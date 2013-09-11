Lettre ouverte aux Chefs d’Etat et de Gouvernement de l’Union Africaine : Maputo + 10, Paysans et éleveurs d’Afrique, de l’espoir à la désillusion

Nous les agriculteurs, agricultrices, éleveurs et femmes éleveurs d’Afrique nourrissons la population du continent en produisant 80% des denrées alimentaires de base dans des conditions techniques et climatiques souvent difficiles.

C’est donc avec beaucoup d’enthousiasme et d’espoir que nous avions accueilli la déclaration faite par les Chefs d’Etat et de gouvernement de l’Union africaine, le 10 Juillet 2003, à l’issue de la Conférence de Maputo. Cette déclaration proposait une batterie de mesures ambitieuses pour accompagner l’agriculture et l’élevage et lui permettre de contribuer à la souveraineté alimentaire de nos Etats. L’une des mesures phares était l’engagement « … d’adopter des politiques saines de développement agricole et d’allouer chaque année au moins 10% de nos budgets nationaux à leur mise en œuvre, dans un délai de cinq ans (…) ».

Cette mesure était assujettie d’un engagement marquant de mettre d’urgence en œuvre le Programme détaillé pour le développement de l’agriculture en Afrique (PPDAA). C’était à notre sens des engagements forts et salutaires pour corriger une incohérence socio-économique qui tendait non seulement à creuser les inégalités mais également à élargir et approfondir les foyers de pauvreté dans le monde rural.

En effet, en Afrique de l’Ouest, nos métiers d’agriculteurs et d’éleveurs occupent plus de 60% de la population active et représentent 30% du PIB. Il était difficile de continuer à ignorer ces secteurs stratégiques d’un point de vue économique et social.

10 ans après la Déclaration de Maputo, nos espoirs sont déçus : moins de 10 Etats, sur les 54 que compte l’Union Africaine, ont atteint cette barre symbolique de 10%. Malheureusement, même pour ceux qui ont pu le faire, les rares ressources allouées à l’agriculture alimentent essentiellement des budgets de fonctionnement, en lieu et place de vrais investissements qui bénéficient aux éleveurs et paysans.

Sur un autre plan, l’Aide Publique au Développement, continue de représenter une part significative des budgets agricoles (plus de 50% au Ghana, prés de 70% au Niger et Burkina, qui forment le duo de tête des pays africains). Ceci interroge sur la volonté politique de nos Etats d’investir durablement dans l’agriculture. Mais surtout ceci nous inquiète sur la qualité des rares investissements réalisés et permet certainement de comprendre que l’essentiel des pays ayant atteint l’objectif de 10% se trouvent dans la région mais celle-ci ne parvient toujours pas à se sortir de la précarité alimentaire dans laquelle elle est enlisée.

Selon une étude menée par l’Association pour la Promotion de l’élevage au Sahel et en Savane (APESS), les exploitations familiales assurent 90% de la production alimentaire de base en Afrique sub-saharienne et nourrissent chacune en moyenne jusqu’à 24 personnes pendant les 9 à 10 mois que durent la période de soudure. En dépit de cette importance économique et sociale, la part de l’investissement demeure invariablement orientée vers les gros aménagements négligeant ainsi les petites exploitations familiales qui pourraient être de formidables leviers de développement économique et de lutte contre la pauvreté.

Et que dire de l’élevage curieusement négligé dans les budgets d’investissement. Dans une région où l’élevage occupe une place prépondérante dans l’économie, il ne reçoit en moyenne que 2 à 3% du budget déjà limité de l’agriculture. Et environ 80% de cette allocation pour le moins dérisoire vont au fonctionnement !

Au regard de tous ces éléments, l’on est tenté de se demander s’il existe une réelle volonté politique de développer l’agriculture et l’élevage sur notre continent. Au nom de la souveraineté alimentaire et du respect du droit à l’alimentation de tous les êtres humains, les Etats et leurs parlements se doivent de respecter leurs engagements en appliquant les mesures qu’ils ont prises à Maputo dès l’exercice budgétaire à venir. Mais surtout, il importe que ces ressources ciblent de façon spécifique les filières prioritaires, identifiées dans nos politiques agricoles, ainsi que les Exploitations familiales, les femmes et les jeunes !

Comme Mandela nous l’a souvent rappelé : « It always seems impossible until its done. »

