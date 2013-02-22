Maradi: Le paradoxe de l’opulence !

Les visiteurs de Maradi sont unanimes : La ville connait un développement économique, pour le moins, prodigieux.
En atteste tous ces grands immeubles qui poussent comme des champignons, ces grandes villas de grand standing construites dans tous les quartiers, cette circulation intense, ces voitures de luxe qui paradent joyeusement dans la ville, souvent conduites par des femmes, ces kilomètres et kilomètres d’artères commerciales, ces innombrables marchés et carrefours commerciaux qui fonctionnent 7 jours sur 7, ces camions chargés de marchandises qui embarquent ou qui débarquent, ces grands chantiers qui grouillent d’ouvriers et de machines … tout indique en effet que Maradi respire l’argent à plein poumons. Mais derrière cette vitrine fort attrayante pour toute la région, se cachent les plus mauvais indicateurs sociaux du Niger. « Du monde… », précisait récemment sur les ondes locales, le Directeur Régional de la Santé.
En clair, malgré tout ce qui est visible comme richesse à Maradi, Tessaoua, Aguié, Gazaoua, Tchadaoua, Mayahi, Dakoro, Madarounfa, Guidan Roumdji, Bermo …, la région de Maradi, disent les statistiques, est non seulement la Région la plus pauvre du Niger, mais plus ahurissant, elle est la plus pauvre du monde ! C’est là un paradoxe que les Maradawa et, même leurs visiteurs, appréhendent difficilement, tant la réalité visible, est tout autre. Les éléments de l’opulence Maradi, c’est avant tout, un mythe de richesse, parfaitement étayé par son titre très envié de « Capitale économique » du Niger. La situation géographique idéale de la ville et de la région et l’ingéniosité commerciale des Maradawa, ont fait le reste.
Le reste, c’est ce que tout le monde voit, une ville de Maradi en pleine expansion, une ville qui étale ses richesses dans ses nouveaux quartiers résidentiels, aux villas cossues, ainsi que le long des artères commerciales aux innombrables boutiques, les unes plus achalandées que les autres. Maradi, c’est aussi et surtout, l’une des rares villes du Niger qui possèdent ses propres unités industrielles, c’està- dire des industries qui appartiennent aux Maradawa : OLGA Oil ; ENIPROM ; La Sahélienne des cuirs et peaux ; Niger Plastiques ; BRIMA ou Briqueterie de Maradi ; MIGAS ; etc. A cela, il faudrait ajouter des centaines et des centaines d’entreprises commerciales couvrant une palette allant du négoce des céréales jusqu’au pétrole.
Ce n’est donc pas étonnant, si la quasi-totalité des banques et institutions financières du Niger, ont chacune une succursale à Maradi. Certaines d’entre elles sont d’ores et déjà en train de se répandre dans les départements. La région de Maradi, c’est également des villes secondaires qui sont autant de marchés et qui comptent parmi les plus prometteurs du Niger. La visibilité de Maradi, c’est d’abord ses Elhadjs. Il ya certainement plus d’Elhadjs au mètre carré à Maradi et dans sa région, que dans n’importe quelle autre localité ou région du Niger. Des Elhadjs, Maradi en a eu, par tous les temps, parmi les plus riches et les plus généreux du Niger. Souvenez vous de Balla Dan Sani, Elh Maman jitao, Elh Issoufou Guizo, etc. des personnages qui ont sans doute, contribué à magnifier Maradi dans l’imaginaire du nigérien.
Les Elhadjs de Maradi ont ceci de particulier : ils s‘adaptent facilement à toutes les situations conjoncturelles. Ils changent sans cesse d’activités économiques. Emmanuel Grégoire dans son livre « Les Elhadjs de Maradi », nous rappelle que leur enrichissement était dans un premier temps arachidier, avant qu’ils ne diversifient, au fil du temps, leurs activités pour s’engager dans le transport, le commerce général, le change, la création d’industries et aujourd’hui, le transit. Les Elhadjs de Maradi ont de tout temps réussi à mystifier les nigériens par leur flamboyance et leur générosité. Tous les hommes politiques du Niger en savent quelque chose, depuis Diori jusqu’à Mahamadou Issoufou, pour avoir bénéficié de leurs largesses.
Aujourd’hui encore, dans la tête du nigérien lambda, en particulier le fonctionnaire, être affecté à Maradi, est l’un des meilleurs cadeaux qu’il puisse recevoir. C’est incontestable, la ville et la région attirent tout le monde par leur générosité et leur hospitalité. Autre élément qui caractérise « l’opulence » de Maradi, c’est son formidable potentiel agricole et son cheptel impressionnant. La région est unanimement reconnue comme une région à haute productivité agricole, notamment pour les cultures à haute valeur commerciale comme le souchet, l’arachide, le niébé et le sésame. Ce qui contribue à enrichir durablement une frange importante de la population. La région dispose également des vallées parmi les plus riches du pays. Le Goulbin Maradi, le Goulbin Kaba et la vallée de la Tarka, sont de celles-là.
L’effectif du cheptel s’élève à plus de 7 millions de têtes, toutes espèces confondues, ce qui place la région parmi l’une des plus « pastorale » du pays. En plus, le cheptel de Maradi abrite les deux plus grandes « vedettes » de l’élevage au Niger, à savoir la brebis de race « BALLAMI », très appréciée pour sa stature et sa noblesse et la fameuse « chèvre rousse » de Maradi, très appréciée pour le gout savoureux de sa viande et surtout, la qualité incomparable de sa peau. Autant de labels qui apportent une valeur ajoutée certaine au secteur de l’élevage mais enrichit également, une frange importante de la population. L’un dans l’autre, cela fait que les produits de l’agriculture et de l’élevage, sont moins chers dans la région de Maradi que partout ailleurs.
Enfin un dernier phénomène très caractéristique, nous l’avions déjà souligné dans l’une de nos parutions, c’est « la surliquidité » de banques de Maradi. Contrairement aux banques des autres régions, celles de Maradi se sont illustrées en 2012 par une certaine « obésité », ce qui a d’ailleurs conduit la BCEAO à diligenter une enquête interne pour comprendre le phénomène. Tous ces éléments et bien d’autres, font que, à vue d’oeil, Maradi est l’une des régions, sinon la région la plus « riche » du Niger. Mais, semble-t-il, tout cela n’est qu’illusions, car la réalité, celle révélée par les indicateurs sociaux, est toute autre. Que disent les chiffres ? Des chiffres, il n’en existe malheureusement pas du tout, ou pas assez, sur les performances économiques de Maradi ou sur la qualité de vie des Maradawa.
Nulle part, vous ne trouverez des statistiques assez convaincantes sur l’apport des secteurs comme l’agriculture, l’élevage, le commerce, l’industrie, dans la constitution du PIB régional. Nulle part, vous ne trouverez des chiffres sérieux qui vous indiquent clairement la part de chaque région dans la constitution du PIB national. Ce qui est une erreur monumentale, au mieux, un oubli de taille. Par contre, des chiffres, pour décrire la pauvreté et les caractéristiques démographiques de la région, il en existe à profusion, notamment sur des compartiments spécifiques tels la santé, l’éducation, la population, des secteurs à partir desquels est synthétisé l’Indice de Développement Humain (IDH), celui là même qui classe notre pays au 186ème rang sur les 187 pays classés de la planète terre.
Première chose, disent les chiffres, la région de Maradi est la plus pauvre du Niger. La proportion des pauvres parmi sa population est de plus de 74% contre seulement 26% de « riches ». Les trois régions les plus riches du Niger étant Agadez (84% riches et 16% pauvres), Diffa (82% riches et 18% pauvres) et Niamey (72% riches et 28% pauvres). Dans le même ordre de caractérisation, avec une population de plus de 3 millions habitants, soit environs 20% de la population de notre pays, disséminés sur quelques 41.800 km² soit seulement 3% du territoire national, Maradi est sans doute la région la plus populeuse du pays. La densité moyenne est de 70 habitants au km², contre une densité moyenne nationale de 6 hbts/km².
C’est de loin, la densité la plus forte du pays ; une densité qui peut s’élever, en certains endroits, à plus de 100 hbts/km². Ajoutez cote à cote cette forte densité et le taux d’accroissement de la population de la région qui est de 3,85%, on peut aisément percevoir l’ampleur des problèmes fonciers, environnementaux et alimentaires qui se poseraient, à la région dans un futur proche, si elle n’y est pas déjà. Arrêtons-nous un peu sur ce taux d’accroissement qui est décrit par les statistiques nationales et internationales, comme étant le plus fort au monde, pour comprendre ce qui se passe. Le taux d’accroissement de la population du Niger est de 3,3%. C’est à l’intérieur de ce taux, également considéré comme le plus fort au monde, que la région de Maradi s’illustre, parmi les autres régions du Niger, avec un taux d’accroissement de la population le plus élevé, soit 3,85%.
En clair ; si vous isolez 1000 personnes dans la région de Maradi, revenez l’année prochaine, vous compterez entre 1038 et 1039. Ailleurs dans le monde et même tout autour de nous, nulle part vous trouverez une telle augmentation. Résumons : la région de Maradi est la région la plus petite du Niger, la plus peuplée, avec la plus forte densité et un taux d’accroissement de la population le plus fort du Niger et du monde. Une situation de promiscuité qui pourrait servir de nid douillet à la pauvreté de masse. Ce taux élevé d’accroissement de la population, est la résultante directe de la forte natalité qui caractérise la région.
L’Indice synthétique de Fécondité (ISF), c’est-à-dire le nombre d’enfants en moyenne par femme, est de 8 enfants par femme à Maradi, alors que la moyenne nationale est de 6 à 7 enfants par femme. Des chiffres qui donnent des cauchemars, mêmes aux démographes les plus optimistes ! Car en comparant ces chiffres à ceux du reste du monde, on peut facilement comprendre pourquoi les autres sont riches et nous pauvres. L’ISF est en dessous de 1 en Allemagne et au Japon, il est de 1,1 en France et de 4 à 5 enfants pour les pays arabes. En clair, la femme de Maradi est celle qui met au monde le plus d’enfants que n’importe quelle autre femme au … monde ! Comprenez pourquoi un polémiste français a dit que « la pauvreté est au bout de nos bites ».
Ce qu’il faut comprendre ici, c’est que, plus une nation ou région a un ISF élevé, plus elle est pauvre ou s’appauvrit. Autre chiffre inquiétant pour la région, c’est le taux de mortalité infantile ou plus précisément, ce que les spécialistes appellent le TMM5 ou taux de mortalité des moins de 5 ans. Bien que le TMM5 ait fortement reculé entre 1990 et 2010 passant de 318/1000 à 130/1000 au plan national, il est cependant de 135/1000 pour Maradi et sa région. En somme, sur 1000 enfants pris au hasard dans la région de Maradi, au moins 135 crèveront avant l’âge de 5ans. Même si la mort des autres ne nous dit rien, avouons que nous sommes là en face d’un véritable scandale social et sanitaire. C’est également le plus fort taux au Niger et au monde.
Maradi est donc la région du monde la plus meurtrière pour les bébés et les petits enfants. Ailleurs dans les pays développés ce taux ne dépasse guère les 10/1000. Le TMM5 tout comme l’ISF font partie des indicateurs de développement humain d’un pays ou d’une région. A vous de juger ! Autre indicateur qui permet de juger de la richesse ou de la pauvreté, d’une nation, d’une région ou même d’une communauté, c’est le taux brut de scolarisation (TBS). Même si ce taux a remarquablement progressé, entre 2000 et 2010, passant de 49% à 67,2%, il n’en demeure pas moins que le TBS de la région de Maradi est certainement le plus faible du Niger. C’est également la région où s’observent les plus fortes inégalités entre filles et garçons en matière de scolarisation.
Pour parler terre à terre, la région de Maradi, malgré un réel progrès dans le domaine de l’éducation, reste la moins émancipée du Niger. Bref, les chiffres parlent mal de Maradi. Ils décrivent la région comme un « ilot de misère entouré d’une mer de prospérité ». Qu’importe ses industries, ses Elhadjs, son commerce informel, ses buildings, sa chèvre rousse et sa brebis ballami, ses vallées fertiles, … Tout cela n’est pas suffisant pour contrebalancer la réalité décrite par les statistiques. Que faut-il comprendre ? Comment expliquer le paradoxe entre la richesse visible de Maradi et de sa région et l’ampleur de la pauvreté les concernant ? Un coup d’oeil rapide sur la répartition géographique de cette richesse présumée, montre que celleci est plutôt concentrée dans les mains de quelques individus et quelques familles.
Ces individus et ces familles sont, pour la quasi-totalité d’entre eux, domiciliés à Maradi. C’est donc une prospérité très inégalement repartie, une prospérité pyramidale classique, où les Elhadjs de la ville de Maradi trônent au sommet ; tous les autres ne sont que des clients ou des sous traitants. Malheureusement, cette structure de l’économie est de celles qui font des riches toujours plus riches et les pauvres, toujours plus pauvres. Le fossé qui sépare aujourd’hui les familles de Maradi, vivant dans des villas de centaines de millions et les pauvres familles de Kornaka, Kaoutchin Kaba ou Atchidakofato, est tout simplement abyssal.
Un autre coup d’oeil sur les indicateurs mis en avant pour décrire Maradi comme étant la région la plus pauvre du Niger, montre clairement que les secteurs de la santé, de l’éducation, de l’agriculture et de l’élevage en particulier, ont plus souffert de la modicité des investissements publics que de la faiblesse des agrégats socio-économiques de la région. Ce n’est plus un secret d’état, la région de Maradi est, de toutes les régions du Niger, celle qui a bénéficié le moins possible d’investissements publics dans les secteurs sus mentionnés. Ce n’est donc pas étonnant, si les indicateurs y relatifs, sont les plus faibles du pays. L’hôpital de Maradi était jusqu’à une date récente, le symbole de cette « désaffection publique ».
La plus grande partie des pavillons qui composent cet hôpital ont été construits par les Elh de Maradi (Balla Dan Sani, Raouda, Djitao, Elh Gago, Elh Na Salé, etc). Pendant longtemps, l’établissement ne vivait que par la générosité de ces messieurs. Il a fallu attendre qu’un des directeurs de l’établissement soit nommé ministre de la santé pour qu’il ait le visage qu’on connait de lui aujourd’hui. En somme, l’état n’a pas fait le même travail à Agadez, Niamey et Maradi. Certains analystes à Maradi n’hésitent pas à invoquer l’absence d’un leadership régional positif pour expliquer ce paradoxe. Nombreux sont ceux qui pensent que la région est mal dirigée.
Ils pointent du doigt l’incompétence des maires et des autres élus de la région qui dans leur majorité sont des petits cadres, incapables d’anticiper sur le développement de leurs collectivités. Ce qui explique sans doute la faible capacité d’absorption des investissements des collectivités de la région. Un cas illustratif : Alors que le PAC 2 a clôturé son programme en 2012 pour les autres régions qui se préparent déjà au PAC3, pour la région de Maradi, le programme est rallongé jusqu’en mai 2013 pour permettre aux collectivités de consommer la totalité des fonds mis à leur disposition.
un article à la limite ridicule,respecte le choix de nos parents
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this site
is truly pleasant.
vous savez monsieur le journaliste on est un peu habitu
Nous n comprend rien sur cet article! Pour la region quel s’appele capital economique et en meme temps la plus pauvre du niger! C’est encryable. mais apparament je suis sur que y des quelques choses
caches d’etriere devlopment economique et social de la region de maradi, meme si jesuis pas de maradi mais jai l connat tre b1.
J’esp
Que n’a-t-on pas connu de ces limit
Excellent article. Vous avez effectu
Je regrette la situation de la r
le grand voisin Nigeria. Regarde bien tes statistiques, l’
L’utilisation de certain mots montre que ce journaliste est contre Maradi. « Soit-disant richesse », « ville la plus meurtri
L
Article brut riche et soutenu. La seule chose qui manque est que quelque soit leur niveau scolaire ils abandonnent vite pour les activites commerciales informelle. Et je connais des grands cadres aujourd’hui doivent se reveiller pour cr