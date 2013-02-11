Mode: Brazzaville va accueillir Alphadi en avril prochain

Le célèbre créateur africain Alphadi va déployer son savoir-faire dans la capitale congolaise où il a séjourné le weekend dernier, dans le cadre des préparatifs de son défilé de mode.

La capitale congolaise va accueillir un défilé de mode avril prochain, organisé par le créateur nigérien Alphadi. Il a d’ailleurs séjourné dans la capitale congolaise le week-end dernier dans le cadre des préparatifs de cette manifestation culturelle. Selon le styliste, ce défilé de mode concernera des jeunes garçons mesurant 1mètre 85 et des jeunes filles de 1 mètre 70. Le Styliste modéliste international a profité de son séjour à Brazzaville pour rencontrer quelques membres du gouvernement et les potentiels sponsors pour ce festival.

Alphadi qui nourrit également d’autres ambitions sociales pour le pays, a dévoilé deux projets dont ; la création au Congo d’une école de menuiserie et d’artisanat et l’ouverture d’une galerie et d’une bijouterie sous la marque qui porte son nom. «Il n y a pas de raison que nos boutiques soient à Paris, à New-York, à Niamey ou à Abidjan et non pas au Congo, pays producteur de bois, car il est question d’amener ce bois congolais à sa dimension réelle. Cette matière doit être travaillée avec les Touaregs, les Nigériens et les Africains, pour qu’on mette ensemble une vraie collection de la création africaine», a affirmé le créateur.

Selon Alphadi, toutes ces actions s’inscrivent dans le cadre du combat social qu’il mène à travers le monde, afin de donner une chance aux jeunes de gagner de l’argent et de trouver leur voie dans la créativité. «Tout le monde n’est pas fait pour être politique, ministre, ambassadeur, avocat ou diplomate; il y a aussi la création qui peut générer des millions d’emplois», a défendu Alphadi, avant d’interpeller les décideurs sur le fait que la création n’est pas un créneau à négliger, et qu’il était important de montrer aux yeux du monde que le Congo est un pays « visitable » et « viable ».

Le magicien du désert…en bio express.

Surnommé le Magicien du désert, Alphadi, de son vrai nom Seidnaly Sidhamed, est né à Tombouctou au Mali. Il est président fondateur de la Fédération Africaine de Couture depuis 1994 et président fondateur du Festival International de la Mode Africaine (FIMA) depuis 1998. Après des études universitaires de tourisme de marketing, Alphadi se consacre à sa passion, la mode. Il intègre alors l’atelier de Stylisme Chardon Savard à Paris puis, est invité par les plus grands couturiers: Yves Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne, Christian Lacroix. Son originalité repose dans l’alliance entre un savoir-faire quasi-millénaire propre aux peuples Songhaï, Zarma, Bororo, Haoussa, Touareg du Niger et un Stylisme propre à l’audace des lignes et des formes occidentales.