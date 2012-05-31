Vol inaugural de la ligne intérieure Niamey-Zinder de Air Niamey Les nigériens transportent les nigériens

La compagnie aérienne Air Niamey a effectué le 07 Mai dernier son vol inaugural de la toute nouvelle ligne intérieure Niamey-Zinder. La cérémonie officielle s’est passée à l’Aéroport International Diori Hamani de Niamey le 06 mai, en présence du Directeur Général de la Compagnie Air Niamey Ibrahim Diori, de plusieurs personnalités, des responsables de l’administration aéronautique, aéroportuaires, des passagers et de nombreux invités.

Par cet effort, la compagnie Air Niamey, désenclave notre pays et se positionne comme un acteur important dans le domaine. Elle marque le transport aérien d’un nouveau slogan » les nigériens transportent les nigériens. «

La compagnie Air Niamey vient donc d’effectuer son vol inaugural ce 07 Mai 2012. Pour ce début, elle desservira la ligne Niamey-Zinder, en attendant. De bonnes sources, on apprend que d’autres destinations, comme Niamey-Agadez, Niamey- Diffa ou Niamey-Maradi, etc., sont envisagées, dans le cadre de l’élargissement de son réseau. Disposant de son propre avion de type Embraer capable de transporter 30 personnes, elle vous dépose à Zinder en moins de deux (2) heures d’horloge, ce qui veut dire qu’en prenant un vol Air Niamey le matin, on peut assister à une Fathia de mariage ou de baptême, ou au lancement d’une activité à Zinder ; ce qui est extraordinaire !!!

Pour le moment la compagnie vend le billet Niamey-Zinder à partir de 130 000F FCFA TTC, un prix très bien étudié, qui est d’ailleurs jugé très bas pour une exploitation de cette taille. A l’avenir, c’est une affaire très intéressante quand les opérateurs économiques, les compagnies minières, les prospecteurs en ressources minières, les Chancelleries, les organismes internationaux et les ONG internationales, l’administration publique nigérienne, les touristes et même les privés nigériens, pourquoi pas, se seront habitués aux services de la compagnie.

Elle dispose à l’Aéroport International Diori Hamani d’une salle d’embarquement propre à elle et très moderne, munie d’un magnifique salon, où, en dehors de toutes les commodités habituelles des vols de ligne, il est offert aux clients un thé, un café et des rafraichissements totalement gratuit. Ce qui est une spécialité bien nigérienne ! Il est à noter que la compagnie est non seulement certifiée IATA et son partenaire certifié IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) c’est-à-dire digne de la certification la plus restrictive en matière de sécurité dans le transport aérien. Mieux, son personnel composé des éléments expérimentés dans le transport aérien de la place est chapeauté par une direction très professionnelle.

Bizarrement, depuis ce vol inaugural, on apprend de sources bien informées qu’une autre compagnie française à l’instigation d’une société minière puissante de la place a aussi l’intention d’ouvrir une antenne à Niamey, pour faire les vols intérieurs, concurremment aux compagnies nigériennes comme Tamara, Niger Air Cargo,THS Niger et Air Niamey. On se demande alors comment les services des transports de notre pays peuvent accorder à une compagnie étrangère somme toute française des autorisations de faire des vols intérieurs dans notre pays, alors même qu’il existe des compagnies nationales ?

Le nouveau ministre des transports Ibrahim Yacouba qui doit se démarquer nettement de ces prédécesseurs, est-il au courant de cette grosse peau de banane jetée sur la piste de nos compagnies nationales ? Comment des nigériens peuvent-ils choisir d’enrichir une compagnie française au détriment des transporteurs nigériens qui se sont mobilisés pour être toujours en règle vis-à-vis de la réglementation en vigueur en matière de transport aérien ? Comment léser ceux qui se sont toujours battu pour se conformer à la fois aux normes internationales de navigation aérienne et aux lois nationales, mais aussi réunir un capital pour créer du travail pour des nigériens, résoudre les problèmes de transport des nigériens et même des non-nigériens en territoire nigérien, pour le profit de ceux qui ne seront ici que pour leur propre intérêt ?

Retourne-t-on au temps de la colonisation française ? N’est-il pas temps que les nigériens transportent les nigériens ? Voilà une manière de faire un enfant dans le dos des sociétés nigériennes qui, on le sait très bien, n’est pas possible en France. C’est un peu comme imaginer qu’une compagnie nigérienne aille entreprendre des vols intérieurs en France, comme par exemple rallier Paris-Nice, ou Paris-Bordeaux, ou encore Paris-Marseille, etc…Dans ce cas que mangeront alors les compagnies françaises, si la compagnie nigérienne est placée dans des conditions de compétition qui en font davantage une favorite dans la course ? Comment, dans le contexte actuel de concurrence à tous les niveaux, ne pas encourager la création d’une compagnie nationale si on ne peut pas faire la promotion des opérateurs privés nigériens qui crée une valeur ajoutée à notre économie ?

Et puis, faudrait-il encore accepter que ce se soient les autres qui démontrent que nous ne pouvons rien entreprendre par nous-mêmes et réussir, et qu’il faut que se soient eux qui fassent tout pour nous ? Depuis que cette information nous est parvenue, on se demande si les autorités nigériennes vont cautionner l’installation de cette compagnie française au risque de pénaliser nos compagnies nationales. Où est passée notre souveraineté nationale chère à Diori, Kountché et Même Tandja récemment. N’est-il pas temps que les nigériens transportent les nigériens ? Wait and see !