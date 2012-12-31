STJ bientôt le Tambary du Sultanat de Zinder

La proposition lui a été faite par l’actuel Sultan de Zinder M. Aboubacar Sanda. En effet le Sultan a officiellement saisi M. Sanoussi Tambary Jackou pour lui faire l’offre de prendre ce titre prestigieux de Tambary du Sultanat de Zinder.
Pour le moment M. Sanoussi Tambari Jackou lui-même issu de la chefferie, ayant une grande estime pour le Sultanat de Zinder et pour son altesse Aboubacar Sanda, a beaucoup apprécié ce geste amical et plein de considération qui le comble. Du côté du sultanat, on attend incessament la réponse de STJ pour programmer les festivités d’intronisation qui auront sans doute lieu à Zinder à la place historique du Sultanat. Il n’y a pas longtemps des cérémonies du même genre ont eu lieu à Tessaoua avec l’intronisation de l’enseignant chercheur M. Elback Adam comme Tambary lui aussi de la chefferie de Tessaoua.
Il faut préciser que quelques jours après le sultanat de Maradi, a intronisé son Sarkin Yaki en la personne du Dr Abdou Harouna. Il faut retenir que le Tambary est un titre de noblesse et de gloire dans les sociétés haoussas et touarègue du Niger du temps des guerres de conquête. La dimanche prochain, le propriétaire du groupe RTT M. Hima Souley sera lui aussi intronisé chef de canton de Belandé. On est tenté de dire que le pouvoir traditionnel est entrain de reprendre ses droits.
j espere kil ne va pas foutre la merde la bas: