UNION EUROPEENNE / NIGER : Signature de 4 conventions de 120 milliards FCFA !

Il s’agit, à travers ses conventions, de remettre en état de service 111 km de tronçon dégradés de la route entre la ville de Zinder et la frontière avec le Nigeria pour un montant de 19,5 millions d’euros. Ensuite, de réhabiliter les routes et les pistes dans les régions d’Agades, Tahoua et Tillabéri pour un montant de 44,5 millions d’euros, destinés à la remise en état de 145 km de routes bitumées et de 260 de routes rurales dans ces trois régions de la bande saharienne du Niger. La troisième convention concerne le projet de développement local au nord du Niger pour un montant de 25,6 millions d’euros, destinés à la stabilisation et au développement local. La quatrième convention est elle destinée à l’appui budgétaire visant à accroître les indicateurs en matière de santé, d’éducation et de la formation professionnelle pour un montant de 85 millions d’euros et enfin la signature d’un avenant d’un montant de 6,5 millions d’euros au programme d’appui à la justice et à l’Etat de droit (PAJED II), qui contribuera au renforcement des capacités en matière de sécurité et de criminalité organisée ainsi que la modernisation du cadre d’intervention des politiques prioritaires.
La signature de toutes ces conventions témoigne de la l’excellence de la coopération entre l’EU et le Niger. »Les présentes conventions trouvent tous leurs points d’application dans le Programme de Renaissance de SEM le Président de la République. Tels que déclinés dans la Déclaration de Politique Générale, présentée par SEM le Premier ministre, devant l’assemblée nationale. Et contribueront sans nul doute à la mise en oeuvre efficace du Plan de développement économique et social (PDES), conduite par le gouvernement nigérien », a indiqué le ministre des Finances, Jules Baillet. Selon le Représentant de l’UE, si son institution a accepté de signer ces conventions, c’est parce que le Niger connaît actuellement une évolution politique, économique et sociale. L’UE annonce une nouvelle assistance financière de cinq milliards d’euros en faveur de la région du Sahel pour la période 2014-2020 Cette aide de quelque 5 milliards d’euros en faveur du Burkina Faso, du Mali, de la Mauritanie, du Niger, du Sénégal et du Tchad (sous réserve de l’approbation du Parlement européen et du Conseil européen) aura pour objectif d’aider ces pays à relever les défis spécifiques et complexes que pose la région du Sahel: la sécurité et la stabilité, le développement et la résilience.
La gouvernance, l’État de droit et la sécurité, la prestation de services sociaux, l’agriculture et la sécurité alimentaire, ainsi que l’intégration et les échanges régionaux seront au coeur des programmes de développement pour la période 2014-2020. Les principaux secteurs ont été définis conjointement avec les pays bénéficiaires et sont conformes au programme pour le changement. Selon le Directeur Général du Développement de la Commission de l’Union Européenne, Andris Piebalgs, qui intervenait à Niamey, lors d’une mission de travail, avec d’autres responsables d’Institutions internationales, ce nouvel engagement financier portera sur la coopération au développement, l’aide humanitaire et le soutien à la paix et à la sécurité. Il profitera au Burkina Faso, au Mali, à la Mauritanie, au Niger, au Sénégal et au Tchad. Les principaux secteurs ont été définis conjointement avec les pays bénéficiaires. L’UE a engagé 500 millions d’euros d’aide humanitaire en faveur de la région du Sahel de 2008 à 2013. Cette année, 5,5 millions de personnes touchées par l’insécurité alimentaire ont bénéficié d’une aide.
La Commission européenne a précisé à cette occasion que dans la prochaine assistance, un montant de 3,9 milliards d’euros serait destiné à l’octroi d’une aide bilatérale aux pays du Sahel au titre du 11ème Fonds européen de développement (FED) 2014- 2020, et qu’un soutien serait aussi accordé au titre d’autres instruments de financement, notamment une aide de 1,15 milliard d’euros en faveur de programmes régionaux. Le Sahel est l’une des régions les plus pauvres au monde et est particulièrement exposé à la plupart des fléaux qui entravent la capacité des Etats à fournir des services de base de manière efficace. La crise au Sahel est liée aux faibles précipitations, aux mauvaises récoltes et à la hausse des prix des denrées alimentaires, et est aggravée par le retour de Libye de travailleurs migrants sans revenu ni emploi. Par ailleurs, l’insécurité et le terrorisme sévissant dans la région viennent s’ajouter à ces problèmes et entravent les déplacements du personnel humanitaire. Selon M. Piebalgs, « le Sahel constitue une priorité pour l’UE, qui mobilise tous les instruments à sa disposition pour gérer une situation complexe. Nous sommes déterminés à poursuivre notre soutien en faveur tant des États que des populations du Sahel et à le renforcer.
Notre approche repose sur le principe selon lequel la sécurité est une condition essentielle de la croissance – il ne peut y avoir de développement sans sécurité ». Afin d’aider les pays de la région du Sahel à lutter contre les causes profondes et les conséquences de l’insécurité alimentaire chronique, la Commission européenne a lancé en 2012 un partenariat international pour la résilience au Sahel (Alliance globale pour l’initiative Résilience – AGIR), en collaboration avec les gouvernements, les organisations régionales, les agences des Nations Unies et d’autres organismes oeuvrant dans le domaine de l’aide humanitaire et du développement. Les Nations Unies, la Banque mondiale, la Banque africaine de développement, l’Union africaine et l’UE ont toutes confirmé leurs engagements en faveur de la feuille de route régionale AGIR. L’initiative AGIR-Sahel s’est fixé l’ambitieux objectif de mobiliser 750 millions d’euros sur les trois ans à venir. Ce nouvel engagement financier montre que l’UE est déterminée à adopter une approche globale dans la région du Sahel, incluant la coopération au développement, l’aide humanitaire et le soutien à la paix et à la sécurité, ainsi qu’en témoignent la stratégie de l’UE pour la sécurité et le développement du Sahel et la nomination, subséquemment, d’un représentant spécial de l’UE pour le Sahel, M. Michel Reveyrand de Menthon, qui accompagne M. Piebalgs lors de cette visite.
Pèlerine
La Coho est une mascarade pour « manger » l’ardent des pauvres pèlerins, tout le monde à Mina a dit ‘Allah ya issa » autrement dit « ALLAH leur suffit. Nous on a mangé 2 fois seulement et quel plat? pour la couchette aussi « Allah est grand sans commentaires .Chaque pèlerin a déboursé au profit de COHO 101 500 f CFA alors que toute leur prestation ne dépasserait 15 000 F CFA (hebergement+restaurtion) encore ALLAH YA ISSA
[quote name= »Mahé Saahabi »]Félicitation Mr le Ministre, les voies de communication constituent un excellent moyen de désenclavement et de développement.
Mais Mr le Ministre, assurez-vous surtout que l’argent sera utilisé à bon escient. Il vous faudra contrôler tout le processus, très régulièrement, afin de nous (vous) éviter de mauvaises surprises.
Contrôler, auditer, superviser, …car nous avons tout vu avec ces « kleptomanes » tapis dans tous les circuits de toutes les réalisations.
Merci[/quote]
Et les cleptomane, qui volent au su et au vu de gouvernement avec la complicité de la plus haute autorité du pays, vous aviez prévus quoi pour eux?
Félicitation Mr le Ministre, les voies de communication constituent un excellent moyen de désenclavement et de développement.
Mais Mr le Ministre, assurez-vous surtout que l’argent sera utilisé à bon escient. Il vous faudra contrôler tout le processus, très régulièrement, afin de nous (vous) éviter de mauvaises surprises.
Contrôler, auditer, superviser, …car nous avons tout vu avec ces « kleptomanes » tapis dans tous les circuits de toutes les réalisations.
Merci
Le Ministre des Finances est Ordonnateur National pour tout ce qui est fonds union européene, voilà pourquoi c’est lui qu’on verra pour tout ce qui est accord avec cette institution
Comme il n’y’a une grande commission, et que l’union européenne ne badine pas avec le droit de l’homme et les règles de la finance, on envoie le ministre de finance. Mais si c’était les prêts EXIMBANK avec de contours flous et de commissions inestimables, c’est Cissé qui le signent.
Je suis d accord avec toi Kader, ceci montre que les gens sur ce site sont juste la pour regarder si vous aviez critiquer leurs protegers et ils reagissent. Si non il nous appartient a dire a l eunion europeenne de bien veuillez a la bonne utilisation de cette somme mais aussi a la realisation des travaux de qualite car sans la qualite nous allons encore assister dans moins de deux ans a la degradation de ces routes.
UNE JOURNEE ENTIERE, UN SEUL COMMETAIRE PREUVE QUE LES BONNES NOUVELLES N’INTERESSENT PERSONNE AU NIGER; AILLEURS YA 30 COMMENTAIRE SI ON PARLE DE HAINE POLITIQUE
Bravo au gouvernement. Je vais profiter pour aborder un sujet aussi important. Le Commissaire du Coho en faisant son bilan a reconnu les problèmes des restauration. Et expliqué que 13,94% des prestations seront remboursées. C’est louable. Si cela veut dire que 86,06% des prestations ont été faites, aucun pélerin ne vous croira. Pour ceux qui n’y étaient pas, il faut savoir qu’une seule cuisine, d’à peine 10 à 12 m2, avec moins de 10 ouvriers, a été prévue pour nourrir 11.500 personne trois fois par jour. A l’impossible nul n’est tenu. Au lieu de montrer à la télé des images de pélerins assis mangeant dans un hotel et non à Mina, vous auriez dù montrer les bousculades entre pélerins à Mina pour essayer d’arracher un repas. Votre chiffrage a oublié 2 éléments essentiels. D’abord, les pélerins ont été obligés de payer 5 jours de repas, alors que la quasi totalité a quitté au 4ème jour, donc 20% des repas n’ont pu être servis. Ajouté à cela que moins de la moitié sont servis chaque jour, on a largement plus de 20% non servis, donc vos 13,94% tombent seuls. Ensuite, vous avez oublié la qualité infecte du repas. Tous les pélerins ont estimé que ce repas ne dépasse pas 3 à 4 riyals. 60000 divisé par 5 fait 12, si je prends 2 pour le petit déj, il me reste 10, donc le repas revient à 5000 CFA, soit 35 riyals ou 3 poulets rotis à Makkah. Les pélerins n’ont même pas eu la patte du poulet.
Idée louable, mais bilan faux.