Privatisation de l’Hôtel Gaweye Une grande mascarade en vue …

Assistera-t-on à la privatisation de la Société Propriétaire et Exploitante de l’Hôtel GAWEYE(SPEHG) ou de l’Hôtel Gaweye ?
La question mérite d’être posée eu égard au flou artistique qui entoure les propos de la ministre du tourisme et de son secrétaire général et de tous qui les soutiennent en l’occurrence la banque ouest africaine de développement et du groupe Azalai qui veut mettre le grappin sur l’hôtel Gawèye, ce joyau national que les Nigériens tentent de protéger vaille que vaille. Privatisation de la Société Propriétaire et Exploitante de l’Hôtel GAWEYE (SPEHG) ou de l’Hôtel Gaweye ? Pourquoi et par qui ? C’est ce que nous essayons d’analyser dans les lignes qui vont suivre.
D’abord commençons par ce fameux projet d’aide mémoire de la mission BOAD et du Secrétaire Général du Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat On peut légitimement se poser la question de savoir pourquoi la BOAD s’est précipitée à s’engager dans les détails sur une simple requête introduite par le Ministère du tourisme sans aucune formalité avec les Ministères de tutelle de la Coopération et des financements de développement. A quel coût et à quelles conditions ? On peut également se demander pourquoi le Ministère du Tourisme n’a pas adressé des requêtes à d’autres banques de développement et institutions régionales notamment la BAD, le Conseil de l’Entente, l’UEMOA, la CEDEAO.., afin d’opérer une sélection selon les conditions de financement avantageuses pour le pays?
Or, comme on le sait, la transparence et la multiplication de la compétition doivent être de mise en matière de privatisation. Mais le Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat n’avait dans cette affaire aucune intention de faire prévaloir la transparence qui doit sous-tendre toute bonne gouvernance administrative. Les Nigériens se demandent au fait pourquoi un tel aide mémoire a été concocté dans le cabinet du Ministère entre le Secrétaire Général, la Ministre et les deux représentants de la BOAD en l’occurrence Mme SAKHO et Monsieur DABIRE en ‘’mission approfondie’’ et cela sans la présence de membres du fameux Comité de pilotage dont la date de création est la même que celle de la requête adressée à la BOAD ?
La réponse à cette question est claire comme l’eau de roche. En réalité, les dés étaient déjà jetés, et la volonté de brader l’hôtel Gawèye largement affichée. Selon nos investigations, le montant de 700 millions pour cet appui- conseils a été évoqué et/ ou promis et le Cabinet déjà identifié sans attendre quoique ce soit. Sur quelle base cela a-t-il été fait ? On est donc en droit de se demander si la BOAD peut donner des garanties écrites de sa neutralité et appuyer comme prévu tout repreneur de la Gestion de l’Hôtel autre que le Groupe AZALAI, (encore faut- il que la compétition soit ouverte à d’autres grands groupes) et avec la même « générosité et les mêmes facilités »? En plus, quelles peuvent être les garanties d’objectivité de la part de la BOAD pour ne pas tailler sur mesure toutes les études de faisabilités financières et sociales, le DAO et le plan social ainsi que le choix de cabinets neutres déjà identifiés ?
Il faut ajouter que dans le document provisoire du rapport de mission (projet d’aide mémoire), la BOAD a occulté son expérience dans le financement de l’Hôtellerie notamment avec le Groupe AZALAI dont il est le principal bailleur de fonds dans ce domaine. Pourtant, ce client n’apparaît nulle part dans le document malgré l’exposé fait au comité sur leur long et excellent partenariat. On peut aisément comprendre ce que les rédacteurs du projet d’aide mémoire (rapport provisoire) ont voulu cacher quand ils insinuent, s’agissant du personnel que « l’étude de faisabilité…. devrait donner des orientations sur tous les aspects…. en particulier sur le plan social. » Ils ajoutent aussi que « sur la base de ces conclusions, l’Etat nigérien disposera d’alternatives pour régler cette question, le personnel concerné relevant à date d’une structure entièrement dans le giron de l’Etat. »
Comme on le voit, c’est la mission de prospection qui dicte déjà les orientations du cabinet sur la question et semble déjà avoir sa solution !!! De quelles alternatives disposera alors l’Etat du Niger ? C’est à croire qu’ils prennent les Nigériens pour des idiots. Malheureusement, on en arrive à la conclusion que le Ministère du tourisme ne défend ni l’intérêt général, ni celui du personnel encore moins celui du devenir du joyau de l’hôtellerie nigérienne qu’est l’Hôtel Gawèye. Nous avons appris, lors de nos investigations, que le Ministère du tourisme s’est tout simplement octroyé les attributions du Ministère du Commerce (chargé des réformes des entreprises d’Etat) et celui des Finances (patrimoine et financement de développement) Pire, le secteur public / privé a été royalement ignoré et ne fait pas partie avec le Ministère des Finances du comité interministériel, ce qui est tout de même inacceptable !
Les réponses aux différentes questions qui se posent actuellement vont sans doute éclairer l’opinion publique nationale et internationale sur les manoeuvres menées en sourdine par le Ministère du Tourisme selon un schéma bien établi de donner la gestion de l’hôtel Gaweye selon le bon vouloir du Ministère. D’ailleurs, cette option elle même sur mesure, n’a jamais été envisagée pour le cas de l’Hôtel Gaweye dans le cadre de sa privatisation et dont le standing mérite que sa gestion soit reprise par de grands groupes hôteliers plus importants que le Groupe AZALAI, lesquels ont pignon sur rue à Bamako, Dakar, Ouagadougou et Abidjan entre autres capitales. Rappelons que dans toutes ces capitales, Azalai ne gère pas des hôtels de la trempe de l’Hôtel Gawèye.
En 2007, quand la privatisation était sous le contrôle de la Banque Mondiale, le Groupe Azalai a été recalé par le plan Social et en 2011, le même groupe a introduit une requête de demande de mise en gérance libre de l’Hôtel ou son rachat, sans que l’option de privatisation ne soit à l’ordre du jour au Niger. Sa requête a été illégalement transmise au cabinet du premier Ministre. Les correspondances entre les deux structures parce que très accablantes et le rapport de la HALCIA sont entourées du plus grand secret (on se demande pourquoi) tout comme le sera l’aide mémoire définitif signé par le chef de mission BOAD (Mme Oureye SAKHO EKLO et le Secrétaire Général du Ministère du tourisme, .M. Ibrahim Boubacar.
C ‘est bien cette idée de gérance libre qui a été transformée par des spécialistes des coups tordus en « mise en concession de la gestion de l’Hôtel Gaweye ». Mais qu’on ne s’y méprenne pas. Les représentants du personnel et tous les défenseurs de la bonne gouvernance ne seront jamais d’accord et se réservent le droit de porter l’affaire devant les instances nationales, sou régionales (UEMOACEDEAO) et même internationales, si d’aventure grâce à la BOAD et de ses acteurs, le Groupe Azalai arrivait à prendre l’Hôtel Gaweye en gestion sans aucune transparence dans l’appel à compétition et l’ouverture des offres par quelque déficit de fiabilité du processus qu’il soit. Par contre, comme cela a été mille fois dit et répétés, le personnel de l’Hôtel Gaweye n’oppose pas à une privatisation transparente et efficiente de celui- ci mais n’hésitera pas à dénoncer toute mascarade d’où qu’elle vienne.
Finalement nous en sommes arrivés à nous demander qui protège la Ministre du tourisme et d’où elle tient cette assurance d’opérer comme elle le fait avec une incroyable sérénité. Elle prend des décisions qu’elle veut, elle fait ce que bon lui semble sans avoir quelqu’un (un supérieur hiérarchique) pour arrêter cette folle aventure. Si on la laisse piétiner les règles les plus élémentaires de la bonne gouvernance, c’est qu’elle serait pistonnée par un lobby très puissant. On comprend dès lors pourquoi l’organisation du SAHOT à Tahoua a été catastrophique, événement auquel on a pompeusement donné le label de ‘’salon international’’ (sic !) On comprend aussi la récente mission de la ministre au Canada pour soit disant faire venir des touristes au Niger pendant que l’insécurité règne dans toute la zone sahélo saharienne et que les Français eux-mêmes ne sont pas autorisés à s’éloigner de la capitale Niamey.
Enfin, la représentation nationale est actuellement en session. Nous osons espérer que la Ministre du Tourisme et de l’artisanat sera interpellée pour s’expliquer. Nous osons espérer aussi qu’une enquête parlementaire sera diligentée afin de voir clair dans cette nébuleuse affaire qui n’a que trop durer.
Privatisation de l’Hôtel Gaweye Une grande mascarade en vue … | Tamtaminfo
Ali Sidi Ben Mahadi grand d
AH BON???!!!
LE PRINTEMPS DE PRIVATISATION N EST PAS FINI?CETTE PERIODE QUE LE PROGRAMME D AJUSTEMENT STRUCTUREL (P A S)A AMENE N EST PAS REVOLUE?ALORS A QUAND LA PRIVATISATION DU NIGER???
[quote name= »vesdi »]DEVELOPPEMENT HUMAIN
TRES ELEVE
1. Norv
DEVELOPPEMENT HUMAIN
TRES ELEVE
1. Norv
Pour repondre a Boureima Atttt
je dirai tout simplement que le Pr
quel article ! tr