PORTRAIT: M. BARKE Mahaman Moustapha, au service de la renaissance du patrimoine minier national…

Né le 27 décembre 1965 à Zinder, M. BARKE Mahaman Moustapha, a su, son parcours durant, se hisser à la hauteur de l’espérance que portait sur lui son défunt père.

Un père qui d’ailleurs, l’avait à sa naissance surnommé de façon fort prémonitoire ‘’Esperantos’’. Si sa seule volonté avait prévalue, Monsieur BARKE Mahaman Moustapha, serait vraisemblablement aujourd’hui un officier supérieur des forces paramilitaires. En effet, à l’obtention de son baccalauréat série D en 1987, et pour assouvir sa grande passion pour l’armée qu’il n’a pas pu intégrer (informations tardives alors qu’il se trouvait à Arlit sur les dates du concours pour l’école des enfants de troupe en 1976-1977), le jeune Moustapha se préparait à des études en eaux et forêts au Maroc.

Mais le destin, à travers un très proche ami de son père, l’orienta vers d’autres cieux pour le compte de la SNTN. C’est à l’IAI au Gabon, une école élitiste ou son caractère impulsif lui valut le surnom de Saddam Hussein .C’est à cette époque que naquit son engagement politique. A la fin de son cycle l’agence des musulmans d’Afrique qui l’avait repéré lui proposa une bourse pour continuer le second cycle dans un autre pays. Il déclina l’offre arguant qu’il a pris des engagements avec la SNTN qu’il devra servir au moins trois ans pour compenser sa prise en charge.

De retour au pays, il débuta sa carrière au service organisation et informatique de la SNTN. Très vite il se sentit à l’étroit dans ce monde informatique. il créa avec un groupe d’amis cadres d’entreprise, la première association nigérienne pour la démarche qualité ANIDEQ. Quelques années plus tard, il est promu au poste de Directeur Général de la SNTN. Il fut par la suite nommé PCA de la CAFER puis le temps de finir sa passation et face à des obstacles statutaires le Général DJIBO Salou décida de l’envoyer comme PCA de la Cominak. Homme politique par conviction, il participa activement aux combats pour la restauration de la démocratie mise en péril par les autorités de l’époque.

{jcomments off}Tout comme son mentor politique M.Hama Amadou, il connaitra 17 jours durant les affres des geôles. Mais c’était mal connaitre l’homme, car cela décupla ses forces pour le combat et sa conviction pour la victoire. C’est cet homme de caractère, qui cultive l’amitié avec une rare sincérité, père de famille attentionné que les plus hautes autorités de la 7éme République ont choisi pour conduire la renaissance du secteur minier nigérien en lui confiant la Direction Générale de la SOPAMIN.