exécutif, que faites vous de la séparations des pouvoirs? vous dites akan laya et vous vous adressez au PR comme s’il dépasse les lois divines. soyez lucide vous n’êtes pas plus nigérien que ceux que vous accusz. et vous n’êtes pas au dessus de la loi. si la justice vous a débouté qu’est-ce que le PR peut faire? violer la loi pour vous faire plaisir? haba kai ma!

    Répondre
    • Dani
      février 2, 2012 à 10:41

      Je te soutiens Mr. Keita, tu es vraiment un homme courageux. Qu’Allah ( SWT) qui connait parfaitement ce qu’ils complotent te protège des conspirateurs.

      Puisque la justice humaine n’a pas été capable de te rendre justice, soit sure qu’Allah te la rendra de la manière la plus équitable.
      D’ailleurs je te fais remarquer qu’Allah (SWT) a déjà jugé :
      Je te fais remarquer ce qui suit :
      Ce monsieur n’a jamais pensé qu’il se trouverait un jour á la prison de Koutoukalé qu’il avait lui-même rénové, pourtant il y était pleurant comme un bébé, Dieu (SWT) est grand !
      Ce type là n’a jamais pensé que le parti MNSD lui échapperait un jour tellement qu’il détruisait tout celui qu’il trouvait sur son passage, pourtant ca y est arrivé, Dieu ( SWT) est grand.
      Ce Monsieur se voyait devenu Président de la République a partir de 2009, pourtant il n’y est pas Allah ( SWT) a décidé autrement et le temps court ne s’arrête pas pour lui.
      Allahou Akbar, il n’y a pas de Puissance que celle de Dieu.

      Répondre
  258. kouka
    février 2, 2012 à 6:36

    AS-SALAMOU ALAIKOUM
    DIEU a dit dans son livre saint la prière de celui qui est victime d’une escroquerie par sa créature est exhaussée donc mon frère en tant que musulman remet toi à Dieu seul qui peut te faire une justice équitable nous sommes tous des voyageurs et le retour est obligatoire d’ou la destinée sera jugée en fonction de nos oeuvres

    Répondre
  259. aw
    février 2, 2012 à 6:02

    je ne cmprends pas la necessite de cette lettre,adressez vous encore et encore unew foi a la justice.Le president nigerien est trop pris ou doit l’etre aussi laissez le travailler,ne le poussez pas a mettre le nez dans les affaires de justice.En plus monsieur l’auteuir de cette lettre pouvez vous en tant que musulman laisser couler net tout simlement escuser l’autre?

    Répondre
  260. amadou
    février 2, 2012 à 5:56

    dieu existe, confiez vous à lui et attendre voir.

    Répondre

Laisser une réponse

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiéeLes champs requis sont surlignés *

*

© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Redesigned by Tamtam Info Group