UNION EUROPEENNE / NIGER : Signature de 4 conventions de 120 milliards FCFA !

La salle de réunion de la Primature a servi de cadre, le mercredi 6 novembre dernier, pour la signature de quatre (4) conventions de financent et un avenant d’un projet existant, entre L’Union européenne (UE) et le Niger, pour un montant global de 181 millions d’euros soit 120 milliards FCFA.

Il s’agit, à travers ses conventions, de remettre en état de service 111 km de tronçon dégradés de la route entre la ville de Zinder et la frontière avec le Nigeria pour un montant de 19,5 millions d’euros. Ensuite, de réhabiliter les routes et les pistes dans les régions d’Agades, Tahoua et Tillabéri pour un montant de 44,5 millions d’euros, destinés à la remise en état de 145 km de routes bitumées et de 260 de routes rurales dans ces trois régions de la bande saharienne du Niger. La troisième convention concerne le projet de développement local au nord du Niger pour un montant de 25,6 millions d’euros, destinés à la stabilisation et au développement local. La quatrième convention est elle destinée à l’appui budgétaire visant à accroître les indicateurs en matière de santé, d’éducation et de la formation professionnelle pour un montant de 85 millions d’euros et enfin la signature d’un avenant d’un montant de 6,5 millions d’euros au programme d’appui à la justice et à l’Etat de droit (PAJED II), qui contribuera au renforcement des capacités en matière de sécurité et de criminalité organisée ainsi que la modernisation du cadre d’intervention des politiques prioritaires.

La signature de toutes ces conventions témoigne de la l’excellence de la coopération entre l’EU et le Niger. »Les présentes conventions trouvent tous leurs points d’application dans le Programme de Renaissance de SEM le Président de la République. Tels que déclinés dans la Déclaration de Politique Générale, présentée par SEM le Premier ministre, devant l’assemblée nationale. Et contribueront sans nul doute à la mise en oeuvre efficace du Plan de développement économique et social (PDES), conduite par le gouvernement nigérien », a indiqué le ministre des Finances, Jules Baillet. Selon le Représentant de l’UE, si son institution a accepté de signer ces conventions, c’est parce que le Niger connaît actuellement une évolution politique, économique et sociale. L’UE annonce une nouvelle assistance financière de cinq milliards d’euros en faveur de la région du Sahel pour la période 2014-2020 Cette aide de quelque 5 milliards d’euros en faveur du Burkina Faso, du Mali, de la Mauritanie, du Niger, du Sénégal et du Tchad (sous réserve de l’approbation du Parlement européen et du Conseil européen) aura pour objectif d’aider ces pays à relever les défis spécifiques et complexes que pose la région du Sahel: la sécurité et la stabilité, le développement et la résilience.

La gouvernance, l’État de droit et la sécurité, la prestation de services sociaux, l’agriculture et la sécurité alimentaire, ainsi que l’intégration et les échanges régionaux seront au coeur des programmes de développement pour la période 2014-2020. Les principaux secteurs ont été définis conjointement avec les pays bénéficiaires et sont conformes au programme pour le changement. Selon le Directeur Général du Développement de la Commission de l’Union Européenne, Andris Piebalgs, qui intervenait à Niamey, lors d’une mission de travail, avec d’autres responsables d’Institutions internationales, ce nouvel engagement financier portera sur la coopération au développement, l’aide humanitaire et le soutien à la paix et à la sécurité. Il profitera au Burkina Faso, au Mali, à la Mauritanie, au Niger, au Sénégal et au Tchad. Les principaux secteurs ont été définis conjointement avec les pays bénéficiaires. L’UE a engagé 500 millions d’euros d’aide humanitaire en faveur de la région du Sahel de 2008 à 2013. Cette année, 5,5 millions de personnes touchées par l’insécurité alimentaire ont bénéficié d’une aide.

La Commission européenne a précisé à cette occasion que dans la prochaine assistance, un montant de 3,9 milliards d’euros serait destiné à l’octroi d’une aide bilatérale aux pays du Sahel au titre du 11ème Fonds européen de développement (FED) 2014- 2020, et qu’un soutien serait aussi accordé au titre d’autres instruments de financement, notamment une aide de 1,15 milliard d’euros en faveur de programmes régionaux. Le Sahel est l’une des régions les plus pauvres au monde et est particulièrement exposé à la plupart des fléaux qui entravent la capacité des Etats à fournir des services de base de manière efficace. La crise au Sahel est liée aux faibles précipitations, aux mauvaises récoltes et à la hausse des prix des denrées alimentaires, et est aggravée par le retour de Libye de travailleurs migrants sans revenu ni emploi. Par ailleurs, l’insécurité et le terrorisme sévissant dans la région viennent s’ajouter à ces problèmes et entravent les déplacements du personnel humanitaire. Selon M. Piebalgs, « le Sahel constitue une priorité pour l’UE, qui mobilise tous les instruments à sa disposition pour gérer une situation complexe. Nous sommes déterminés à poursuivre notre soutien en faveur tant des États que des populations du Sahel et à le renforcer.

Notre approche repose sur le principe selon lequel la sécurité est une condition essentielle de la croissance – il ne peut y avoir de développement sans sécurité ». Afin d’aider les pays de la région du Sahel à lutter contre les causes profondes et les conséquences de l’insécurité alimentaire chronique, la Commission européenne a lancé en 2012 un partenariat international pour la résilience au Sahel (Alliance globale pour l’initiative Résilience – AGIR), en collaboration avec les gouvernements, les organisations régionales, les agences des Nations Unies et d’autres organismes oeuvrant dans le domaine de l’aide humanitaire et du développement. Les Nations Unies, la Banque mondiale, la Banque africaine de développement, l’Union africaine et l’UE ont toutes confirmé leurs engagements en faveur de la feuille de route régionale AGIR. L’initiative AGIR-Sahel s’est fixé l’ambitieux objectif de mobiliser 750 millions d’euros sur les trois ans à venir. Ce nouvel engagement financier montre que l’UE est déterminée à adopter une approche globale dans la région du Sahel, incluant la coopération au développement, l’aide humanitaire et le soutien à la paix et à la sécurité, ainsi qu’en témoignent la stratégie de l’UE pour la sécurité et le développement du Sahel et la nomination, subséquemment, d’un représentant spécial de l’UE pour le Sahel, M. Michel Reveyrand de Menthon, qui accompagne M. Piebalgs lors de cette visite.