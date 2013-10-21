Tsahirou Mangal : Ami ou Partenaire du Niger ?

La littérature journalistique nigérienne lui attribue une « triste célébrité ». Certains hommes politiques de notre pays le tiennent pour responsable de la campagne de « débauchage de militants » qui est en train de saigner à blanc leurs partis ; Derrière chaque départ de leurs militants vers le PNDS, ils entrevoient ses mains agir et ses chèques voltiger.

Une partie de La société civile l’accuse de faire « main basse sur le pétrole » nigérien. Lui, c’est Elhadj Dahirou Baraou Mangal, « opérateur économique » nigérian, ami personnel, dit-on, de Mahamadou Issouffou et de feu Yar Adua. Qui est ce monsieur assez flamboyant qui soulève indignation par-ci et grande admiration par là ? Enquête autour d’un personnage qui ne laisse personne indifférent.

Une fortune colossale.

Elh Dahirou Baraou Mangal est, en effet, à la tête d’une fortune aux dimensions que le nigérien moyen ne peut même pas imaginer. A lui tout seul, il gère des dizaines de sociétés et entreprises florissantes, embrassant divers secteurs de l’économie de son pays le Nigéria, allant du transport aérien et terrestre, en passant par le pétrole, les BTP, les services, la sécurité, l’import-export, jusqu’au … football ! L’ensemble de ses sociétés et entreprises sont structurées autour du tout puissant AFDIN Group Limited, dont il est le tout puissant PDG. Les plus connues des sociétés de AFDIN Group sont Max Airlines, la compagnie de transports aériens, celle-là même qui a fait « chier » tant de pèlerins nigériens, la Mangal’s Pétro Energy, la AFDIN Construction Company Nigeria Limited, la Manasawa Oil, la Mangal Oil, la Manasawa Enterprises ainsi que le AFDIN Football club de Katsina. Il possède également une compagnie de transport de marchandises, la Mangal Transport, celle-là même qui détient le monopole du trafic entre le Niger et le Nigéria.

Certains analystes nigérians pensent également que la fortune de Mangal est intimement liée au « smuggling activities », entendre par là, activités de contrebande. C’est d’ailleurs le groupe de mots qui revient le plus souvent dans les rédactions des journaux nigérians pour qualifier le fulgurant enrichissement de Dahirou Mangal. A cause de ses « activités », la presse nigériane, en particulier celle du Sud, n’hésite plus à qualifier la ville de Katsina de « nouvelle capitale » ou du « nouveau paradis » de la contrebande. Une chose est sure, Dahirou Baraou Mangal, né il ya environs 55 ans à Katsina dans le quartier dit « Manasawa », est un homme extrêmement riche, sans doute parmi les hommes les plus riches de l’Afrique. Dans son pays, il n’ya que les Alico Dangote pour surclasser le multimilliardaire de Katsina. Au Niger, il n’ya pas son deux ! Pour savoir que Mangal est vraiment riche, jetez un coup d’oeil à ses accessoires : Ils sont combien les hommes d’affaires africains qui possèdent des jets privés ?

Mangal, Icône et mécène ?

Contrairement à d’autres fortunes du Nigéria, Dahirou Baraou Mangal, a démarré pratiquement à partir de rien. Il n’est pas l’héritier de ces familles anciennement richissimes comme on en trouve à Kano ou à Katsina. Il est issu d’une famille moyenne du quartier Manasawa où il débuta ses études à l’école primaire de Gafai de 1960 à 71. Il intégra par la suite le Kastina Arabic Teachers’ College d’où il sortit en 1971 avec un diplôme d’études islamiques. Il commença le business par le transport, et depuis, celui qui était pressenti pour enseigner, caracole aujourd’hui à la tête de l’une des fortunes les plus pesantes de l’Afrique. En pays haoussa, Dahirou Mangal représente, à l’instar de Alico Dangote, une icone vivante. Ils symbolisent à eux seuls, tous les rêves de réussite des communautés commerçantes du Haoussa land. C’est pourquoi, celui que les nigériens appellent « Tsahirou Mangal » est très respecté et très courtisé, principalement par les grands, de son pays, du Niger et même de l’Afrique. De Maradi à Katsina en passant par Jibiya, vous ne trouverez pas une personne qui vous dira du mal de Mangal !

La popularité de Mangal est surtout intimement liée à sa grande générosité. Ceux qui ont eu « le privilège » de l’approcher ne tarissent pas d’éloges à son propos. Les hommes politiques, les journalistes, les griots, les douaniers, les transitaires, tous se jettent littéralement à ses pieds à chaque fois qu’il se rend à Niamey, Zinder ou Maradi. Au Nigéria, à Katsina même, sa résidence, sise située dans le bien nommé quartier « Kofar Kwaya », est un lieu de « pèlerinage » pour une bonne partie des hommes politiques du Nigéria, du Niger, du Bénin, du Cameroun et même du Ghana où ils viennent nuitamment récupérer des chèques ou des enveloppes. En effet, Mangal est le plus grand mécène politique de tous les temps. Au Nigéria, il est le premier contributeur du parti au pouvoir, le PDP. Goodluck Jonathan et tous ses ministres lui vouent un respect bien mérité. Au Niger, seuls Dieu et Mangal savent combien ce dernier a « investi » dans le microcosme politique. Parmi les « grands » de ce pays, rares sont ceux qui n’ont pas « mangé » son argent ou voyagé dans son avion personnel. Dans son Nigéria natal, en particulier dans son parti le PDP, il est apprécié et reconnu pour ses redoutables capacités de mobilisation des électeurs.

Mangal l’intouchable.

La presse nigériane le classe aujourd’hui dans la catégorie des personnes « intouchables », tant ses influences sur les princes qui gouvernent leur pays ne font guère mystère. Cependant, en 2006, le redoutable patron de la EFCC (Economic and financial crimes commission), l’équivalent de notre HALCIA, a ordonné l’arrestation de Mangal sous le prétexte que ses « activités de contrebande » sur la frontière nord avec le Niger ont des conséquences dévastatrices pour l’économie du Nigéria. Celui qu’on surnommait dans son pays « the mad boy », Malam Nuhu Rubadou, avait à l’époque produit un rapport accablant sur Mangal qu’il accuse de crimes économiques. Dans son rapport, il décrit que la contrebande transfrontalière avec le Niger est à la base de la « désindustrialisation » du Nord Nigéria. Le textile est le secteur qui a pris le plus grand coup. Plus de 10 usines textiles, dont la Dangote Textiles, des filatures installées au nord et employant plus d’un million de personnes ont fermé leur porte du jour au lendemain par l’action néfaste de la contrebande, note le rapport.

C’est alors que Musa Yar Adua, Gouverneur de Katsina, intervient personnellement auprès d’Obansandjo pour que Mangal soit immédiatement relâché. Ce qui fut fait. La suite, on la connait. Yar Adua sera lui-même président du Nigéria, ce qui accrut davantage le prestige et les richesses de Mangal. Aujourd’hui, même après la mort de Yar Adua, Mangal reste et demeure l’un des personnages les plus influents du Nigéria. Son influence déborde son pays, puisque Mangal, avec tout ce qu’il charrie, est sans doute aussi, l’homme le plus influent quand il débarque dans notre pays. Ce qui fait de lui un homme aujourd’hui pratiquement intouchable au Niger comme au Nigéria. Mangal est sans doute « intouchable » physiquement. Il possède parmi ses entreprises, une compagnie de sécurité employant plus de 2000 agents. Il est également très populaire au sein de la population qui n’hésite pas à provoquer des émeutes quand le sort de son icône est menacé.

En 2007 les populations de Jibiya ont manifesté pour le soutenir, lui dont le commerce était la principale sève nourricière de cette ville frontalière. A Maradi même, il existe plusieurs fadas dénommées « fadas yaran Mangal », des jeunes gens et des jeunes femmes prêts à se faire harakiri pour protéger les intérêts de leur mentor. Mangal est aussi reconnu pour être impitoyable envers les agents de l’état qui osent contrarier son « commerce ». Il utilise ses relations au plus haut sommet de l’état pour systématiquement muter tout responsable ou agent des douanes, de la police, des services de l’émigration qui a la curiosité de fouiller dans ses « bagages », note le Naira Forum, un journal en ligne. Nombreux sont ceux qui l’ont appris à leur dépens ! Mangal … Maradi … Niger Le nigérien moyen ne retient de Mangal que son amitié avec Issoufou Mahamadou, Président de la République. Il n’en est pas de même pour les maradawas qui eux, ont une connaissance bien plus que parfaite du « sadawkin Katsina ». En effet, Mangal est très connu à Maradi. La presque totalité des Elhadjs de Maradi sont ses « enfants ». Seuls les Elhadjs Gago, Na Salé et autre Rabé Dan Tchadaoua, peuvent se targuer d’être ses « amis ».

Une anecdote raconte qu’un jour Mangal était venu à Maradi assister à une cérémonie. Tout le gratin politico économique était là. A son arrivée, c’est à peine si tout le monde ne s’était pas précipité pour se jeter à ses pieds. Tous sauf un, Baba Ahmed dit Maï Rimbo. Quelques zélés courtisans voulaient déjà en découdre avec « l’indiscipliné ». Mangal les arrêta en leur disant : « laissez-le, c’est parce qu’il ne me doit rien ! ». Une anecdote, vraie ou fausse, qui traduit bien l’emprise de Mangal sur l’économie de Maradi. A regarder de près la richesse de Maradi, en particulier celle des Elhadjs qui sont dans le transit et le transport, provient pour une grande partie de Mangal. Mieux, c’est le Niger tout entier qui profite des « activités commerciales » de Dahirou Mangal. Ce qui est considéré au Nigéria comme de la contrebande est, a contrario, un commerce tout à fait légal et rentable au Niger et même au Bénin. En effet, il ne serait pas superflu de le redire, le Niger et le Bénin profite largement des activités commerciales transfrontalières de Mangal.

Chaque mois, le bureau de douanes de Maradi réalise des recettes de plus de deux milliards, liés à 90% à son trafic. Ajoutez à ces recettes, celles produites par les bureaux de douanes de Gaya, Konni et Dan Issa, vous mesurerez parfaitement l’emprise de Mangal sur les recettes de la douane nigérienne. Au bas mot, ses activités commerciales génèrent des revenus de l’ordre de 5 à 6 milliards de CFA par mois, repartis entre la douane, les transitaires, les transporteurs et les chauffeurs. On le sait également, le milliardaire de Katsina achète du pétrole et du gaz nigériens. Pour quelles quantités ? On ne le sait pas encore. Mais si ses camions ont la préséance devant les pompes de la SORAZ tenue par des Chinois, c’est que forcément, c’est un très bon payeur. Au vu de tout ce qu’il a déployé, on peut sans risque de se tromper affirmer que Mangal est l’un des premiers partenaires économiques du Niger.

Il se susurre même dans certains milieux que Mangal rapporte au Niger autant, sinon mieux que AREVA. Sur un tout autre plan, Mangal entretient des relations plus que fusionnelles avec le Niger. Certaines de ses filles épousent des nigériens. A lui-même, on avait prêté un certain moment une ascendance nigérienne. Son père par contre aurait séjourné au Niger, et précisément dans l’Ader. Cela pourrait-il expliquer les relations particulières entre le milliardaire de Katsina et le lion de l’Ader ? Beaucoup d’observateurs y voient là une piste. A Maradi même, son amitié avec Gago et Rabé Dan Tchadaoua est connue de tous. Son représentant sur place, Elh Goumbi fait non seulement parti des plus riches, mais également, est un personnage important dans décor politique local. Enfin pour clore cette littérature à propos de Mangal.

Ceux qui l’ont approché, à Niamey, Maradi, Zinder, Katsina, Kano ou Abuja, sont unanimes : le personnage est un « sadawki ». Le mot n’a peut-être pas d’équivalent en français ; on pourrait le traduire par une sorte de « Dieudonné », pas forcément plus riche, plus beau, plus noble, plus intelligent que tous les autres, mais plus que tous les autres, doté d’une redoutable influence sur tout ce qui l’entoure.