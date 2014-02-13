Prêt congolais : le prêt miraculé

Après moult scandales politico financiers, particulièrement le prêt auprès d’Ex-im Banque de Chine dont les nigériens ne savent pas encore la destination de la moitié, soient 500 milliards FCFA, le prêt congolais constitue un énième boulet que traine derrière lui le Guri system.
Très loin les principes de bonne gouvernance que revendiquaient à longueur de journée les camarades quand ils étaient à l’opposition. Très loin encore les promesses de campagne d’une gestion transparente des deniers publics. C’est même oublié, disparu du langage de ceux qui nous gouvernent aujourd’hui. L’orthodoxie en matière de prêt est reléguée derrière les intérêts de clan. Tel ce prêt congolais qui suit les traces de son grand frère, le prêt chinois. Un prêt qui, en plus de n’avoir pas obéi aux lois de la République et aux normes internationales auxquelles le Niger a pourtant librement souscrit, a vu sa moitié empochée par nos dirigeants, alors qu’il n’était même pas inscrit au budget.
Encore moins ratifié par l’Assemblée nationale qui, seule, autorise le gouvernement. C’est un bien curieux prêt que ce crédit que le Congo de Dénis Sassou Nguesso a accordé à notre pays. Sur ce point, on peut saluer la hauteur de vue de nos dirigeants qui ont mis en avant la coopération Sud-Sud pour aboutir à un tel partenariat entre nos pays africains. Mais malheureusement, aucune bonne intention ne n’a guidé ceux qui l’ont signé, en vérité. Comme d’habitude, le Guri system mis en place par Mahamadou Issoufou et ses camarades, n’a pas respecté les procédures en la matière. Par un mépris des lois, un mépris royal pour le peuple nigérien. Suivons en l’itinéraire sinueux, et vous y verrez un peu mieux.
Et pas plus. D’un montant de 50 milliards, le prêt a été inscrit au budget 2012. Avant que les institutions internationales n’interpellent nos autorités sur son caractère irrégulier. Retiré, il ne figurera pas dans le budget 2013. Il ne réapparaitra, sinon ne ressuscitera comme Jésus de Nazareth, que dans le budget 2014. Pourtant, c’est cette année 2013, où les 50 milliards n’ont pas été inscrits au budget, que notre gouvernement a choisi pour empocher la moitié, soient 25 milliards. C’est le ministre des finances, Gilles Baillet qui l’a avoué devant les députés, lors des discussions générales sur le budget 2014, retransmises en direct sur les ondes.
Autant dire que le monde entier est désormais au faite de la manière cavalière et artisanale dont nos ressources sont gérées. Reconnaissons tout de même au ministre Baillet le grand effort qu’il a fait et le grand courage dont il a fait montre ce jour devant la représentation nationale. Même s’il avait répondu par deux fois » non » à la question du président de l’Assemblée nationale à ce sujet, avant d’avouer qu’ils en ont encaissé la moitié l’année où justement le prêt n’était pas inscrit au budget. Un véritable camouflet pour le Guri system qui, aujourd’hui aux affaires, fait pire que ceux qui les ont précédés, et qu’ils ont chargés de tous les maux et de toutes les tares. C’en est ainsi depuis le début du mandat de Mahamadou Issoufou.
Très tôt l’opposition a mis l’accent sur les violations constantes de la Constitution, le piétinement des lois et règlements de la République par ceux qui ont la destinée du pays en main. Devant les intérêts du clan Guri, il y a aucune loi qui vaille. A commencer par le marché qui a coulé les Kalla et Ouhoumoudou, mais qui, au lieu d’être sanctionnés, ont été promus. Le premier fut nommé ministre conseiller du président de la République, le second se retrouva à la tête de la BIA où il y a encore de l’argent à gérer. Sans compter les gestions calamiteuses de la CAIMA et la SONIDEP. Mettant à nu la fumeuse volonté de nos dirigeants à faire de l’assainissement. Qui n’est pas capable d’être exigeant vis-à-vis de lui-même ne peut l’être vis-àvis des autres. En tout cas, il ne pas convaincre. Le prétendre c’est de la diversion, rien de plus que de l’esbroufe.
Tout le tintamarre fait ces derniers jours par le gouvernement autour de l’affaire dite des 400 milliards de l’ancien président, Tandja Mamadou, ne rentre-t-il pas dans le cadre justement de cette diversion ? Il faudrait pourtant un jour faire la lumière sur ces prêts chinois et congolais et nous dire ce qu’on en a fait. Sans préjudice des sanctions qui doivent être prises à l’encontre de ceux qui ont menti au peuple nigérien, et qui l’auraient spolié. 525 milliards FCFA cachés aux nigériens méritent l’ouverture d’une instruction judiciaire, plusieurs même.
Kailou (Le Courrier N° 298)
Namaini ba ka coron ALLAH
I just want to tell you that I am just new to blogging and really enjoyed you’re page. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You certainly come with wonderful stories. Thank you for sharing with us your webpage.
Le prêt à intérêt est maudit pour ceux qui jure par le coran et ne fera qu’appauvrir le Niger d’avantage craignez dieu pour lequel vous jurez; arrêter les descentes brutales dans la pauvreté. Mais sachez aussi que la richesse n’a jamais réunie un peuple plutôt la raison,soyons raisonnable et juste.
je ne compred pas ce rejime, pourqquoi toujrs prêt, tjrs prêt prêt prêt trop c’est trop arrétter d’hippothéqué ce pays sur le dos de la génération future. pardon arrêtons est travaillons sur nos ressource propre, bien avant notre or noir, le nIger roule normalement, porquoi ce regime qui ne gouverne que sur la base du credi, si vous nous puvais pas ?????????????????????????????
j’ai encore honte pour mon pays. je suis d’avis avec un intervenant qui pretait cet article à H+. la lumière c’est les comptes de ce pays qu’il faut regarder ce n’est pas un débat publique, allez y à la cours des compte pour vérifier ce qui a été fait avec les sous si tel est qu’ils sont encaissés. Dans un régime démocratique tout est régenté et meme l’opposition a bien le droit d’aller s’enquerir partout ou besoin sera de l’utilisation faite des ressources. il ne sert à rien de venir s’égosiller dans les journaux pour des choses vérifiables. Sur l’argent il est difficile de tricher, mais sur le choix des stragies oui, on peut faire des faux projets ou des projets surfacturés à l’image de la villa verte repeinte à plus de 500 millions il y a quelques années par une certaine Zeinab opératrice économique Nigerianne.
je suis au regret de constater que les animateurs des débats politiques au niger profitent de l’ignorance de la majeur partie des nos populations pour les désinformer et chercher à les manipuler pour des interets mesquins. Honte à vous pliticards de merde
A patriote tu parle de surfacturation mais tu oublies que cest labas que le president de la republique grignote lui aussi prend un exemple combien a couter le goudron niamey -bac farie long de 65km et regarde combien coute celui de goudel tondibilla long de 11km et tu fais lanalyse donc juste de te dire doublier laffaire zeinab aujourdhui les membres du gouvernement sont fiers de se retrouver dans cet batiment renove dailleurs tu vois pas quen conseil de minitres on montre plus la villa que le chef de letat ISSOUFOU????
Tout laisse croire que cet article a été écrit par Hama + cela est sans nul doute, car lui seul peut décrire A-Z même les débats qu’il y a eu entre lui et Baillet à l’Assemblée. Mais est important de souligné que dans cet article H+ reconnais que la conférence de presse ou plutôt le show du jeudi matin de tanja n’est qu’un échec à vous les opposants qui avez poussé le vieux à la bavure.
Heureusement que les autorités actuelles vous ont compris, ne perdent plus leur temps à vous écouter et vaquent normalement au travail dans l’intérêt des nigériens. Monsieur du courrier, faites un effort de servir utilement les nigériens.
Mais écoute « Kazaguin guri système » laisse le journaliste faire son travail. Il est important de faire la lumière sur cette affaire. Pour que les nigériens sachent comment les gèrent il faut l’appui de ces vaillants journalistes