PUB SUR TAMTAMINFO

Chers Internautes,
Vous souhaitez annoncer un évènement, promouvoir votre site, votre business?
Tamtam info vous propose plusieurs options d’affichage en fonction de vos besoins.
Notre objectif depuis la création deTamtaminfo.com n’a pas changé : promouvoir le dynamisme du Niger en General en matière d’Internet, rapprocher et informer et surtout créer un système de communication simple pour le Niger et pour l’Afrique et cela à travers le monde. Nous voulons faciliter l’accès vers les différents acteurs économiques présents ou non encore présents sur le web.
Notre nouvel objectif et de continuer à développer des rubriques et de proposer du contenu aussi ciblé que possible, ce contenu régulièrement actualisé fait de Tamtam info un point de passage régulier et incontournable pour un public bien particulier :
Ce public la c’est vous !!!
En annonçant sur Tamtaminfo.com, vous communiquez efficacement en ciblant ce public que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs. Nous vous proposons plusieurs formats d’annonce :
- Habillage du site au niveau de la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site
- Bannière standard 468×60 pixels en rotation sur la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site
- Bannière standard 150×205 pixels sur la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site.
- Bannière standard 340×257 pixels sur la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site.
- Bannière standard 180×150 pixels sur la page d’accueil et sur les differentes page du site.
- Bannière standard 234×60 pixels sur la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site.
- Bannière TamminiPub 32×32 pixels sur la page d’accueil et sur les différentes pages du site.
Nous vous remercions d‘avance de l’intérêt que vous portez à nos services publicitaires et espérons un partenariat durable avec votre organisation.
Pour de plus amples informations, nous vous prions de vous renseigner au pres de notre Service Marketing : snniang@gmail.com
Bien Cordialement,
Le service Marketing du groupe Tamtam info.
bonjour
j’ai le regret de vous dire lque nous nous retrouvons pas avec la nouvelle configuration de tamtaminfo. Avant nous pouvons lire tous les journaux voire même voir des annonces, mais maintenant tout est perdu! Aidez nus s’il vous plait. Merci
Salut Moustapha,
Aussi bien que j’aimerai etre d’accord avec toi, je pense que cette nouvelle version est mieux, et avec ces nouvelles options (economie, politique, diplomatie…) je sens comme si je suis en train de lire le site web de France24. Bientot tmataminfo sera mieux. Peut-etre si ils mettes les anciennes nouvelles dans une option archive ca va t’aider. J’espere que vous me comprenez. 🙂
Bonjour Moustapha
Je suis tout à fait d’accord avec vous. Si tamtam nous donnait accès aux journaux, je pense bien que ça reduirait beaucoup le taux de chaûmage.
Pour nous qui avons accès au net, ce n’est pas un problème, mais nous consultonts les journaux pour les autres. Je crois quand même que les dirigeants de tamtam feront quelque chose.
Bests