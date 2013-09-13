Message du ministre d’Etat, ministre des Mines et du Développement Industriel, à l’occasion de la Journée africaine de la technologie de la propriété intellectuelle : La propriété intellectuelle, socle d’une Afrique émergente

Le Niger, à l’instar de la communauté africaine, célèbre aujourd’hui vendredi 13 septembre, la Journée Africaine de la Technologie et de la Propriété Intellectuelle. A cette occasion, le ministre d’Etat, ministre des Mines et du Développement Industriel, administrateur de l’Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI), M. Omar Hamidou Tchiana, a livré un discours dans lequel il a fait ressortir les enjeux majeurs pour notre continent.
Le thème retenu cette année est »la technologie et la propriété intellectuelle, facteurs de diversification de l’économie ». Avec l’ambition affichée des Etats africains pour une émergence économique du continent, ce thème vient à point nommé.
Dans son message, M. Omar Hamidou Tchiana a rappelé que cette journée a été instituée par l’Union Africaine pour appeler l’attention des Africains sur l’un des défis majeurs qu’ils se doivent de relever au plus tôt, à savoir celui d’amener notre Continent à se joindre au mouvement général vers le progrès scientifique et technique et à devenir un acteur actif du commerce mondial ». L’Afrique, a-t-il dit, demeure un partenaire passif du commerce mondial, exposée aux aléas de la conjoncture et vulnérable aux chocs extérieurs. Mais depuis quelques années, le continent enregistre une croissance économique significative, allant de pair avec une remontée des cours des produits de base. Cette embellie n’est pas durable et les ressources naturelles ne sont pas inépuisables, d’où la nécessité et l’urgence d’une diversification de l’économie, a-t-il poursuivi.
Cette diversification devra se traduire concrètement par la création de nouvelles sources de valeur, qui sont des revenus pouvant être obtenus à partir de la transformation des ressources locales, ou tout simplement par la célébration de la qualité de certains de nos produits, à l’échelle internationale, a indiqué le ministre qui a préconisé que, pour y arriver, des politiques stratégiques, fondées sur la promotion des micros, petites et moyennes entreprises et l’emploi des jeunes, doivent être conçues.
»L’information scientifique et technique contenue dans la documentation des brevets d’invention est d’un précieux concours pour tous ceux qui désirent, par exemple, mettre en œuvre une technologie libre d’exploitation pour produire des biens en substitution aux importations. Il en est de même pour ceux qui veulent transformer une matière première locale pour obtenir un produit nouveau ou amélioré, et également pour ceux qui cherchent à s’aménager un espace quelconque dans la chaîne de valeur mondiale d’un produit donné. Les idées, pour entreprendre, peuvent être trouvées à travers l’exploitation de la documentation scientifique et technique contenue dans des bases de données », a souligné M. Omar Hamidou Tchiana.
Ainsi, dans l’optique de faciliter l’accès à la documentation scientifique et technique, le ministre a dit que son département a initié un programme de mise en place d’un Centre d’Appui à la Technologie et à l’Innovation (CATI) implanté à l’UAM de Niamey et qu’il envisage la création d’un second à l’Université de Maradi. Il a également saisi l’occasion pour lancer un vibrant appel aux chercheurs, étudiants et surtout aux hommes d’affaires en quête de bonnes opportunités d’investissement, pour une plus grande fréquentation de cette cellule.
La propriété intellectuelle, outre le développement technologique qu’elle peut apporter à l’information scientifique et technique contenue dans la documentation des brevets, dispose aussi d’autres objets favorables au développement économique. Parmi ces objets, se trouvent les signes distinctifs utilisés pour promouvoir des biens et services existants, la marque de produits ou de services dont l’usage permet la fidélisation de la clientèle et l’expansion des parts de marché, et l’indication géographique qui, tout en permettant de faire le lien entre un produit et un terroir, est un moyen efficace de créer de la richesse, notamment en milieu rural, à travers l’accroissement de la valeur des produits locaux dont la qualité ou les caractéristiques sont prisées sur le marché, a précisé le ministre. Concernant la propriété littéraire et artistique, il a dit que les industries culturelles peuvent être d’un apport considérable pour les économies africaines.
Le ministre d’Etat, ministre des Mines et du Développement Industriel, administrateur de l’Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI), M. Omar Hamidou Tchiana a rappelé que l’OAPI a initié, depuis 1997, un Salon Africain de l’Invention et de l’Innovation Technologique, dont la 7ème édition se tiendra à NDjaména au Tchad, dans le but d’évaluer les progrès au niveau de la recherche scientifique et technique ».
Cette manifestation, a-t-il dit, regroupe les inventeurs, les offices de propriété intellectuelle, les structures de recherche, les organismes de financement et les hommes d’affaires, et offre l’occasion de découvrir le génie des Africains et de créer les conditions d’une exploitation de ces inventions. Aussi, il a exhorté tous les acteurs à la mobilisation afin que la participation de notre pays à ce grand rendez-vous soit honorable. »C’est pourquoi, je lance un appel aux universités, grandes écoles, instituts de recherche, et de manière générale, à toutes les structures comprenant en leur sein une unité de recherche-développement, à manifester un vif intérêt pour leur participation à ce plateau international en vue de promouvoir et de valoriser les fruits de leur génie créateur », a conclu le ministre.
Message du ministre d'Etat, ministre des Mines et du Développement Industriel, à l'occasion de la Journée africaine de la technologie de la propriété intellectuelle : La propriété intellectuelle, socle d'une Afrique émergente
[quote name= »Nigeri »]un minstre d’etat est incapable d’écrire ses discourt ? pauvre inculte retourne a l’ecole . si les oreilles du lapin servent a quelque chose il ne sear pas surprit par les [censored]s[/quote]
JUSTEMENT!!!! ……. PARLANT DE L’INCULTE A RETOURNER a L’école ……
On dirait que beaucoup de gens doivent retourner a l’école..
Regardes …TOI MEME … ton commentaire de 4 lignes:
C’est discourS avec S et NON T….
SurpriS avec S et non… T
SERA au lieu de Sear
RetourneS avec S
ON DIRAIT QUE TU DOIS LE SUIVRE ET RETOURNER A L’ECOLE AVEC LUI….
Ne trouves tu pas?? …. Peut être que vous allez même partager le MEME banc dans la même la classe….
D’ailleurs, dans la classe a côté, de nous autres autodidactes, l’on parle de deux places libres et disponibles …… Justement 😆 😆 🙂
un minstre d’etat est incapable d’écrire ses discourt ? pauvre inculte retourne a l’ecole . si les oreilles du lapin servent a quelque chose il ne sear pas surprit par les chiens
[quote name= »TOTO A DIT »]Mais où est l’intégralité du message???????
Non la Paraphrase du journaliste……….. :zzz :zzz :eek:[/quote]
Le message est …. rapporté par la journaliste.
On annonce du style direct, on vous sert du style indirect (le ministre a souligné, il a poursuivi….., il a conclu!!!!) ha ha ha
Mais où est l’intégralité du message???????
Non la Paraphrase du journaliste……….. :zzz :zzz 😮