Mali: la délégation de l’ONU a rencontré les groupes armés

Une délégation du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies a rencontré ce lundi à Bamako les trois principaux groupes armés du nord du Mali. La délégation onusienne a achevé, ce 3 janvier, leur mission à Bamako. Une visite de deux jours destinée à soutenir la stabilisation du pays dont le nord a été occupé en 2012 par des jihadistes.
Pour eux, c’est « oui » pour la reprise immédiate des négociations ; « oui » pour le respect de l’intégrité territoriale du Mali. Cependant, devant les émissaires onusiens, ils ont également affirmé qu’il faut aller plus loin dans la politique de décentralisation pour résoudre la crise dans le nord du Mali. Ils ont alors réclamé un statut particulier, voire une autonomie pour le nord du Mali. C’est donc avec cette revendication que les trois groupes armés iront aux futures discussions.
Il reste également le problème du désarmement. Et là aussi, citant l’accord préliminaire de Ouagadougou, les groupes rebelles ont affirmé aux émissaires onusiens qu’il n’y aura pas de désarmement total sans de véritables négociations.
Pour le moment, aucune date pour la reprise des négociations n’a été arrêtée. En principe, à court terme, on devrait avoir une feuille de route mais il reste à accorder les violons. Jusqu’au jour d’aujourd’hui, au sein des groupes armés, il y a ceux qui veulent que les négociations se déroulent au Burkina Faso ; ceux qui veulent que le roi du Maroc joue aux facilitateurs et ceux qui veulent voir l’Algérie jouer, de son côté, un rôle important.
Par RFI
