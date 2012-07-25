Vision Express sur… : Mythes et sorcellerie en Afrique

L’Afrique est le continent de mythes divers.

Sans théories mathématiciennes encore moins d’explications scientifiques, des composantes de la culture africaine dépassent parfois la compréhension humaine. Ces éléments culturels incompréhensibles, constituent ce qu’on appel le mythe. Si le mythe sert à décanter certaines situations, force est de reconnaître qu’elle nuit beaucoup aux Africains. Nombreux sont les détenteurs du pouvoir mystique qui s’en servent pour faire du mal. Qualifiée de sorcellerie, cette façon de se servir de la culture demeure comme une arête à travers la gorge des Africains. La sorcellerie négative peut être un empoisonnement ou une pratique (un acte) mystique posé au nom de l’être visé par le sorcier.

La dernière procédure est aussi dite, sorcellerie à distance. Les deux méthodes son nuisibles. Mais il faut retenir que l’empoisonnement est le plus dangereux. Dans ce cas, les chances de sauver la victime sont très minces. Car une fois que le poison est consommé, l’antidote doit être inoculé immédiatement. Et dans certains cas de figure, il n’existe pas et l’effet escompté se produit. Le seul remède contre ce type de sorcellerie est la vigilance et la prudence. Très souvent, le sorcier passe par une personne proche de sa victime pour pouvoir l’empoisonner. Les réjouissances populaires sont les moments propices pour le faire. Quant à la sorcellerie à distance, elle est la plus utilisée.

L’objectif ici, n’est pas forcement l’élimination physique de la victime. Très souvent, les « méchantes » personnes s’en servent pour rendre difficile l’existence de leurs victimes sur tous les plans. Elles peuvent empêcher la marche des affaires, votre réussite sociale, même la vie conjugale peut être affectée… Cette forme qui est la plus utilisée peut se « guérir » si la victime est consciente de sa situation et s’elle croit à cette culture. Car une fois que vous arrivez à détecter la cause du malheur, la même sorcellerie peut vous sauver. Ici, ce qu’il ne faut jamais tenter, c’est de balayer du revers de la main, cette réalité culturelle. Dans ce cas, vous resterez « emprisonnés » dans les filets du sorcier. Un remède qui arrive à sauver certaines victimes, est la foi.

Après avoir tenté tous les moyens dans le même domaine mystique, des victimes recourent à leur foi. Elles remettent leur sort au tout puissant. Là aussi, beaucoup de personnes s’en sortent si elles sont réellement des personnes pieuses. Il ne faut jamais faire semblant. La sorcellerie existe dans d’autres continents. En Inde par exemple, elle serait plus forte que celle des africains. Toujours dans le cadre des faits mystiques, notre prochaine vision va porter sur la voyance des « âmes ». Autrement dit, le pouvoir de pressentir la mort de son prochain.

Souro DAO (daosouro@yahoo.fr) L’Express du faso