M. Bazoum, ministre nigérien des Affaires étrangères: «Plus de détermination»

Après le double-attentat dont le Niger a été la cible à Arlit et Agadez jeudi 23 mai, et alors qu’une prise d’otages serait toujours en cours à Agadez, Mohammed Bazoum, le ministre nigérien des Affaires étrangères, a accordé un entretien à RFI.
Il juge que ces attaques ne remettent pas en cause la détermination de son pays dans la lutte contre le terrorisme, et estime que tous les pays de la sous-région sont menacés.
RFI : Ce double-attentat survenu jeudi 23 mai va-t-il affecter la détermination du Niger à combattre le terrorisme dans le Sahel ?
Mohammed Bazoum : Non, bien au contraire. Même lorsque nous n’en étions pas les victimes directes, comme c’est le cas aujourd’hui, nous étions déterminés à combattre le terrorisme. Nous savons que si la situation n’était pas être traitée adéquatement, elle risquait de se dégrader et de donner lieu à des situations comme celle à laquelle nous sommes confrontés aujourd’hui. Pour nous, comme pour tous nos partenaires de la communauté internationale en général, ce qu’il s’est passé à Agadez et à Arlit indique clairement que nous avons besoin de plus de détermination, plus de moyens et plus d’actions.
Votre engagement au Mali n’est donc pas remis en cause ?
Non, bien au contraire.
Le Niger paie le prix fort de son soutien à l’intervention internationale au Mali. Pensiez-vous que le Mujao serait capable de frapper directement le territoire nigérien ?
Est-ce que l’on peut considérer que ces groupes existent de manière séparée et que la frontière entre les uns et les autres est étanche ? Nous sommes en présence, à mon avis, d’une « internationale » bien coordonnée, qui s’approvisionne aux mêmes sources de financements, qui dispose des mêmes expertises et qui dispose de la même logistique. Que ce soit le Mujao ou un autre groupe, il n’y a aucune espèce de différence de notre point de vue.
Après l’attaque de Ménaka, le 10 avril, le président nigérien Mohammed Issoufou déclarait lors de son passage à Paris que les jihadistes étaient vaincus. Cette évaluation était-elle surestimée ?
Ils sont vaincus au Mali. Ils pourraient difficilement faire ce qu’ils viennent de faire ici au Mali pour le moment. C’est le sens du propos du président Issoufou l’autre jour. « L’occupation du Nord-Mali est terminé, disait-il. Les jihadistes ont échoué au Nord-Mali. » Cela ne veut pas dire que le Mali, ou le Niger, ou tout autre pays de la sous-région, peut être considéré comme étant à l’abri de ce qu’il se passe au Niger aujourd’hui.
Est-ce que vous considérez qu’après le Mali, c’est désormais le Niger qui est le plus directement menacé par ces groupes terroristes ?
Je ne pense pas que le Niger soit le pays le plus directement menacé, mais il fait partie de l’ensemble des pays de cette zone qui restent tous également menacés.
Les terroristes, notamment à Arlit, semblent avoir été très bien renseignés. Ils savaient où frapper. Ont-ils, selon-vous, bénéficié de complicités sur place ?
Je crois que lorsque l’on se propose de mener des actions de ce genre, il y a des précautions que l’on prend. J’imagine qu’ils ont dû prendre les précautions les meilleures pour que leurs objectifs soient atteints. Qu’il y ait des complicités à l’intérieur ou qu’il n’y en ait pas, leur action a été efficace, et leur objectif atteint.
Le Mujao a revendiqué les attentats. Etes-vous certain de l’identité des agresseurs ?
Non.
Reste que le Mujao a revendiqué ces attentats. On entend dire que des éléments nigériens sont présents dans ses rangs. Avez-vous des informations à ce sujet ?
Nous n’en avons pas de très précises. Nous savons que le Mujao a mobilisé beaucoup de jeunes Peuls du nord de la région de Tillabéry (à une centaine de kilomètres de la frontière avec le Mali, sur la route entre Niamey et Gao, NDLR) à un moment donné. Il n’est pas impossible non plus qu’à Gao, le Mujao ait pu mobiliser un certain nombre de jeunes Nigériens de différentes communautés. De ce point de vue, c’est vrai, le Mujao avait quelque chose de spécifique. Mais nous n’avons pas plus d’info que cela aujourd’hui.
Pensez-vous qu’ils puissent être arrivés par la Libye ?
Je n’en sais rien. Tout est possible.
Vous déclariez récemment que certains terroristes qui étaient au Mali s’étaient réfugiés en Libye. Est-ce que la Libye est une piste à suivre ?
Oui, certainement. Ce sont des renseignements que nous avons, que tous les services de renseignement possèdent : certains des terroristes ont trouvé refuge à gauche, à droite, et notamment dans des zones où il n’y a pas de contrôle d’appareil sécuritaire étatique.
