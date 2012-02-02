Lettre ouverte au président de la République

S.E Monsieur le Président de la République Objet : Information Excellence Monsieur le Président, Nous avons l’honneur de porter à votre connaissance que dans un souci de bonne gouvernance et de transparence au sein de notre parti le MNSD Nassara, nous avions adressé aux responsables du parti dans une déclaration le 25 décembre 2007, la demande d’un audit indépendant de la gestion des biens du parti.
Cet audit permettra aux militants et aux militantes de connaître : le sort réservé à la parcelle qui devrait abriter le siège national du parti ; la destination prise par les dons des partis alliés du Soudan et de la Chine constitués d’argent, de bourses de formation, de machines à coudre et des ordinateurs ; la destination prise par la subvention qu’accorde annuellement l’Etat aux partis représentés à l’Assemblée Nationale. Tout en dénonçant l’absence de débats d’idées, la montée de l’intolérance, de la xénophobie et de l’ethnocentrisme, des clivages savamment crée dans le dessin de diviser pour mieux régner.
Excellence Monsieur le Président Suite à une rencontre avec les jeunes du parti le 30 décembre 2007 à la maison des jeunes Djado Sékou, M. AMADOU HAMA Molio a demandé à ses jeunes de nous cogner et de nous détruire. Le 5 janvier 2008, cet incitateur à la violence, dans une conférence de presse, suite à la question du journaliste d’Anfani concernant les jeunes qui demandaient l’audit du MNSD Nassara ; AMADOU HAMA Molio répondit ceci : « ces jeunes ne sont pas du MNSD et j’ai demandé aux jeunes du parti à Djado Sékou de s’occuper d’eux. » Et de quelle manière, lui demanda un journaliste. « De la plus belle manière qu’il soit pour qu’ils ne s’occupent plus de nous. » : répondit AMADOU HAMA Molio.
Toutes les structures du parti l’ont soutenu dans son processus de destruction et d’incitation à la violence, traitant ma famille et moi de tous les noms d’oiseaux ; d’où la confirmation de tout ce que nous avons dénoncé le 25 décembre 2007. Cela prouve aussi que la subvention de l’Etat aux partis représentés à l’Assemblée Nationale ne sert pas à la formation de nos militants. Excellence Monsieur le Président, Le 6 janvier 2008 vers 4h du matin, mon domicile fut violé et ma voiture incendiée. N’eut été l’intervention prompte de mon voisin le plus proche et de ses enfants, le pire allait se produire.
La police et les sapeurs pompier ont été immédiatement avertis mais seuls les sapeurs pompiers ont pu venir à temps et le commissaire de Talladjé fut amené par nous à sa demande vers 8h30 du matin parce qu’il n’avait pas de voiture. La P.J s’est présentée à mon domicile vers 10h pour le constat ; d’où ma plainte à la P.J contre AMADOU HAMA Molio pour les propos qu’il a tenus le 30 décembre 2007 et le 5 janvier 2008. Suite aux menaces réelles qui pesaient sur ma famille et moi, deux policiers fut affectés à mon domicile pour raison de protection, du 6 janvier 2008 à octobre 2009.
1) En mars 2008, leurs motos ont été volées vers 4h du matin. L’un des policiers a retrouvé sa moto à un monsieur qui fut relâché comme receleur, tout en dédommageant les deux policiers.
2) Le 28 juin 2008, un ex rebelle du nom de MOHOMED Bella a porté des allégations commanditées contre moi alors qu’une semaine auparavant des informations m’étaient parvenues, laissant entendre que mon compte sera réglé une fois mis sous mandat de dépôt et le vendredi 18 juillet 2008 je fus conduit de la P.J au parquet de Niamey.
MOHAMED Bella, ex rebelle a juré de me faire la peau à cause du différend qui m’oppose à AMADOU HAMA Molio, témoin à l’appui ; et ce 18 juillet certains comploteurs ont décidé de m’envoyer en prison en me citant dans une autre affaire qui fut transférée au parquet le même jour : « affaire MOUSSA Aksar / Abdoulaye TIEMOGO » mais par la GRACE de DIEU, la justice de mon pays a compris le complot.
3) Le 5 janvier 2009 vers 23h. J’ai été victime d’une attaque ciblée sur ma moto entre les bâtiments de police secours de Talladjé ; grâce à DIEU je m’en suis sorti avec un doigt cassé et j’ai porté plainte le 6 janvier 2009 à la police contre X.
4) Dans la nuit du 5 et 6 juin 2009 vers 4h du matin, des intrus se sont introduits chez moi, emportant une enveloppe comportant divers documents, mes deux portables et celui de mon épouse ; la P.J était chargée de l’enquête.
5) La destruction commandée par AMADOU HAMA Molio est toujours d’actualité. Pour preuve, ma plainte contre le journal « le courrier » pour ses persécutions du 8 Avril 2010 n° 99, du 13 mai 2010 n° 104, du 28 mai n° 106 et du 2 juin 2010 n°107 a été déposée au parquet de Niamey le 9 juin 2010 mais restée suite.
6) Le 2 août 2010, j’ai écrit à l’ANDDH sur l’affaire Moussa Mandjan KEITA contre AMADOU HAMA Molio, mais sans réponse jusqu’à ce jour. Ce pendant des défenseurs des droits de l’homme après leur visite à AMADOU HAMA Molio à Koutoukaley ont demandé la fermeture de cette prison ;l’actuel ministre de la justice était signataire de la déclaration et pourtant cette prison n’est toujours pas fermée. Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous avons assisté le 26 décembre 2011 à l’inauguration de l’impunité dans notre pays par les propos du ministre de la justice sur l’affaire des fausses factures du ministère des finances ; ce qui est dommage ! Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous tenons à faire les remarques suivantes :
1. Je n’ai jamais porté plainte pour complicité d’incendie.
2. Mon domicile a été violé trois fois à la même heure « 4h du matin ».
3. Le commissaire n’est pas venu par ses propres moyens et encore plus de 4h après l’incident ; pourquoi ?
4. Les officiers de la P.J ont traduit le mot « wa kar » qui veut dire cognerle en molester-le ; pourquoi ?
5. L e receleur a été relâché alors qu’il pouvait bien être une solution pour identifier l’individu responsable de l’incendie de ma voiture ; pourquoi ?
6. Ma plainte du 9 juin 2010 contre le journal « Le courrier », est restée sans suite ; dois-je me rendre justice moi-même ? Ce n’est pas mon souhait parce que ce journaliste ne le mérite pas.
7. Tous les nigériens sont-ils égaux devant la loi ?
8. A l’occasion de son investiture aux élections présidentielles 2011, notre incitateur à la violence dit avoir changé et a aussi pardonné. Un proverbe mossi dit : « l’homme n’a de valeur que lorsqu’il est utile à son prochain. »
9. La conférence de presse de Molio a été diffusée le 5/01/2008 par les télévisions Canal 3 et Dounia et ces éléments ont été saisis par les officiers de la P.J ; où sont-ils passés? 10. La chambre d’accusation de la cour d’appel de Niamey a infirmé le premier non lieu et l’actuel doyen des juges a jugé l’affaire opposant MOUSSA
Mandjan KEITA à AMADOU HAMA Molio, non lieu en juin 2011 encore une fois de plus ; d’où mon deuxième appel.
11. Ce dossier est pendant à la cour d’appel de Niamey et je prie que cette affaire soit jugée et que le droit et rien que le droit soit dit. Amen!
12. En attendant que la justice de mon pays en qui je crois, juge ces deux affaires par la grâce de DIEU qui est mon avocat, je me réserve le droit d’utiliser le recours ultime de « AKAN LAYA » entre MOUSSA KEITA Mandjan et AMADOU HAMA Molio qui nie tenir les propos du 30 décembre 2007 et du 5 janvier 2008 ; ceci concerne également toute personne ayant bloqué ces dossiers. Je profite de l’occasion pour remercier le bureau du SAMAN dans sa déclaration du 11 janvier 2008 et le bureau du S.N.E.C.S dans sa déclaration de février 2008. Je remercie également tous les journalistes qui m’ont soutenu moralement et financièrement, tout en disant la vérité dans l’affaire MOUSSA KEITA contre AMADOU HAMA Molio, sans oublier toutes les personnes qui m’ont soutenu financièrement et moralement ; un merci particulier à ces intellectuels pour leur courage et leur franchise, que DIEU les bénisse. Amen !
Excellence Monsieur le Président Nous louons l’opération « tous les nigériens égaux devant la loi » que vous avez fermement engagée pour lutter contre l’injustice et l’impunité dans notre pays, et prie DIEU pour qu’il vous guide dans le chemin, pour que AMADOU HAMA Molio alias Blé Goudé ne soit pas au-dessus de la loi. C’est pourquoi nous avions voulu, vous informer de notre droit d’utiliser le recours ultime de « AKAN LAYA » dans ces deux affaires. Excellence, Tout en vous souhaitant une bonne et heureuse année 2012 à vous et votre auguste famille. Nous vous prions Excellence Monsieur le Président de la république de croire en nos sentiments les plus distingués. Ci-jointes à notre lettre : . Les deux ordonnances de non-lieu . L’attestation d’arrêt rendu (cour d’appel de Niamey) . La lettre adressé au procureur de la république (plainte pour diffamation contre le journal «le courrier» Amplications Groupe parlementaire ARN ; Conseil Constitutionnel de Transition ; Cours Suprême ;
Cours d’appel ; SAMAN Les notables de kankaba (Mali)
Faite à Niamey
Lundi le 23 janvier 2012
M. Moussa Keita A.MT. À Niamey
MR KEITA VA VERS DIEU ET NON VERS MAHAMADOU ISSOUFOU SI DE 2007 A 2013 TU CONTINUS A TE D
Oh que dieu veille sur nous? Avk tt ses blem
La peur ou la sincerité?l’un dans l’autre,ça admirable.
Merci a Miss GlouGlou de sa pitticiparaon!Petite info, vous avez jusqu’au dimanche 17 octobre 20h20 pour jouer et tenter votre chance!!!Enjoy!Cheers!Sacha.
Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !
Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !
Le 08/12/2010 a 21h50 Alors la je codrpenms pas pourquoi mais pourquoi y’a un steak hache sur la galette ?!edit : plus je la regarde et plus elle me donne envie cette connasse de galette… je sens bien qu’on va aller faire un tour a la creperie ce week end !
M. Keita, tu peux tjours demander aux barons du desormais petit baobab de s’adresser à la justice à propos des malversations concernant ce dernier.
Si toi, tu interprète les propos de Hamma+ par « porter atteinte à ton intégrité physique’, moi qui suis hamma+fan, l’interpréterai ‘te banir de toute responsabilité au sein du mnsd’ qui semble plus logique. quelqu’un d’autre fera la sienne. Et comme le juge n’est une propriété de personne, tu peux toujours t’adresser à lui.
Et tu dois te calmer; hamma+ n’est plus président du petit baobab.Je te comprends, si tu veux continuer la bataille pour le seigneur aux petits pieux, libre choix à toi de le faire mais fais la avec élégance. De ton coq à l’ane; le Président n’en lira pas un mot.
Si seulement tu es de la verve d’un certain Tiemogo A., je ne serai pas surpris de te voir aux cotés de Molio. Helas pour toi
Puisque les communiqués « AKAN LAYA » ne sont pas interdits dans les médias audiovisuels, je pense qu’il faut dorénavant passer par là.
Du courage
quelle
justice preferez-vs?
–
celle
d u president Mahamadou Issoufou?
quelle justice preferez-vs Mr?
_celle de Mahamadou ISSoufou ?
_ celle de dieu ?
Mr donc votre probleme est le seul probleme epineux parmi tous les problemes de nigeriens ,vraiment vous n etes que de pures perturbateurs de la nation ,et depuis qd AKSAR est devenu journaliste ?
Mr vous vous êtes trompé de porte. Retournez à la justice pour votre plainte. le PR est le Chef de l’exécutif, que faites vous de la séparations des pouvoirs? vous dites akan laya et vous vous adressez au PR comme s’il dépasse les lois divines. soyez lucide vous n’êtes pas plus nigérien que ceux que vous accusz. et vous n’êtes pas au dessus de la loi. si la justice vous a débouté qu’est-ce que le PR peut faire? violer la loi pour vous faire plaisir? haba kai ma!
Je te soutiens Mr. Keita, tu es vraiment un homme courageux. Qu’Allah ( SWT) qui connait parfaitement ce qu’ils complotent te protège des conspirateurs.
Puisque la justice humaine n’a pas été capable de te rendre justice, soit sure qu’Allah te la rendra de la manière la plus équitable.
D’ailleurs je te fais remarquer qu’Allah (SWT) a déjà jugé :
Je te fais remarquer ce qui suit :
Ce monsieur n’a jamais pensé qu’il se trouverait un jour á la prison de Koutoukalé qu’il avait lui-même rénové, pourtant il y était pleurant comme un bébé, Dieu (SWT) est grand !
Ce type là n’a jamais pensé que le parti MNSD lui échapperait un jour tellement qu’il détruisait tout celui qu’il trouvait sur son passage, pourtant ca y est arrivé, Dieu ( SWT) est grand.
Ce Monsieur se voyait devenu Président de la République a partir de 2009, pourtant il n’y est pas Allah ( SWT) a décidé autrement et le temps court ne s’arrête pas pour lui.
Allahou Akbar, il n’y a pas de Puissance que celle de Dieu.
AS-SALAMOU ALAIKOUM
DIEU a dit dans son livre saint la prière de celui qui est victime d’une escroquerie par sa créature est exhaussée donc mon frère en tant que musulman remet toi à Dieu seul qui peut te faire une justice équitable nous sommes tous des voyageurs et le retour est obligatoire d’ou la destinée sera jugée en fonction de nos oeuvres
je ne cmprends pas la necessite de cette lettre,adressez vous encore et encore unew foi a la justice.Le president nigerien est trop pris ou doit l’etre aussi laissez le travailler,ne le poussez pas a mettre le nez dans les affaires de justice.En plus monsieur l’auteuir de cette lettre pouvez vous en tant que musulman laisser couler net tout simlement escuser l’autre?
dieu existe, confiez vous à lui et attendre voir.